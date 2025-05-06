Author’s Note: Let’s take a moment to 1) reflect on the words of wisdom from the good colonel—Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson—before 2) jumping into the highlights of a recent astonishing interview on Dialogue Works with guest Paul Craig Roberts (former US Asst. Sec. Treasury for Economic Policy) and host Nima R. Alkhorshid, where Paul provided nothing less than big pic real talk.

But I don't put such a move past Netanyahu in the tactical sense. And I don't put such a move beyond the [American] empire in a strategic sense should it suddenly realize one day that, oh, I'm in a war with China and I'm losing. Or, oh, I'm in a war with Iran, Russia, and China and I'm losing. I think I'll stop the war.

But if we don't solve that in this country—make a decision one way or the other—you know what I think will happen. I've said it before. We will fight this to the bitter nuclear end. And we have as many nuclear warheads that are going to build $2 trillion more over the next 15 years—God forbid—as anybody else. And you know we could do it. We could arrest this entire inexorable shift of power back from the West to the East where it originated 5,000 years ago with nuclear weapons. The problem is we'd be doing it finally…ultimately…forever. That’s not good.

They are in that mold. Maybe it's because they know they've won. Maybe it's because they know we're on the way out. But we could do a lot of damage on the way out. And they know that too, I think. Especially Xi Jinping and Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov and Putin and probably Modi and others. They understand that. They got their own problems too—like Modi—local problems.

They don't want a war with us to erase that impediment because they realize a war with us to do that would do it. It would bring about the holocaust that they're trying to prevent. So they got to be very careful: Wang Yi, Sergey Lavrov, Putin—all these people. I don't care how they were put in power. It gives me no consequence of worry whatsoever how they were put in power. It's how they lead. It's how they face the globe. It's how they instruct their people. It's how they bring their country along.

That side knows it. That side—the East knows it. They know everything I've just said. They know the problems with the West. They know what has to happen in order to, you know, save the planet if you will from nukes and from the climate crisis. And they see us as a tremendous impediment to it.

I don't know that anybody can get the one group defeated roundly and the other two groups together—democratically speaking. And thus leaders and power coming out of that group that works on accommodation, collaboration, in [inaudible] and uses the two crises that are both existential facing us as tools to do that: nuclear weapons with no treaties and proliferating—and look at India and Pakistan right now, for example—and the climate crisis. But we have to. We have to.

And then you've got a third group that doesn't know what the hell it wants and that's the unwashed masses if you will. They're the people you poll and you find out they're here, they're there, and they're everywhere.

There's another group of people who see it as what it is and want to accommodate it. And want to do exactly what you said. They want to be what Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi are all the time talking about. They want to be ASEAN- like. They want the world to be ruled not by military power but by financial and economic power that everyone shares in. That's a very small group. And it's mostly an intellectual group right now. It's not possessed of too many think tanks. And it's not possessed of too many instruments of traditional power in the West. But it is a group.

And they don't know where Trump is. They don't know where he is in it. They knew where Joe Biden was. Joe Biden was an ally of them par excellence. So was Jake Sullivan and Anthony Blinken . And Israel was the tool that they used to make that alliance solid. Now that alliance is even fraying, even with Trump in his behold, you know, beholden nature to Miriam Adelson and AIPAC and the lobby and everything else. It's still fraying. Netanyahu is the principal frayer of it. But they want that to stop immediately and power to come back to the West.

And this movement that I've described to you, which is inexorable of power eeking out of the West, back across Europe, and into the East where it originated with the magnet being China—if you saw Chas [Chad] Freeman's Community Church of Boston presentation , where he put that slide up there of all the things China's ahead in and the one or two that we're ahead in. Then you understand the disparity that's developing financially, economically, and power-wise in general between that end of the world and our end of the world. Not to mention the fact that four out of five people on the globe live in that end of the world and not in this end of the world. That's happening. And they don't like this at all. And they want to stop it.

They want to see all of these powers kneel and kiss the toe of the [American] empire. And they’re a powerful people. And they're moneyed people. And they're all around the government in every segment, facet, and corner of the government. And they will not go away into a quiet night. They will, you know, mess up everything they possibly can.

There is a segment of that fabric of America that really rankles over the end of the Cold War not being a complete and utter devastating triumph. And they think it should be revisited and made so. And Russia of course stands in the way of that—first and foremost—but China ultimately. And Iran's a little impediment out there.

There is a significant contingent of the American cognoscenti if you will. The Soviets used to call it the nomenklatura— the deep state . That's a Turkish term originally , of course—the deep state.

And in this Foreign Affairs article , which came out just a few days ago—I read it—Mitchell says the policy of the Trump administration is to sequence the wars we're going to have with Russia and China. He says, "We can't fight them both at the same time. They're too strong. Maybe we could have previously but no longer. And so we have to go at them one at a time.”

But John Helmer recently pointed out—maybe on your program—but he certainly pointed out that the latest article in Foreign Affairs as written by the assistant secretary of defense in Trump's first term. And this assistant secretary, former assistant secretary's name is Wess Mitchell. And he is a business partner of Colby, who is currently the third ranked man in the Pentagon, the undersecretary of defense for policy.

So I find it disturbing. And it's not the way I would go about negotiating with Russia about this. It's not a successful approach.

So the reports that we get are unreliable. And I think the reports that we are getting from the American side of it are designed to sort of shape and control the agreement. They're trying to box the Russians into an agreement by leaking false [laughter] details of the narrative. Or else they're trying to set up the Russians for being blamed if nothing happens.

I was puzzled by the report in the American and Western media that Witkoff—or whatever Trump's special envoy to Ukraine name is—that he allegedly said that Putin was willing to reduce his claims to the four provinces that have been the context of the conflict to the areas he already occupied. And I asked the Russians about that. I said, "This doesn't make any sense to me why would Putin do that?" And they said he didn't [laughter].

So I don't—either Trump is badly advised, which is totally possible, or he just doesn't understand that he's dealing with people who are—have the cards. Russia has the cards.

That Trump talks to people through the media—through tweets. That's not the way to negotiate. I don't think that this gives the Russians much confidence in negotiations. I think Lavrov even said that both Zelensky and Trump talk through the media. That's not the way Russians conduct negotiations. They don't tell the media until the deal is made. And they tell them what the deal is. The media wants to be part of making the deal. And this is not going to go over in Russia.

I saw today that the Russian foreign minister Lavrov reaffirms that the Russians are willing to talk to anybody about anything. But they're not babes in the woods, he says, and we're not going to do things that don't make any sense for us. So really Trump should be talking to Putin.

I think the whole thing is fishy. There's something fishy about the way they're going about this agreement.

Why does Trump think he can work out an agreement with Zelensky? I mean, the chief element in this are the Russians. They've won the war. They control the battleground. How can we expect them somehow to have some agreement that Trump and Zelensky makes acceptable to them? They're not consulted.

He's not going about this in a way that indicates that he really wants an agreement.

So it's the cart is before the horse as the saying goes. Trump has the cart before the horse.

Well, it would make no sense for Putin to agree to a permanent ceasefire when he doesn't know what the deal is [laughter]. There's no agreement. And so how do you agree on a permanent ceasefire when you don't know what you're agreeing to?

Yeah, he wants a permanent ceasefire—the case of Donald Trump—and Putin is not agreeing on that. What's your take on that, Paul?

This process should begin by bringing the war in Ukraine to an end in a way that is favorable to the United States. That means that when all is said and done, Kyiv must be strong enough to impede Russia’s westward advances. To achieve this end, the American officials negotiating a peace agreement should learn from the failure of the 2022 Istanbul talks between Kyiv and Moscow, which treated a political settlement as the goal and worked backward toward a cease-fire. Doing that enabled Russia to make its political demands—neutering the Ukrainian state through caps on the size of its army and changing its constitution—a precondition to peace. A better model would be 1950s Korea: to prioritize an armistice and push questions about a wider settlement into a separate process that could take years to bear fruit, if it ever does. Washington should still be willing to push the Ukrainians to cede territory when doing so is necessary. But it should make Ukrainian sovereignty a precondition for talks and use U.S. sanctions, military assistance, and seized Russian assets to bring Moscow around.

Today, the weaker rival is Russia. This has become all too obvious as Ukraine has chewed through Moscow’s military resources. The United States should thus aim to use Russia’s depleted state to its advantage, seeking a détente with Moscow that disadvantages Beijing. The goal should be not to remove the sources of conflict with Russia but to place constraints on its ability to harm U.S. interests.

To compensate, Washington will have to return to strategic diplomacy. It must, as Archidamus would say, remonstrate with its adversaries in “a tone not too suggestive of war, nor again too suggestive of submission,” and use the interval gained to get alliances and home resources into a better state for war in the hope of avoiding it. Like past great powers, Washington can start by reducing tensions with the weaker of its main rivals in order to concentrate on the stronger. That is what Kissinger and his boss, U.S. President Richard Nixon, did when they warmed ties with Beijing so the United States could better focus on Moscow in the early 1970s.

…Neither liberals nor hawks have viable solutions to this problem. All the international institutions in the world can’t prevent a shooting war between the United States and China or Russia or both. And as the last two National Defense Strategies acknowledge, the U.S. military is not postured or equipped to fight wars against two major rivals at the same time. Washington can and should reinvest in its military. But thanks to China’s and Russia’s advances and the enormous U.S. deficit, it would require a generational effort to make the American military into one capable of matching all its enemies simultaneously.

In this dangerous setting, the United States will need to rediscover diplomacy in its classical form—not as a bag carrier for an all-powerful military or as a purveyor of global norms, but as a hard-nosed instrument of strategy. For millennia, great powers have used diplomacy in this way to forestall conflict, recruit new partners, and splinter enemy coalitions. The United States must take a similar path, using talks and deals to limit its own burdens, constrain its enemies, and recalibrate regional balances of power. And that requires engaging with rivals and reworking alliances so that Washington does not need to take the lead in confronting Beijing and Moscow simultaneously….

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

And Mitchell reasons that Putin or Russia—that Russia is the weakest of the two powers: China and Russia. And so the plan is to sequence Russia out of the way so the US can deal with China. And the way they do that is we make them think they've got some kind of agreement. And we withdraw. But we substitute in our place France and Poland and Britain and Germany. And we will make money on both wars because we will sell the weapons to the French and the Poles and the Germans and the British that they will use with Ukraine fighting Russia.

And while they do that we will then be free to go deal with China. And then after we deal with China and we'll come back and finish off Russia. Well this is the way he describes the Trump policy.

Now, is it Trump's policy? Trump hasn't said that that's his policy [laughter]. He's given a totally different policy.

But if you look at it the way he's going about it, it is sort of sequencing the wars. It is sort of moving Russia over into the European problem area. And the way Trump is going about this agreement, it gives him an excuse to say, "Well look, I tried and nobody would cooperate and I'm washing my hands of it."

Well, so we're out of it but there's Europe to carry on.

So is Helmer right? I don't know. He also says—and the reason that I'm referring to him is that he has for so many years reported on events—Russian events. He used to be in Moscow. I think the Russian foreign ministry kicked him out. But he still has aides there and he still has all his sources.

So I think I at least consider what he has to say. I don't necessarily believe it or even think that it's right. But he also says that the Russians know this. And the reason they're prepared to accept an agreement is that they know that a war is being prepared against them and they have three years to prepare for it. And they don't want to be wasting their time in a minor conflict in Ukraine when they need to be ramping up for a major war that's expected to break out in 3 years when Europe feels that it's ready.

And we keep hearing the European countries talking about, “We have to get ready for war with Russia.” They've been saying this for some time now.

Well, Russia hasn't threatened them. So quite clearly this does fit the Wess Mitchell analysis in Foreign Affairs. And it fits John Helmer's interpretation of that and also his interpretation of why the Russians might accept an agreement that's really not any good. Because they know what's coming and they want to be prepared and not wasting their time on a minor conflict in Ukraine.

So these are the kinds of alternative explanations to the official ones that we keep getting from the media and from Trump administration spokespersons. And I myself originally was confident that Trump did want peace because he can't pursue his domestic agenda if he's involved in wars.

Wars have a way of being all-consuming and everything else gets put on the back burner. So I thought that Trump was determined to get some sort of peace.

The American Establishment: Intent on Making Money from Wars

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

On the other hand, the real evidence seems to be is that the American establishment is intent on making money from wars. It's been doing this now for a quarter of a century.

They're addicted to it. It’s how they make the money. And so they want the war going on in Ukraine. They want a war with China. Maybe they even want one with Iran. So if we look at it from that standpoint then who's really in charge? Or is Trump just a part of it?

The Establishment Calls the Shots

When you look at how the American system works, presidents usually are not calling all the shots. The establishment calls the shots. The establishment puts its people in by who can get approved. If it doesn't like them when they're in there they start scandals and drive them out. So can a president like Trump really step in and knock out the establishment and prevail over all the institutionalized interests that have been there for decades, generations [laughter]? That's probably not possible.

So I think we don't really know what's going to go on. But these explanations I've given you should broaden the prospects. It should broaden the avenues that we investigate and discuss. And it seems to be things going on that are different from what the media tells us and from what Trump administration spokespersons tell us.

@ 18:09 - The Western European Hoax Via America’s Puppets: Just A Different Process Unfolding

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

Neema, I think it's—they're creating a hoax. Europe are American puppets. All of them. They're puppets. They're—they don't have any independent foreign policy.

And so from what Helmer pointed out; from what Wess Mitchell wrote in Foreign Affairs a few days ago; and from my conversations yesterday with Russian foreign affairs journalists—what may really be going on is an act.

Why all of a sudden are America’s puppets standing up to America? What's going to happen to their bagfuls of money? [laughter]

They're not. It's the sequencing of the wars. It’s happening. We're pulling out from Ukraine conflict and we're sticking in the Europeans. And we are intending to make Russia think, okay, we're out of there. They're out of it now. It's over with. And then we can go beat up on China. And then when we're through beating up on China and we can come back and help the Europeans finish off Russia.

So if you look at it that way—now, I can't say that that is actually what's going on but it's what Wess Mitchell's Foreign Affairs article says is going on. And it's what Helmer says is going on. And if that's the case, it's an act. It's designed to fool the Russians; to make them think they've got an agreement and we're leaving them alone. Now we're going to take off the sanctions or whatever. And then so they're separated out of this power conflict and we focus on China.

So that would be—that would be an answer that makes more sense. Because otherwise how do we explain how suddenly just from one hour to the next America's puppets for decades—American puppets who have never had an independent foreign policy. The last independent foreign policy was under de Gaulle in the 60s [laughter]. Suddenly they're at odds with America? How did that happen?

Why it was America's war. We started the war in Ukraine—not Europe. Why all of a sudden are they more keen on America's war in Europe than the Americans? It makes no sense. And so—but it does make sense if you look at it in terms of this analysis that our policy is to sequence the wars—split off Russia from China deal.

We leave the Russian scene. Go to China. Leave it in the hands of Europe. And then we come back later and rejoin it. Well, if that's what—that's the only thing that really makes sense. I mean, how can anyone explain how Europe's a puppet one minute, the next minute they're not. How did that happen?

EU Dictatorship

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

We can say, "Oh they didn't like—they don't like Trump. Or Trump's a dictator or whatever." But all these Europeans are dictators. The EU is a dictatorship. There's no representation in it. It's fake representation.

So if you look at it this way, what's going on is just the operation of Machiavelli [laughter]. And they put out a narrative to hide the story. So I think we have to watch it from that standpoint and see is that really what we're watching. I can't say for sure it is, but I can say that Wess, why did Wess Mitchell write something like that in Foreign Affairs and Trump hasn't disavowed it?

He's—Wess Mitchell is known to be close with Colby, the undersecretary of defense. So if you look at it beyond the official narratives, beyond the news reports, which I find increasingly to be wrong [laughter], then we see a different process unfolding.

@ 25:17 - How to End the Ukraine-Russian War, er, US-NATO Proxy War Against Russia, er, American-Russian Conflict

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

[Marco] Rubio is pretending that this is a Ukraine-Russian conflict. That's a lie. It's an American-Russian conflict. We started it. [laughter] We're the ones who built up the Ukrainian army for eight years while we deceived Putin about the Minsk agreement.

We're the ones who absolutely refused any consideration of a mutual defense treaty with Russia. They tried. They did everything they could. We refused. It forced the Russian intervention in Donbass. It's our war.

A week or two ago the New York Times ran a very long article—I'm convinced written by the CIA—which said it was our war, that we had controlled every aspect of it, every decision, every battlefield deployment—that Ukrainians were simply puppets. They were the—they were the people taking the casualties that we were moving around. Well, this was in the New York Times. All right, it got almost no attention. Nobody says anything. Why? Because it doesn't fit the narrative.

So it's not that Trump is trying to get the Russians and the Ukrainians together. As I've said for the longest time, Trump can stop the war simply by stop sending weapons and money and diplomatic support to Ukraine. The war will be over [laughter]. That's all he has to do. He can stop the war by telling the Europeans, "Okay, the strategy's changed. We're not going to pull off our trick anymore. Just shut up. We're pulling out of Ukraine.” The war will be over. It's all they have to do stop the war.

@ 28:14 - Lies, Lies, and More Lies

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

It [The war] can't be ended except by Putin accepting a military victory or by Putin and Trump agreeing on what the settlement is. It doesn't matter what Zelensky thinks or agrees to. He has zero say in the situation. He's no power.

So the whole way they talk about it is nonsensical. So why is it nonsensical? Is it because they're just all completely stupid? Or are they running a show? A narrative?

Are they running a narrative? They're trying to create an impression of something that's not really what's happening.

Well, if you go read Wess Mitchell's article in Foreign Affairs and you listen to what John Helmer says about that article, it looks like the real policy is totally different from what Rubio just described. Real policy is sequencing two wars and we're going to make money off both of them.

And making money off wars is what we're really about. That's what this is really about. It's not about peace or anything else. It’s about making money off wars. So that is an alternative explanation. And it certainly should attract our attention and thought or we are just deceived again. They just pulled into another—

You know, how many times can we be deceived and never wake up? Remember Collin Powell at the UN—his ground up chalk, a wallboard, anthrax. Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. Baloney.

You know, how many times do—you know—Assad used chemical weapons. Libya did this, that, and the other. Iran has nuclear weapons. It's just one stupid lie after another and we fall for it—time after time after time after time. Well, how does democracy function if the people endlessly fall for lies?

So I think, Neema, that we should quit talking about the official narratives or who says what or because it has nothing to do with what's going on. [laughter] It really doesn't have anything to do with what's going on…

….It's very easy to get caught up in a narrative. And so even important programs like yours can't get free of the narrative to deal with what the real process is, what is really going on. And so I say let's just stop talking in terms of the narrative because it's fake. I don't know of any narrative in 21st century that we've been fed that came anywhere close to being true.

@ 48:41 - If Your Policy is Hegemony, What is All This Nonsense About Peace Talks?

Paul Craig Roberts (continued):

I think as long as the United States policy remains hegemony. No one—no president since 1991 when Paul Wolfwitz defined the foreign policy of the United States as hegemony—not a single president has repudiated the doctrine, including Trump.

So if your policy is hegemony, what is all this nonsense about peace talks? [laughter] It starts to make sense—sequencing the wars so we can win them because we can't fight them all at the same time; we're not strong enough. It also then explains why all of a sudden Europe is independent. It means whatever we do the war continues in Ukraine. But we won't be involved, except selling the weapons, making the money.

Well, this all fits far better than the narrative or anything Rubio or CNN or anybody else says. And the Russians have chosen not to stand up and say it's all BS. [laughter] Like I said earlier, Helmer says they know what's going on and they want an agreement so they can get prepared for the real war and not this piss ant thing in Ukraine.

So I hope that discussion and questions can change and it can move into a more realistic kind of discussion. Not saying that this is all the absolute truth, but saying we got to consider the possibility that it might be. And if we ignore it we're not considering. And so we got to start looking at things in a more realistic way and see what really fits, what really goes together.

And clearly the disappearance of the American puppets in Europe and Ukraine don't make any sense. They make no sense. You don't lose an empire like that overnight because somebody doesn't like Trump. It doesn't matter whether you like him or not. America is their pocketbook. It's their only source of relevance. None of those European countries have any relevance outside of the American umbrella. They don't have any relevance. Do they want to give that away? No. Do they want to give away the bagfuls of money they get? No. Do they want to give what the only reason they're important is America? They want to give that away? No.

So this whole thing is clearly fake. This American-European split is fake. It's part of sequencing the wars. We step out. They take our role. We go over and deal with China. Well, I didn't say that. Trump's own former assistant secretary of defense, John Helmer, reporting from Moscow for the longest time. It doesn't mean he's right. But it means he's got more information than CNN or Mark Rubio [laughter].