The totalitarian drift of the European Union has become more notorious over the years. It has been seen, as the supranational entity has been acquiring more competences, has been putting more regulations, more taxes, more guidelines, more policies and being one of the main reasons why Europe does not manage to revert its economic competitiveness. Member States used to have a sovereignty with which they could decide what decision to make. However, over the years, that sovereignty has been reduced in order to be loyal to the objectives set by the European Union, or rather, to those of Agenda 2030 with its elite and philanthropists behind it. Brussels bureaucrats have always denied such accusations, as they always claim that they are transparent and that they do not persecute any country for possible ideological or economic decisions they make; that they are simply trying to uphold the rule of law in member states and ensure compliance with the treaties. Nevertheless, in recent years, this has changed, and European bureaucrats are becoming more and more nervous. The clearest example? A few days ago, former European commissioner Thierry Breton assured that the European Union has mechanisms to overturn an eventual AfD victory: ‘We did it in Romania and obviously we will do it in Germany if necessary.’ This means that they are no longer hiding their intentions and have taken off their masks completely. They tell you to your face that they can suspend elections and that absolutely nothing happens, then they have the cheek to declare themselves the ‘democrats’ and ‘tolerant’, when it is them who are the main enemies of democracy and freedom of expression! Sergio Velasco 15.01.2025 EU Shows Its True Colours with Thierry Breton: ‘We can suspend elections as we did in Romania’

Author’s Note: As Western European financial and political globalist elites continue turning to totalitarianism to suppress awakening populations; maintain power; and continue their consolidation of power and wealth in the name of “democracy” and “liberal” values with anti-free speech measures and worse, the case of their interference in Romanian elections late last year being a prime example of this—effectively killing democracy there (Read the piece from Sergio Velasco above for the entire scoop on that.), founder of Krainer Analytics and creator of I-System Trend Following, market analyst, researcher, trader and hedge fund manager Alex Krainer had some pointed insights to make recently on Commodity Culture on where things may be heading with Project Ukraine for these Western European elites in the midst of that debacle.

Now let me back up for a moment and say that one of the components that lingers most viciously is allied with a lot of the [American] national security establishment that isn't necessarily neoconservative—and that's in the commitment to Ukraine. And they are truly angry because we've been—people don't understand this—we've been working on Ukraine since my administration [2002-2005] with George W. Bush. We've been working on the Europeans to get governments elected that would be conducive to NATO membership in Denmark, in Norway, in Finland, to get secretaries general for NATO, that were absolute disciples of America. Jens Stoltenberg being the prominent one. But the next one was pretty much the same way. We've been doing all of that and now it's come to an abrupt halt with Trump—supposedly—at least he pronounced that it was going to come to an abrupt halt. These people are angrier than a herd of hornets. And so you've got that element that's also really angry, not necessarily neoconservative in the sense that they're card-carrying members like others I could name. But they are incensed over this fact that we are disassembling NATO, disassembling it, and at the same time we're abandoning the brave cohort of Americanite, American-like people in Ukraine—this democracy, this liberal democracy in Ukraine, which is all poppycock! But that's the way they conceived it. That's the way they billed it. That's the way they pitched it. And now he's looking like he's going to abandon it. And most of all he's going to abandon their hero: Vladimir Zelensky. He's going to abandon it. So you got a lot of anger in this lingering element. And a lot of that lingering element with regard to Ukraine is in the CIA. And I don't think for a moment Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI is going to be able to—a position removed—going to be able to corral that. And she hadn't corralled it to this point. There are things going on right now that the agency is doing in Ukraine still that Trump doesn't even know about. I almost guarantee you he doesn't know about it. So that's am imperfect explanation of what's going on. But it is a very, very hot bowl of soup with lots of ingredients. And Trump hasn't a clue how to cool it down and eat it. He simply hasn't a clue. (@ 9:00-11:27) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Washington's Rivalries, Coups, Wars & Cover-Ups

@ 0:06 Jesse Day: …My name is Jesse Day. And on today's episode I'm very excited to welcome Alex Krainer to the show: an author, market analyst, researcher, trader, and hedge fund manager and the creator of I-System Trend Following. As tensions continue to rise in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU seems intent on a war to the bitter end. How does Alex see it all playing out? And will European countries like Poland and Germany conscript their population to die for the cause? We're going to discuss the continued chilling assault on free speech going on in EU countries, including the seizure of assets of those who dare commit thought crime… The EU’s Digital Silencing Act Undermines Free Speech in Europe and Around the World | Robert Winterton @ 1:12 Jesse Day: I want to start off with the fact that we have now seen Russia directly accusing the UK and France of being involved in recent attacks on their energy infrastructure. Jesse Day (continued): We've seen Starmer and Macron get very friendly recently in their proclamations of being willing to support Ukraine to the bitter end. And it also appears that despite Trump's efforts to bring this conflict to a conclusion, the EU and Ukraine also seem intent on keeping this going until the bitter end—not only France and the UK. I'm wondering what your current assessment of the situation here is. Is this over in terms of this coming to a peaceful conclusion? Are we now headed for perhaps a larger war up ahead that could involve the EU, NATO, etc.? 3 Alex Krainer: Where the Fault Lines Lie Well, you know, as they say wars are great revealers. And what we are finding out now is exactly where the fault lines lie. London & Paris: Old Centers of Colonialist Expansionism Re-emerging We see once more the same or similar historical patterns emerge where London and Paris—the, you know, the old centers of colonialist expansionism—are emerging again as the pro-war leaders in Europe. So far, you know, we've always been led to believe that this is the American Empire; that the Americans are driving everybody into all these militaristic, imperialist misadventures around the world. But you see that the second that the United States withdraws from the leadership positions and tries to change course it's London and Paris as always who are actually leading the charge even though they don't have a whole lot to lead with. Is War in Ukraine Over? So to answer your question, whether this is finished now, it may be finished in so far as the hot war with Ukraine is going. That is, you know, there's still mopping up to do and it might take another few weeks or months before Ukraine capitulates. But at the moment there's nothing much that they can reverse the situation. Alex Krainer (continued): Seducing Trump: Bringing the US Back to Ukraine Now, for London and Paris and the EU, you know—but EU is again another vassal structure of the real power—for them, given that they have no military power that could challenge Russia it is absolutely essential for them to do everything they possibly can to bring the United States back on board. So they're trying to—they're trying to seduce Trump into it with these—dangling these rare earth mineral deals and, you know, gifts and inducements. Simultaneously Destabilizing the Trump Administration At the same time they're working on destabilizing the Trump administration. They're attacking it from all sides, to weaken their hand. I think that the US economy is going to be the, you know, the administration's Achilles’ heel. Will The European Oligarchies Have Trump Assassinated? And so much of what we're going—what we're seeing between Europe and the United States is Europe trying to, one way or another, bring the United States back on board with Trump or without Trump. And given that the—given that the battle is existential for both sides. So it's existential for Russia. But it's also existential for the old European oligarchies that are ultimately the deciders in all of this. There are no holds barred. And if they have to assassinate Trump they will try to do that, you know, there is no scruple that's going to hold them back from trying to achieve their objectives. The West’s Neoliberal Piracy: Looting of Russia When the hot war in Ukraine is over the war will continue by other means. And I believe that the Russians will continue to pressure the West, particularly these western oligarchies, by diplomatic and legal means. Because if we rewind the clock back to the early 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed, and which is when the West first started infiltrating Ukraine, they also pretty much took over Russia by installing the regime of Boris Yeltsin. And during those 1990s they basically collapsed the Russian economy. The Russian economy sustained a 50% decline in the GDP. And then they use that to plunder literally hundreds of billions, if not trillions of Russian wealth and spirited it out of the country into the offshore centers in the West.

Nowhere has the neoliberal mission been more successful in determining policies than in Russia. Since 1992 Russia’s new leadership, under President Boris Yeltsin, knowing nothing of actual capitalist history, including the role of interventionist states in making capitalism a viable system, took the simplistic neoliberal theory seriously, and has done its best to follow the neoliberal prescriptions to the letter. American economists do not often get a chance to conduct an experiment, at least not on a large scale. In 1992 they were suddenly handed Russia, a country of some 150 million people. At conferences on Russia that year the glee was evident, as U.S. economists discussed how to remake Russia’s economy and society. They had found an ideal opportunity to demonstrate that, once a country burdened by a state run economy was relieved of its burden, a prosperous free market system would spring to life. All the state had to do was immediately eliminate central planning and price controls, privatize state enterprises, and open the country to free trade and investment. To stabilize the price level, the plan called for a dose of responsible fiscal and monetary policy, that is, slashing state spending and tightly restricting money and credit. The famous neoliberal trilogy of liberalization, privatization, and stabilization would rapidly bring a free market utopia to Russia. By doing so, the futility of heresy would be proved once and for all, by the successful conversion of the devil himself. Critics warned that simply dismantling the Soviet planned economy would not give rise to an effective capitalist system. They noted that history shows that it takes decades of institution building before a functioning capitalism can arise. They pointed out that, given the presence of superior competitors in the world capitalist market, only active state guidance and assistance could nurture productive capitalist enterprises in Russia. They warned that large cuts in government spending and tight monetary policy would guarantee a severe depression and deprive enterprises of the capital needed for restructuring. The critics’ warnings were ignored by the economic theorists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who, knowing little about the actual history of capitalism and even less about that of Russia, plunged ahead with their plans for a new Russia. The result of the neoliberal experiment in Russia has been nearly seven years of economic devastation on a scale unseen anywhere else in peacetime in this century. As of the end of 1997, according to official statistics Russia’s gross domestic product had fallen by half since 1991 and its investment in new plant and equipment by three-fourths. The only relatively bright spot has been the raw materials and metals sector of Russia’s economy, which has declined less than the rest. In a few years what had been a diversified industrial economy has been transformed into a raw materials exporting appendage of Western capitalism. Russia has grown dependent on imported Western consumer goods and even imports more than 40% of its food. The IMF-inspired tight monetary policy has made money so scarce that 70-80% of transactions are conducted via barter. The majority of Russia’s population has been impoverished by the neoliberal experiment. The buying power of the average real wage fell in half, but even the meager wages are usually not paid on time. To comply with the IMF’s stringent budget-cutting requirements, the government simply stopped making timely payment of wages, pensions, and debts to suppliers. This sent a wave of non-payments of wages and taxes coursing through the economy. One study estimated that in 1996 30% of workers were paid in full and on time, 31% were paid late, and 39% were not paid at all. Much of Russia’s population survives by growing vegetables in small back-yard plots for their own consumption. Some have not survived at all. Since 1991 more than two million premature deaths have resulted from increases in alcoholism, suicide and murder, infectious diseases, and stress-related ailments. A recent study estimated that 2 million children have no family caring for them, of whom only 650,000 are in orphanages. The rest live in abandoned houses or in the sewer system of large cities. Professor David M. Kotz | UMASS | Z Magazine, January, 1999, 28-32

Alex Krainer (continued): Unmasking the Western Oligarchy And then they used the Magnitsky legislation to create a moat around Western jurisdictions so that the Russians cannot pursue all these stolen goods. And I think that the Russians will diplomatically pressure Western jurisdictions to do away with these Magnitsky legislations. And then they're going to bring these suits and the discovery process which will enable them to trace the stolen goods all the way to the ultimate beneficial owners. And that should completely unmask this Western oligarchy. So that's where the battle will continue.

One of our biggest challenges is our seemingly inexorable march to more wars, maybe even nuclear. Recent meetings have addressed false flags and fake news. Perhaps even more significant is the omission or suppression of information that would enable the electorate to make informed choices. For example, there are educated people (at least one in our group, in fact) who did not know that Crimea had voted to secede from Ukraine. Now, I've heard it argued that the vote was fixed, or that they had no right to vote in the first place, but that was a surprise. Only an extraordinary bias in our press could make this possible.



Many of our discussants have opined that the MIC, or, as Ray McGovern prefers, MICIMATT, the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think-Tank complex, needs enemies in order to be relevant and keep their funding flowing. But how do they manage it? How was Putin cast as the Devil Incarnate? And BTW, Ray left out the financiers, and that's where the story of Bill Browder begins.



Russiagate became a meme with the advent of Trump, but its roots are in the 1990's, after the breakup of the USSR. American vulture capitalists (the "Harvard Boys") flocked to Russia to take advantage of the confusion. Bill Browder not only gamed the system, he used fraud to strip Russian assets, set up shell companies to hide his crimes, stashed his ill-gotten gains in off-shore havens, and gave up his US citizenship to avoid taxes. If you have 13 minutes, watch this excellent summary.

A brief history of the new US cold war with Russia w/ Max Blumenthal -

So U.S. investors who expected Putin to be a "sober Yeltsin" were dismayed that he was not a puppet, but a populist and a nationalist, determined to regain Russia's control of her own assets. Browder was convicted of fraud. He had fled Russia, but his accountant Sergei Magnitsky was arrested, and died in jail. Browder lobbied vigorously for the "Magnitsky Act" and sanctions against Russia, but he is only the front man. The oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, even while in prison in Russia, spent millions supporting Browder's lobbying. These oligarchs, who accrued vast wealth while ordinary Russians were literally dying in the streets, just want to get even. Along with the foreign investors who lost their cash cow, they want to bring Putin down. There have even been rumors that Khodorkovsky, who now lives in London, might step in, if they can get Putin out.



Russia became a convenient scapegoat for Hillary, and is now a useful cudgel to wield against Trump. However, even though Trump is hamstrung from improving relations with Russia, he's far from defeated. The question arises, was Trump ever the real target of Russiagate, or was he collateral damage in the Deep State's ongoing effort, via Putin, to demonize Russia? "Bill Browder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and the Real Origins of Russiagate"

The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes is a Norwegian, internationally supported investigative documentary feature. Its scheduled premiere at the European Parliament in Brussels on April 27 2016 was cancelled at the last moment due to the legal threats from the protagonists at the centre of the investigation. A few days later ARTE (a French-German TV network that co-financed the film) annulled the May 3 broadcast at a short notice. The legal and political pressure on the film and its makers has continued ever since. In September 2018 the film was taken down by Vimeo for alleged defamation.



The film tells the story of how William (Bill) Browder, an American born investment consultant and manager of a fund trading in Russian energy companies' shares, invented a seminal narrative of Russian corruption and brutality.



Using PowerPoint presentations and two websites Browder (and a team of his mainly Russian U.K. based associates) developed a story about a lawyer and heroic whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky who had uncovered an elaborate financial fraud and exposed its perpetrators, in particular, two police officers who subsequently had Magnitsky arrested and imprisoned. During Magnitsky's year long detention he was, according to Browder, tortured every day to be forced to take back his accusations of the police. Magnitsky refused and was beaten to death, Browder claims, by eight riot guards in an isolation prison cell in November 2009.



The fraud Magnitsky allegedly uncovered was a large fraudulent refund (approx. USD 230 million) of taxes on dividends to three shell companies under Browder's control. The taxes were paid by the companies upon the sale of shares at the beginning of 2006. At the end of 2007 USD 230 million was wired back to the companies. Even though Browder does not deny that he was a de facto owner of the companies ("through which we made all our investments in Russia") - formally they were subsidiaries of HSBC Management Guernsey Ltd. - Browder claims he had lost control over them (they were "stolen" by Russian criminals) by the time the fraudulent refund was received by the companies.



The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes explores the veracity of Browder's claims. Andrei Nekrasov, the film's director, started out by believing Browder, as did virtually all mainstream media of the world. At a closer look it turned out, however, that the company theft story was riddled with inconsistencies, and the whistleblower role had been falsely assigned to Magnitsky to reinforce the impression that the companies had been stolen by the people Magntisky had allegedly accused.



Browder's version of the events has, however, been universally accepted as true and indicative of total corruption and lawlessness Vladimir Putin presides over. As the Magnitsky narrative evolved over the years Browder started to claim that Putin personally had been motivated to target Magnitsky and him, Browder. The Russian state, Browder claims, has been covering up the crime because a part of the stolen 230 million was sent to Putin's friend, cellist Sergei Roldugin. This is one in the multitude of Browder's claims that is shown to be baseless in The Magnitsky Act - Behind the Scenes.



The media's wholesale adoption of a narrative sourced solely by Browder, a businessman with a vested interest in the case, is exceptional. The Magnitsky Act - Behind the Scenes being all but suppressed by those it exposes, Andrei Nekrasov has, nevertheless, extensive experience discussing the case with journalists working for mainstream corporate media, such as Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Foreign Policy. The director concluded that each time there was little interest in the details of the white collar crime at the centre of his investigative film. Instead, the reporters seemed to be concerned with the political and even geopolitical context of the Magnitsky story. Nekrasov's impression is that the implications of the possibility that Browder's version of the financial fraud might be false are considered potentially too damaging to the political and media establishment. The mistake cannot be undone, and must be turned into an unassailable truth at any cost.



Browder's story is at the foundation of the so-called Magitsky Acts, or laws, in a number of countries, that are supposed to punish the alleged torturers and killers of Magnitsky and other human rights violators. The fact that the American, Canadian, British and other governments have put their stamp of approval on Browder's version of events involving Magnitsky is used to discredit The Magnitsky Act - Behind the Scenes. That is a highly spurious argument, as the evidence of political institutions and governments having been deceived or co-opted by Browder is contained in the film itself.