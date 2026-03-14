Author’s Note:

March 13, 2026 — The mainstream news went into full parroting frenzy early Friday evening. This after Trump announced over his Truth Social social media outlet a purported “United States Central Command” strike on Kharg Island, with “every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island” being “totally obliterated.”

That announcement came at roughly 6:00 PM CST = Midnight (00:00) GMT, when the regular market hours for trading on the U.S. stock markets (NYSE and NASDAQ) are closed. Trump’s game of chicken flex can only go so far. Tom Kool for Oilprice.com writes, “Analysts say destroying the terminal could cripple Iran’s economy for months or even years—but could also send global oil prices sharply higher.”

I’m sure he knows what he’s doing. Right.

Kharg Island is a small Iranian island located in the northern Persian Gulf, about 25 kilometers off the coast of Iran’s Bushehr Province—a tiny island that plays an outsized role in global energy markets as it’s a strategic oil hub and Iran’s most important oil export terminal, handling the vast majority (often cited as over 90%) of Iran’s crude oil exports. It has extensive pipeline infrastructure, storage tanks, and deep-water loading jetties that allow supertankers to dock. Let’s zoom in.

A bit more on Kharg Island’s geography, history, and geopolitical importance.

Geography

a small island, roughly 8 km long and 4 km wide

its location in the Persian Gulf makes it one of the most economically vital pieces of land in the Middle East

History

used as a naval and trading base for centuries

the British East India Company had a presence there in the 18th century

modern oil infrastructure was developed during the 20th century under the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company and later the Iranian government

During the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), Iraq repeatedly targeted the island in an attempt to cripple Iran’s oil revenues, making it a major flashpoint of that conflict

Geopolitical Importance

so much of Iran’s oil revenue flows through Kharg that it is considered a critical national asset

it is heavily guarded by the Iranian military (specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy/IRGC)

any threat to the island is treated as a direct threat to Iran’s economy

Below is what Trump initially posted. Note the marked absence of Israel alone as the sole “defender” in West Asia against Iran. And note Trump’s three-point framing of the matter, in other words, that Iran is 1) a threat to the “United States of America” 2) a threat to the “Middle East” and 3) a threat to the whole of the “World” when only moments before he claimed that the United State’s “weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known” and that he, in his first term and currently, has “rebuilt” the “Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World.” So which one is it? Is Iran a threat or not? It almost seems as if Trump, pressed for time, is attempting to calm down a American football locker room after the first half of a severe slug fest.

As for the whole of the world feeling threatened:

Back to even more reality: The Strait of Homurz continues to be under Iranian control, with the “closure of the Strait of Hormuz” sitting “front and centre to any oil price outlook, with Iran already striking at least 18 vessels since the US-Iran conflict started two weeks ago.” If the strike on Kharg is an attempt to send a message, Trump is certainly behaving like a petulant child playing with fire.

From Oilprice.com:

Because so much of Iran’s export capacity is concentrated in one location, the island represents a critical economic lifeline. Analysts say destroying the terminal could cripple Iran’s economy for months or even years—but could also send global oil prices sharply higher.

The above scenario would be great for Trump’s pals, as any way the win blows on the U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran they’ve positioned themselves to win.

In any case, it’s almost guaranteed that the collective West’s mainstream apparatus will get the memo and repeat, er, parrot these three mentions of how Iran threatens the U.S., the Middle East, and the World.

It gets worse though. In his typical low-class gangsteristic manner, reminiscent of the over-the-top, carbon-copy fools that populated Godfather III (And wasn’t that the point of the movie in part? The devolution of “the family.”), the POTUS follows up an hour later sounding like the volatile, hot-blooded Vincent Mancini character himself, declaring Iran to be as “dead” as Her “plans.” As an American, I think I pretty much speak for quite a few of us: embarrassing.

Then it gets worse, as he posts a video (though I’m more concerned over the number of “Truths” he has—32.3k) that comes off as his attempt of a snuff film. But what to expect from a member of the Epstein Syndicate.

Click on the video yourself and see what you think.

Following up is a final paranoid post, with few likes to be honest. It’s getting to be pitiful.

My usual go-to independent media analysts were done for the week, but Lt. Colonel Danny Davis who seems to be working late provided some insights. Listen up.

BREAKING NEWS: US MASSIVE ATTACK on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf | Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

Lt. Colonel Daniel Davis

1:47-10:26

Now, as I told you, I think earlier today, Iran has actually succeeded in putting out more oil and exporting more through the Persian Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz — because they are in control of it — even more than they did during the war, before it started. That all has to do with Kharg Island. Now, according to what President Trump said — and again, this is just minutes old, so we haven’t had any independent reporting from the region — but I can’t imagine it’s anything other than exactly what he said. He said they went after the military targets, but he left the oil specifically untouched. Now, what I think that probably that is, on the surface of it, is that he’s basically making a mafia-style threat: “Hey, it’s going to get a lot worse if you don’t lay down your arms and quit.” But I think the more likely purpose is that this is setting up for an invasion, or an attempt to seize that island by force. The fact that he went after all the military targets means that he wants to limit the ability for Iran to defend this thing, so that we can send in ground forces and potentially take control of it intact. Now, there is also, just as it turns out — just this afternoon — an announcement that a 5,000-man Marine Expeditionary Unit has departed for the Gulf. There are lots of other Marines that were involved with this buildup from the beginning and are there now. It would not surprise me in the least if the United States decided, in the light of this bombing, sometime in the next day or two — or possibly even overnight — to seize that field by force and think that they can thereby control 90% of Iran’s oil exports. Here’s the problem with that. Iran is not stupid, and they have prepared all this time — all these years, and certainly since the 12-day war last year — to defend themselves. They know what the likely targets are. They know that Kharg Island is one of the primary targets that the West could go after…. …Let me show you what we’re talking about, because these are really crucial to what may be happening next. Here is the Persian Gulf, and this of course is the Strait of Hormuz. There’s a couple of potential targets that the United States may want to try to seize, because obviously — as I’ve told you — without a ground force, you can’t compel compliance. You cannot compel them to have regime change, to give up, etc. Without any ability on the ground to threaten their army, there’s no reason for them to give up. All they have to do is continue to endure. But if you go after Kharg Island, which is all the way up in the northern part of the Persian Gulf here, you can see some of the oil infrastructure that Trump said he didn’t hit. This map is Google Earth so it doesn’t have the military targets marked, but you can imagine that some of these buildings may have been defensive positions. This airstrip, for example, is probably a military target — there may have been a military air base there. If you take control of that and knock it out, then that makes it at least plausible to come in with air power and helicopter-borne forces — or tilt-rotor aircraft if you’re in the Marine Corps — to try and seize that island and take it by force. Here’s the problem with that. Iran almost certainly has every inch of that island targeted. They understand that they are not going to allow their crown jewel to fall into enemy hands. Trump — and Central Command — may be thinking: “Yeah, but they’re not going to destroy it, because to do that is to destroy their own income for an extended period of time. If 90% of their oil goes through this facility, they are not likely to blow it up, because it would be cutting their own economic throats.” But that is a risk — if not an outright gamble — because it is entirely possible that Iran may calculate: “We are not going to let you have control of our oil. We would rather lose it in the process and destroy your ability to use it.” This is a very, very difficult target to sustain. The only thing you can do right now is fly in with helicopters or possibly an airborne operation to get troops on that island. But then how are you going to keep them sustained? How are you going to keep them supplied with ammunition, food, water, medical help, reinforcements, and replacements? Because the chances are just almost impossible that Iran would simply do nothing — that they would say, “Okay, you hit us, you took it, and now we’re going to do nothing about it.” That doesn’t even make sense. Why would Iran say, “We’re going to allow you to have operational control of 90% of our oil?” Why would they ever get it back? No. The logical thing — the painful thing — for Iran to do is to take it all out. And look at how close this island is to the shore. There’s no doubt that they have artillery, drones, and rockets. They can hit this from all over the place — not even just right off the nearby coast. This is in range of nearly everything they have. They can absolutely bring this to its knees and turn the whole thing into a flaming cauldron if the United States occupies it. So if we think that we’re going to take their oil and that they’re not going to respond — that is a bad, bad gamble. The other potential target is this island right here at the narrowest point of the Strait of Hormuz. There’s been some conversation this week that some of these small outcroppings — or possibly this whole island — could also be taken over by the United States. Maybe that’s what the Marine Expeditionary Unit is for. Perhaps it has that kind of capability. But there is a big problem there too. All you can do is fly into that one as well, and there’s a reason why our ships are about a thousand miles or so offshore — because they are out of direct fire range of the majority of enemy missiles. At that distance, if you’re attacked, you have time to identify the target, take evasive maneuvers, and fire countermeasures. But if you start moving your ships in close, you have no reaction time at all. You don’t get a chance to take evasive maneuvers, and the chance of getting hit goes up dramatically. And within that tiny, limited area of maneuver, your ships become high-value targets. I think this is part of what Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meant when, asked by NBC News whether he was afraid of an American invasion, he said: “We’re ready for it.” This has got to be the kind of thing they’re talking about, because these would be the most likely targets. If you don’t have hundreds of thousands of ground forces to threaten to come in from Iraq or through the Kurdistan area, then these are the only two primary targets that make any sense to go after. They’ve got to know those are the priority targets, and they’ve got to have countermeasures ready. That’s where we are right now. I hope that seizing the island is not the plan, because that would almost certainly result in massive casualties — it’s conceivable we could lose everybody. Helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft are very vulnerable to nearly any kind of indirect fire or even small arms. And you may have blown the heck out of that target as President Trump said, but the idea that you literally killed everyone and took everything out — I can guarantee you that didn’t happen. That’s not how bombing works. They are prepared for this. They certainly have positions dug in to absorb these kinds of strikes. A lot of things got destroyed, a lot of things got blown up — but there are still people around there who can defend it. It will not be an easy or undefended target, even to get in.

But here’s where it gets strange, nothing on Fars News:

Nothing on Al Mayadeen:

And besides the headline, Middle East Eye had just 4 simple sentences:

US President Donald Trump’s claim that American strikes destroyed air defences on Kharg Island was incorrect, Iran’s Fars News Agency quoted an informed source as saying. The report said that the island’s defence systems were reactivated about an hour after the attack. Trump earlier said US forces had “obliterated” military targets on the island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian source said the air defence network resumed operations shortly after the strike, disputing the extent of the damage reported by Washington.

I’ll just tag this as “stupid” and “unclassified” for now.

Updated 3/14

Here’s a recent map uploaded by Institute for the Study of War of the alleged sites struck:

I’m waiting to aggregate some insights from reputable sources on what may come next.

Update to come!

Update: 15 March 2026

Larry C. Johnson, former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, does a rundown of some of the granular in a blog post on 14 March 2026 worth checking out in its entirety. But here’s the skinny on it:

Larry’s Five Distinct & Interlocking Arguments:

1. Trump has lost contact with operational reality Trump’s public claims about Kharg Island constitute either deliberate gaslighting or genuine delusion. Trump claimed “complete destruction” of the island’s air defenses—yet Iranian air defense was observed active on the island within one hour of the strike.

Trump has repeatedly claimed destruction of Iran’s missile capabilities while Iran has now conducted 48 rounds of missile and drone attacks. Larry frames this as a binary: either Trump is consciously constructing a false victory narrative to justify withdrawal, or he genuinely believes his own claims—both of which are alarming in different ways.

2. The Kharg strike was deliberately limited—and Iran had prepared for it Only one of Iran's five operational oil export terminals is on Kharg Island—Trump's framing implied a decisive blow to Iranian energy infrastructure when it was at most a partial military strike.

(My note: Recall the fabled complete “obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear facilities back in June of 2025. Right.)

More significantly, Kepler international shipping data shows Iran increased oil loading from Kharg by 1.5 times in the preceding month—meaning Iran had already emptied the tanks in anticipation of exactly this attack, stripping it of economic consequence before the first bomb fell.

3. Iran's deterrence on energy infrastructure is explicit and credible Iran had issued a clear prior warning: attack our energy infrastructure and every Gulf oil and gas terminal in which the US and its allies have an interest will be destroyed. Larry lists the targets that would have been activated had Kharg's oil terminal been hit— Ras Tanura (6 million barrels per day), Ras Al-Ju'aymah, Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Ras Laffan, Mina Al-Ahmadi, and Sitra—a constellation of facilities whose simultaneous destruction would constitute a global economic catastrophe. The implicit argument: Trump blinked, whether he admits it or not.

4. The gap between claimed and actual military results is now systematic The Kharg claims are not an isolated incident but part of a documented pattern—48 rounds of Iranian strikes against a military whose leadership claims to have destroyed Iranian missile capacity. Larry is building toward the conclusion that the entire US public information operation around this war is structurally dishonest.

5. Two scenarios—exit ramp or madness Larry closes with the sharpest analytical frame: Trump's Kharg claims are either the opening move of a PR campaign to manufacture a "victory" that enables withdrawal — a cynical but coherent political strategy — or evidence that Trump genuinely believes the distorted picture being presented to him, which the author characterizes as a drift into madness and directs readers to a Robert Barnes interview with Danny Davis for further analysis.

SPECIAL NOTE Trump spoke to Putin for over and hour on June 4, 2025, telling him that time was running out to reach a nuclear deal with Iran and that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon—a courtesy notification to a nuclear power whose ally was about to be bombed, not a request for permission. This call came eighteen days before Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22.

The damage assessment was contested from the start: Trump claimed the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities, but a November 2025 White House document said only that the strikes "significantly degraded" the program—a materially different claim. The IAEA has been unable to access the bombed sites, and nuclear policy experts expressed skepticism about the extent of destruction. SETA IAEA Director General Grossi confirmed "severe damage" but not "total damage," and separately confirmed that if Iran chose to enrich its existing uranium stockpile to 90%, it would only take a few weeks.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting:

Trump recently called Putin and may have done so in search of an exit ramp. The evidence that it was an exit ramp call is substantial across multiple dimensions.

The call itself: Trump and Putin held a one-hour phone call on March 9, 2026 — the first publicly acknowledged dialogue between the two leaders in 2026 and the first since the war began. The call was initiated by Washington. Putin presented several proposals for a rapid resolution through political and diplomatic channels and highlighted his recent talks with Gulf leaders, Iranian President Pezeshkian, and other regional figures.

The exit ramp signals are explicit: The call came just days after Trump temporarily lifted some sanctions on Russian oil—a move aimed at easing rising global energy costs. Steve Witkoff told reporters on Saturday that he had warned Russian officials not to share any intelligence with Iran. The sanctions relief was a concession to Moscow timed immediately before the call—a classic pre-negotiation sweetener.

Trump's own public framing confirmed the off-ramp dynamic: Trump told reporters he had "a very good call with Putin" and said "He wants to be helpful with Iran. I told him you can be more helpful by ending the war in Ukraine." Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on state TV that France, China and Russia had all reached out to discuss conditions for a ceasefire.

The oil price crisis was the immediate driver: The call addressed $120 Brent crude and the Hormuz oil halt — Washington wanted to address “extremely important questions linked to the current international situation.” Trump subsequently announced he would waive some oil sanctions on unspecified countries to boost supply and bring prices down.

Iran's response closed the exit ramp immediately: Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared they will decide when the war ends, and Iran's security chief warned Trump to avoid elimination.

Scott Ritter’s analytical framing of the call is the sharpest available: the call represented Trump seeking a peace deal through Russia as primary mediator, with the discussion evaluating the vulnerabilities of the global energy market and Russia’s evolving influence as the key intermediary—the emphasis was overwhelmingly on Iran rather than Ukraine, despite Trump’s public framing.

The through-line is clear: Washington initiated the call, offered sanctions relief as a pre-call sweetener, asked Putin to mediate with Tehran, and simultaneously had Witkoff warning Moscow not to help Iran militarily—a contradictory posture that reflects exactly the bind Scott Ritter described: Trump knows the war is lost, needs an exit, but cannot admit it publicly while continuing to claim victory. Putin is now the most important figure in determining whether that exit ramp gets built—which is an extraordinary strategic reversal from the position the US held when it launched the operation fifteen days ago.

Now, couple the above with this fantastic analysis of the Trump-Putin phone call of March 9, 2026 by Alexander Mercouris of The Duran who has gone over thousands of such calls and the picture becomes sharper.

Here’s Mercouris’ summary take. I’ll leave the video below the text.

Alexander Mercouris — Key Points (The Duran)

The Trump–Putin Call: Reading the Ushakov Readout

Trump initiated the call—Russia made a point of stressing this, signaling Trump needed Putin more than Putin needed Trump

This was the first call since Putin’s Valdai residence was attacked by CIA-backed Ukrainian drones—after which Putin had been avoiding Trump’s calls

The readout described the call as “business-like, frank, and constructive”—no warmth, no sincerity—indicating a contentious exchange in which Putin gave Trump a piece of his mind

The readout was unusually short for an hour-long call—suggesting heated exchanges Russia did not want to publicize, and confidential off-ramp proposals neither side wanted disclosed

Iran dominated the call—Ukraine was secondary, addressed almost as an afterthought

The Russian oil sanctions relief floated by Trump around the same time was almost certainly a pre-call sweetener—a bribe to get Putin’s cooperation on Iran

The short readout also signals Russia is still displeased with Trump and chose to communicate that displeasure through deliberate brevity

Russia’s Position on the Iran War

Russia has described the US-Israeli attack on Iran as straightforward aggression — they are not neutral, they are on Iran’s side

Lavrov publicly scolded Arab foreign ministers who came to Moscow trying to end the conflict, telling them they were wrongly placing blame on Iran

Putin called the assassination of Khamenei “absolutely cynical and immoral”

Russia condemned attacking Iran in the middle of active negotiations — both in June 2025 and now

Russia is providing Iran with diplomatic support, economic assistance, and almost certainly satellite and intelligence data enabling Iran’s missile and drone strikes on US bases

Russia is calling for a cessation of hostilities — not just a ceasefire — and a return to diplomatic process with iron-clad security guarantees for Iran against future attacks

Putin has spoken to Netanyahu, MBS, all major Arab leaders, and Iranian President Pezeshkian twice — he is the only figure with leverage over all parties simultaneously

Why Trump Is Seeking an Exit — and Why He Went to Putin Not Xi

Trump knows the original plan—regime change following Khamenei’s assassination—has completely failed

The Iranian government has consolidated, the IRGC continues to function, missile strikes continue at wave 48+

Oil above $100–120 a barrel is an existential political threat — Mercouris calls midterm losses now a “virtual certainty”

Wall Street Journal reporting confirms people inside the White House are openly telling Trump he needs a way out

Trump went to Putin rather than Xi because of the humiliating South Korea meeting with Xi in November 2025—Trump did not want to repeat that humiliation just before a planned Beijing trip

Only Russia has real leverage over Iran at this moment—diplomatic, economic, and intelligence support

Trump was sold a false story about Iran— he must now sense this was a debacle and that his survival instincts are pushing him toward an exit

Trump openly admitted JD Vance was “less enthusiastic about going”—a signal about how the exit will be packaged, with Vance pushed forward as the clean face

What Iran Should Do—Mercouris’s Strategic Advice

Iran has proven its resilience and striking capability—but it has also suffered enormous damage: ~1,000 dead, school children killed, Khamenei assassinated, navy destroyed

A prolonged war against the US has the potential to devastate Iran and trigger an internal crisis—Iran should take the off-ramp Russia provides

Iran must overcome its historic suspicions of Russia—rooted in the 1979 revolution’s rejection of foreign tutelage—and finally accept the security treaty and alliance framework Russia has been offering

China can stabilize the Iranian currency quickly—a $5 billion infusion would produce rapid domestic economic stabilization

Iran needs to accept Chinese anti-ship missiles and Russian air defense systems—military modernization is a 5-year project but the security treaty provides interim deterrence

Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons—this would trigger Saudi and Turkish proliferation and destabilize the region against Iran’s own interests

The Russian-Iranian strategic partnership treaty already calls Iran an ally—Iran needs to formalize and activate that relationship

How Trump Sells the Exit—and the Political Packaging

Trump will claim he destroyed Iran’s navy, obliterated its military leadership, and achieved his “real” objectives—this is pure marketing, but some will believe it

He is utterly shameless about contradicting himself—he will say it was never his intention to “pulverize Iran” while having said exactly that at the war’s start

Trump already blamed Witkoff, Kushner, and Rubio for convincing him Iran was about to strike—laying the groundwork for throwing them under the bus

Hegseth must be fired—his performance has been ghastly, his advice entirely wrong, and the girls’ school Tomahawk strike makes him a liability that could trigger a Pentagon investigation going public

Losing the midterms could actually be politically useful — Trump could blame Democrats for obstructing his “plans” and position for 2028

Trump needs to stop listening to Netanyahu — whose entire strategic line over three years has been a complete disaster

Trump needs a proper Secretary of State — Rubio is clever but not aligned with policies that could succeed going forward

The one adult managing this toward resolution is Putin — the off-ramp, if it comes, runs through Moscow

Mercouris's bottom line: Trump almost certainly wants an exit but cannot be fully trusted not to repeat the same mistake in 6–12 months when the same hawks return with the same advice. The structural problem is not this war — it is that the forces that created it have no reverse gear, will wait out a ceasefire, and will come back under a new president in 2028 if not sooner. Iran's long-term security requires finally accepting the Russian and Chinese alliance framework it has resisted since 1979.

Trump calls Putin, topic IRAN WAR | The Duran

Former USMC intelligence officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter had some interesting things to say about the Pentagon ordering 2500 Marines and amphibious warships toward the Middle East/West Asia on Friday.

Given the attack on Kharg Island, you’ll want to check out his interview with Danny Haiphong. (Make sure to go to Danny Haiphong’s YouTube channel and hit the like button at the very least to support independent media.)

Right below is the interview and afterwards the key points made:

Scott Ritter: Trump Sends 2,500 Marines into DEATH TRAP as Iran WIPES OUT US Bases...& Israel! | Danny Haiphong

Scott Ritter — Key Points

The Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Deployment Is a Propaganda Exercise

A MEU is just a reinforced battalion — limited combat power, limited self-sustainability

Amphibious assault on a defended shore is tactically obsolete — one missile hit on an assault ship = 900 Marines lost

The new smaller-ship regiment structure designed for the Pacific was declared a failure

Taking Qeshm (Kish) Island would require divisions, not a battalion — WWII island campaigns are the precedent

Iranian forces on the island have dug in, pre-identified fire support, and will make sustainment impossible

The MEU has minimal anti-air capacity — drone waves would overwhelm it once ammunition is expended

The Navy already told Trump no to escorting ships through the Strait — military is pushing back on ground operations too

A raid is the only militarily plausible option, but even that risks a Koh Tang Island-style disaster

Historical parallel: Koh Tang Island (1975 Mayaguez rescue) — helicopters shot down, Marines stranded, three left behind and executed

The deployment is a show of force, not a genuine military capability — war will likely be over before the USS Tripoli is on station

Iran Is Winning — the OODA Loop Analysis

Iran is executing a perfect OODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) on the United States

Iran is inside the US decision-making cycle — they are acting, the US is reacting

Iran stripped five THAAD batteries from South Korea and Patriot batteries from the Pacific — the US did not plan this, Iran forced it

Iran controls the pace, targeting, and direction of the entire war

The US is blowing up empty buildings — Iran is dispersed, underground, and prepared

The Arif Brigade (four battalions) controls Strait access — sinking the Iranian Navy was irrelevant to opening the Strait

Iran could fully close the Strait of Hormuz and strangle the global economy whenever it chooses

There is no metric of victory the US is currently achieving — none whatsoever

Washington consensus: no regime change is coming, missiles cannot be stopped

Boots-on-the-ground discussion is itself proof of losing — it is a reaction to failure, not a strategy

Pete Hegseth — Ritter’s Indictment

Hegseth is a manager and salesman, not a leader — uses language to impress rather than to lead

True military leadership is demonstrated by example and calm under fire — not by selling narratives

The Marine Corps was corrupted after the Gulf War by Total Quality Management (TQM) — leaders became managers

Hegseth’s claim that the Strait is “open” unless Iran shoots at you is the literal definition of a closed strait

Eisenhower contrast: Ike prepared a letter of personal accountability for D-Day failure — Hegseth incapable of that honesty

Ritter calls Hegseth a “psychopathic war criminal” and says he is finishing an article making the case in detail

Hegseth should be prosecuted under the War Crimes Act of 1996 for violations of the Geneva Conventions

The girls’ school strike is cited as the proof-positive war crimes evidence

The KC-135 Collision — Ritter’s Assessment

Aerial refueling in a congested wartime airspace is extremely complex and historically accident-prone

Western Iraq airspace is packed with hundreds of daily combat sorties plus tankers plus Israeli aircraft

AWACS controllers can lose track — emergency refueling requests create unpredictable aircraft movement

Ritter’s conclusion: two KC-135s collided due to airspace deconfliction failure — not hostile fire

US troops are already on the ground in western Iraq patrolling to prevent surface-to-air missile threats to tankers

Six Americans died for a war that is not going well — the fault lies with leadership, not the aircrew

Military and Intelligence Leadership Failure

Tulsi Gabbard delivered a pre-war national intelligence assessment concluding the war could not be won and regime change was impossible — Trump ignored it

The Director of the Joint Staff was fired for telling the president the operation was not achievable

General officers failed their constitutional duty — they should have demanded written orders, then resigned and gone to Congress

Stars-on-shoulders officers are in the kill chain for potential war crimes and bear institutional responsibility

Prosecution of Hegseth is necessary to establish that there are consequences for failing constitutional duty

Trump is looking for an off-ramp — the MEU deployment and continued bombing of empty buildings are posturing while he seeks an exit

Ritter's bottom line: Iran is directing this war at every level. The US has no path to victory, no honest leadership, and is accumulating casualties and strategic losses while its officials claim success. Trump knows the war is lost and is posturing for an exit while the military refuses the most dangerous orders. Accountability — criminal if necessary — is the only corrective.

Wow, eh?