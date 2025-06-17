Tel Aviv miscalculates: Why Israel’s shock strategy failed against Iran Israel’s bid to export its assassination doctrine from Lebanon to Iran has backfired. Tehran’s rapid retaliation and deep strategic reserves have exposed the limits of Israeli power – and may drag Washington to the brink of a regional confrontation it can neither afford nor fully control. Ali Salehian | The Cradle

Author's Note: Before losing sight of matters in the fog of war, here are excerpts from two brilliant podcast interviews that should help bring readers/viewers up to speed on the current Israel-Iran hot war that could (without exaggeration) very well turn into a wider regional, if not global, conflict.

The first is a must-read/must-view analysis by Alastair Crooke.

Readers and viewers will know that Alastair is one of the most competent and knowledgeable persons when it comes to Middle East affairs. He is director and founder of Conflicts Forum based in Beirut; formerly advisor on Middle East issues to Javier Solana, the EU Foreign Policy Chief; was a staff member of Senator George Mitchell’s Fact Finding Committee that inquired into the causes of the Intifada (2000-2001); and was adviser to the International Quartet. He facilitated various ceasefires in the Occupied Territories and the withdrawal of occupying forces on 2 occasions.

Alastair has had 20 years’ experience working with Islamist movements, and has extensive experience working with movements such as Hamas, Hezbollah and other Islamist movements in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Middle East. He is a member of the UN’s Alliance of Civilization’s Global Experts. His book, Resistance: The Essence of the Islamist Revolution was published in February 2009 and he is a frequent contributor in the international press, both writing articles and TV and radio commentary.

The second interview and select excerpts comes from retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor. Macgregor is a senior fellow with The American Conservative, the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, CEO of Our Country Our Choice, a decorated combat veteran, and the author of five books.

Both of these distinguished individuals have also spoken a great deal on the U.S.-NATO Proxy War against Russia, dispelling myths, untruths, lies, and such that have perpetuated that conflict and have brought clarity, insight, order, and such, filling the truth void that Western media has created with their pro-war propaganda.

We begin with this wonderful recap of major events leading up to where we are today and an analysis of them by Alastair. As usual, I’ll insert some noteworthy links, quotes, etc. where appropriate.

PART 1 (interview with Alastair Crooke)

@ 2:17

Judge Napolitano:

Alastair Crooke, my friend, thank you for joining us. And of course, welcome here.

Last month in Saudi Arabia President Trump condemned Neocons; denounced Western militarism and intervention into the Middle East; and proclaimed himself the president of peace. What happened?

Two Deceptions

Alastair Crooke:

Just wasn't true. And it was deception. And we really have two deceptions really going on at the moment.

Deception No. 1

And what we saw that took place on Friday—unlucky Friday the 13th, with the attack on Iran by Israel—this was conditioned, if you like, made possible because the Witkoff and Trump and others had suggested that there would be no attack. No, if you like, military action by Israel at all while the talks continued. That there'd been a row between Netanyahu and Trump. And that Netanyahu had agreed to no attacks during the spirit. And of course that was all fake.

There was no actually now row because they were all totally in agreement. That what should happen next which should be a complete shock, a psychic shock if you like. There's a word for it that the intelligence services are using freely which is a synergistic shock—synergy—meaning from having, doing a surprise attack that took out the commanders of the military force—the line commanders, eight of them—and also at the same time there was a cyber attack on the air defenses.

Strong Performance by the Iranian Air Defense Systems

Now I think Israel thought it was going to last a lot longer. But the air force technicians, the Iranian air force technicians, worked really hard on this. And 8 hours later the great claims of Israel that they had an open road to the Tehran were completely overturned. And since then we've seen very strong performance by the air defense systems of Iran. And this is also, if you like, was part of this process that not only was it supposed to be a shock it was supposed to be such a severe shock.

Attempt to Collapse Iranian Regime: The “Copy-Paste” Plan

I think it was modeled probably on the Hezbollah model. And what was this going to do? It was actually going to collapse the regime. And so they thought. And clearly Trump was in this. And his team was in it. Because we know that this was a year in preparation though, obviously being talked much. We know it's a year in preparation because the Israelis say it was a year in preparation. The security forces say it was a year in preparation. And therefore it was fully coordinated.

“The Israeli occupation state’s early morning blitz on 13 June – the most brazen assault on Iranian soil in decades – was designed to replicate its past successes in Lebanon. It didn’t work. That Friday morning, Israeli fighter jets launched multiple attacks across Iran: 60 civilians were killed in a residential tower, several top nuclear scientists and senior military commanders were assassinated, and key air defense and nuclear infrastructure sites were hit. The strikes marked a high-risk escalation, modeled in part on Israel’s September 2024 campaign in Lebanon, where a coordinated assassination spree eliminated Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit leadership and, ultimately, secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah himself and his presumed successor, Hashem Safieddine. A failed template This “shock and awe” blueprint found some success in Lebanon, where Israeli intelligence had achieved deep penetration. In Tehran, however, it met a far more resilient nation. While US President Donald Trump loudly demanded Iran abandon its nuclear enrichment rights, he pursued a carrot-and-stick approach of ‘maximum pressure’ sanctions, military threats, and negotiations to try and persuade Tehran to accept his unilateral demands during indirect talks. This pattern had previously been repeated in the Ukraine–Russia conflict after negotiation deadlocks, involving operations deep inside Russia and attacks on Russian strategic bombers. For months, Tehran had calculated Israel's Hezbollah strike model as one likely scenario for an attack on Iran. Accordingly, measures were taken to quickly replace commanders in such an event. At least tactically, however, Israel still managed to shock Iran with its attacks, mostly resulting from domestic infiltration and sabotage operations. Tehran counters swiftly But Iran's response was swift. Within 72 hours, Tehran had launched three significant retaliatory operations. The country's air defenses were restored, drone units re-engaged, and key command posts replenished. Footage and images of Israeli targets struck by Iranian munitions soon proliferated online, signaling both Tehran's operational recovery and strategic messaging. Iran’s offensive and defensive response was such, that Trump, initially jubilant about Israel’s actions and seeking to offer Iran a “second chance” for negotiation – even possibly entertaining the idea of joining a war with a certain victory against the Islamic Republic – returned to a declared neutral stance, seeking to rapidly end tensions. But Tehran's message has been clear and consistent: It views any Israeli aggression as inseparable from US support. The Islamic Republic has long warned that Washington's logistical, intelligence, and operational backing enables all of Tel Aviv's military campaigns. And while right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to try to entangle the US in his Iranian regime-change agenda, Trump and others appear increasingly cautious. Security for all or none Iran has clearly stated its strategy in case of a US attack: security for all or none, meaning maritime security, energy security, and the security of US bases in West Asia….” Tel Aviv miscalculates: Why Israel’s shock strategy failed against Iran | Ali Salehian | The Cradle

CIA-MOSSAD-MI6 Playbook, Israeli Decapitation Strikes & Proxy Terrorism

Alastair Crooke (continued):

And the other part of it, of course, which shows what's going on was that the other part of it was a they brought in to Iran various drones, broken up in trucks—wooden trucks—and we're going to play the same, if you like, playbook that they did with Russia against the strategic bombers in Russia. That these drones would suddenly emerge from the backs of vans or from roofs that opened controlled remotely and these would attack the self-defense system, the air defenses of Iran. Well, that play only lasted for about 8 hours.

And yes, all of the commanders happened to be there. Was supposed to be an exercise going to happen over the weekend. So all of those military commanders happened to be in one command room, an underground command room at the time. And that the Israelis were aware of it. It wasn't a secret exercise. It was one with the Russians and others that was well, well publicized. And they got all of them. Eight of them. And then they killed, if you like, the Iranian nuclear scientists. All of those who are civilians, not military people, were killed at home by bombing with their families.

Alastair Crooke (continued):

So this was supposed to really, you know, actually knock the whole system off balance, losing their main line of command, losing their air defense losing these scientists—was supposed to create such a psychic shock that the whole of the government would be destabilized and off balance rather as Hezbollah was off balance. And it was off balance for a period, after the loss of Hassan Nasrallah and the Hezbollah leadership.

And they thought then what with also the second layer of this was going to be sabotage. They introduced, if you like, from outside of the country, groups and saboteurs mostly from the MEK, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq, into attacking and placing bombs. So many of these things that you see today are not actually fired by aircraft. These are car bombs and bombs there.

Quick Iranian Recovery: Geopolitical Paradigm Shift

Alastair Crooke (continued):

However what was quite striking was that Iran recovered very quickly. It recovered its command structures quickly. It recovered its air defense system. And then decided and made plans to for its own self-defense.

So what we're seeing—I just want to underline— what we're seeing is…really what has happened is a complete attack on a paradigm of thinking on the sense of, if you like, the invulnerability of Israel, of Israel as a technical giant, of Israel whose future must be assured, who has the backing of the West, that this was something that it was a perception—a perception that has underlined politics for many years. And suddenly the whole paradigm was being cracked because Iran decided that they were going to retaliate and retaliate fully. And also then put it into practice very quickly. And have been doing so ever since.

So this paradigm change is going to change the whole balance of politics, geopolitics I believe, everywhere, not just in region but of course Russia.

Wake-up Call: Western Intelligence Patterns

If you read RIA Novosti today is saying, well, quite clearly you know this was a rehearsal for us again. You know, the tactics that we saw on the ground with the tactics we've seen. That the intelligence services; the MOSSAD; the CIA; MI6—all of them using …they're all one pattern. And this is a pattern that is being exported and used. It's obviously something that has been deliberated on for a year or more. We saw that in the attacks on the strategic bombers in Russia. And the purpose of it is all the same. The purpose? To weaken Iran, to weaken Russia, to attack Russia, to divide Russia from China and eventually allow the United States to pivot towards China.

So Russia have come very clearly to that conclusion. And so they are acting accordingly.

So what does it all mean?

Iranian Response

I think if you allow me just a few more minutes to say. The things that matter then. We were had, you know, a surprise attack that worked for a short while. There's no doubt it was a surprise and it took Iran by…was a shock to Iran. But they recovered quite quickly. So now we're in a war and Iran is using very powerful missiles. Some of them hypersonic. Initially they were using older missiles. And then they've been advancing them. And we're seeing that effectively this has now proved that the air defenses now of Israel have been largely ineffective.

Ineffective Israeli Air Defenses

The main air defense layers of Israel are just not working, are not stopping the new attacks. And they are targeting very clearly. Now it is turned. And this is a strategic shift that has been made by Iran there. They're targeting strategic sites inside, including the Ministry of Defense sites; the research bureaus; the missile production facilities; some energy; the gas at Haifa; the oil refinery at Haifa—all of these have been and the damage is now severe.

So where are we?

Alastair Crooke (continued):

I think really, you know, although we the details of the military situation are sort of lost in a fog of war in some cases. But really one has to look at two things, I think, to decide, you know, where it is going.

Popular Support in Iran: Coalesced Around the Leadership

And one of it is popular support. And I think that this whole exercise was based on the conviction of Trump and Netanyahu, together, thinking that Iran is weak. That it is ripe for a regime change. That a big sudden shock of the decapitation of losing its air defenses was going to bring about a big popular uprising and antagonism against Iran. Well, that hasn't happened. In fact, if anything, it's the opposite. There's extreme anger in Iran. There are demonstrations in Iran. But they're all demonstrations against the United States and Israel.

And the country has coalesced around the leadership. And the leadership has coalesced in a very significant way. And so we are seeing therefore a popular support, a growing populist support.

Israeli Nervous Breakdown

In Israel on the other hand, Israel—Israelis perhaps have not had that history of sufferings that Iranians have had—and of forbearance and resolve. And clearly some of the Israeli commentators and the security commentators are questioning how many days can, you know, the Israel see this, the situation like this with huge destruction in Tel Aviv? I mean, that's where most of the security elements are cited, in big urban areas like Haifa or in Tel Aviv. But there are pictures and images of whole apartment blocks being knocked down, of houses being damaged.

No one knows exactly the figures. It's all—there's a complete news blackout from Israel. Almost nothing gets through in terms of the detail of what's happened. So now this is where we are.

And the answer—long answer to your question—is that first of all the first deception was the one of Witkoff and Trump saying that on the 13th—this was Sunday there were going to be new negotiations and the negotiations were making progress and they were looking good and all of that was to prepare for this, if you like, the shock attack that was thought it could actually bring down the government in Iran.

Deception No. 2

But the other one, which Ronen Bergman the prominent Israeli commentator security senior security official is saying, is that General Michael Kurilla throughout this period was telling the security officials that, oh yes, it was assured America would join in. And also not only would they join in and support Israel in this attack on Iran. But he was also suggesting that it was that America would release its mother of all bombs, the MOAB, the 11-ton bunker-buster bomb that can only be carried by B1 or B2 American bombers. And that he would—they would shortly be seeing all of these big bombers being sent to to Diego Garcia and that for sure the United States would be participating in the attacks on Iran.

Well, that hasn't happened so far. I'm not saying it won't happen—that Trump will not join in. But I'm saying that the prospects are not clear because what has become absolutely apparent, as I've been saying and others on your program been saying, the Israel is just not capable of destroying the nuclear sites of Iran. They cannot do it with the equipment, the bombs that they have, it's not possible to destroy it without the United States. So without destroying the nuclear program really Israel is just reduced to what was always called the Dahiya [Doctrine] Option which is to go and attack civilians in Tehran. And you've heard Katz the defense minister saying, you know, we'll make Tehran burn this is a Dahiya [Doctrine] Option where you just attack civilian areas; bomb hospitals facilities in order to put pressure on the people to turn against their leaders.

Well, it's not working so far. But we there's a long way to go in this war and so we will see what the next steps turn out to be. Sorry for such a long description.

PART 2 (interview with ret. Colonel Douglas Macgregor)

@ 1:04

Lulling Iranians Into a Trap

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

I was not entirely surprised at what the Israelis did. But I was surprised that we were complicit in it.

We seem to have deliberately lulled the Iranians into a situation where they thought there was still going to be another round of talks and that there was still some possibility of a settlement when in reality it's pretty clear we decided that that was not the case.

No One Believes Anything We Say

Colonel Douglas Macgregor (continued):

And whether we intended it at the very top or this is something that happened without the complete knowledge and understanding of the president I don't know. But the point is that we are now in a terrible position because no one in the world believes anything we say. And that's no understatement. And it's a very difficult position for the United States to be in.

Normally, we've been able to talk with some measure of credibility but right now none. And what Iran has done is it has turned what was always a competition strategically in the region to some extent into an existential fight. Iran understands very clearly that it is staring into the abyss, that Israel is committed to its total destruction, not simply regime change, but destruction of the Iranian state. And the Iranians are reacting as best they can under the circumstances.

A Pear Habor-like Attack on Iran by Israel

Remember, initially they were caught off guard. That's why I referred to Iran's position as Pearl Harbor-like. They were not prepared for what was done to them but they recovered very quickly—surprisingly quickly—in ways that I don't think the Israelis expected. And the intensity of this fight is increasing. And I don't see any evidence that either side is prepared to relent.

Israel Attacks Iran—and Burns Down the Off-Ramp With America | Matthew Petti

Colonel Douglas Macgregor (continued):

But now the plea is obviously for US military intervention into the conflict and the question is will we do that. And I don't have an easy answer. Many people here assume that will happen automatically. I don't—I think President Trump will think about it—as he should.

@ 3:18

I think initially the first rounds of [Israeli] strikes were oriented on a decapitation strategy. Now it's moved beyond decapitation to destroy whatever Iran's source of national military power, national industrial and economic power may be. So I think everything is on the table now. That's the bad news. In other words, nothing is off the table.

Israel’s Ineffective & Delusional Decapitation Strike

@ 3:58

Mario Nawfal:

I want to go back to the decapitation strike by Israel. How effective do you think it was? Because you've got a whole bunch of commanders—I'm sure you've seen the list. You've got the head of the IRGC; the head of the Iranian armed forces; the IRGC commander who's the commander of the Qatam Al Abby central headquarters; the aerospace commander—list goes on. Over 20 senior commanders are gone. We've got about nine nuclear scientists as well. And, you know, we've got a lot of facilities that were hit: the nuclear facilities. Two of them were hit. Ballistic missile drone capabilities was struck. Command post was struck. Energy infrastructure is being hit as of last night.

So back to my question: How effective do you think that was?

The Cemeteries Are Full of Indispensable Men

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

Well, if it had been as effective as the Israelis had hoped then I think Iran would behave like a beached whale at this point and simply be a target for more and more Israeli strikes.

The problem when you attack people at the top of any structure is very straightforward: Those people will be replaced. And the assumption that you've struck someone who's indispensable is absurd.

You know Charles de Gaulle was once approached by one of his general officers and said, you know, Mr. President, you need to be protected, after all you are indispensable. And de Gaulle laughed and said the cemeteries are full of indispensable men. It's simply not the case.

Stalin killed off a substantial number of Soviet officers in the run-up to the Second World War, in particular most of the senior ranks. What did that do? It created opportunities for younger officers, many of whom were actually smarter, tougher, more energetic and committed than their predecessors. So I would think you might have the similar situation occur in Iran.

So the notion that you're going to kill a few people—and listen if you're not killing thousands, you're killing a few—is going to somehow another turn the situation around to your advantage is delusional.

The Alphabet Soup Trio Takeway: CIA-MI6-MOSSAD Involvement

@ 6:03

Mario Nawfal:

Going back to the initial strike again. Regarding the reports of Mossad having commandos on the ground in Iran. We've seen a similar strategy to what we saw in Russia with the trucks of drones driving into or being smuggled into Iran and then those drones all coming out and hitting the anti-air defense systems.

First, do you think those reports are true and what does that say about Iran's intelligence services or at least—sorry—Israel's intelligence services?

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

Well, I think we have to come to terms with the reality. This is something that's been true almost from the beginning in Ukraine. I think it's true now in the Middle East. And that is that the Central Intelligence Agency, MI6 in London, and MOSSAD are all joined at the hip.

So the notion that MOSSAD is going to do very much without everybody else knowing in that particular triumvirate is ludicrous. Of course they know what's going on. And they have undoubtedly had lots of help.

All three of those agencies work very closely together. And you are right to point to the similarity between what happened in Russia and what has happened in Iran. I think the similarities are striking. And in many ways this points to larger forces in the United States, UK, as well as in Israel that are interested in prosecuting this war against Iran. So I wouldn't be surprised.

Now what does this say about the Iranian side, which I think is important for people to understand. Most Americans do not understand how large Russia is, let alone Ukraine. They don't understand how large Iran is. Iran is practically the size of Western Europe. And Iran is not a place where you can secure all of those borders easily, where every inch of airspace is somehow another monitored and covered. So getting into Iran is not impossible. It's not—it's not overwhelmingly difficult. So I shouldn't be surprised by that. I'm sure the Iranians have had their eyes out for it. But again, it's a huge area. We would have equally equal trouble in the United States trying to protect our airspace and borders from intrusion as well. So none of that is really surprising. And I think it's a good lesson for everyone to understand just how close those three intelligence agencies are: CIA, MI6 and Mossad.

Iran is Unbeatable

@ 12:31

Mario Nawfal:

Going to Iran's retaliation now: I was surprised—I think I was doing a live with Scott Ritter at the time when Iran was hitting Israel back and Scott said, you know, they need at least a few waves for this to be a decisive retaliation. But they only had, I think, three or four waves—about 200 missiles.

Did that—was that less than you expected? Was it more of a symbolic response or you think that was a pretty extensive response from Iran? And what do you expect Iran to do over the next few days?

Iranian Response Will Intensify

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

I think the attacks will intensify. The numbers of missiles will increase. The damage that will be inflicted will be much worse. What we're witnessing is the aftermath of the initial disarming strikes that the Israelis launched.

The Israelis did succeed in disrupting command and control. They succeeded, at least partially, disarming or disrupting the integrated air defenses. So to that extent it was successful, at least for the first 24 hours.

What has surprised the Israelis and frankly has surprised me is the rapidity with which the Iranians have recovered. And they continue to recover. And their power and their influence continues to increase. So I would expect far, far worse strikes in the future than anything we've seen to this point.

Mario Nawfal:

So you don't think Iran has been significantly weakened or you think they have been significantly weakened but they can recover relatively quickly?

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

Well, I think they were weakened. You know, what's this word significant?

Let's get back to reality. Iran is a nation of 90 million. It's the size of Western Europe. It has thousands upon thousands of missiles. How do you weaken that? You can temporarily disrupt it. You can suppress it for a short time. But we've discovered pretty clearly that, you know, short of the use of a nuclear weapon—and that's not an impossibility—that Iran is absolutely, I would argue, unbeatable.

Will Israel Twist America’s Arm & Use Nukes & People in the Middle East Are Tired of Being Bullied

@ 14:58

Mario Nawfal:

When do you think Israel would even consider using a nuclear weapon in this war? And would the US be okay with this? Like, would they require America's authority before using a nuclear weapon?

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

Well, let's look at—there are two questions there. One is about Israel. And the other is about the United States.

The Israelis historically have always let it be known, either through the back door, so to say—through other powers or by inference—that they have a nuclear weapon and that they're prepared to use it.

One of the reasons, excuse me, in 1973 that the Egyptians once they crossed the Suez Canal established a defense on the far side, the Eastern side of the Suez, and did not march further East is because Saddat understood that the Israelis had a nuclear weapon. And he said if we go for the Mitla pass and we try to penetrate Sinai and move into Israel we have to expect the Israelis will use a nuclear weapon against us.

The Egyptians even now that are sitting on the border with Israel are very hesitant to take on the Israelis directly. Not because they cannot do it militarily. They can. But because they have been threatened periodically over many years with the use of a nuclear weapon by Israel to destroy the Aswan Dam. Now that would have catastrophic consequences for Egypt.

I think people in the Middle East are tired of being bullied by the Israelis. And I think they're looking at Iran as standing up to the Israelis even though they do not have at this point in time a nuclear weapon and are determined to fight it out. Of course they're large enough in terms of space and population that they can do that. But I think over time we'll see everyone else in the region rally to them.

So the bottom line is would the Israelis use it? I think what you might see in the future is as Israel weakens and is subject to more and more destructive impact from Iran and as Iran's position in the international community grows stronger that the Israelis may well tell us, you know, if we can't survive and you're not going to help us we'll use a nuclear weapon. That could happen. We would not want that to happen. Clearly. But that's something they could threaten us with.

Mario Nawfal:

Twisting. You think you could twist America's arm by threatening to use a nuclear weapon if the US does not get involved?

Israel in a Terrible Position Now

Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

That could happen, especially as Israel's position weakens. Israel is in a terrible position right now. Israel can't easily replace its losses. And as I said Israel is by comparison with Iran a postage stamp.

I don't think Israel would be doing what it's doing right now if it wasn't reasonably confident that it has control of the White House and the Congress. They think they've got control of President Trump. That when he's presented with this fait accompli: Israel is in a fight for its life. This is an existential fight for Israel. You have to come and help us. That he will do so.

Perhaps he will. I don't know. That's the assumption. Most people in the United States assume that's the case. And when I say people, I'm talking about people inside the beltway in Washington. I don't know.

Because President Trump must surely understand that if we become directly involved, the temptation for many other states to do so is overwhelming, not the least of which Russia and China, as well as other states and virtually all the Muslim states in the region.

Now why would this be? Because I think people look at what's happening and they say, well if we don't come to the aid of this country and prevent it from being destroyed by the United States then we'll be next on the menu.

Remember, Russia has already been subjected to this. The same forces in New York City and in the London city banks—the people who wanted to get into Russia, destroy the state, rip it apart, rape its resources, partition it, turn it into a permanently weakened third world state have failed. They didn't achieve their aims. The Russians have recovered. They're stronger than ever. They're not fools. They know that there are a lot of people in London in the banking industry, in the financial industry, as well as in Washington and

New York City who very much want control of the oil fields in the Middle East.

Remember, that for Americans who are thinking strategically—if you want to dignify their thinking with that word, I normally I don't say that but in their mind strategically—if you can get control of the oil and natural gas fields in the Middle East; if you can destroy Iran and bully everybody else in the line then you have, in their minds, China by the throat. Because China is extremely dependent on the oil and gas that comes through the Persian Gulf. I mean, frankly it's not that important to us anymore economically. But it is important to the world and specifically to China.

The question is if we go into this with the goal of destroying Iran and ultimately getting control of these oil and gas fields how close do we come to a direct confrontation with Russia and China, North Korea, and any number of other states? We don't know. But it's a very dangerous position to take.

You can only bully and humiliate people to a certain point and then they stand up and fight back. So I'm very concerned that this thing could rapidly run out of control.

You know Clausewitz used to say before you start a war you'd better understand what kind of war you're really fighting. And I think the Israelis thought that they could bully Iran more easily. They could suppress it more easily. They could be successful in their efforts to disrupt and bludgeon Iran than they were. They miscalculated. Iran has recovered. It's growing stronger. This is going to get worse not better.

So that was a bad miscalculation. Now they're falling back as perhaps they always intended to in any case on the United States. The United States normally doesn't like to intervene in things unless we can dictate the outcome. We like to impose solutions. We can't do that.

The Russians won't sign up for it. Neither will the Chinese. And by the way, I don't think most of the Europeans will. So I think this is a very dangerous time. And that's why I wrote in this X that I sent out a proposal for a great power peace conference. We need the United States to sit down with Russia, China, India, Brazil—these great powers and help arbitrate the situation. We need to put a stop to what's happening in Gaza.

If anybody thinks that this is in isolation from Gaza they're wrong. The Israeli contempt for human life in Gaza, their readiness to murder and starve tens of thousands of human beings, even millions, to death is something that has profoundly affected the whole world, except the United States because most Americans know very little about it. The media really doesn't cover it very much. So I don't think there's an appreciation of the depth of hostility and the readiness to push back against us that exists today.