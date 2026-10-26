Podcast of the Day #070: Determined & Present: The French, seeing the granular, gray, and color, meet the occasion

26 October 2026

Luis Gabriel Aguilera

Some old black and white films are anything but “black and white.” And some of these films are anything but “old.” Take, for instance, the 1951 movie adaptation of the Tennessee Williams play by the same namesake: A Streetcar Named Desire. It is a classic worth revisiting for its multiple shades of gray which tell us as much about American self-mythmaking today as when Williams first wrote it.

Williams’ work portrays a long-standing American tradition of failed self-accountability: four principal characters who don’t reconcile their self-image with their actual conduct and who frequently shift responsibility for their suffering, deeds, and errors onto others. It is as current today as when the play first appeared on Broadway in 1947. The caveat is that each character has varying degrees of agency, self-deception, and culpability, and some are responding to genuine victimization rather than merely avoiding accountability. Across the four main characters, we see the following at play:

Externalizing blame

Constructing an alternative reality

Moral inconsistency

Seeking rescue rather than transformation

Defensiveness

Entitlement

Retaliation disguised as justice

Denial of moral responsibility

Compartmentalization

Rationalization

Avoidance of an intolerable choice

Dependence on an established reality

Idealization

Conditional acceptance

Moral self-righteousness

Confusion of honesty with punishment

In this way, the four main characters defend their Egos, Desires, and Ignorance via illusion and self-deception (Blanche); domination and justification (Stanley); denial and compartmentalization (Stella); and idealization and moral judgment (Mitch).

As someone with a master’s degree in teaching and five years under my belt in what one friend called “the trenches,” I’m not so harsh on such failing characters, when impediments to robust and rigorous ongoing self-examination stem from genetic and physiological limitations, socioeconomic background, and cultural insularity. Besides, one develops questionable skills in harsh environments. What’s more, not everyone has a holistic program guiding them in mindful self-reflection and keeping them wary of the human suffering caused by the big three: Ego, Desires, and Ignorance. These are not excuses but rationales and considerations to be taken into account: limitations imposed on a person’s ability to reach optimal self-perception, self-actualization, and genuine self-determination, some of which can be worked on.

It is those who know exactly what they’re doing, or who have the resources to be better, of whom I am more critical. Worse are those who have weaponized the mechanisms noted above. As such, those in positions of power who should have the qualifications to know better aren’t given a pass.

So we get to Macron & Company. Much like Trump & Company’s standard practice of blaming others, Macron has decided not to fully own up to his disastrous neoliberal, quasi-neoconservative, and ultimately, altogether neocolonial policies, and the mindset behind them, that have boomeranged and brought France to the streets in protest.

Let’s be clear: Macron never earned a reputation as one for the people. His neoliberal credentials are well known among those who have studied the matter. And his surface play belies what actions have been and are being committed. Given his record, one could well think that he was simply passing off the neocolonialist baton and that was always his game. His obituary written last year in Time:

….But there is also a deeper democratic malaise driven by his reluctance to heed the message delivered at the ballot box. While a sweeping majority of French voters backed left-wing and centrist candidates in order to prevent the RN [Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally] from winning a majority, Macron has, for more than a year, refused to name a prime minister from their ranks, preferring to appoint conservatives closer to his own views and turning the RN into a kingmaker…. …But Macron’s resistance to sharing power goes back much farther than the snap election gambit—it’s a recurring theme of his presidency. While a younger Macron touted the need for a “democratic revolution” on the 2017 campaign trail and early in his first term, the former investment banker quickly adopted a top-down style. Unions learned that Macron had little interest in negotiating over reforms that he had already decided were needed. Journalists discovered the president disliked press conferences and preferred choreographed speeches from the Elysée Palace. Even politicians from his own party grew frustrated over his unwillingness to cede decision-making to prime ministers or MPs. Public backlash against Macron was on full display during the 2018 Yellow Vest movement—protests over a proposed hike in the fuel tax that highlighted broader working-class concerns over living costs and declining public services. That crisis could’ve served as a wake-up call—a sign that Macron should adopt a more collaborative approach, if not reconsider some of his more unpopular economic policies—but Macron took a different course. He chose to make his signature reform a massively unpopular hike in the retirement age from 62 to 64, ramming through the legislation following his reelection as president in 2022. Polls showed consistent opposition and unions organized the biggest demonstrations in decades, but Macron refused to budge. The latest austerity budget–which included a freeze to welfare benefits, healthcare spending cuts, and more—would have also disproportionately hurt working people. But what especially angered much of the French public was the glaring absence of a democratic mandate behind the proposed cuts. Last summer, French voters made Macron’s coalition a minority in the National Assembly—and yet, somehow the president and his allies were once again trying to force their way…. …Not only has his presidency exacerbated the cost-of-living woes and political alienation that Le Pen and her allies thrive on, but his various attempts to assuage concerns over their most important cause—opposition to immigration—have backfired spectacularly. Since taking office, Macron and his governments have imposed various anti-immigration measures. That includes 2023 legislation that clamped down on birthright citizenship, whose passage the RN celebrated before the Constitutional Council struck down large parts of the law. Macron has also borrowed from the far-right’s rhetorical toolbox, bringing formerly fringe terms like “immigrationiste” and “décivilisation” into the mainstream. This sort of dog-whistling may be intended to lure hardline conservatives but has only normalized the far-right’s xenophobia.

In an abstract for an academic paper, Dónal Hassett was more technical in describing the neoliberal wolf in early progressive sheep’s clothing:

First as candidate and then as President, Emmanuel Macron has elevated colonial memory policy as a key site for the performance and enactment of the dual values of rupture and reconciliation that underpin his broader programme. While this has led to significant symbolic shifts in the French state’s narrative of its colonial history, this article argues that this memory policy cannot and should not be disaggregated from his wider neoliberal project. Through a detailed contextualisation and analysis of President Macron’s interventions in the field, I contend that colonial memory policy simultaneously reflects, legitimises, and constitutes the ‘neoliberal political rationality’ his administration seeks to perpetuate. Under Macron, a limited recognition of France’s responsibilities for colonial violence has been accompanied by an effort to neutralise the political potency of the past, obscure its enduring legacies, assign authority over it to designated experts and delegitimise those who contest this logic. The article illustrates how memory policy has become a means of sublimating contemporary political demands, arising in part from historic structural injustices, into the manageable and managed process of consensus-making that is the hallmark of neoliberal governmentality.

The short of it is that Macron has played his part for the elites as manager and fixer for imperial pursuits and the status quo, and now, in light of what transpired on October 17th, he has decided to take a page from that same playbook to further muddy the waters—similar to what people like Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, or Boris Johnson across the pond do.

In his Sunday address he acknowledged protesters’ “legitimate demands” in the abstract; by Mediapart’s account, he never named the students’ demands, the cost of living, public services, or police violence. The emphasis went instead to public order and political destabilization, redirecting public gaze there rather than examining his government’s contribution to the underlying discontent, which isn’t just about what occurred on October 17th. It is gaslighting of the first order. And the term itself is as American and British as the habit: it comes from Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play Gas Light, set in Victorian London, and the British and American films adapted from it.

The crucial question is not simply whether ultra-left groups participated in the violence on October 17th, a framing that never asks whether state agents provocateurs were in the mix, instigating. It is whether the government’s explanation adequately accounts for the breadth of the unrest. Of this, the French people have something to say.

What follows are some excerpts from reports and analysis by French outlets. An interview with Magali Lafourcade, secretary general of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights, is of special note, as it hints at the political games being played continually and the numbers to match. Julie Desrousseaux of Datacritik from Le Média does an excellent job of quantifying the repression along the lines of weapons, personnel, injuries, and arrests. And we cap things off with interviews conducted at the latest protest on October 24th in Paris by Le Média correspondents .

Compare and contrast them with how much of the West perceives and presents the unrest in France. It’s difficult to be gaslit if one is well-informed enough to see through the mechanisms some so-called “leaders” employ: archaic, yet still effective as political manipulation through psychological projection and externalization of blame. Black and white is how they need it seen. The French, mind you, are insisting on gray, and on color.

Mediapart | “French protests: he who sows the seeds of violence harvests the revolt” Carine Fouteau - Mediapart publishing editor 20 October 2026 The events of October 17th 2026, even if followed by others, will endure as the symbolic concentrate of the ten years of “Macronie”—the rule of Emmanuel Macron and his allies over two presidential terms… October 17th, which notably highlighted the lack of anticipation on the part of the government, the failures of intelligence and an indistinct policing strategy, translate the brutality of a government that has lost all political sense of direction, as well as losing control of its troops, who supposedly employ “legitimate violence”. Non-violent demonstrators are gassed and rounded up, some injured and mutilated, public buildings set ablaze and ravaged, shopkeepers abandoned to face looters alone, streets barricaded and devastated. The scenes of unprecedented chaos ended up eclipsing, in media coverage, the multitude of demands of the massive and compact processions that took to streets around France, often joyful and festive, made up of more than half a million students, families, union members and Gilets Jaunes, among others. In the French president’s televised address on Sunday evening, there was no mention of the students’ demands, the rising cost of living, the weakening of public services or police violence. Placing the emphasis on the violence of the riots, a godsend for the far-right, Emmanuel Macron carefully avoided the reasons for the distress of a population largely fragilized, in the conditions of their existence, by his two terms in office…. …Ensnared in the exercise of a vertical system of government, evermore authoritarian, Macron’s double term in office has hindered the right to demonstrate and weakened social democracy, while denigrating parliamentary and judicial counterpowers, and journalists. By designating, without any clear proof, the “ultra-left”, and the radical-left party La France Insoumise (LFI) “and its proxies” as being the troublemakers behind the rioting on October 17th, the government damages democracy by transferring its own heavy responsibilities onto its political opponents. This institutional violence, in a logic that is symptomatic of contemporary capitalism, connects with another marker of Macron’s record, namely the violence of neoliberal policies which benefit the wealthiest at the risk of ruining the country. Because the fury that is being expressed, both in peaceful demonstrations and insurrectional scenes, is also the result of a decade in which inequalities have grown, wages have stagnated, and public services weakened against a backdrop of the accumulation of profits by a few. In face of the unequal distribution of the fruit of production, to the benefit of capital and to the detriment of labour, it is not surprising to observe a renewal of the popularity of a redistribution of income and wealth, whatever the forms this can take…. …The absence of a political response creates police brutality and social disorder. For as long as political leaders do not understand this, and for as long as the forces of law and order protect the government instead of citizens, France will remain a country whose population refuses to keep itself quiet.

Le Monde | “Beyond the cost of living, what was at stake on October 17 was the unraveling of our democracy” Aline Leclerc | Le Monde economic journalist 23 October 2026 As alarming as they are, the scenes of looting and pitched battles between rioters and law enforcement must not drown out the message delivered by those who marched in France on Saturday, October 17. First, consider their numbers: The movement, which began with an informal call on social media in early September amid anger over soaring fuel prices, brought together twice as many demonstrators as the first and strongest day of the Yellow Vest protests: 550,000 people versus 283,000 on November 17, 2018, according to authorities. The protest came after a historic month of high school student mobilization, with organizers seizing the opportunity to call for unity among different causes. The movement’s expansion was fueled by numerous reports of police violence against high schoolers—a student blinded in Tours, another’s hand amputated in Lens, a fractured jaw in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône—which not only revived bitter memories from the Yellow Vest movement, but also outraged many parents. The way people view the 2018 revolt, once stigmatized by some French people, especially on the left, has changed: “I care about the environment, and I was uncomfortable with a movement that started over a fuel tax. It took me a while to realize we share the same interests,” said Allan, 38, a special needs educator who, like other participants, did not give his last name. Today, a much broader swath of French society shares the sentiment, summed up by a sign in Rouen: “Living in France costs an arm, complaining about it costs an eye.” Beyond the cost of living, Saturday’s protest was about the erosion of democracy. “We feel disrespected, even though we are the ones who keep the country running,” said Alexandre, a 35-year-old plumber. “We’re here to work, pay up, and shut our mouths!” added Johnny, 42, a warehouse worker. “We’re restricted on every side. This is no longer a democracy,” said Laura, 43, a civil servant….

basta! | “Facing the authoritarian shift, let’s mobilize for democracy and social justice on October 24” By collective 22 October 2026 (Modified 23 October 2026) (translated from French) At the end of 2026, social anger reaches a level rarely equaled. After a summer marked by the worsening consequences of the climate crisis, the youth rose to protest against the advanced deterioration of the education system and a clogged future. This mobilization has given rise to echo in the whole of society, which suffers the consequences of the unjust policies pursued by successive governments. While the prices of gasoline, food, housing are constantly increasing, too many people are seeing their situation deteriorate, they are increasingly struggling to live with dignity of their income and must choose between heating, feeding, moving or healing. Inequality is growing, largely favoured by the fiscal and economic choices of the last decade in favour of ultra-rich and large companies. While the profits of the CAC 40 companies and dividend distributions are reaching record highs, the poverty rate is at its highest historical level. “The reasons for the anger of youth are legitimate” At this very moment, the budget discussions are about an unfair draft budget that will further impoverish the popular classes and suffocate public services that are already suffering from chronic underfunding while the needs are immense in our schools, high schools, hospitals... Beyond that, the monster fires of this summer have dramatically illustrated the inaction in the face of climate change and the consequences of budgetary austerity on the means available to firefighters. The government is not the only one to propose this unfair austerity policy as the only horizon: the RN is playing the outbid in the destruction of public services. Marine Le Pen has announced a “radical effort” of 140 billion euros in savings by 2032 if the far-right party came to power. In this context, the mobilization of young people has taken up the torch of the massive mobilizations of recent years for social and ecological justice and civil liberties. It expresses the same message: indignation at the worsening conditions of existence, the fear of the future and the hope of alternatives of fiscal, social and ecological justice. “Obstinate refusal of the government to question its policy” The reasons for anger are legitimate, as are the demands made by this movement. Yet power has chosen all-out repression to suppress the youth-driven movement. This repressive response is based on media coverage that stigmatizes the protesters and carefully fails to recall the true causes and aspirations of this movement. We are witnessing an authoritarian shift that goes hand in hand with the government’s stubborn refusal to take stock and challenge its unjust policy in favor of the rich. Worse, it multiplies lies and manipulations to blame its failure for a fantasized “ultra-left”, if not on the whole camp of social and ecological progress. He [Macron] implements a state of emergency that does not say his name and provides for the intervention of the army in the street. This choice is irresponsible and dangerous for democracy, and for the physical integrity of those who defend it in the context of these mobilizations. It paves the way for a coming to power of the extreme right.

Alternatives Économiques | Magali Lafourcade: “The response of power is exclusively safe because it no longer holds on any base”

Interview with Céline Mouzon

24 October 2026

Datacritik

With Datacritik, Julie Desrousseaux deciphers the statistics that shape the public debate. Where did they come from? What are they measuring? A show to understand what the numbers reveal and what they hide.