Author’s note:

Part of the short answer to the title’s question is probably not you!

The National Priorities Project (NPP) whose mission is to inspire “individuals and movements to take action so our federal resources prioritize peace, shared prosperity, and economic security for all” has already begun keeping tabs on what the U.S.-Israel War Against Iran is already costing: a whopping $1Billion per day (or more)!

The tradeoff is a shake of the head as well.

Here’s a quick cut and paste from their webpage. Alliyah Lusuegro & Lindsay Koshgarian got straight to the point:

The Trump administration’s Iran war is only days old, but deaths are mounting, including at an Iranian elementary school. The costs are also mounting. We’re still learning the full extent of the U.S. attacks on Iran, and Secretary of Defense Hegseth has been clear that the attacks - and therefore the costs - are still growing higher, saying “we’re just getting started.” And of course, the longer this goes on, the more it will cost. For now, an early estimate provides a sense of the scale. Nancy Youssef at The Atlantic reported that “the preliminary Pentagon cost estimate of the war in Iran is $1 billion a day, a congressional official told me.” That’s a lot of money. On an annual basis, it’s higher than the appropriated budget of any federal agency except the Pentagon itself. And that money could cover the things we need here at home. Daily Iran war costs of $1 billion/day would be able to fully cover: The daily costs of Medicaid for all 16 million people expected to lose it as a result of GOP budget cuts, AND

Daily food stamps for all 41 million people who rely on them. The tradeoff is clear: the Trump administration - backed by several members of Congress - is cutting healthcare and food assistance for millions of families while spending $1 billion a day on this emerging war. The question isn’t whether the money exists - it’s what we choose to spend it on. There’s never been a better time to call your members of Congress. We need to oppose this war before it’s too late.

National Priorities Project

Now, knowing that war is a racket and so forth and so on, I just read part 1 in a 2-part series on who stands (and stood) to gain from the current U.S.-Israel War against Iran.

I refuse to call it the “Iran War” because it wasn’t started by Iran. Also, I’ve typed “stood” twice now in parentheses, so you’ve probably already guessed some neolib-neocon prep work went into getting us into this apocalyptic hell of a mess. And finally, to be honest I came upon the “find” on a recommendation from journalist extraordinaire Pepe Escobar after listening to him in a recent episode on Nima R. Alkhorshid’s Dialogue Works. And I’m of the mind of giving credit where credit is due and paying it forward.

Anyway, right below is a 1) deelish quote from part 1 in the series 2) a synopsis of part 1 and 3) a breakdown for all you keyboard warriors, content creators, social media sharers, and/or those who generally give a fig about the state of the world and the machinations behind these never-ending wars that keep taking from the rest of us in so many ways. So go right ahead and exercise you 1st Amendment Right.

I’ll finish it off with a pair of appropriate pics. Of course, you should also read the articles, but I think you’ll find what I’ve drummed up useful.

One last note: Bear in mind when reading the below and pair of articles that the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, is also a Trump pick and expressed that he's "encouraged" that new leaders are coming into the department with substantive business backgrounds—a likely nod to figures like Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg, as well as Navy Secretary John Phelan, who were wealthy businessmen and investors when tapped by Trump.

Caine touted his own background in venture capital and promised to bring an "entrepreneurial spirit" to the Pentagon, which mirrors Feinberg's private-equity-focused approach to Pentagon reform. Feinberg, as Deputy Secretary, oversees the Golden Dome for America missile defense project. Caine, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, would work closely with Pentagon leadership on major defense initiatives. And meathead Pete Hegseth had this to say about Caine: ““The president respects leaders who untie the hands of warfighters in a very dangerous world…I think Dan Caine is the man to meet the moment.”

So essentially a necon-neolib matchup through and through. And so we have a stacked deck in all the limited, limiting, and corrupt ways.

“Approximately 70% of Trump’s cabinet and more than 50 government officials have direct prior roles with the Heritage Foundation or its Project 2025 partner groups. That is not a statistic that gets enough attention. The Heritage Foundation — through Project 2025 and the subsequent “Project 2026” — didn’t just publish a policy wish list. It built a personnel pipeline that placed hundreds of vetted loyalists into the federal bureaucracy, each one committed to a specific task: centralize executive power, dismantle regulatory oversight, and an “America First” foreign policy that treats military force as the default instrument of statecraft. The Iran war is what that pipeline was built to produce. Discussions began with Colin Powel addressing Heritage in 2018 and actionable “maximum pressure” policy was drawn up in 2022-2023. For decades, Heritage has advocated for the destruction of the Iran nuclear deal, for “maximum pressure” campaigns, and for the explicit position that the Iranian regime cannot be negotiated with — only confronted. Their scholars have called the current moment a “golden window of opportunity.” Their policy papers called for “sustained operations involving weeks of bombing.” Their Sentinel Action Fund — a Super PAC — lobbied for the exact defense appropriations now funding the carrier strike groups in the Persian Gulf. This was not a reaction to events. It was a strategy waiting for the right President and the opportunity to execute it. And the personnel is now in place — not just ideologues, but billionaires with portfolios that rise and fall with every decision they make from inside the government… …This is not a war with some corruption around the edges. It is a financial architecture disguised as foreign policy. Every layer of the conflict — from the decision to strike, to the weapons used, to the sanctions imposed, to the energy markets disrupted, to the reconstruction that follows — has been engineered to produce returns for a specific, identifiable group of people: ‘The Mar-A-Lago Gang”” Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago): How the Mar-A-Lago Gang is Cashing In On The Iran War | The Democracy Defender | 3 March 2026

Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago): How the Mar-A-Lago Gang is Cashing In On The Iran War

The Democracy Defender

Synopsis

The article argues that U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East—particularly toward Iran—is shaped by the convergence of neoconservative strategic ideology and neoliberal financial interests, producing what can best be described as a mercenary state or conflict-profit system.

On the policy side, neoconservative actors embedded in think tanks, government offices, and congressional networks promote an interventionist security doctrine centered on military dominance, regime pressure, sanctions, and regional power projection. Institutions such as The Heritage Foundation and initiatives like Project 2025 function as intellectual and staffing pipelines for this policy orientation.

Running parallel to this ideological apparatus is a network of neoliberal financial elites—private equity investors, hedge-fund managers, energy executives, and reconstruction financiers—whose economic interests align with geopolitical instability. These actors benefit directly or indirectly from sanctions regimes, defense spending, energy market volatility, and post-conflict reconstruction opportunities.

The article therefore portrays U.S. policy as less a coherent national strategy than a hybrid system where ideological hawks and financial capital mutually reinforce one another. Military confrontation, sanctions, and regional crises become mechanisms through which political power and private profit intersect.

In this framework, the United States operates less as a traditional nation-state pursuing purely security goals and more as a conflict-profit ecosystem—a mercenary state structure where geopolitical crises can generate strategic leverage, financial gain, and institutional power for interconnected policy and business networks.

Are we getting the picture?