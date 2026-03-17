US Regional Pressure Gauge — USRPG

A monthly pressure gauge meter demonstrating where and how U.S. political, military and economic pressure is being applied in the World.

USRPG for March 2026

The dashboard shows seven active pressure theatres across three dimensions — military, economic, and political — with each scored 0–100 and tagged with the specific instruments in use. Curated breakdown information below the dashboard.

A few readings worth noting: Iran is the only theatre at Critical (97) — the only one where all three pressure dimensions are simultaneously at near-maximum simultaneously. Russia/Ukraine sits at High (78) but is trending down as Trump signals reduced engagement. China is High (74) but almost entirely economic rather than military — the tariff war and chip controls are doing more work than carrier deployments. Venezuela/Cuba/Nicaragua show the classic US Latin America pattern: low military, very high economic, the same sanctions-first doctrine documented throughout this conversation. North Korea is an outlier — high economic and military pressure but very low political engagement, reflecting the Trump diplomacy pause. Africa is the most significant recent shift — AFRICOM retrenchment and base withdrawals from Niger and Mali represent a genuine reduction in US pressure that Russia and China have moved quickly to fill.

IRAN/PERSIAN GULF

The full military pressure picture across six dimensions — operational numbers, naval assets, air power, missile defense, ground presence, and coalition status.

The single most important number in the dashboard is the contrast between the scale of US military commitment and the results achieved. In the first 12 hours alone, the US carried out 900 strikes against Iranian targets , and US forces have struck approximately 6,000 targets throughout Iran across 16 days — yet the force, while the largest in the region since 2003, lacks Marines, special operations forces for raids or ground operations, and the logistics for an extended air campaign — it is far smaller than what the US used in 1991 and 2003 against Iraq for major combat operations and regime change.

The coalition isolation is arguably the most strategically significant development. Japan, Australia, the UK, and France have all announced they will not send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz or participate in military activity in the area — leaving the US and Israel effectively alone in a theatre where Iran has already destroyed two of the most critical radar systems in the regional missile defense architecture and forced the redeployment of five THAAD batteries from South Korea, weakening the Pacific deterrence posture simultaneously.