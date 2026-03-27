Podcast of the Day #067: Escalating Pretexts: How Shifting and Expanding Goalposts Manufacture Forever Wars — and the voices that tell the truth
“Israel got us into the 2003 war with Iraq. And Netanyahu said the same things—the very same things, so did Arik Sharon—that they’re saying today. Oh, this will be a cakewalk. This will be easy. There will be no problem. And when Saddam Hussein falls, everything will be copacetic. The world will be a better place. This is the same story over and over ag…