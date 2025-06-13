Author’s Note: As the proverbial chips fall in these turbulent days of overt neocolonialism we look around to see where they may land.

Here are three of the best pieces I’ve found on the webs regarding Israel’s recent attack on Iran—the first a prescient piece—and the greater pic endgame that we are watching unfold. The three should really be read and studied in full.

1

Trump's failures, 'Israel's' impasse and Iran's apocalyptic trump card | Daniel Lobato | Al Mayadeen English

“The US and Europe, experts in colonization, know that the key is demographic warfare and agree with "Israel" that Gaza should be emptied of Palestinians and, more importantly, that the West Bank should follow the same path in the future. What differentiates them is the strategy to be followed to achieve this, with Europe wanting to do the ethnic cleansing in a “less violent” way. If they were to succeed, "Israel's" “democratic normality” would be restored in the media. All the responsibilities would fall on some military men, the members of the government of Netanyahu, and on the latter, who could die happy having accomplished his personal historical mission. "Israel" would be rehabilitated in a few years after certain penitential stagings. It is nothing new, a combination of the fictitious post-war denazification of Germany and the “democratic normality” of the USA after exterminating the native peoples of North America. But they do not succeed, hence their failure and stagnation… …In their apocalyptic horizon of intense war, they think that the exceptionalism that "Israel" receives from Europe and the US would make two objectives possible. The first, at a certain level of confrontation, and given that "Israel's" limited reserves of missiles and bombs are mostly tied to those provided by the US and Europe, is to open the Pandora's Box of nuclear weapons, seeking to impose atomic exclusivity in the region through their use. The second, by exploring a chaotic conflagration with perhaps hundreds of thousands of deaths in the region, including a multitude of Israelis, is to exploit the Western ghosts of the “mass extermination of Jews” and to reach the desired point for the Palestinian question. If the manipulation of what happened on October 7 has sheltered the current Palestinian holocaust, Zionist leaders believe that countless Israeli corpses on the table would grant them impunity for a “final solution” to the emptying of Gaza.” Daniel Lobato | Al Mayadeen

2

“Lion’s Courage” versus “True Promise 3”: Israel attacked Iran, using disarmament of Iran’s nuclear program as an excuse. But this attack isn’t about enrichment. It’s about regime change. And there can only be one winner. | Scott Ritter | Real Scott Ritter

“The escalation genie, unfortunately, is out of the bottle. Iran is now in a “use it or lose it” reality, where the nuclear weapons threshold capacity it has acquired will either need to be rapidly converted into a viable nuclear weapons capability, or else it will be diminished and/or eliminated through the ongoing attrition of Israeli strikes. Having promised that it would withdraw from the NPT if its nuclear facilities were attacked, Iran has no choice but to now follow through on this threat. Failure to do so would be seen as an act of surrender by the Iranian regime, something which could serve as the predicate for regime change. The question then is whether Israel’s attacks have achieved the requisite level of destruction necessary to prevent Iran from rapidly acquiring nuclear weapons. The key for Israel at this juncture is to provoke Iran into withdrawing from the NPT and beginning the process of acquiring weapons capability. This act by Iran will trigger the United States, which has distanced itself from Israel’s initial airstrikes, and Europe, whose major nations (Great Britain, France, and Germany) have articulated that Iran will never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, to become involved in the military strikes against Iran. To do this, Israel must delay the Iranian move toward building a bomb. This is done not by destroying the deeply buried enrichment facilities—a task beyond the conventional capabilities of both Israel and the United States—but rather by killing senior leadership and management in Iran’s military and military industry upper ranks, and destroying critical infrastructure used by Iran to manufacture the various components essential to the manufacture of a nuclear weapon and its ballistic missile delivery systems.” Scott Ritter | The Real Scott Ritter

3

SPECIAL BULLETIN: Israel Launches Major Strikes on Iran | Simplicius