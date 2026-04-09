Dedicated to the Memory of William Rivers Pitt (1971-2022) & Fayyad & To the Living Great: Ray McGovern

Author’s Note:

For seventy-eight years, the “right to self-defense” has functioned less as a neutral legal principle than as one of the most durable justificatory frameworks in modern geopolitics and durable marketing campaign in the history of modern imperialism, capable of shaping Western policy and mainstream media narratives for decades even as the systematic dispossession of the Palestinian people proceeded beneath it. It did not operate alone. It operated in tandem with broader structures of Western neocolonial power, which provided both institutional cover and a receptive audience already invested in its outcomes.

Israel’s Zionist leadership refined this framework into a highly effective instrument of justification, deploying it to obscure what critics — including Alan Waring —identified as “an apparent long-term plan to annex into Eretz Yisrael vast areas of neighboring and regional sovereign states,” associated with the idea of the Greater Israel project. But they did not invent its underlying logic, and they have never been its only practitioners. Yet the underlying logic did not originate there, nor has it remained confined to a single state. The Palestinians were first on the list. They have paid with their livelihood, their land, and their lives since the first Nakba of 1948. But they were not the last, and the list has grown considerably longer.

For decades, the concealment held well enough. Then it began to fray.

What this article traces is the architecture of that logic: a doctrine of decapitation — the targeted elimination of political and military leadership — that took modern institutional form in programs such as the Phoenix Program, was refined into a highly developed practice by Israel, and was later absorbed and scaled by the American national security state in the post-9/11 era. Since then, it has been applied from Beirut to Baghdad, from Tripoli to Caracas, from the drone feeds over Somalia to the special operations compound in Venezuela. It is the same doctrine, operated by an interlocking neoconservative and neoliberal network, sustained by the permanent war economy that profits from its perpetuation, and applied — in different registers — to marginalized populations within the United States itself.

Long before the United States systematized it, British imperial governance relied on what historians and colonial administrators alike recognized as a “key man” approach: identify the tribal leader, the nationalist organizer, the insurgent figurehead — then co-opt, exile, or eliminate him. The logic was consistent across the full geography of empire. In India, Gandhi was imprisoned repeatedly — 1930, 1932, 1942 — each arrest intended to decapitate the independence movement at its organizing center, each producing the opposite effect. In Kenya, Operation Jock Scott in October 1952 arrested Jomo Kenyatta and 180 other identified leaders in a single coordinated morning sweep; Kenyatta was convicted on fabricated evidence, sentenced to seven years, and became the rallying point for everything the British had tried to suppress — and Kenya’s first prime minister a decade later. In Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah was imprisoned in 1950 and won a general election from his cell. In Ireland, the British executed sixteen signatories of the 1916 Proclamation, transforming figures of divided public opinion into permanent martyrs and accelerating the independence movement they were meant to end.

The lesson the British drew — eventually, reluctantly — was that the “key man” theory consistently mistook leadership for causation. Remove the leader, and the conditions that produced the leader remained intact, ready to produce another. The Americans inherited this doctrine without inheriting that lesson. Equipped with greater technological reach and less institutional memory of its failures, the U.S. national security state applied the key man theory at global scale — from Baghdad to Mogadishu to Caracas — with the same consistent result: tactical execution, strategic irrelevance, and a new generation of leadership emerging from the conditions that were never addressed.

Then, from early Cold War interventions to the War on Terror, U.S. foreign policy has repeatedly gravitated toward a “key man” theory of power — the belief that complex political movements can be neutralized by removing the individual who appears to embody them. Inheriting elements of earlier imperial practice yet applying them with greater technological reach, this approach reduces structural conflicts to personalized targets, transforming geopolitics into a series of manhunts and in the case of today, amounts to gangsterism.

British observers, particularly during the era of decolonization, noted this tendency with skepticism, warning that Americans often mistook leadership for causation. The record since has borne out the critique: the removal of leaders rarely dissolves the systems that produced them, and often deepens the very instability such actions are meant to resolve.

What is often described as a “key man” theory of conflict — the belief that political outcomes hinge on the removal or elevation of specific individuals — has been repeatedly critiqued within counterinsurgency scholarship. It assumes that insurgent and political systems are fundamentally leader-centric, such that targeting key figures can decisively alter outcomes. Yet critics consistently show that this perspective obscures the deeper structural, social, and institutional forces that sustain conflict. Analyses of modern COIN doctrine reveal a persistent tendency to overstate the role of leadership, reducing complex dynamics to narratives of individual success or failure. The result is a recurring strategic error: mistaking visible leadership for underlying causation, and treating conflicts as if they can be resolved by removing people rather than addressing the conditions that produce them.

While the “key man” approach is often justified as an efficient means of ending conflict, a substantial body of scholarship suggests that its persistence is better explained by its political and institutional utility than by its effectiveness. Studies of leadership decapitation show limited strategic success, yet the practice endures because it produces visible, narratable outcomes: the removal of a named enemy can be presented as progress, even when underlying dynamics remain unchanged. In this sense, the focus on individuals functions not only as a method of warfare but as a mode of communication — one that simplifies complex conflicts into a sequence of targets. The result is a framework that can sustain ongoing intervention, not necessarily by resolving conflict, but by continually redefining it around new figures who can be identified, pursued, and eliminated. Empirically, this dynamic aligns with media logics and constructed threat inflation that privilege personalized threat narratives and episodic “wins,” creating a feedback loop in which successive targeting sustains both public justification and policy momentum for continued intervention.

By 2005, the specific Israeli expression of this doctrine was being named plainly in forums that could not easily be dismissed — not a security arrangement but Israeli settler colonialism and an apartheid system designed to demoralize and decimate a people. One such moment came on the University of Chicago campus, at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, where the Chicago Sabeel Conference convened for two days to examine Jerusalem as a case study in occupation, demographic engineering, and resource deprivation — “barriers to justice and peace” “posed by occupation, demographics, policy, law, economics, land ownership, and resource distribution” “using Jerusalem as a lens for trends affecting the entire Holy Land.”

I was there. I had studied at the University of Chicago, and I brought to that conference room years of research into the colonial mind and how it operates. And what I understood, sitting in that room as the presentations unfolded, was something the speakers were demonstrating with data that I had long understood from a different angle — from the history of every colonial project that has ever sought to make a land its own over the objections of its people. The colonial mind, confronted with organized resistance, does not negotiate first. It eliminates leadership. It has always eliminated leadership. What follows is an examination of exactly how, by whom, and at what cost. Let’s take a look at this “strategy.”

From Beirut to Baghad to Tehran, from Wael Zwaiter to Yahya Sinwar — Israel, the United States, and their Neocon-Neolib network have pursued leadership-targeting strategies for decades. The tactical record is formidable. The strategic verdict is a failure, but excellent for never-ending wars and those who profit from them.

Tactically, these operations have often demonstrated precision and reach. Strategically, their record is far more ambiguous: while they can disrupt organizations in the short term, they rarely eliminate the underlying conditions of conflict. What they do sustain, however, is a continuous cycle of action — one well suited to a system for never-ending wars in which intervention persists even in the absence of resolution. One blowback that is now being understood is its corrupting and corrosive effect across the very apparatus that built this machine, whereas dysfunction cuts away at imperial pursuits — a degradation and eventual collapse from within. The Epstein Files are but the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

The Elimination Doctrine & The Road to Technological Barbarism:

How Israel, America, and Their Neocon-Neolib Network Built a Global Machine for Killing Leadership and Calling It Strategy

In December 2024, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made a declaration that was remarkable for its candor. Confirming publicly that Israel had killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran five months earlier, Katz extended a threat to Yemen’s Houthis that left nothing to inference: the plan, he said, was to strike their infrastructure and decapitate their leadership — just as Israel had done to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon.

The word “decapitate” was not accidental. It was the frank articulation of a doctrine Israel has practiced — with varying degrees of secrecy, and over varying degrees of territory — since the early 1970s. That doctrine has produced some of the most daring intelligence operations in modern history. It has also produced disasters, diplomatic crises, and, on multiple occasions, adversaries far more dangerous than those it eliminated. And it has perpetuated war and conflict rather than facilitate diplomatic solutions.

Understanding the current U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran requires reckoning with the long history from which it descends — and with the deeply ambiguous strategic record those fifty years have produced.

Section I · Origins: From Wounded Knee to Munich — The Genealogy of Elimination

The “modern” Israeli targeted killing program was forged in the late summer of 1972. On September 5 of that year, members of Black September — a Fatah-affiliated militant faction — seized eleven Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics. All eleven were killed, along with a West German police officer, in the catastrophic conclusion to a botched German hostage rescue, with initial mainstream media misreporting the events as they transpired. For Israel, it was the second massacre of Jews on German soil within living memory, and it catalyzed a decision that would shape Israeli national security policy for the next five decades.

Prime Minister Golda Meir, together with Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, convened a small secret committee — known internally as Committee X — to authorize a response beyond conventional military retaliation. The mandate they issued was sweeping: hunt down and kill every individual directly or indirectly involved in the Munich attack. The operational arm charged with executing this mandate was a Mossad hit squad code-named Bayonet, the campaign itself later called Operation Wrath of God.

But before the first Mossad operative ever boarded a plane for Rome where the first assassination occurred in October 1972, the doctrinal ground had already been broken — and not by Israel. Beginning in 1965 in the jungles of Southeast Asia, the United States Central Intelligence Agency had been constructing the modern template for state-sponsored leadership elimination on an industrial scale. The Phoenix Program was designed and initially coordinated by the CIA during the Vietnam War, involving the American and South Vietnamese militaries, and was designed to identify and destroy the Viet Cong via infiltration, assassination, torture, capture, counter-terrorism, and interrogation. The CIA described it as “a set of programs that sought to attack and destroy the political infrastructure of the Viet Cong,” what Evening Star newspaper at the time called a “sterile, depersonalized murder” plan.

The language is worth pausing on: destroy the political infrastructure. Not the military. Not the combatants. The infrastructure — the web of local leaders, village administrators, community organizers, and civilian supporters that gave a resistance movement its roots. Originally, the Provincial Reconnaissance Units were known as “Counter Terror” teams, but were renamed after CIA officials “became wary of the adverse publicity surrounding the use of the word ‘terror’.” The renaming did not change the function. Between 1968 and 1972, in sanitized language, Phoenix officially “neutralized” 81,740 people suspected of VC membership, of whom 26,369 were killed. South Vietnamese official estimates placed the death toll at over 40,000. Before the house committee on government ops, 8/71, former Phoenix Program official, Military intelligence officer K. Barton Osborn, described it as a “sterile depersonalized murder program.”

The significance of Phoenix for what followed in Europe and the Middle East is not merely analogical. It is genealogical. The doctrine of eliminating not just fighters but the human architecture of resistance — the idea that a movement could be killed by killing its organizers — crossed from the CIA’s Vietnam operations directly into the institutional culture that shaped Western counterterrorism policy through the 1970s and beyond. Israel would carry that imperialistic doctrine to its sharpest and most geographically ambitious expression. But it did not invent it. It inherited it, refined it, and made it the centerpiece of a national security strategy that endures to this day as solid echoes of the Wounded Knee Massacre itself.

The Wounded Knee Massacre was the killing of more than 250 Lakota men, women, and children by the United States Army on December 29, 1890, after troops attempted to disarm a camp on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — an event widely understood not as a battle, but as the violent culmination of U.S. efforts to suppress Indigenous resistance, dismantle cultural autonomy, and impose federal control over Native lands and life.

The counterinsurgency campaigns of Cold War Latin America established a template in which the elimination of political organizers and suspected sympathizers became a central instrument of state power. What followed in the post–Cold War era was not a rupture but a refinement. Practices once carried out through deniable death squads were gradually absorbed into formal doctrine, integrated with intelligence systems, and extended through new technologies of surveillance and remote strike. Associated with the rise of neoconservative influence in U.S. foreign policy, this transformation did not invent the logic of targeted repression; it systematized and globalized it, converting localized counterinsurgency into a portable model of intervention. The result was a shift from shadowy violence at the margins of policy to a normalized framework of leadership targeting embedded within the architecture of modern warfare.

What distinguished Israel’s Operation Wrath of God from previous Israeli intelligence operations was its scope, its duration, and its willingness to operate deep inside the sovereign territory of allied and neutral states. The initial target list was estimated at between twenty and thirty-five individuals — a mix of Black September operatives and broader Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) elements, assembled with the aid of PLO members working covertly for Mossad and information from friendly European intelligence agencies that served for the “successful implementation” of said operation and represented “Europe’s Covert War against the Palestinian Armed Struggle.” The exact list was never made public. Its breadth, however, soon became apparent from the pattern of killings.

Operation Wrath of God: Key Assassinations

Oct 1972 Wael Zwaiter, PLO representative in Italy, shot twelve times in Rome — one bullet for each Israeli killed at Munich. PLO contested his involvement entirely.

Dec 1972 Mahmoud Hamshari, PLO representative in France, killed by a bomb concealed in his telephone, detonated remotely while his family was in the apartment.

Jan 1973 Hussain Abu-Khair, PLO representative in Cyprus, killed by six small bombs planted beneath his hotel bed, detonated after he turned off the light.

Apr 1973 Operation Spring of Youth: Sayeret Matkal commandos land by sea in Beirut, kill three senior PLO and Black September officials in their guarded apartments. Ehud Barak commands the operation in partial disguise.

Jul 1973 Lillehammer Affair: Mossad misidentifies Ahmed Bouchiki, a Moroccan waiter with no connection to terrorism, as Ali Hassan Salameh. Bouchiki is shot and killed. Five Mossad operatives are arrested by Norwegian authorities.

Jan 1979 Ali Hassan Salameh — the original primary target, the “Red Prince” — finally killed by car bomb in Beirut, after years of surveillance that included agents joining his gym.

The operational details that emerged over subsequent decades reveal both the audacity and the ruthlessness of the program. Before each assassination, according to multiple accounts, each target’s family reportedly received flowers accompanied by a card reading: “A reminder we do not forget or forgive.” The psychological dimension was deliberate — the campaign was designed not merely to kill, but to induce terror throughout the PLO leadership structure. Former Mossad operative Victor Ostrovsky later confirmed that the agency also employed psychological warfare tactics alongside the physical assassinations, including running obituaries of still-living targets and sending detailed personal dossiers to junior Palestinian officials as a warning to disassociate from the cause.

Yet from the campaign’s early months, the line between legitimate counterterrorism and something more expansive began to blur. From the second assassination onwards, Mossad changed the basis on which it selected Palestinians to target. A direct connection to the Munich massacre was no longer needed. Anybody found to be an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian armed struggle or actively involved in the preparation of terrorist events was a potential target. This was the precise logic Phoenix had institutionalized in Vietnam — and precisely the logic that would recur in every subsequent iteration of the Western decapitation playbook, from Baghdad to Benghazi to Caracas.

A comparable dynamic emerged during The Troubles of the 1960s-1990s, where British authorities increasingly treated the armed resistance campaign of the Provisional IRA and the political activity of Sinn Féin as components of a single threat, eroding the distinction between militant and political spheres. Yet the methods diverged sharply. Whereas the British state largely pursued containment —through internment, surveillance, and criminalization — while ultimately preserving political actors as interlocutors in a negotiated settlement culminating in the Good Friday Agreement, Israel’s approach, like the American one, more often extended toward the physical elimination of figures deemed part of the broader militant ecosystem, including those operating beyond its borders. With the genocide in Gaza we come full circle — a downward spiral — of what we saw at Wounded Knee: collective punishment. The result is a recurring strategic contrast: one model that, however coercively, managed and eventually absorbed political leadership into a resolution framework, and another that has tended to fragment or remove it, with enduring implications for the possibility of coherent political negotiation. One cannot discount the dehumanizing aspect of a colonialist U.S-Israeli “strategy” that also drives diplomacy into the gutters. And there lies the deeper racialized and political boundary: who is seen as a negotiable adversary, and who is constructed as an irredeemable enemy.

The catastrophe at Lillehammer in July 1973 provided a brutal illustration of the program’s risks. A Mossad surveillance team lost track of their intended target — believed to be Salameh — leading them to Ahmed Bouchiki, a Moroccan waiter vacationing in the Norwegian ski resort with his pregnant wife. He was shot dead outside a cinema. Norwegian police, following standard investigative procedures, quickly identified the killers. Five Mossad operatives were arrested, tried, convicted, and jailed, before being quietly returned to Israel. The exposure demolished Mossad’s European intelligence network, and Meir suspended the program under the weight of international pressure.

The suspension did not last. The program was quietly reactivated for a final mission targeting Salameh. In January 1979, a car bomb in Beirut finally killed him. But Black September had long since ceased operations. The killing was vengeance, not strategy. That distinction — between tactical execution and strategic purpose — would haunt every subsequent iteration of the doctrine.

“The story of Israel’s intelligence community has been one of a long string of impressive tactical successes, but also disastrous strategic failures. Toward the end of his life, Mossad chief Meir Dagan understood this. He concluded that only a political solution with the Palestinians — the two-state solution — could end the 150-year conflict.” — Ronen Bergman, Rise and Kill First (2018)

Section II · Expansion: The Western Conspiracy of Silence: Public Condemnation, Private Facilitation—The PLO Shadow War and Western Complicity

The Lillehammer debacle of 1973 had suspended Operation Wrath of God — publicly. Incidentally, its code name was changed to Phoenix. Newly declassified documents have now also revealed that the campaign was never truly isolated. Aviva Guttmann uncovered the key role European intelligence agencies had in facilitating Mossad’s Operation Wrath of God, showing how a secret coalition of intelligence agencies supplied Mossad with information about Palestinians on a mass scale and tacitly supported Israeli covert actions on European soil.

The mechanism was an encrypted channel called Kilowatt, operated through a network of Western European intelligence agencies known as the Club de Berne — an informal forum of Western security services coordinating intelligence outside formal political oversight. After the Munich massacre, Club members created this special channel focused on Palestinian armed resistance in Europe. For Israel, the intelligence gleaned from Kilowatt proved vital to its efforts to combat Palestinian groups, which had been able to operate in Europe with considerable freedom.

What made this arrangement especially consequential was not merely the sharing of information, but the architecture in which it was embedded. The Club de Berne did not exist in isolation; it functioned as part of a wider, layered intelligence ecosystem. Its member agencies — such as the UK’s MI5, France’s DGSI, and Germany’s BfV — maintained parallel relationships with the CIA, while also operating within overlapping strategic frameworks shaped by NATO. Israel, through Mossad, was not a formal member, but was deeply embedded through bilateral channels. The result was not a centralized command structure, but an interlocking network in which intelligence, methods, and strategic assumptions circulated fluidly across national boundaries. Within this system, Israeli operations in Europe were not external incursions so much as actions carried out within a permissive and quietly coordinated environment.

The CIA was not formally a Club de Berne member but maintained parallel relationships. As one historian noted of the CIA’s Israeli desk chief James Jesus Angleton, the suspicion that Mossad was using intelligence-sharing to manipulate a partner agency’s views was shared by CIA leadership in the 1970s and 1980s — it was assumed that information received from Mossad was not trustworthy and was sent with the purpose of altering how the USA would see the Palestinian question. The dynamic, however, was reciprocal: European agencies received counterterrorism intelligence; Mossad received targeting data and — crucially — the quiet acquiescence of sovereign states on whose territory it was conducting lethal operations.

“I’m not sure the Israeli assassination campaign would have been possible without the tactical information from the European intelligence services. Certainly it was of huge benefit. But it was also very important for Mossad to know that they had that tacit support,” Guttmann observed.

European governments publicly condemned Israel’s actions while quietly facilitating Mossad’s operations, recognizing the utility of intelligence cooperation in the face of growing Palestinian militancy. This pattern — public condemnation, private facilitation — became the standing operating procedure of the Western alliance’s relationship with Israel’s targeted killing program. It was not an anomaly. It was the system.

As for CIA spymaster James Jesus Angleton?

As Jefferson Morley writes in The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton, as interpreted by Philip Weiss, Angleton was a central architect of the U.S.–Israel intelligence relationship that would come to define the region. More than any other individual, he helped facilitate Israel’s transition from a vulnerable regional actor into a strategic ally of the world’s leading superpower. He did so in part by suppressing internal scrutiny within the U.S. intelligence establishment — most notably regarding Israel’s nuclear program in the 1960s — prioritizing intelligence-sharing and strategic alignment over competing policy concerns.

Morley’s account suggests that Angleton’s unique position allowed him to control critical flows of information at the highest levels of government. Intelligence-sharing, in his view, was of greater strategic value than constraining Israel’s rise. The asymmetry of that judgment would echo for decades.

On a biographical and psychological level, Angleton suited this role. Raised across multiple countries, deeply embedded in elite transatlantic networks, and intellectually isolated within the intelligence world, he developed an extreme sensitivity to deception. His worldview became self-reinforcing: absence of evidence suggested deeper concealment; contradictions implied more sophisticated manipulation (i.e., if no mole is found → the mole is more sophisticated, if evidence is lacking → deception is deeper than assumed). What emerged was not simply paranoia, but a closed epistemology in which stable distinctions between ally and adversary could collapse. In such an environment, intelligence-sharing itself became both the medium of cooperation and the terrain of influence.

Through the late 1970s and 1980s, as the PLO relocated its headquarters to Tunis following Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the campaign against Palestinian leadership deepened and widened. PLO representative Mamoun Meraish was shot and killed in Athens in 1983. The Secretary of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Khalid Nazzal, was killed in Athens in 1986. Each operation extended the geographic and categorical reach of the doctrine: further from Israel, further from any direct operational threat, closer to the elimination of organized Palestinian political leadership as such — further from Israel metaphorically.

Then came April 1988 and the most operationally audacious strike of the entire era. Khalil al-Wazir—known as Abu Jihad, Arafat’s deputy and co-founder of Fatah, the man Israel held responsible for organizing the First Intifada—was killed at his villa in a quiet suburb of Tunis. Israel had tracked his movements for more than a year, mapped his neighborhood from sea approaches, and tapped his phone lines. Commandos were transported by naval flotilla with air cover to the Tunisian coast, where waiting Mossad agents drove them to the target. The operation commander, Nahum Lev, approached the villa disguised as a vacationing couple with a large box of chocolates—concealing a gun with a silencer. The killing was carried out in front of his family; others present were also killed. Israel denied responsibility for nearly twenty-five years.

The international response was immediate and unambiguous. The United States State Department condemned the killing as “an act of political assassination.” The UN Security Council passed Resolution 611 condemning the violation of Tunisian sovereignty. Tunisia formally accused Israel of state terrorism. Yet within weeks, Western intelligence cooperation with Israeli operations continued as before. Public condemnation, private facilitation. Nothing fundamental changed.

In November 2012, the Israeli military censor finally cleared publication of an interview that journalist Ronen Bergman had conducted twelve years earlier with Lev before his death. The acknowledgment was implicit but unambiguous. Two of those involved in planning and commanding the operation — Ehud Barak and Moshe Yaalon— had by then held high political office. Ehud Barak would go on to become prime minister of Israel. The operative who carried out the killing —Lev, as recorded by Bergman — expressed no personal doubt: he had read Abu Jihad’s intelligence file, considered him responsible for numerous Israeli deaths, and fired without hesitation. The gap between the operational mindset and the international legal framework could hardly have been more starkly illustrated.

When British authorities confronted the Provisional IRA and the political activity of Sinn Féin, they increasingly treated both as components of a single threat — eroding the distinction between militant and political spheres, just as Israel had done with the PLO. Yet the methods diverged fundamentally. Britain’s approach, however coercive — internment, surveillance, criminalization, selective lethality through the SAS and collusion with loyalist paramilitaries — preserved political actors as interlocutors, culminating in the Good Friday Agreement. Israel’s approach extended toward the physical elimination of figures across the spectrum of Palestinian political and militant life, including those operating legally in foreign capitals with no operational role in armed attacks. Granted, the Second Boer War in Southern Africa (1899–1902) consisted of a protracted campaign by the British Empire that escalated into scorched-earth tactics, civilian internment camps, and the mass displacement and death of tens of thousands — waged in a context where racial hierarchy structured both policy and perception, extending far more brutal and systematically neglected conditions to Black African populations even as Boer civilians suffered heavily.

The contrast illuminates a deeper racialized and political boundary that runs through the entire history of Western decapitation doctrine: who is seen as a negotiable adversary, and who is constructed as an irredeemable enemy. Irish republicans, however reviled in Westminster, were ultimately recognized as political subjects with legitimate grievances — human beings whose leadership could be brought to the table. Palestinian leadership, across five decades of Israeli and Western policy, was constructed as infrastructure to be destroyed. The colonial calculus, not the nature of the violence, determined the category.

Arafat himself remained the ultimate object of this calculus — the primary target who could not be reached. Multiple attempts were launched against him during Israel’s 1982 Lebanon invasion. A special task force code-named Salt Fish was created with the sole purpose of his assassination. Plans were ultimately abandoned under U.S. pressure — not because the logic had changed, but because the political costs had become too high. Arafat died in a French hospital in 2004. A Swiss forensic investigation later concluded he may have been poisoned with polonium-210.

What the PLO campaign achieved was tactical disruption: degradation of militant networks, psychological pressure on leadership, increased operational constraints, with Palestinian leadership devoting enormous resources to personal security. What it did not achieve was strategic resolution, the destruction of the PLO as a political force, the suppression of Palestinian nationalism, or the prevention of the First Intifada — which erupted in December 1987, just months before Abu Jihad was killed. Indeed, the killing of Abu Jihad inflamed the intifada rather than suppressing it.

Section III · The Manufactured Enemy & Perpetual “Savage”: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Profitable Architecture of Continuous Conflict

From PLO to Hamas and Hezbollah: Killing the Next Generation—and the Post-9/11 Industrialization of the Doctrine

The Oslo Accords of 1993 — a fragile framework for mutual recognition that deferred the hardest questions of statehood — transformed the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from adversary to interlocutor, at least formally. But they did not retire the doctrine of assassination. They redirected it.

The new targets were Hamas, which emerged from the First Intifada (1987-1993) determined to destroy the Oslo process, and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed organization that had crystallized from the wreckage of Israel’s 1982 Lebanon invasion and Israeli’s occupation of southern Lebanon. Both would test the limits of the decapitation strategy in ways the PLO era had not. And both would, in paradoxical ways, be strengthened from its application.

But before turning to the killings themselves, the record demands a more uncomfortable reality be confronted — one that transforms the entire narrative of Israel as a state fighting Hamas from a position of reluctant necessity. The relationship between Hamas and autocrat Benjamin Netanyahu, befitting to an Israel that has employed well-documented illiberal, undemocratic actions over the decades in the West Bank and has since 1948 implemented a regime of settler colonialism, apartheid and occupation over the Palestinian people cannot be reduced to that of simple adversaries, or even of strategic management at arm’s length. The historical record suggests something more complex: a pattern in which Hamas was, at key moments, tolerated or indirectly sustained as part of a broader strategy to fragment Palestinian political life and prevent the emergence of a unified negotiating partner.

This factionalization is not without precedence — nor technocratic practice. As analysts of Israeli policy have long noted, a central feature of governance has been the fragmentation of Palestinians into distinct administrative, legal, and geographic categories — limiting coordination, collective action, and political cohesion. Within that framework, division is not incidental. It is functional.

The origins of this dynamic predate Oslo. During the 1970s and 1980s, Israeli authorities permitted — and at times encouraged — the growth of Islamic social networks associated with Ahmed Yassin, a Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood leader who controlled a network of Islamic schools, mosques, and clubs, partly as a counterweight to the secular nationalism of the PLO. When these networks reorganized into Hamas and later turned to violence, policy pivoted toward containment and targeted killing against the very leadership it had helped to build. The organization had moved from instrument to adversary — but remained embedded within a broader strategy of managed division.

Under Netanyahu, this logic reached a more explicit form. As Israeli historian Adam Raz has argued, the priority was not resolution but prevention — specifically, preventing the conditions under which a viable Palestinian state could emerge. Maintaining division between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank served that objective. Negotiation was deferred on the grounds of fragmentation, while reconciliation was quietly undermined. The circularity was not accidental. It was colonial policy by another name: the deliberate maintenance of collective arrested development, the same logic that Western sanctions regimes apply to Russia, Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba—not annihilation, but managed suffocation and intent to stunt development.

It must be said that this logic is not exclusively an export. It operates domestically within the United States with a consistency that is difficult to dismiss as incidental. The persistent under-resourcing of public schools in low-income districts, the uneven access to credit and capital that continues to track along the lines of historically redlined neighborhoods, and the concentration of intensive policing in communities that receive the least investment in every other public good—these are not aberrations so much as patterned outcomes of how policy, markets, and geography intersect. Research continues to show that districts serving higher proportions of Black and Latino students receive less adequate funding on average, even when controlling for income, and that policing exposure and use of force remain disproportionately concentrated in lower-income, minority communities. What emerges is not a single coordinated design, but a durable structure that reproduces managed precarity: populations integrated enough to sustain economic participation, yet segmented enough to limit collective political leverage. The foreign and the domestic are not entirely separate logics; they reflect different expressions of governance shaped by distance, visibility, and constraint.

In the case of the Palestinians, keep the population desperate enough to be ungovernable, keep the leadership compromised enough to be delegitimized, and the occupation requires no justification. It sustains itself. What is also sustained is Benjamin Netanyahu’s political longevity, intertwined with a security paradigm in which continuous conflict sustains both domestic authority and international alignment — particularly with, and not surprisingly, the United States. What is documented is a pattern in which strategic decisions — such as permitting the flow of Qatari funds into Gaza, or maintaining Hamas as a contained adversary — intersect with broader systems of security, deterrence, and regional power management. The result is not a clear case of personal enrichment through war, but a more complex alignment in which political survival, security doctrine, and entrenched conflict dynamics reinforce one another.

In the case of Hamas, the financial mechanism through which this strategy operated is now extensively documented. In 2018, when PA President Mahmoud Abbas stopped transferring money to Gaza entirely, leaving Hamas on the brink of collapse, Netanyahu saved Hamas by allowing in suitcases full of cash from Qatar. Netanyahu himself sent a secret letter to the Qatari leadership in 2018, requesting them to continue transferring money to Gaza, “explaining that the funding would reduce the motivation of terror groups to carry out attacks, would prevent a humanitarian crisis, and was vital for preserving regional stability.” Netanyahu defended the policy as necessary to maintain calm and avoid humanitarian collapse. Critics, including figures within Israel’s own security establishment, warned that it strengthened Hamas materially and politically.

Netanyahu himself acknowledged the strategic logic in 2019, arguing that maintaining Hamas’s position weakened the Palestinian Authority and thus obstructed the possibility of a unified Palestinian leadership. Former officials described the approach as a form of “divide and manage” — a strategy aimed less at resolving conflict than at structuring it. The strategic goal was division, not genuine security, much less peace.

The consequences became stark after October 7. Israeli investigations later concluded that financial flows into Gaza had, in part, enabled Hamas to expand its military capabilities. At the same time, prewar policy had consistently deprioritized the threat, with leadership figures such as Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif not targeted despite opportunities to do so. The man who would later present himself as the avenging hammer of Hamas had, for years, protected it — financially, politically, and operationally.

The attack itself functioned as a clear casus belli for Netanyahu — less in terms of intent than effect. It provided immediate justification for a large-scale “war”, reshaping the strategic landscape of Gaza via a genocide in fact, reshaped domestic politics so as to suspend internal dissent and consolidate leadership at a moment of acute vulnerability, and reinforced an existing security paradigm in which ongoing conflict sustains political authority and strategic alignment, particularly with the United States. The system did not require orchestration; it was already structured to convert crisis into continuity. The significance of that moment lies less in claims of premeditation than in its political and structural consequences.

Decapitation and Its Consequences: Hamas

This is the context in which leadership targeting must be understood. The killings of Hamas founder Ahmed Yassin, co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, and later figures were not isolated acts of self-defense. They were components of a broader cycle: cultivation, containment, elimination, and reconstitution, whereas the resulting conflict was used to justify the perpetuation of a security apparatus, an occupation, and a settlement enterprise that the conflict made possible. Profitable for the security industry, for the settlement movement, for every political interest that depends on the absence of peace.

Yassin — elderly, physically disabled, and symbolically central — was killed in a missile strike in Gaza in 2004, along with several bystanders. His removal altered the internal balance of the organization. Under Yassin’s stewardship, Hamas had maintained distance from Tehran, a moderating influence on Hamas’s relationship with Iran. His removal opened a door. Under successors such as Khaled Mashal and later Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas moved closer to Iran, gaining access to funding, weapons, and training that significantly expanded its capabilities.

By the time Ismail Haniyeh assumed the political leadership from Mashal in 2017, Hamas had built a formidable arsenal and was fully embedded in the Iranian-led “Axis of Resistance.” The killing of Yassin had, in effect, handed Hamas to Tehran. The organization gutted of its senior leadership in 2004 resulted not in organizational collapse, but transformation. The movement reconstituted itself in a more militarized and regionally integrated form. The elimination of leadership had not neutralized the threat — it had reshaped and, in key respects, strengthened it.

Hezbollah: The Clearest Warning That Was Ignored

The Hezbollah case preceded the Hamas-Yassin debacle by twelve years and was, if anything, even more explicit in its demonstration of decapitation’s self-defeating logic. The warning was issued in advance, in writing, by Israeli military officials. It was dismissed. And its consequences continue to reverberate.

On February 16, 1992, Israeli Apache helicopters ambushed the motorcade of Hezbollah Secretary-General Abbas al-Moussawi in southern Lebanon, killing him along with his wife and five-year-old son, and four others. The original plan had not been assassination at all — it was a “snatch and grab” operation. Israeli military intelligence had planned to kidnap the co-founder of Hezbollah, al-Moussawi, to use as leverage in prisoner exchange negotiations. On the day of the operation, however, it was discovered that al-Moussawi was surrounded by a large crowd, making abduction impractical. Israeli Chief of Staff Ehud Barak then convinced Moshe Arens, the defense minister, to order his assassination instead. Some Israeli military officials had opposed the shift, noting that Hezbollah was not leader-dependent and that a more radical successor might emerge.

They were correct. Within days, Hassan Nasrallah assumed leadership — more dynamic, more strategically coherent, and more closely aligned with Iran. Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah evolved into a far more capable organization, expanding both its military reach and political influence. Hezbollah would both escalate the war against Israel and forge even closer ties with Iran and Syria, while transforming “Hezbollah from a ragtag guerrilla group into the most powerful non-state actor in West Asia, with political, social and military units.”

The immediate aftermath included the group’s first rocket attacks into northern Israel, marking a geographic escalation of the conflict. A tactical success had produced a strategic shift—one that would define the next decades.

For a period, Israeli policy adjusted, avoiding high-level assassinations. But the lesson proved temporary. Subsequent operations continued to target leadership figures, even as the underlying pattern remained consistent: removal, succession, escalation.

In September 2024, Israel killed Nasrallah himself, along with his designated successor Hashem Safieddine within days. The organization was severely degraded. But it was not destroyed. It is in fact rebuilt and causing tremendous pain on the U.S.-Israel war against Iran as it has re-appeared.

The Pattern

Across both Hamas and Hezbollah, the pattern is clear:

Leadership is eliminated

More capable or radical successors emerge

The conflict expands in scope and intensity

The security apparatus surrounding the conflict grows

The doctrine does not end wars. It restructures them.

Tactically, decapitation can disrupt operations, degrade networks, and impose short-term costs. Strategically, its record is far more ambiguous. Organizations adapt. Leadership regenerates. Political conditions remain intact.

What does persist is the cycle itself—a framework in which conflict is continually redefined through new targets, new threats, and new justifications. In that sense, the doctrine is not simply a method of war. It is part of an architecture that sustains it.

Section IV · The Shared Imperial Global Playbook: The Neocon-Neolib Network, Resource Extraction, and Decapitation Gone Global

Libya, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and Venezuela: When Decapitation Goes Global

The doctrine that Israel forged in the back streets of Rome and Beirut did not remain Israel’s alone. It was absorbed, institutionalized, and dramatically scaled by the United States into something approaching a standing global policy — a default instrument of imperial power projection across the Global South that is now in late-stage blitzkrieg mode: the pretexts are pre-fabricated, the targets are pre-selected, and the rubble is pre-priced into the contracts — a fast-tracked, personalized operation empty of nuanced understanding. This makes it the weakest “strategy” it has ever been.

Understanding how that happened requires naming the network, because the pipeline between the Israeli doctrine and American military action and neocolonial behavior was not metaphorical. It ran through specific people, specific institutions, and policy frameworks — all of them still on the public record linking Israeli “strategic thinking” to an already established American military-industrial-complex and neocolonial operating system that has never shed the culture and mindset of slavocracy.

In 1996, just three years after the Oslo accords, Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, and David Wurmser authored a foreign policy blueprint — not for the United States government, but for incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The document, titled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm, explicitly called for removing Saddam Hussein in Iraq, destabilizing Syria, and military action against Lebanon and Iran. It was, in effect, a sequential regional decapitation shopping list, prepared by American neoconservatives for an Israeli head of government.

Ian Buruma wrote in August 2003 in The New York Times that: neoconservatives “Douglas Feith and Richard Perle advised Netanyahu, who was prime minister in 1996, to make ‘a clean break’ from the Oslo accords with the Palestinians,” in effect jumping from a local conflict to pursue a wider one. These figures would be just some of their cabal providing escalating pretexts as technocratic warmongering to justify war — a ready-made framework for the neocolonial operating system.

Considered a leading neoconservative, Paul Wolfowitz was an architect of the neocon strategy (pre-9/11) and helped shape the intellectual and strategic foundations of neoconservatism. Though to portray neoconservative mindset as “intellectual” or “strategic” is dubious, especially given it’s long-term self-defeating components: Manichean, Machiavellian, cartoonish, personality-driven, rigid, reactionary, and falsifying — hardly the constrictive stuff that strategy or serious intellectualism is made of. The targets are always constructed as uniquely dangerous and uniquely irredeemable. The epithet does the work that legal justification cannot. And when the evidence refuses to cooperate, the evidence is manufactured. A senior George W. Bush administration aide — later widely identified as neocon Karl Rove — told journalist Ron Suskind in 2004 exactly how the neoconservative relationship to reality operates: “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality... We’re history’s actors... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” This is not a quote about spin or messaging. It is a quote about the epistemological premise of permanent war: that power creates its own facts, and that those outside the empire’s decision-making apparatus are relegated to studying the rubble. But it also cuts another way: the contempt for the reality-based community reveals an epistemic closure within the apparatus itself. Those creating the reality cannot adequately see it. That is not merely arrogance — it is the structural source of the doctrine's recurring failures. As an aside, I had encountered such “thinkers” at the University of Chicago, worldly deficient so as to commit the recurring and proverbial case of coming up against walls of their own construct.

As a key figure Wolfowitz, along with I. Lewis Libby and Zalmay Khalilzad, were behind the early 1990s Defense Planning Guidance (DPG), informally referred to as the “Wolfowitz Doctrine.” Wolfowitz argue the U.S. should prevent the rise of rival powers, maintain global military primacy, and act preemptively if necessary. This became a blueprint for later neocon policy thinking, “widely regarded as an early formulation of the neoconservatives’ post-Cold War agenda, laying out a series economic and military objectives that were intended to ensure a U.S.-led unipolar global system. Although it was widely panned at the time, many of the ideas proposed in the document have persisted to this day, having played a particularly influential role in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and the launching of the ‘war of the terror.’”

These same figures later assumed senior roles in the administration of George W. Bush. The overlap was not incidental; it was structural. Perle, also an opponent to nuclear arms reduction, advised Rumsfeld. His “discourse typically [would] reflect[s] a combination of warrior worship, existential conflict, and extreme moral righteousness,” and came to be known in the Beltway as the “prince of darkness.” Feith became Undersecretary of Defense. Wurmser became Cheney’s Middle East adviser. The revolving door between Israeli strategic planning and American military policy was not a conspiracy theory. It was a personnel directory with a certain type of like-minded personality. And as often noted in policy circles, personnel is policy.

By 1997, this network coalesced institutionally in the Project for the New American Century (PNAC), which fused ideological advocacy with material interests. Defense contractors, policy intellectuals, and political operatives converged around a shared objective: the projection of American power and neocolonial enterprise through sustained military engagement. Bruce Jackson, the highly politically connected vice president of Lockheed Martin and NATO expansionist, was a PNAC project director. He would later write the 2000 foreign policy platform of the Republican Party. PNAC was disproportionately financed and supported by military corporations and oil firms, with ideological linkages to a history of Military-Industrial Complex groups dating back to the Cold War.

The think tank that would blueprint the Iraq War was, from its inception, a joint venture between defense contractors who needed wars for profit and ideologues who believed in them. The neoconservative and neoliberal strands, which I frame as political orders since 1971 for their political organizing efforts that had a kick start with the Powell Memorandum, were not competing tendencies — they were complementary ones. One justified intervention; the other structured the economic order that prepped and followed it.

The neocons provided the ideological justification for military intervention; the neoliberals provided the economic architecture for extracting what intervention produced — privatized oil fields, broken public sectors, dependent successor governments, etc. PNAC set the ideological foundation and provided the necessary driving force for U.S. foreign policy aligned with Israel’s interests: a fragmented Middle East/West Asia with weak and dependent states creates a suitable opportunity for Israel to increase its dominance in the region — and for American corporations to harvest it. Who then needs political objectives when power, money, and global and regional hegemonic control is the agenda? Today’s conflict-profit ecosystem for the U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran spirals it down to lower levels. There were other questionable “think tanks” involved, but it is not this article’s purpose to explore them all.

PNAC’s 2000 report Rebuilding America’s Defenses predicted that the transformation of American military posture toward global dominance would proceed slowly, absent “some catastrophic and catalyzing event, like a new Pearl Harbor.” The attacks of September 11, 2001 provided precisely such a moment. By that time, neoconservative and longtime oil investor Dick Cheney was vice president, hawkish Rumsfeld was secretary of defense, and Wolfowitz his deputy at the Pentagon. The network that had blueprinted regime change for Netanyahu in 1996 was now running the American national security apparatus. The wars they had planned in theory were about to be executed in practice — with American blood, American treasure, and the full sovereign authority of the United States military. To give one the idea of the nexus between state and the business of war, Cheney, was chairman and CEO of Halliburton, a company which had made its sweetheart government contract deals during the Vietnam War.

To get a wider grasp on things, by 2003, I was reading just about everything I could from Truthout’s lead columnist and senior editor at the time, William Rivers Pitt, including this exceptional piece of his: Blood Money: Weapons of mass destruction are a smokescreen. At the end of the day, this is not even about oil.

An excerpt that demands attention just for the mechanics of producing never-ending wars alone:

PNAC has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to a Hussein opposition group called the Iraqi National Congress, and to Iraq’s heir-apparent, Ahmed Chalabi, despite the fact that Chalabi was sentenced in absentia by a Jordanian court to 22 years in prison on 31 counts of bank fraud. Chalabi and the INC have, over the years, gathered support for their cause by promising oil contracts to anyone that would help to put them in power in Iraq. Most recently, PNAC created a new group called The Committee for the Liberation of Iraq. Staffed entirely by PNAC members, The Committee has set out to “educate” Americans via cable news connections about the need for war in Iraq. This group met recently with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice regarding the ways and means of this education. Who is PNAC? Its members include: Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the PNAC founders, who served as Secretary of Defense for Bush Sr.;

I. Lewis Libby, Cheney’s top national security assistant;

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, also a founding member, along with four of his chief aides including;

Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz, arguably the ideological father of the group;

Eliot Abrams, prominent member of Bush’s National Security Council, who was pardoned by Bush Sr. in the Iran/Contra scandal;

John Bolton, who serves as Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security in the Bush administration;

Richard Perle, former Reagan administration official and present chairman of the powerful Defense Policy Board;

Randy Scheunemann, President of the Committee for the Liberation of Iraq, who was Trent Lott’s national security aide and who served as an advisor to Rumsfeld on Iraq in 2001;

Bruce Jackson, Chairman of PNAC, a position he took after serving for years as vice president of weapons manufacturer Lockheed-Martin, and who also headed the Republican Party Platform subcommittee for National Security and Foreign Policy during the 2000 campaign. His section of the 2000 GOP Platform explicitly called for the removal of Saddam Hussein;

William Kristol, noted conservative writer for the Weekly Standard, a magazine owned along with the Fox News Network by conservative media mogul Ruppert Murdoch. The Project for the New American Century seeks to establish what they call ‘Pax Americana’ across the globe. Essentially, their goal is to transform America, the sole remaining superpower, into a planetary empire by force of arms. A report released by PNAC in September of 2000 entitled ‘Rebuilding America’s Defenses’ codifies this plan, which requires a massive increase in defense spending and the fighting of several major theater wars in order to establish American dominance. The first has been achieved in Bush’s new budget plan, which calls for the exact dollar amount to be spent on defense that was requested by PNAC in 2000. Arrangements are underway for the fighting of the wars.

The neoconservative plan was sequential: Iraq first, then Syria, then Iran. As Wolfowitz himself stated, “The road to peace in the Middle East goes through Baghdad.” What the road actually went through, as it turned out, was one decapitated state after another—each one left ungovernable, its resources accessible, its population too fragmented to mount coherent resistance to what followed. This was not strategic failure. It was strategic design.

Beyond the documented record, by 2012, I was in a room at a private lunch program at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, listening to John McCain explain, “Syria, Iraq, and then Iran” — in that order and once Iraq was “secured”.

Iraq I: Regime Change as Spectacle and System — Saddam Hussein

The 2003 invasion of Iraq was the doctrine’s most elaborately staged performance: a fabricated intelligence pretext, a full-scale invasion, a show trial, and a hanging recorded on a mobile phone and broadcast globally — decapitation as imperial spectacle, in the tradition of Rome parading defeated leaders through its streets before executing them for the crowd. The justification — weapons of mass destruction— was later acknowledged by its own architects as a matter of bureaucratic convenience rather than evidentiary certainty.

Unlike previous iterations of the doctrine, this one had been planned, blueprinted, and publicly demanded for years before the pretext materialized. The Gulf War (1990–1991), nicknamed the “Video Game War” due to televised footage of precision-guided munitions, primed the Iraq “shock and awe” spectacle. It was the conditioning of an audience — manipulation for all intents and purposes. And like the doctrine of old, there were the deaths of innocents as a result of targeted killings, though this time they grew at scale, even re-introducing and mainstreaming the sanitized term “collateral damage” to refer to civilian deaths and civilian infrastructure destruction. From the Watson School of International and Public Affairs at Brown University: “An estimated over 940,000 people were killed by direct post-9/11 war violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan between 2001-2023.” Imagine if these had been American, British, Australian, or Polish civilians — these four of the forty-six called the “coalition of the willing” had contributed troops to the invasion force against Iraq.

The pretext was weapons of mass destruction. When Paul Wolfowitz was asked why Iraq, rather than nuclear-armed North Korea, he responded bluntly: Iraq’s vast oil reserves made it strategically unavoidable. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, in his 2007 memoir, was equally blunt: “I am saddened that it is politically inconvenient to acknowledge what everyone knows: the Iraq war is largely about oil.” And “CENTCOM Commander General John Abizaid told an audience at Stanford University, ‘Of course it’s about oil. We can’t really deny that.’” The economic logic, though obscured, was not concealed so much as normalized.

Early on, coordinated backlash to dissenters of the war was quick and swift, much as how it’s been with Gaza, where well-documented evidence across universities, workplaces, media, and public life show that dissent — especially pro-Palestinian advocacy — has been met with material consequences in the U.S.; the U.S.-NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine where dissenters have faced backlash across media, academia, and political institutions; and the current U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran in government circles, with political backlash, internal consequences for officials, and top tier resignations to boot.

Iraq set the template, as documented in the Grimshaw Review of International Affairs' analysis of the period:

The WMD case was not merely wrong — it was known to be wrong. UN weapons inspector Hans Blix had found no stockpiles during renewed inspections beginning in November 2002. Saddam himself told Dan Rather on February 24, 2003 — three weeks before the invasion — that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction. He was telling the truth. He was invaded anyway. To manufacture the intelligence case, Wolfowitz and Rumsfeld created the Pentagon’s Office of Special Plans — an organization explicitly designed to find evidence for the conclusion already decided upon. Incidentally, the term “Special Plans was used as a euphemism for deception going back to at least World War II.” Former CIA officer Larry Johnson described it as an organization that “lied and manipulated intelligence to further its agenda of removing Saddam. It’s a group of ideologues with pre-determined notions of truth and reality.”

The neoliberal complement was already in place: the World Bank and IMF had spent the 1990s sanctions years hollowing out Iraq’s public institutions, ensuring that whatever came after Saddam would be structurally dependent on Western financial architecture.

The human cost of that hollowing-out process is no longer speculative. In 2025, The Lancet Global Health concluded that US and European sanctions have been causally associated with 38 million deaths since 1970 —the economic warfare that preceded the military kind, invisibly lethal and structurally necessary to what followed. But the revolving door between the Pentagon and the big weapons contractors had been, in the words of one analyst, “unashamedly mutually profitable” since at least World War II. Bush State Department official Stephen Hadley, a vocal advocate for bombing Syria, held considerable stock in Raytheon — manufacturer of the Tomahawk missiles that opened the Iraq campaign.

The decapitation itself came in stages. Cruise missile strikes on sites where Saddam was believed to be present failed in the invasion’s opening hours. Nine months later, on December 13, 2003, U.S. forces found him in a six-foot hole near Tikrit, unkempt and unarmed — “a man resigned to his fate,” as a soldier present described him. The trial that followed was, in Saddam’s own words from the dock, a puppet court of the American occupation. Three of his defense attorneys were assassinated during the proceedings. He was convicted not of the gravest charges available — the Anfal genocide against the Kurds, which would have required a lengthier proceeding — but of the 1982 Dujail massacre, a narrower charge that allowed a faster, tidier resolution. Ramsey Clark, former United States attorney general, one of Saddam Hussein’s trial lawyers, called the procedures in the court itself a “disaster” and that the trial was “being conducted in a war zone....conducted under all the pressures and excuses that war gives for wrongful conduct.” On December 30, 2006 — the first day of Eid al-Adha, a timing widely condemned as deliberate sectarian provocation — Saddam Hussein was hanged at Camp Justice. His final words before the trap door opened: “Allahu Akbar. The Muslim Ummah will be victorious and Palestine is Arab.”

The aftermath was catastrophic and entirely predictable. Paul Bremer, a notable neoconservative, dissolved the Iraqi army and barred Baathists from government participation—placing hundreds of thousands of trained, armed, humiliated men outside any institutional structure, directly seeding the insurgency that produced ISIS, enabling and facilitating perpetual conflict. Iraq’s nationalized oil and its public infrastructure of free healthcare and education were wiped out by what followed. Aside from the threat inflation of WMDs, part of the sales pitch for bombing Iraqi citizens was “nation-building”. But in the neocon-neolib technocratic universe, it has always been a case of do the opposite of what you say and say the opposite of what is truth. Or to quote Rove again: “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality... We’re history’s actors... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”

Halliburton, through its Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) subsidiary, received no-bid contracts worth $39.5 billion over the occupation. Lockheed Martin’s stock rose 1,236 percent between 2001 and 2012. Raytheon’s rose 331 percent. The same neocon network that had planned the war from PNAC offices and AEI conference rooms returned to those offices after leaving government — and immediately began planning the next one. The same people who successfully pushed the nation to war with Iraq were, within a decade, promoting war with Iran — a country three times Iraq’s size—using identical rhetorical frameworks, identical institutional networks, and identical claims about weapons of mass destruction, parroting Benjamin Netanyahu’s thirty-year campaign to convince Washington that Iran was perpetually weeks or months away from a nuclear weapon. The machine had not failed. It had worked exactly as designed. With Iraq, “Halliburton faced almost identical charges over its work for the U.S. government in Vietnam — allegations of overcharging, sweetheart contracts from the White House and war profiteering. Back then, the company’s close ties to President Johnson became a liability.” Whether the current Trump administration faces similar reckoning within today's conflict-profit ecosystem remains to be seen.

And yet, despite the alternative universe the neolib-neocon cabal was producing,

And the Iranians were watching as well and taking notes.

Libya: Gaddafi and the Murder of a Continent’s Banker

When protests broke out against Muammar Gaddafi in February 2011 — protests the United States had helped cultivate through NED funding, the so-called “second CIA” that had long piloted its soft-power regime-change toolkit in Central America — the United States, Britain, and France moved with a speed that belied any claim of purely humanitarian motivation.

On March 17, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1973, authorizing “all necessary measures” to protect civilians. American and British naval forces fired over 110 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the first day. Over eight months, NATO flew 26,500 sorties, including 7,000 bombing sorties. The “humanitarian” mandate was almost immediately indistinguishable from regime change, as U.S-NATO forces strikes expanded beyond immediate defensive objectives and contributed to the collapse of state infrastructure, including destroying Libya’s water infrastructure.

Libya had previously dismantled its nuclear program in 2003 under Western assurances of sovereign respect, and was now being bombed precisely because those assurances had been worth nothing — a lesson not lost on North Korea, Iran, or any other government the neocon network had placed on its sequential target list. Neoliberal interventionist and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates would recall in their memoirs how the 2011 NATO intervention also had France and Britain prodding along a seemingly “reluctant Obama administration.”

The motive was disclosed through Hillary Clinton’s emails, published in 2016: NATO acted to stop Gaddafi from founding a pan-African central bank with a gold-backed currency — an institution that would have challenged the petrodollar, the neocolonial French African franc, and the entire architecture of Western financial control over the African continent. Gaddafi himself had named it plainly: “There is a conspiracy to control Libyan oil and to control Libyan land, to colonize Libya once again.”

On October 20, 2011, a US Predator drone and French warplanes struck Gaddafi’s fleeing convoy. He was dragged from a drainage pipe, sodomized with a bayonet, and shot. Clinton, informed of his death to her cackling delight: “We came, we saw, he died.” She was just as spirited on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow at the start of the U.S.-NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, as in her understanding Russia would endure an “Afghan Trap” in Ukraine, weakening Her, whilst “tightening the screws” on Vladimir Putin — the neoliberal interventionist sales pitch for that war.

What followed was not a transition to stability, but fragmentation. Libya had possessed one of the highest per capita incomes in the world, was second only to Mauritius on Africa’s Human Development Index, and provided its citizens free healthcare, free education, interest-free loans, and heavily subsidized fuel and housing. NATO’s bombing campaign targeted not only military assets but the Great Man-Made River — the world’s largest irrigation system — a war crime by any standard definition.

Today, Libya has two competing governments, rival central banks, a fractured military, and an open slave trade. From 2011 to 2021, Libya’s fragility score rose 28.3 points, vaulting it from the 111th to the 17th most fragile state in the world. The weapons that flooded from Gaddafi’s arsenals seized by U.S.-sponsored rebels armed jihadist networks across Mali, Niger, Chad, and Burkina Faso — a cascade of destabilization that the neocon-neolib runaway train consensus has never been compelled to account for.

The Clean Break list had said Libya. Libya was checked off. And apparently other checklists had already been added for the forever wars checkbox. By September 2003, in his book The Clark Critique, former NATO commander General Wesley Clark mentioned the seven muslim countries on the hit list that had been settled upon by 2001: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iran, Somalia and Sudan.

Iraq II: The Soleimani Assassination and the Lawless Strike

On January 3, 2020, a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone fired Hellfire missiles into a convoy leaving Baghdad International Airport, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with five others. The strike, ordered by Donald Trump, took place on sovereign Iraqi territory and targeted a senior state official whose presence in Iraq, according to multiple Iraqi officials, was connected to diplomatic channels involving regional de-escalation efforts. Soleimani was reportedly en route to a scheduled meeting with Iraq’s prime minister, carrying Iran’s response to a Saudi peace overture that Iraq had been mediating.

The Trump administration’s shifting justifications were dizzying escalating pretexts: from claims of an imminent threat, to broader deterrence, to preserving regional stability, to retribution for past Iranian actions — a rotating pretext carousel lifted directly from the neoconservative playbook, though now spinning at a faster rate since the Iraq War. What distinguished this strike from prior targeted killings was not only the seniority of the figure, but the diplomatic context in which he was traveling. It marked a threshold: the direct targeting of a high-ranking state official outside a declared battlefield, a state envoy on a sanctioned peace mission that bridged three state actors.

The celebration from that playbook’s institutional custodians was immediate and revealing. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) — founded in 2001 under the Hebrew name “Emet,” funded by billionaires Paul Singer and Home Depot magnate Bernard Marcus, and staffed by former Israeli Air Force commander Major General Amir Eshel — gloated on social media that Iran “thought he was a Twitter tiger; he’s proven otherwise.” Per the The Nation, the FDD “relentlessly pushed for a recklessly militaristic US policy against Iran and in the Middle East generally.”

The relationship between figures like Paul Singer and Bernard Marcus and the worlds of neoliberal economics and neoconservative foreign policy is best understood not in ideological purity, but in functional alignment. Both men emerge from — and reinforce — a donor class rooted in market fundamentalism, where deregulation, capital mobility, and investor primacy form the economic baseline and their worldview. Yet their political influence extends beyond economics into the realm of national security, where support for a hegemonic U.S. global posture, close alignment with Israel, and a willingness to back interventionist policies brings them into proximity with neoconservative agendas.

What binds these domains together is not a single doctrine, but a shared architecture of power: private wealth underwriting political actors, think tanks, a media apparatus, and advocacy networks that shape both economic and foreign policy. In this configuration, neoliberalism and neoconservatism operate less as distinct ideologies than as mutually reinforcing logics — one organizing markets, the other organizing force — sustained by a donor ecosystem that does not need to articulate a unified theory to produce coherent and enduring policy outcomes in the advance of pursuing power, money, and control.

FDD CEO Mark Dubowitz declared the killing of Soleimani “more consequential than the killing of Osama bin Laden.” Unremarkably — and in sync — the ex-CIA director, General David Petraeus was reported to tout those same words verbatim to Sky News. This was the same General David Petraeus whom Colonel Douglas Macgregor eight years before rhetorically asked if he was a “piece of fiction created, packaged and presented to the American people by the Bush Administration and its Neocon allies in the media and academia as the poster boy for counterinsurgency?” The mimicry is not lost on those who refused to fall into the twenty-year memory hole the neocon-neolib cabal constructed around Iraq — and has since extended to Ukraine and the current war against Iran.

FDD senior adviser Richard Goldberg had been placed on Trump’s National Security Council by neocon John Bolton specifically to harden the maximum pressure campaign against Iran — with the FDD continuing to pay Goldberg’s salary while he served in government. The think tank was not merely cheering from the sidelines. It had authored the policy, placed its personnel inside the administration to execute it, and was now celebrating the result. Bolton himself called the strike “a long in the making, decisive blow,” and added, with characteristic candor about the sequential nature of the doctrine: “Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.” The Clean Break list, updated for 2020, was being checked off one name at a time — and the pace was accelerating.

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings concluded the strike constituted an “arbitrary killing” in violation of the UN Charter: “No evidence has been provided that General Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against US interests.” Iran retaliated with ballistic missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing American forces — more than one hundred service members suffered traumatic brain injuries. In the tense days that followed, Iran’s forces unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. Trump reportedly told associates the strike was motivated partly by a desire to sway Republican senators in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

The doctrine of preemptive decapitation, by 2020, had fully shed any remaining pretense of legal or strategic constraint. It was an act of political violence, executed by drone, justified after the fact — and presented to the world as lawful self-defense. The framing was structurally identical to every Israeli “targeted foiling” of the previous five decades. What had once been exceptional was now normalized.

The neocon network that had designed the Iraq War — rotating between government offices, FDD conference rooms, AEI fellowships, and advisory roles held by figures like John Bolton — had helped consolidate a more streamlined framework for the use of force, a doctrinal framework that had become standing American policy regardless of who occupied the White House, and would remain so regardless of who occupied it next. The neoliberals who went along knew the financial rewards well. Policy continuity was not ideological loyalty — it was financial architecture. The incentives sustaining interventionist approaches remained intact because the people sustaining them were paid to keep them intact.

Somalia and Yemen: Decapitation at Industrial Scale

The American drone campaigns in Somalia and Yemen represent the most sustained — and most revealing — application of decapitation doctrine in its fully technologized form. And its most consistent failure. Here, targeted killing, what Colonel Glenn J. Voelz terms “iWar”, characterized by Individualization, Identity, and Information — is no longer episodic. It is routinized, systematized, and embedded within a standing counterterrorism architecture built on persistent surveillance, signals intelligence, and remote strike capability.

Al-Shabaab (”The Youth” or “Mujahidin Youth Movement”), a Somalia-based insurgent and paramilitary organization affiliated with al-Qaeda, controlled approximately 20 percent of Somalia when the U.S. drone program escalated in 2007. After more than a decade of strikes killing dozens of senior leaders, al-Shabaab controls a larger share of Somali territory than when the program began.

In 2015, Colonel Glenn J. Voelz in a monograph for the US Army War College and Strategic Studies Institute titled The Rise of iWar: Identity, Information, and the Individualization of Modern Warfare framed iWar as a fundamental paradigm shift:

In Somalia, the campaign against Al-Shabaab escalated sharply from 2007 onward, expanding under successive U.S. administrations. High-value targets were tracked through a fusion of drone surveillance, human intelligence networks, and regional partnerships, then eliminated through precision strikes. Senior figures — intelligence chiefs, emirs, and external operations planners — were repeatedly removed. Yet the organizational effects proved limited. Al-Shabaab adapted by decentralizing command structures, embedding more deeply in local governance systems, and replenishing leadership from within.

Territorially, the outcome is stark: rather than collapsing, Al-Shabaab demonstrated durability, at times expanding its reach despite years of decapitation strikes. The pattern aligns with broader findings in counterinsurgency literature: leadership removal may disrupt operations in the short term, but rarely degrades the underlying social, economic, and political conditions that sustain insurgencies. In some cases, it accelerates organizational learning, hardens ideological cohesion, and incentivizes more clandestine and resilient forms of command. But the neocon-neolib nexus was never calibrated for nuanced strategic analysis — it draws from a fabricated reality, streamlined at that, in which perpetual failure is a feature, not a flaw. What’s more, never-ending wars require never-ending enemies. Progress towards peace and stability is not far-fetched, but verifiably impossible.

In Yemen, the campaign has been even more layered. U.S. drone strikes targeting Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have operated alongside a Saudi-led intervention and naval blockade that the United Nations described as producing the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the twenty-first century, with mass famine conditions, infrastructure collapse, and widespread civilian suffering. The strikes eliminated multiple AQAP leaders over more than a decade, yet the group repeatedly regenerated, exploiting state collapse, tribal fragmentation, and humanitarian crisis to maintain relevance. The decapitation campaign, in other words, has unfolded within — and contributed to — a wider system of societal breakdown that simultaneously weakens state capacity and sustains the conditions in which armed groups operate. This is the operational environment that sustains what former CIA officer of twenty-six years turned anti-war activist Ray McGovern coined the MICIMATT — the military-industrial-congressional-intelligence-media-academic-think tank complex — an expanded formulation of the old MIC/MICC that more accurately captures the full architecture of institutions that profit from permanent conflict.

Crucially, the primary strategic focus has shifted over time. While AQAP was the initial target of decapitation efforts, the Houthi movement — a distinct actor with its own political and territorial base — has emerged as the central adversary in regional conflict dynamics. Under sustained pressure, the Houthis have not been degraded into irrelevance. Instead, they have expanded their capabilities, developing increasingly sophisticated missile and drone systems with some external support, and projecting power into the Red Sea by targeting shipping routes linked to Israel and its allies. This evolution exposes a structural limitation of the doctrine: it is calibrated to eliminate individuals, not to resolve multi-actor conflicts in fragmented states. As targets shift — from AQAP to the Houthis — the method remains constant, even as the strategic landscape changes around it. Israeli Defense Minister Katz’s December 2024 promise to decapitate Houthi leadership “just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah” is, against this backdrop, less a strategy than a confession: the broken-record doctrine has produced no alternative to itself, so it offers itself again.

The permanent American war economy requires it. The economic infrastructure underpinning this system is equally consistent. Each drone strike draws on a supply chain anchored in defense contractors such as Raytheon, with individual munitions — like the Hellfire missile — costing on the order of six figures per unit. Sustained naval operations, including carrier strike group deployments, require expenditures measured in millions of dollars per day. Every failed state requires private military contractors, private logistics firms, and private reconstruction consultants — the same corporate ecosystem that profited from Iraq has profited with Yemen and Somalia, with no more accountability and no diminished appetite. The doctrine offers no exit from the cycle it sustains; it reproduces itself by redefining the target set, even as it incrementally erodes the institutional and strategic coherence of the American state that presides over it.

The neoliberal–neoconservative nexus is not only prone to constraint accumulation — through strain, path dependency, and institutional rigidity — but is also non-holistic at its foundation, constraining the scope of human development from the outset. This dimensional limitation preconfigures a narrowed adaptive space within which policy operates, channeling agents and institutions toward patterns of dysfunction and brittleness. The error is not understanding that formal freedom does not equal real capability and structural incentives still shape outcomes in narrowing ways. Over time, this does not simply produce failure; it conditions a system in which suboptimal outcomes can persist, be rationalized, and, at times, serve embedded interests, even as broader strategic objectives remain unmet. In such a landscape, even failure is applauded.

The result is a form of warfare that is at once tactically precise and strategically open-ended: individuals are removed with increasing efficiency, while the conflicts that produce them persist, mutate, and expand. In this configuration, failure is not immediately disqualifying — it can be absorbed by the American public through fiscal outlays, degraded public investment, and long-term obligations, then extended and rendered operationally useful within existing institutional frameworks. The system does not need to explicitly seek perpetual conflict to sustain it; it is sufficient that its incentives, feedback loops, and tolerances align in ways that make resolution structurally elusive. The outcome is a model of engagement that continues forward, perfect for never-ending wars — even as expert analysis repeatedly points to its strategic limits.

Again, Colonel Glenn J. Voelz:

But oversold they have been. In the hands of a political and business class for whom self-interest takes permanent primacy, the investment has been strategically self-defeating — and financially self-perpetuating.

Venezuela: The Full Spectrum — Sanctions, Coups, and Capture

The Venezuelan case can be read as one of the most developed expressions of a hybrid doctrine in which security practices and economic objectives converge— a form of hyper-imperialism in which power is “conducted in an exaggerated and kinetic way, whilst also subject to the constraints that the declining empire has foisted on itself.”

This exaggerated and kinetic quality reflects, in part, the streamlining that has occurred over decades within the neoliberal–neoconservative nexus: a system that has become more internally efficient, even as it grows less effective at producing stable outcomes in the real world. The result is a form of policy that increasingly appears spasmodic — reactive, escalatory, and self-reinforcing. Over time, this dynamic channels action into a narrowing set of dysfunctional constraints, where policy responses intensify even as their effectiveness diminishes, bringing the system into closer alignment with the limits it has helped produce.

On one level, it draws historically from a repertoire long associated with British imperial containment policy — population control, including concentration camps first systematized during the Boer Wars, intelligence penetration, political management, and calibrated coercion rather than total war. These techniques proved highly adaptable, later integrating — as American power supplanted British imperial primacy—into a global security architecture that evolved into a more explicitly neoconservative framework, operating alongside — and in tandem with — refined, neo-colonial forms of neoliberal economic organization as a system of power over others, control, and extreme self-interestedness.

This is the economic architecture into which Venezuela was inserted — and against which the Bolivarian Revolution’s resource nationalism represented a direct threat:

On another level, the hybrid model reflects a more aggressive logic of targeted pressure and leadership destabilization, often associated in contemporary discourse with Israeli security practices. Applied to a sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere whose central strategic significance lies in its vast oil reserves, the result is a form of intervention that seeks not necessarily to destroy the state outright, but to reshape the conditions under which its resources are governed and accessed. The outcome is a managed instability — persistent enough to weaken autonomous control, yet contained enough to control the flow of strategic assets. What emerges is not a breakdown of order, but its reconfiguration: instability not as failure, but as a condition calibrated to limit sovereignty while preserving access. The pattern, across cases, suggests more than coincidence.

The campaign did not begin with a drone. It began with sanctions — economic pressure applied at scale, a form of “managed suffocation” systematized as an “economic weapon” by Western European nations and the United States in the early 20th century, of exactly the kind this article identified in Netanyahu’s Gaza policy, and applied to an entire national economy. Over more than two decades, successive American administrations expanded sanctions regimes, funded opposition movements, and supported coup attempts — neither producing regime change nor abandoning the objective.

The aggregate human cost of what Western sanctions do has now been quantified by the most authoritative medical literature in the world. A 2025 study led by economist Francisco Rodríguez at the University of Denver, published in The Lancet Global Health and conducted with co-researchers Mark Weisbrot and Silvio Rendón at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, found that unilateral US and EU sanctions have been causally associated with 38 million deaths between 1971 and 2021 — an average annual toll of 564,258 people, higher than the annual death toll from all battle-related casualties worldwide.

In some years during the 1990s, the annual sanctions death toll exceeded one million. In 2021, more than 800,000 people died as a direct result of sanctions. Over the full fifty-year period, 51 percent of those deaths were children under the age of five. The study found the strongest lethal effects came specifically from unilateral US and EU sanctions — those imposed outside the UN framework, without Security Council authorization, in violation of international law. The authors concluded that US sanctions in particular appear to be “driving the adverse mortality effects,” noting that unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States or the European Union are often designed in ways that have a greater negative effect on target populations than multilateral ones.

This is not an abstract finding. And the logic is not new. It has a name and a date of birth. When Richard Nixon responded to the Chilean election of Salvador Allende in 1970, he instructed his advisers to “make the economy scream.” This ushered Chile into becoming “the laboratory for neoliberalism,” but less publicly known, also a “neoconservative experiment.”

The historian Peter Kornbluh describes what followed as an “invisible blockade” that cut Chile off from international finance, created social unrest, and paved the way for the CIA-backed coup that installed military dictator Augusto Pinochet — the American sui generis being to not simply eliminate leadership, but to replace it, less a power vacuum makes business disagreeable.

During the 1970s, an average of 15 countries were under Western unilateral sanctions in any given year. By the 1990s and 2000s, the number had risen to 30. As of the 2020s, it exceeds 60 — a staggering proportion of the countries of the Global South, the overwhelming majority of them non-white, non-Western, and resource-rich. Unsurprisingly, the timeline maps almost exactly onto the neoconservative and neoliberal political orders’ institutional consolidation across the United States and NATO governments — a consolidation that began in earnest with the Reagan-Thatcher axis in the early 1980s and has never been reversed.

Public acknowledgment of the human cost has, at times, been stark. Madeleine Albright, when asked on 60 Minutes in 1996 whether the deaths of half a million Iraqi children under US sanctions were worth the political objective being pursued, replied: “We think the price is worth it.” The former Secretary of State of the United States said this on American television, about half a million dead children, and retained her position, her reputation, and ultimately a Presidential Medal of Freedom. That is what institutional impunity looks like when it has been fully normalized. That is what 38 million looks like when the deaths are distributed across borders far enough away that no one in Washington is required to count them. The American political establishment has never been required to answer for any of it.

Venezuela has been under some form of American economic pressure since Hugo Chávez began using oil revenues to fund literacy programs, land redistribution, and regional independence from the IMF in the early 2000s. The sanctions tightened systematically under Obama, dramatically under Trump’s first term, and were maintained under Biden.

Under Obama, even targeted “smart” sanctions produced secondary economic effects by increasing financial isolation and reputational risk, particularly in an economy already destabilized by falling oil revenues. While the most severe humanitarian consequences are associated with later, broader sanctions, the Obama-era measures established the legal and institutional framework that subsequent administrations expanded into full-spectrum economic pressure. Just like “the rise of the armed drone empire under Obama’s watch,” the legalistic stepping-stone was no less than an “extension and expansion of endless war,” mission creep in a lawyer’s brief.

Neither the first Trump administration’s sanctions strategy nor the Biden administration’s negotiated approach produced regime change. In January 2025, Maduro began a third term, holding onto power despite election results suggesting he had lost the 2024 vote. Economic decapitation had failed to achieve its objective. Physical decapitation was next.

With Venezuela, when economic decapitation proved insufficient, the Trump administration escalated to physical elimination. The CIA sent a team into Venezuela that began tracking Maduro’s movements using a source close to the Venezuelan president. Delta Force and other special operations units erected a mockup of the safe house where Maduro was believed to be staying. Beginning in September 2025, U.S. Southern Command conducted military strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, alleging narcotrafficking on Venezuela’s behalf. Trump gave Maduro one final private ultimatum to step down.

An American armada floated off Venezuela’s shores. On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces launched strikes across Caracas, captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and flew them to New York to face narcoterrorism charges. The incursion is illegal under U.S. law, likely implicating “the Fifth Amendment’s due process requirements; the federal kidnapping statute (18 U.S.C. § 1201); and the federal extradition statute (18 U.S.C. §§ 3181–3196), which prohibits transferring prisoners without a formal international agreement, which the U.S. and Venezuela do not have.”

The legal pretext was narcoterrorism. The actual motive was stated by Trump himself: Venezuelan officials would hand over “sanctioned oil” worth approximately $3 billion and negotiate an energy deal under which the United States would largely control Venezuela’s oil industry. A 50-million-barrel supply deal with the remaining Venezuelan government was announced, the first $300 million already received on January 20. Trump said the United States would “run” Venezuela until a transition takes place. The mask had not merely slipped — it had been set aside as unnecessary.

The progression — from sanctions to coup attempts to military capture follows with textbook precision the graduated escalation model that Western powers have applied to resistant governments across the Global South for a century: first, make the economy scream; then foment and arm the opposition; then, when those instruments fail, send in the CIA and the Special Forces. The threat inflation language rotates — today “narcoterrorism,” yesterday “weapons of mass destruction,” the day before “communist insurgency.”

The result is not a single rupture, but a continuum. Sanctions weaken economic sovereignty; political pressure fragments internal legitimacy; and the persistent possibility of escalation shapes both. Each pretext inflated to fill whatever legal or political space the previous one had vacated. The beneficiaries of this system — strategic, political, and economic — tend to remain more stable, not rotating, than the rationales used to justify it.

The Pattern, Named

Even without extending the analysis to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other theaters, across Libya, Iraq I and II, Somalia, Yemen, and Venezuela — as across five decades of Israeli operations that preceded and in many cases inspired them — the pattern is consistent enough to constitute not a series of isolated policy decisions but a single doctrine with a coherent underlying logic: the problems of the Global South are most efficiently managed by removing the human beings who organize resistance to external control of their resources, territory, and political economy.

Within this framework, the central move is reduction. Political systems — rooted in history, institutions, and material conditions — are collapsed into singular figures, easy to frame in black and white Manichean terms. Those figures are then constructed as uniquely dangerous and irredeemable: Muammar Gaddafi as a “mad dog,” Qasem Soleimani as “the world’s top terrorist,” Nicolás Maduro as a “narco-terrorist,” Yahya Sinwar as a “monster,” Vladimir Putin as a “dictator”. The language is not incidental. It performs a necessary function: framing political actors as abstract dangers, severing them in the Western public mind from constituency, context, or legal status. It is cartoonish for the simpletons to absorb.

The language is also a stepping stone for lawfare, as Maryam Jamshidi, Associate Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Boulder, chronicles in her Boston Review essay Instruments of Dehumanization:

In 1979 Benjamin Netanyahu and his father Benzion — both newly returned to Israel — convened, in Jerusalem, the first-ever conference on “international terrorism.” The event was hosted by the Jonathan Institute, which the Netanyahus had formed in 1976 in the memory of their son and brother Jonathan, an Israeli fighter killed in a raid on Entebbe International Airport in Uganda to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane. The conference brought together Israeli military and political officials (among them current and future prime ministers Menachem Begin and Shimon Peres) with U.S. neoconservative groups and politicians. At the conference the Netanyahus peddled a novel view of terrorism that presented it as a satanic threat from irrational, demonic enemies that was anathema to Western values of freedom and democracy and aimed to destroy the West itself. In order to save themselves, Benzion Netanyahu argued, Western countries had to abandon commitments to international law and multilateral, UN-led action and instead use whatever means necessary to annihilate the threat of terrorism. To the Americans at the conference, the new definition was appealing. It could be used to challenge popular skepticism about U.S. military force following Vietnam: if terrorists presented a real, existential threat to the United States, it was both desirable and necessary to use U.S. military force to confront that threat from wherever it might emanate. It was also appealing to the neocons as a tool to be used in the United States’ struggle against the Soviet Union, in order to recast the Soviet Union as a purveyor and sponsor of terrorism threatening the West. For the Netanyahus, however, the concept of terrorism served a different objective, namely, to equate the “evil” of terrorist activity with Arabs and Muslims generally— and Palestinians in particular. In drawing these connections, the Netanyahus hoped that questions about the political legitimacy of the Israeli occupation could be pushed under the rug and Palestinian resistance to it would become a stand-in for the West’s besiegement by Islamist terrorism.The 1979 conference marked the beginning of sustained Israeli-led efforts to reshape U.S. law and policy to delegitimize Palestinian efforts at self-determination and liberation. In the years since the conference convening, U.S. law has systematically singled out Palestinians for discriminatory treatment in both explicit and implicit ways—more so than any other population and certainly no other population of such comparatively small size. These laws, which exist at both the federal and state level, have effectively transformed the U.S. legal system into an extension of the Israeli state itself. Many of these laws frame Palestinians as “terrorists” and treat certain kinds of support for the Palestinian cause as tantamount to supporting terrorist activity. More recently, Israel and its allies have adopted yet another strategy to quash pro-Palestine advocacy, which focuses on and promotes an expanded notion of anti-Semitism that includes criticism of Israel. Using this approach, these groups have succeeded in passing laws that depict support and advocacy for Palestine as anti-Semitic and illegitimate no matter how peaceful.

In the advanced stage of the MICIMATT, across all its domains, one can find varying degrees of information control strategies in stressed systems, whereas actors under pressure increase noise and conflict to degrade accountability mechanisms. Projection, where accusing others of wrongdoing while one is engaged in it creates moral equivalence that confuses observers. Gaslighting deliberately distorts reality to make others doubt their perceptions — in bureaucratic settings, this can involve denying obvious facts while counter-accusing critics, creating epistemic confusion. Strategic deflection redirects scrutiny towards subordinates, rivals, or external actors and keeps investigations and critics occupied elsewhere. Firehose of falsehood consists of flooding the information space with accusations, contradictions, and noise. Here volume and repetition matter more, as the object is to overwhelm the system so truth-finding mechanisms slow down. Preemptive framing entails getting ahead of accusations by accusing others first, setting the narrative in such a way so as that any later investigation appears partisan or retaliatory, thus poisoning the well of inquiry. DARVO (from psychology, increasingly used in politics) stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender, such that the accused denies wrongdoing, attacks accusers, and claims victimhood. This subversion of perceived reality is effective in the short-term on the attacked, but is corrosive to the issuing system in the long-term.

In any case, the language and tactics finds a ready Western audience — one numbed, atomized, dumbed down, politically demobilized and economically weakened by decades of neoliberal-neoconservative policies and culture that was never designed to serve broader human development. In this environment, “where neoliberalism’s continuing salience no longer rests on its intellectual project, but on its crisis-driven approach to governance,” complex conflicts are more readily understood as confrontations with identifiable villains rather than as outcomes of historical and material processes, as such, resolution is unattainable.

The American receptivity did not emerge in a vacuum. It is shaped in part by a long domestic history in which exclusion, hierarchy, and coercion have been institutionalized: the dispossession and genocide of Indigenous populations, chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and later structures of mass incarceration — often analyzed under the rubric of the prison-industrial complex — reflect recurring patterns in which certain populations are constructed as threats or as disposable with lawfare parallels before the term was even popularized. Scholars have traced continuity across these systems, linking slavery, segregation, and modern incarceration through shared logics of control and exclusion.

Within that longer trajectory, the dehumanizing language applied to external socially engineered “adversaries” is not entirely foreign. It draws on familiar narrative structures: the identification of a dangerous “other,” the moral simplification of conflict, and the legitimization of coercive response, and of course, violence. Mission Creep, it seems, was also the mission.

What changes is the scale and location of application, not the underlying logic. The result is a feedback loop between language, policy, lawfare, and perception. External conflicts are narrated through simplified archetypes; those narratives gain traction within domestic contexts shaped by earlier histories of exclusion; and the acceptance of those narratives, in turn, helps sustain foreign policies that rely on them — all the while there is domestic blowback: “The enduring post-9/11 ideology built upon long standing narratives of xenophobia, maximal security measures, and military power and profit, has seeped and metastasized throughout all aspects of present-day law and politics,” the Center for Constitutional Rights informs us.

At the geopolitical level, this discursive move does critical work. It substitutes moral urgency for legal argument, and narrative clarity for structural analysis. Once the target is framed as exceptional — beyond negotiation, beyond incorporation — removal becomes not only permissible but necessary. In this sense, the epithet performs work that formal justification cannot sustain alone.

Running alongside this operational logic is a questionable intellectual infrastructure that helps normalize it — an “intellectual” vein advancing Islamophobia, Russophobia, or other reductive narratives that sustain the creation of perpetual adversaries which devolves into a perpetual savage enemy as it carousels downstream to the mainstream media. Scholars operating at the intersection of academia and policy, particularly within neoconservative circles, have been criticized for essentializing entire societies: Samuel Huntington, Bernard Lewis, and Daniel Pipes constructed vocabularies in which Muslim societies were treated less as diverse lived traditions than as strategic categories that could justify intervention. Parallel tendencies appear in analyses of Russia: Zbigniew Brzezinski, Robert Kagan, and Anne Applebaum portray Russian power as structural, enduring, and adversarial, often blurring distinctions between state, regime, and society. The result is a “perpetual adversary”— a figure or system cast not as a participant in international politics, but as a recurring threat requiring ongoing management. Furthering this along is the understanding that Israeli Neo-revisionist movement (followers of Vladimir Jabotinksy, including Benjamin Netanyahu) and American Neoconservatism “share a Hobbesian worldview, confidence in efficacy and frequent necessity of force, xenophobia, cultural pessimism, and belief in the ‘exceptionalism’ of their respective societies.” This narrative architecture and cultural grounding stabilizes the conditions under which decapitation and intervention remain thinkable, repeatable, and publicly defensible — a convenient threat to be dealt with by the neoconservative political order, and to be taken advantage of by the opportunistic neoliberal one.

The neoconservative vision — shared across its Israeli and American expressions — holds that a fragmented Middle East and Global South, with weak and dependent states, creates the optimal conditions for Western dominance: dominance over their human and natural resources. The chaos that follows each decapitation is not a byproduct to be regretted. It is an environment to be managed — kept at a level that permits resource extraction (or control) while preventing the emergence of any unified, sovereign political authority capable of making extraction impossible, all the while Western domestic wealth transfer occurs away from taxpayers by the transnational security apparatus as Julian Assange’s prosecution itself illustrated — a decade-long legal campaign whose primary function was to criminalize the documentation of exactly this transfer. Weak or divided states are less able to assert control over resources, coordinate resistance, or pursue independent political-economic trajectories. Under such conditions, external access — whether to energy, trade routes, or strategic geography — can be maintained with fewer constraints.

The outcomes across multiple cases illustrate the pattern. Libya remains politically fragmented even as its oil sector functions intermittently. Somalia persists as a patchwork of authorities, with external actors operating along its coastline. Yemen endures humanitarian crisis while its strategic waterways remain central to global competition. Gaza is rubble and its offshore gas fields await the next claimant. Venezuela’s oil sector, in the wake of the January 2026 intervention, is being restructured under conditions shaped decisively by external force: U.S. authorities have asserted control over oil sales and revenues, while opening the industry to renewed foreign, particularly American, corporate participation. The architecture is still consolidating, but the direction is unmistakable. Control over resource flows has shifted outward, even as formal sovereignty remains contested.

From this perspective, the doctrine’s persistence does not depend on its success in producing peace or political resolution. Its continuity is better explained by utility — military, political, and economic — within a system that rewards visible action, narratable outcomes, and sustained engagement. What appears, at the level of stated objectives, as failure, can function, at another level, as a durable mode of managing global power relations.

This is not the doctrine failing. This is the doctrine working — for those it was always designed to serve. Yet in functioning as intended, it has also driven its own limits into view: a dead end for its issuers, marked by strategic, economic, geopolitical, and domestic blowback. That blowback emerges through overextension, eroding legitimacy, and the pressures of a more multipolar world, but also through a kind of mechanistic political tunneling — where path dependency, bureaucratic inertia, narrowing policy imagination, and self-reinforcing escalation traps constrain the ability to adapt or change course. The world does not play in black and white. And it is also not just gray.

Layered atop this, overarching it really, are the corrosive domestic and international effects of the neoliberal–neoconservative order itself, whose internal logics both sustain the doctrine and, over time, destabilize the conditions that once made it viable — through persistent misalignment between stated objectives and operational realities. At that point, the “neo” in both traditions begins to read less as transformation than as a justificatory veneer — one that rearticulates rather than departs from earlier structures of power.

In my understanding, either “neo” is a con, and this I could see quite clearly since before the Sabeel Conference of 2005, as a student and researcher at the University of Chicago. And to my mind, underlying realities ultimately assert themselves, and no constructed narrative can indefinitely outrun material constraint. Who and what then are eventually eliminated, er, terminated?

Conclusion · After October 7: The Open Doctrine, the Verdict, and What Remains

On December 23, 2024, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed publicly for the first time that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran five months earlier. He did so not as an admission under pressure, but as a boast — delivering it as a promise to Yemen’s Houthis: “We will damage their strategic infrastructure, and we will behead their leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon — we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana’a.” The word “behead” was not rhetorical excess. It was the doctrine, named plainly, by its practitioner, without apology, in a speech honoring defense ministry personnel.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz added:

That moment — the open, celebratory declaration of decapitation as state policy — marks a threshold that is worth pausing on. For fifty years, the doctrine had operated under layers of deniability: Mossad operations denied for decades, PLO killings attributed to other parties, WMD pretexts and imminent threat claims erected as legal scaffolding around strikes that needed no legal scaffolding to execute. What Katz announced in December 2024 was the end of that scaffolding — not because the doctrine had changed, but because it no longer required concealment.

Equally so and encapsulating the doctrine, we now have a sitting neoliberal-neoconservative POTUS writing on his Truth Social social media platform on April 4, 2026 — on Easter weekend — of his being able to “easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE;” declare one day later “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated;” post the day after, threatening civilian infrastructure destruction, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” and on April 7 begin with threatening genocide: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again…” The imperialistic neoconservative-neoliberal feedback loop has come full circle now, unbridled, in earnestness, with intense fanfare, and short-circuiting. But this is not operating in a vacuum and out of the blue. It has been devolving for the MICIMATT for some time:

“President Obama assassinated Osama Bin Laden, the leader of Al-Qaeda in Pakistan in 2011 – who claimed responsibility for the largest attack inside the US in 2001 – and President Biden assassinated Bin Laden’s successor, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, in Afghanistan in 2022. Trump killed the leader of Daesh in northern Syria in 2019.”

No captures. No messy trials that could expose other actors or mechanisms. Just brazen assassinations executed by heads of state.

The audience had been sufficiently prepared. The infrastructure of dehumanization had done its work, creating the fictitious bogeymen, bogeywomen, and bogeychildren — extending the historical “savages” that need to be eliminated — echoes from Wounded Knee. The legal architecture Maryam Jamshidi traces from the 1979 Netanyahu terrorism conference through to U.S. domestic law criminalizing Palestinian advocacy had been built brick by brick over four decades, such that by 2024, “decapitate” could be said in a speech and receive no meaningful international legal consequence, much like the perfidy committed by the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran — twice in fact, June of 2025 and February 2026 — was met with mostly silence by most of the Global North and the U.S. Congress. Lawfare has gone to such extremes that the Israeli government quietly funded and shaped U.S. campus narratives around Gaza protests by promoting expanded definitions of antisemitism that critics argue conflate political dissent with hate speech, influencing policy and public discourse. Progress towards peace and stability in that environment is not far-fetched — it is verifiably impossible.

The media architecture that made this possible has been documented in detail. As Nima Akram, founder of NewsCord, told Prism Reports:

The 2024 killing campaign was the most operationally ambitious in the doctrine’s history. Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in Tehran — a bomb pre-positioned in his guesthouse inside an Iranian state facility, requiring months of human penetration of Iranian counter-intelligence. Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader for thirty-two years, was killed on September 27 in a massive Israeli airstrike on his underground headquarters in Beirut, alongside most of Hezbollah’s senior military command. His designated successor, Hashem Safieddine, was killed within days. Yahya Sinwar, the architect of October 7, was killed in October — not by a precision intelligence operation but by chance, in a firefight with an Israeli patrol that did not know his identity until afterward. The epistemological lesson of Sinwar’s death deserves emphasis: the Israeli intelligence apparatus had been hunting Sinwar for over a year using every available technical and human collection method. He evaded systematic search and was found by accident. The most consequential targeting outcome of the campaign was not the product of the most sophisticated targeting process. The doctrine’s machinery, however formidable, is not what it claims to be.

And how exactly did Yahya die? From Israel: From Haniyeh and Nasrallah to Sinwar… A strategic failure

Beneath and alongside this killing campaign, something else was happening in Gaza — something the doctrine’s language was designed, from its 1979 Jerusalem conference origins, to make unthinkable as genocide and rethinkable as counterterrorism. On August 14, 2025, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, finding four of five genocidal acts under the 1948 Convention: killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about destruction, and imposing measures to prevent births. And this worst of human crimes was cloaked under the codename Operation Wrath of God. The Commission concluded that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have incited the commission of genocide and that Israeli authorities have failed to take action against them to punish this incitement. The ICC had already issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in November 2024 on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes. Netanyahu visited Hungary, an ICC member state. He was not arrested. Hungary subsequently announced its withdrawal from the ICC. Hundreds of humanitarian and human rights organizations have accused Israel of perpetrating a genocide targeting the Palestinian people.

The genocide is the doctrine’s terminal expression — what decapitation produces when it is applied not to an organization’s leadership but to a population’s capacity to survive and reproduce. Gaza is not a counterterrorism operation. It is the logical endpoint of a doctrine that has always, at its foundation, been about eliminating the human architecture of resistance. What changes between the killing of Wael Zwaiter in Rome in 1972 and the deliberate destruction of every university in Gaza is scale, not logic. The logic is identical: remove what organizes resistance, and the resistance cannot persist. The fifty-year record demonstrates what the doctrine’s practitioners refuse to acknowledge — that this logic has never been correct. And this is why I don’t consider it a bona fide strategy. Resistance does not reside in individuals or institutions alone. It resides in the conditions that produce them. And the will to live — freely. Destroy the institutions, and the conditions produce more.

That is the fifty-year strategic verdict. Not ambiguous. Not a mixed record open to interpretation. A consistent, documented, empirically verifiable failure to achieve the stated objectives — the destruction of Palestinian nationalism, the elimination of Hamas, the degradation of Hezbollah, the resolution of Yemen — and a consistent, documented, empirically verifiable success at achieving the unstated ones: resource extraction and control, permanent instability, the perpetuation of a security apparatus, and the enrichment of the network that profits from all three.

Counter-leadership targeting appears less effective when the organization has robust succession planning, distributed decision-making, and an ideological foundation that does not depend on specific personalities. The killing of Sinwar did not end Hamas. Killing Haniyeh — whom some analysts assessed as among the more pragmatic figures in Hamas’s leadership — produced a more hardline successor in Sinwar himself, and killing Sinwar produced a succession that continued armed resistance. This is not a new finding. It was the finding after Munich in 1972. After Musawi in 1992. After Yassin in 2004. The doctrine has been tested across five decades, on multiple continents, by the world’s most capable intelligence services — and it has produced the same result every time. What Ronen Bergman called “a long string of impressive tactical successes, but also disastrous strategic failures” is a charitable characterization. It is more precisely described as: a long string of tactical successes in service of strategic objectives that were never what the doctrine’s practitioners claimed.

Which brings us, finally, to the domestic mirror — the thread this article identified in Section III and has carried forward to this point. The doctrine does not fail abroad and succeed at home. It is the same doctrine, applied at different distances from the same centers of power. The managed precarity of low-income communities through defunded schools and redlined credit, the mass incarceration architecture that succeeded Jim Crow and preceded it through slavery, the militarized policing of communities that receive the least of every other public good — these are not domestic policy failures running parallel to imperial foreign policy. They are the same eliminationist logic, applied to populations constructed as ungovernable, irredeemable, and disposable, by the same network of political, economic, and intellectual interests that applies it abroad. And that managed precarity since 1971 has whittled away at the middle class as well in the neoconservative-neoliberal game of consolidation of money, power, and control.

The Lancet’s 38 million dead from Western sanctions since 1971 are the foreign expression of what Madeleine Albright made explicit in 1996: “We think the price is worth it.” The prison-industrial complex’s two million incarcerated — disproportionately Black and brown, disproportionately poor — is the domestic expression of the same calculus, operating on the same premise: that certain populations are better managed through containment and punishment than through the political and economic conditions that would make containment unnecessary. The neoconservative and neoliberal political orders did not produce this calculus. It inherited it from the slavocracy, refined it through Jim Crow, from the East Coast establishment that grew its fortunes off the slave trade, and institutionalized it globally through the post-1971 architecture of sanctions, structural adjustment, and preemptive war.

The multipolar world that is now visibly emerging — the BRICS expansion, the dedollarization efforts, the Global South’s increasingly explicit refusal to accept Western legal frameworks as universal — is not a threat to be decapitated. It is the long-deferred assertion of the material conditions that the doctrine has been trying to suppress for fifty years. No constructed narrative can indefinitely outrun material constraint. The pretexts rotate. The beneficiaries do not. And eventually, the distance between what the doctrine claims to produce and what it actually produces becomes too wide to paper over with epithets.

We are at that distance now. And there are a few last straws cast.

I understood something of this since before the Sabeel Conference of 2005. Sitting in a conference room on the University of Chicago campus, listening to scholars document with data what I had come to understand through a different route — through the history of every colonial project that has ever sought to make a land its own over the objections of its people, through the experiences as a Mexican immigrant adolescent called “wetback” “brazier” and so forth and so on by adults and told by a teacher, no less, that my mother’s tongue was a pig language, and too many other experiences from childhood to adulthood to detail here — I recognized the pattern. The colonial mind, confronted with organized resistance, does not negotiate first. It eliminates leadership. It has always eliminated leadership. And when the leaders are eliminated and the resistance persists — as it always does, because resistance does not reside in leaders — the colonial mind does not revise its premise. It eliminates the next generation of leaders. And the next. And calls this strategy. I call it self-defeating and a waste of something quite precious in this world: time.

It has never been strategy. It has been the permanent deferral of the only thing that could actually end the cycle: a political settlement that recognizes the humanity, the legitimate grievances, and the equal rights of the people the doctrine has spent fifty years trying to remove from the equation. In the Israeli-Palestinian context, that means a genuine two-state solution — not the managed fragmentation Netanyahu’s Qatar pipeline was designed to prevent, but an actual sovereign Palestinian state, negotiated with the unified Palestinian leadership that the doctrine has spent fifty years killing. In the broader imperial context, it means the multipolar world the Global South is already building — not as a threat to be contained, but as the long-overdue end of a system that has always required the management of other people’s poverty to sustain its own wealth.

The long arm is real. It reaches from Rome in 1972 to Tehran in 2024 to Caracas in 2026. What it has never been able to reach is the future — because the future is not made by removing the people who organize resistance. It is made by building the conditions that make resistance unnecessary.

That is what the doctrine cannot do. That is what it was never designed to do. And that is what remains — not as a utopian aspiration, but as the only alternative to a machine that, left running, will continue to produce exactly what it has always produced: rubble, instability, profit, and the next generation of leaders to eliminate. But the resistance will live on for its feedback loop is the spirit of life itself.