Author’s note: The term cumulative causation, coined by the Swedish economist Gunnar Myrdal (1898–1987), “refers to a self-reinforcing process during which an impulse to a system triggers further changes in the same direction as the original impulse, thus taking the system further away from its initial position in virtuous or vicious circles of change that may result in a continuing increase in advantages (to some people or activities) and disadvantages (to others).” It seems an abysmal fate for the world’s haves and have-nots to be trapped in such an endless loop.

But in my mind, a suppressive, extractive, exploitative, and domineering system will at some point reach its limit. In the meantime, its limited and limiting field of play weakens its own integrity, opening the way not only for the dismantling of that system but for the development of an alternative, or a set of alternatives.

This is why in mid-October, with the arc of French protest history since 2016 in mind, I opted to call the current unrest more than “just another French protest,” as some Americans had dismissively labeled it on social media. I called it for what I was seeing: a serious pushback.

Accordingly, the subhead for POD069 (October 18, 2026) read: “More Than a Student Protest: France (and others) Begin to Push Back on Neoliberalism, Neoconservatism, and Neocolonialism.” It was the most encapsulating set of words I could think of, given my study of the last 50-plus years of this intertwined trifecta. It was never so much a Pax Americana for all as a sham run by and for Western elites, and it had been turning inward to cannibalize, as it has done outward. France was never going to be left out of that agenda.

But alternatives are rising, too.

Daria Pick of PointS News recently interviewed French politician Sébastien Périmony of the Solidarité et Progrès (Solidarity and Progress) party, who had some things to say on the topic worth highlighting. Below are some choice excerpts from that interview which aired November 9, relevant links, and noteworthy quotes and articles to further explore.

@ 1:12

Daria Pick:

So the first question is about the reasons behind the protests: The entire world is watching the growing wave of protest in France, as we all know. And I want to know your opinion. What are the main reasons behind this public, other, unrest? Is it primarily economic hardship? This is (inaudible). With Emmanuel Macron’s policies or a much deeper frustration with the country’s political leadership?

Confronting an oligarchic system

Sébastien Périmony:

Yeah. Thank you for this question. But the first thing to say is that not only France is moving, but the world is watching France now. Because as we have seen a lot of countries in the world are now moving in the same direction. We have all seen the banners in Brazil, in Argentina, in Italy, in Germany, all supporting the French movement and saying that the youth have to do the same as in France. So it’s not only in France, it’s a kind of a a global dynamic, you know. And of course, what is happening in France today contains elements specific to our country, as you said, because we are a revolutionary, revolutionary country. We always fight for our right, for liberty. Since the revolution, we are fighting 19—in the 30s for rights, after the Second World War to have a social security system. It’s in the DNA of France to fight for the right. But now what is happening, it’s also an expression of a global dynamic. In this sense, France is a, is a—can be an epicenter of the European and ultimately global earthquake, a generation demanding to live lives worthy of human beings, you know, is confronting—and confronting an oligarchic system that which is walls and steal our future while claiming to defend democracy. So this generation is supported by the majority of its teachers, by the resurgence of the yellow vest movement, by the majority of labor union, and by all the victims of the dominant military financial system. So this is a potential catalyst for mass strike ferment, not only in France, but also in the Europe and also in South America, as we are seen, but also in Africa. So French citizens now are demonstrates for their future and for world peace. So to answer your question, what what are the main reason behind this protest and what underlying problems have led to this escalation? I will say that, once again, is not only a French problem for me, it’s a global problem. And I call that, you know, the world monetary and financial system of free trade policy, speculative bubble, liberal ideology, imperialist geopolitics, and the system that has not only kept the country of the global South, you know, in the state of underdevelopment, but also have destroyed all economy. So if we take the case of France today, we have destroyed more than half of our industry and our farmers, and we have a debt of €3,000 billion. You can imagine that. So we are totally in bankruptcy. Just the data industry accounted for approximately 35 of French GDP. You know, in the early 70s. Now it’s less than 10%—only for the industry. So it’s shrinks by a third. And in 1960, agriculture still accounted for a massive share of the active workforce, around 2 million farmers in France. But today, the number of farmers has fallen dramatically to approximately 400,000. So we have destroyed our industry. We have destroyed our agriculture, we have destroyed our schools. We have destroyed the level of education also more than the school, the level of education. We have destroyed our health system. So it’s, it’s not only today. It’s not only Macron and the last ten years of Emmanuel Macron, but it’s policy which started in the 1970s with this globalization, financial globalization and the the end of the Bretton Woods system, the hegemony of the dollar, and particularly this speculative financial system which is destroying everything.

“The Yellow Vest movement in 2018 was the first warning shot fired by working- and middle-class people struggling under the burden of rising prices for essential goods, particularly fuel. Poverty has increased markedly under Macron’s presidency. It is estimated that nearly 16 percent of the total population, or around 10 million people, now live below the poverty line. Conversely, the wealth of France’s richest individuals has grown spectacularly. Between 2017 and 2026, the combined wealth of billionaires more than doubled, increasing by over €220 billion. France has fifty-three individual billionaires, whose combined wealth exceeds that of nearly half of the French population. The Solidarity Tax on Wealth was abolished in 2018, and the introduction of a 30 percent flat tax on dividends and financial capital gains. Taken together, these tax cuts on capital represent a loss of €50-60 billion a year in public revenue. While Macron’s neoliberal policies came as no surprise, his growing authoritarianism was by no means obvious in 2017. On the contrary, he presented himself at the time as a political liberal, committed to protecting civil liberties, and as an anti-racist president who championed a French form of multiculturalism. His illiberal turn has fueled polarization, generating social and racial tensions that helped normalize Le Pen’s Islamophobic rhetoric. Widening inequalities, low wages, the deterioration of once high-performing public services (a source of national pride), the spread of racist discourse in media outlets controlled by far-right oligarchs, and the collapse of a divided left have all contributed to the explosive situation we see today. This account of Macronism helps explain the radicalization of a part of the population, especially young people, who have long been neglected by public policy in France. Gen Z is indeed being mistreated. Educational conditions are deteriorating: The university system is underfunded and unworthy of a wealthy country. The labor market is in dire straits. Wages are low. Public services are in decline. And young people from educated middle-class backgrounds face the prospect of enjoying a lower standard of living than their parents or grandparents.” France on the Brink: On the current student protests Philippe Marlière | 2 November 2026

Repression by design

@5:46

Daria Pick:

Well, and this brings us to the question about, [the] government’s response. I mean, do you believe Macron and his current government are capable of bringing the situation under control without resorting to repression—to repression or excessive force against their own people?

Sébastien Périmony:

Not at all, you know. They will not stop this problem because they are fully responsible of the situation, and they know that. That’s why people are in the street, that they cannot stop it. And they didn’t want to do anything to stop it, because their policy is a policy of destruction of what all have made France in the last centuries. We can say they want to destroy everything, so they don’t want to stop. So what you see, for example, if you see all the world I’ve seen the images propagated by the mass media in France, which does not correspond at all to the dynamics of the movement. But it’s a tactics by the government which is used to discredit the movement and the demonstration. And these images reflect the consequences of the oligarchy’s policy of repression and infiltration. And this allowed them to create a climate of fear. And when President Trump, you know, declare that France is burning and Emmanuel Macron tries to survive, you know, through police repression.

“That a shift has occurred is evident from the work of varied specialists, who have based their research on interviews conducted with police officers, gendarmes, or members of the prefectural institutions; on internal documents and the archives of security forces; and on international perspectives. Thus, the negotiated management of social conflicts that is based on bargaining with unions and a certain tolerance for trouble caused by protesters, has been replaced by a far harsher model of maintaining public order. The aim of this seems to be preventing protests, rather than facilitating their smooth running. The maintenance of public order has in effect been characterised in the last few years by a certain brutality and a tougher attitude, including an increased use of penal and administrational tools against protesters…. …There is a persistent lack of interest from the different authorities (interior ministry, Paris’s prefecture of police, the national police and the national gendarmerie) in the concept of de-escalation. This approach aims to delay or even avoid resorting to force, by prioritising other strategies (delays, dialogue, withdrawal of police forces) as much as possible. To ignore these strategies, drives security forces to adopt brutal tactics as soon as there is any sign of difficulty. This marks France apart from a great number of European countries. Aside harming the reputation of France internationally, backing a confrontational strategy has two major adverse effects. First there are human consequences for individual victims which range from attacks on their freedom to protest to serious physical harm. Then it also tends to heighten hostility on the part of protesters, even those who were peaceful at the start.” French police forces are among Europe’s most brutal: Is de-escalation possible? Jacques de Maillard & Aurélien Restelli | 8 May 2023

3 Top Priorities for France: Leave NATO, Leave the EU, Leave the Euro

@16:54

Daria Pick:

What should be the government’s top priorities right now?

Sébastien Périmony:

There is only three top priorities and it’s easy one: First one, we leave NATO to stop this war economy. Okay. Second top priority. We leave the European Union, which is a dictatorship, you know, totally under the control of this financial oligarchy. And then we leave the euro, the money, a supranational money which called the euro, which is controlling our country because, as you know, before France, as a what we call a national banking system, which means that France were was able to issue credit, to finance the industry, to finance the hospital, the nuclear power, the space program, everything before the 70s. We are independent and sovereign country. So then it changed. So now we are dependent of what we call European Central Bank. And the European Central Bank, you know, it’s totally independent from the state. So France is not controlling its money, its credit—it’s dead animal. So the top priority, if you want, that people are taking over their own sovereignty and be able to have a new policy to invest in what is necessary for our country. I mean, infrastructure, school and so on. We need to leave the NATO. We need to leave the European Union, and we need to leave the euro. But as you know, it’s not the policy of our current government, but a lot of people and more and more people now in Europe and in France in particular, understanding that the solution is to leave this, this institution because they are the, the main cause, you know, the root cause of our all our problem and then we can make a different policy. But without that, we can only go to a third world war and a collapse of our financial system.

“Like its “sleepwalking” elites in the lead-up to the First World War, Europe’s ruling classes go on without acknowledging reality even though they have been sent clear messages. Mirroring political developments on the other side of the Atlantic, the vote for Brexit illustrates the economic, social and democratic unsustainability of the neoliberal order for increasing numbers of working families and the middle class. US and UK: anti-establishment feeling is highest where the establishment, on both right (Reagan and Thatcher) and left (Clinton and Blair), has characterized itself most strongly by implementing neoliberal programs. In this context, Brexit in 2016 could represent for neoliberalism what the fall of the Berlin Wall represented for socialism in 1989. Despite the evidence staring leaders and officials in the face, the discussion in the European Union and in the eurozone remains prisoner to Europeanist conformism, as if the culture, the treaties and the political agenda driving European integration and still running the show weren’t deeply rooted in neoliberalism. Neoliberalism has failed, but for the most extreme neoliberal manifestation, the euro-zone, it’s business as usual. We keep hearing rhetorical invocations of the United States of Europe or, at least, “more Europe”, and calls for a eurozone treasury minister. On the left, and even more so in a significant part of the so-called “radical left”, it’s even worse: what’s being proposed is a completely unrealistic democratization of the EU and whoever attempts to point out the unsustainability of the single currency and urges reflection on a Plan B for moving beyond the euro in order to save the EU is dismissed as a sovereign-tist, a neo-nationalist, a populist, and consequently associated with Grillo, Salvini, Le Pen and Farage. The poverty of analysis underlying the political agenda is truly embarrassing, particularly in the socialist camp, despite the positions taken by more and more progressive and even mainstream economists. Last week, an authoritative intellectual, an icon of the radical left, one certainly above suspicion of anti-European sympathies, Joseph Stiglitz, provided an in-depth explanation for the unsustainability of the economic and social order of the eurozone. In The Euro: How a Common Currency Threatens the Future of Europe, the 2011 Nobel economics laureate explains how the euro produces divergent dynamics among the participating countries, generates stagnation and, in the best of cases, thanks to a desperate monetary policy, shores up precarious equilibriums of high unemployment. In sum, the contraction or prolonged slump of the eurozone economy is not the result of an inadequate response to an exogenous crisis or consequence of fiscally irresponsible national governments. It is the very physiology of the euro system because this is based on devaluation of labour. The fundamental problem of the eurozone is not austerity. The problem is that we have “constitutionalized” an extreme version of neoliberalism that not even the triumphant conservatives in the heyday of Reagan and Thatcher would have dared propose: the Statute of the ECB on one hand and the Fiscal Compact on the other, in the framework of the devaluation of labour begun in Germany by the so-called “Hartz reforms”, by far the most anti-European act perpetrated in the post-war era within the EU. Solutions do exist on paper for re-directing the single currency onto a pro-labour route. A good summary of them is found in Stiglitz’s book: from imposing tight regulations on capital flows and the banking system to force them to service the real economy to restructuring public debt; from shelving the Fiscal Compact in order to finance a green New Deal to raising incomes in countries with trade surpluses. The problem, clear to Prof Stiglitz but unnoticed by our blinkered followers of Altiero Spinelli’s dream of a United States of Europe, is the absence of the minimum consensus required in national contexts to approve the necessary corrections. Unfortunately, a European demos doesn’t exist: the demos is national because of deep cultural, historical and social roots. In other words, democracy is either national or it is not.” Saving The EU From The Euro, The Most Extreme Neo-Liberal Trap Stefano Fassina | 1 September 2016

WWIII & Technofascism

@ 23:57

Sébastien Périmony:

For this question of the Ukrainian war, one thing to say is that it has to stop. And for me, this war should never even have begun, you know. Never. And it has nothing to do with our economic situation. We should all know that this is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, but a war of NATO against Russia. You know, from the Maidan coup d’état, remember, orchestrated by Victoria Nuland to the Merkel and Holland, you know, who admitted that the Minsk agreements were, were to prepare Ukraine for war, or even Boris Johnson sabotaged the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine—all of this show that it’s a war of NATO against Russia and the West and a way, need to explicitly engage, against Russia. So we have to stop. You know this. And also a former minister of economy, Bruno Le Maire, for those who know him, explicitly said in the media that we will destroy the Russian economy. That’s the goal of our policy: We will destroy the Russian economy. So those people are totally insane, you know. But why? They are insane. And this is the very important point. Or. Don’t say that they are insane. I think they know exactly what they are doing. But do we know why they are doing what they are doing? And I think the most explicit answer to that—I read it recently. It’s very interesting because it’s, it was written by Russian economist, which is called Sergey Glazyev. We gave an interview for an international media, and he say the title of it was The Financial Bubble, will in any time, in any case, collapse. And, if I have time, let me quote Glazyev because it’s very interesting. But it is the main issue that we are facing, not only in France but in the world. And he said that exactly: “What we see it’s a huge financial bubble which concentrated about 40% of the American financial market in these IT companies, which continue to show good health. But what they are doing is moving towards techno fascism. In fact, the main strategic planning center of all these wars is the American techno fascist because they are trying to maintain their leadership not only in the United States but also in the world. They have a huge influence on the Trump administration. These really are techno fascists who are sure that they can rule the world with these new technologies. It is very dangerous for the world, but it will not work. Why? Because in fact, the maintenance of this artificial intelligence psychosis is based on virtual reality. The financial bubble will, in any case, collapse. And I am sure that in the near future, the American and Western financial system will suffer a huge crisis, not only because of the artificial intelligence bubble, but also because of the derivatives bubble. According to some estimates, the derivative bubble is more than $2 quadrillion dollars.” End quote. And this is clearly, explicitly said, the problem we have is that we have 2 quadrillion of speculative asset in the world, which means 50 times the worldwide GDP is just fake money, you know. We call that money de singe in France, which is a monkey money, which means, which is worthless. So we have two quadrillions, two millions of billions of dollars of speculative assets in the financial system which are worthless. And everybody knows that. So the only solution, at least there is two solution. One is to reorganize the financial system. What we are fighting for, cancel the debt, reorganize the financial system and go in another direction. But there is the other solution. This is this techno fascism, this techno military financial complex which is now in control in the world. And what they want is, is a—want a war, because the world is changing. You know, there was the Russia-Africa summit last week, and there was 48 African countries present in Russia and more than 20 president officially. So the world is moving in another direction with the BRICS, the the BRICS dynamics, you know, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we have a new emergence of the global South, which represents to the more than half of the population, more than half of the GDP of the world, and so on. But we have these fanatics. They want to crush this because they want to keep the hegemony. That’s why we have this war against Russia, with a proxy Ukraine. That’s why we have a war against China. We stay one as a proxy. That’s why we have destroyed Iran. Iran was a part of the BRICS. Venezuela was working for the BRICS. We made a—this Trump made a coup d’état there. So and they destroyed and we all know that they destroy Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Venezuela, it and so on and so on. And all the the coup d’etat in South America. So this is a project of this techno fascism, you know, to control the world, and to avoid the emergence of the new BRICS dynamic and the emergence of the Global South. And I think what Glazyev is saying is very, very accurate because the main issue of our time, you know, is the blow out of this financial bubble, this quadrillion of speculative assets which will explode at some point. And everybody knows that.