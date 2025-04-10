“I've been trying very hard to listen to each [major political] group and each group is embroiled in lots of different issues. On some issues they have good intelligence. On other issues they're as stupid as a rock. It's frightening. But neither of them see the control grid being engineered and snapping into place. It's like they're both asleep to their real dangers and it's frightening because the, you know, the inability to compute and get a good map of what's going on let alone what to do about it is, you know, I've never seen it lower in the United States than it is now.” Catherine Austin Fitts

(Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large-scale instances of government fraud.)

Author’s note: Catherine Austin Fitts does a brilliant job of explaining how the average American is being (and has been) bamboozled up, down, left, and right ‘till Sunday since the end of World War II with her overview of America’s militarism on crack. There’s really no other sophisticated way to put such low-class crookedness into words. For those of us who really give a fig about the U.S., the piggies have really done our country in.

In 2008, Paul B. Farrell, for MarketWatch, gave a prescient warning about the impending implosion of this “massive war bubble.” Are we there now? Is this the sorry ass state of the war nation that guts out the innovators, true leadership, meritocracy, freedom, democracy, egalitarianism, the social contract, etc. at home and does worse abroad?

I’m still shaking my damn head after watching this interview and digging around for relevant links, etc. on the matter. I won’t say enjoy the highlights here, but I will say that ignoring problems aren’t going to make them go away. If there’s a silver lining here, is that Catherine spells out a major problem so succinctly, cohesively, and eloquently that one doesn’t have to do a full dissertation oneself to get at the truth—she’s done a lot of the good work for us. And thank you!

We’ll end with what a group has been doing to reclaim democracy and the pursuit of a just, equitable, and fair system that serves the needs of people.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Missing $21 Trillion, Corruption, Breakaway Civilization and Control Grid | Reinvest Money

The Black Budget Setup

Catherine Austin Fitts: So the black budget started in, uh, at the end of World War II with the 47 and 49 acts in the United States where a process was set up to fund a secret infrastructure for highly classified projects by the military and intelligence.

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And at first, uh, there was money that was seized at the end of World War II and that was a portion of the funding. But there were also ongoing activities, including clawing money out of appropriations made to other agencies that was used for black projects. And you had one congressional committee which would oversee the quote unquote black budget.

What Is the Black Budget? Put simply, the Black Budget refers to the government budget set aside for secret operations such as military research projects, covert operations, and the like. Off the bat, this surely sounds like the realms of a Tom Clancy novel. The term was originally coined in a 2013 Washington Post article discussing a copy of the budget–leaked by Edward Snowden–for funds allocated to the CIA, NIP, MIP, and other spying projects (Gellman, Barton and Miller, Greg, “U.S. spy network’s successes, failures and objectives detailed in ‘black budget’ summary,” Washington Post (08/31/2013), available at https://cyber-peace.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/%E2%80%98Black-budget%E2%80%99-summary-details-U.S.pdf). However, the fundamental issues with this Black Budget deal with accounting and Constitutional issues. This is money with very little to no appropriations or reporting requirements as would normally be required by the Constitution. An Escalating Corporate-State Apparatus | Catherine Austin Fitts

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And as that money grew and then was made eligible for providing contracts to private corporations—so bringing private companies in to do these highly classified projects and pay for it from essentially issuing treasury bonds and borrowing money—you know, you created a direct linkage on classified projects between the ability to borrow as much as you wanted globally and the stock market is the only way I can describe it—the securities market.

“A spy satellite silently drifting across suburban Virginia and Maryland would count hundreds of buildings that are part of the vast and mostly hidden "intelligence-industrial complex." It is a network that stretches from coast to coast and around the world, reaching far into space and deep under the oceans. Although it is administered by government officials, this complex is engineered, manufactured, deployed, and maintained by private industry. Around Washington, from Reston and Tysons Corner, Virginia, to Columbia and Fort Meade, Maryland, the intelligence-industrial complex generates tens of billions of dollars a year in profitable government contracts that go to a handful of big contractors and scores of smaller subcontractors--with a grateful flowback of campaign funds from industry to compliant congressmen. Certainly there is a legitimate place for secret intelligence operations in the modern state. But political circumstances might suggest that this complex, like other government-dependent industries, is due for serious downsizing. With President Clinton and Congress desperate for budget cuts, the intelligence community has offered a steady stream of embarrassing scandals, from the Aldrich Ames affair to the reports that the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency hired alleged psychics for what the agencies called "remote viewing." This January, a congressional investigation revealed that the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a supersecret agency whose existence was publicly acknowledged only a few years ago, lost track of a $2 billion slush fund because it was so highly classified even top intelligence officials had no control over it. But if the recent past is indicative, even losing $2 billion may not be enough to incur the wrath of federal spendthrifts. In 1995, while the intelligence community was still reeling from the Ames scandal and budget savings were in short supply, the White House and Congress quietly agreed on an uneasy freeze in the intelligence budget, leaving spending about where it was: around $28 billion. (Republicans in Congress, who initially pushed for an increase, settled on the status quo while promising a substantial hike next year). And, while the $28 billion figure represented a 20 percent fall from peak spending levels in 1987, the intelligence budget stands fully 50 percent higher (in adjusted dollars) than it was in 1980, at the height of the Cold War. Post-1987 cuts in spending derived almost entirely from the elimination of spy systems targeted exclusively against the territory of the former Soviet Union… … Despite the James Bond-inspired romantic notions of intelligence agencies, and despite the widespread belief that the CIA and other intelligence agencies spend most of their time and money on covert operations, such activities account for only 1 percent of the intelligence budget. Much of the rest—amounting to tens of billions of dollars—pays for high-technology satellites, electronic eavesdropping devices, staggering arrays of ground processing stations, and vast computer systems. And behind each one of those high-tech gizmos stands a contractor. Some of these companies are familiar; some are known only to insiders. The biggest ones, who build and maintain the costly satellites and other systems, can be counted on one's fingers: Lockheed Martin, TRW, Rockwell, Hughes, Boeing, E-Systems, General Dynamics, and McDon nell Doug las. John Pike, a Federation of American Scientists analyst who has studied the U.S. intelligence-industrial complex, marvels at the scope of their presence. Standing over a table and pointing at a map, Pike highlights the contractors scattered around Westpark, in Tysons Corner, Virginia, just down the road from CIA headquarters. "Here's TRW, Unisys, and Wang," he says. "And over here is PRC, Honeywell, GTE Spacenet, MCI, BDM, Data General, PSI, and MITRE Corp." It's not just this geographic clustering that gives these companies an in with the intelligence bureaucracy. Driving through the same area with a former CIA officer offers a sense of how close the agencies and contractors have become: "Right over here, in that building, is where I went to get training in intelligence tradecraft," he says, pointing to one of the odd-looking unmarked build ings around the Westpark-Westgate complex. These companies, in other words, do not merely supply the intelligence community with equipment; they have become its surrogate support system. Like most private-public partnerships, this one has spawned its own version of the revolving door that allows the contractors to cultivate networks of influence. Many senior and mid-level intelligence people hope to win high-paying jobs working for the contractors when they leave their agencies, and the opportunities for such employment are vast. The CIA's own 4,000 intelligence analysts are dwarfed by the more than 40,000 analysts who work for private companies that have government intelligence contracts. "When I was at the CIA ten years ago, it was understood that if you played ball with the contractors, you would get a $250,000 job when you left," says Robert Steele, a former Marine and CIA clandestine-services officer who is a prominent critic of the way U.S. intelligence is organized. "I think the price has come down to $125,000." Another factor improving the contractors' standing within the intelligence community is the pro-technology sensibility of the bureaucracy's current leadership. Perhaps more than at any other time in their history, the CIA and the Pentagon today are guided by leaders who are nearly religious in their devotion to high-tech intelligence systems, and who come directly out of industry.” Orbit of Influence: Spy Finance and the Black Budget | Robert Dreyfuss | The American Prospect

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And so the black budget grew and grew and then something happened. We had a budget deal in 1995. There was a big effort by the central bankers to get the US governmental process on a more balanced budget and a financially responsible trajectory with respect to retirement savings.

$4 Trillion Goes “Missing”

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): The budget deal exploded. The government shut down. There was a big fight. And as later described to me by the largest—head of the largest pension fund in the country; we've given up on the country; we're moving all the money out starting in the fall. And that was the fall of the—it was October 1997, the beginning of the 1998 fiscal year when literally trains of money started to disappear. And by 2001, there was $4 trillion missing.

September 10, 2001: Donald Rumsfeld announces $2.3 Trillon Has Gone “Missing”

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And on September 10, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of DoD, which is one of the agencies where the majority money was going missing got up and did a press conference and said there's 2.3 trillion missing from the Department of Defense. And I was working with a reporter on a story that was going to publish that Friday, cover story going for, you know, gratis to all the Senate and congressional desks, explaining about all the money that was disappearing from the federal government. We called it the missing money. And I made the mistake of saying to the reporter, nothing will stop this story from going viral. And then we know what happened the next day.

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And what happened the next day is several buildings holding all the records of that $4 trillion dollars got blown up and we were off to the races with great appropriations and the war on terror. And—but the money kept going missing, missing, missing. I kept covering it for many years. And so a process began. $21 Trillion MIA The largest amount that went missing in any year was in 2015, 6.5 trillion. And a professor from Michigan State University heard me talking about it and said, uh, you know, what can I do to help? And I had him and his students do a survey of DoD—the two agencies where the majority of money had gone missing and he came back and found 21 trillion missing. I had it up to 12 trillion. And he increased it by 9 trillion.

“Earlier this year, a Michigan State University economist, working with graduate students and a former government official, found $21 trillion in unauthorized spending in the departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development for the years 1998-2015.



The work of Mark Skidmore and his team, which included digging into government websites and repeated queries to U.S. agencies that went unanswered, coincided with the Office of Inspector General, at one point, disabling the links to all key documents showing the unsupported spending. (Luckily, the researchers downloaded and stored the documents.)



Now, the Department of Defense has announced it will conduct the first department-wide, independent financial audit in its history (read the Dec. 7 announcement here).



The Defense Department did not say specifically what led to the audit. But the announcement came four days after Skidmore discussed his team’s findings on USAWatchdog, a news outlet run by former CNN and ABC News correspondent Greg Hunter.” MSU scholars find $21 trillion in unauthorized government spending; Defense Department to conduct first-ever audit | MSU Today

The Patriot Act Greases the Wheel of Budget Money into the Black Budget: Where’s the Money Going?

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And essentially, you know, what everybody says, well, where's the money going? And we can engage in conjecture on that. But clearly part of the problem was that trying to finance the black budget and a whole parallel universe of sort of weaponry and intelligence and military infrastructure was getting more and more painful. When 9/11 happened they passed the Patriot Act that made it much easier to get on budget money into the black budget. But it kept ballooning.

Snowden’s ‘Black Budget’ leak sheds light on growth of U.S. intelligence service | The World

The Black Budget World: Enough Money to Fund a Separate Civilization

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And literally, the way some of us describe it is it was enough money to fund a separate civilization. You know, essentially people saying we can't operate within this democratic machinery; we have to fund and build a secret infrastructure outside the government. So we called it the breakaway civilization. And literally, you know, you funded a very significant infrastructure. And one way of looking at what's happening now is the breakaway civilization is breaking back in…. ….And there was a wonderful group—there were two people at the Washington Post, I think 2010, 2012—that did a big study. They made a database of all the secret facilities and all the facilities that had been financed through the Patriot Act or after the Patriot Act. It was called top-secret America.

The investigation’s other findings include: Some 1,271 government organizations and 1,931 private companies work on programs related to counterterrorism, homeland security and intelligence in about 10,000 locations across the United States.

An estimated 854,000 people, nearly 1½ times as many people as live in Washington, D.C., hold top-secret security clearances.

In Washington and the surrounding area, 33 building complexes for top-secret intelligence work are under construction or have been built since September 2001. Together they occupy the equivalent of almost three Pentagons or 22 U.S. Capitol buildings -- about 17 million square feet of space.

Many security and intelligence agencies do the same work, creating redundancy and waste. For example, 51 federal organizations and military commands, operating in 15 U.S. cities, track the flow of money to and from terrorist networks.

Analysts who make sense of documents and conversations obtained by foreign and domestic spying share their judgment by publishing 50,000 intelligence reports each year -- a volume so large that many are routinely ignored. Top Secret America: A hidden world, growing beyond control | Dana Priest and William M. Arkin | The Washington Post

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And you saw this enormous explosion of money going for these activities. And part of the thing to understand, Paul, is this explosion of secret and invisible activities are—the money is not often spent productively. And you get an enormous corporate infrastructure, which is financially dependent on this money. And then you get huge lobbyists and constituents depending on this money. And the next thing you know everybody's in the defense and the national security business. And everybody's making money from secrecy.

“Yes, America's economy is a war economy. Not a "manufacturing" economy. Not an "agricultural" economy. Nor a "service" economy. Not even a "consumer" economy. Seriously, I looked into your eyes, America, saw deep into your soul. So let's get honest and officially call it "America's Outrageous War Economy." Admit it: we secretly love our war economy. And that's the answer to Jim Grant's thought-provoking question last month in the Wall Street Journal -- "Why No Outrage?" There really is only one answer: Deep inside we love war. We want war. Need it. Relish it. Thrive on war. War is in our genes, deep in our DNA. War excites our economic brain. War drives our entrepreneurial spirit. War thrills the American soul. Oh just admit it, we have a love affair with war. We love "America's Outrageous War Economy." Americans passively zone out playing video war games. We nod at 90-second news clips of Afghan war casualties and collateral damage in Georgia. We laugh at Jon Stewart's dark comedic news and Ben Stiller's new war spoof "Tropic Thunder" ... all the while silently, by default, we're cheering on our leaders as they aggressively expand "America's Outrageous War Economy," a relentless machine that needs a steady diet of war after war, feeding on itself, consuming our values, always on the edge of self-destruction…. …We've lost our moral compass: The contrast between today's leaders and the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 shocks our conscience. Today war greed trumps morals. During the Revolutionary War our leaders risked their lives and fortunes; many lost both. Today it's the opposite: Too often our leaders' main goal is not public service but a ticket to building a personal fortune in the new "America's Outrageous War Economy," often by simply becoming a high-priced lobbyist. Ultimately, the price of our greed may be the fulfillment of Kevin Phillips' warning in "Wealth and Democracy:" ‘Most great nations, at the peak of their economic power, become arrogant and wage great world wars at great cost, wasting vast resources, taking on huge debt, and ultimately burning themselves out. But wait, you ask: Isn't our $1.4 trillion war budget essential for "national defense" and "homeland security?" Don't we have to protect ourselves? Sorry folks, but our leaders have degraded those honored principles to advertising slogans. They're little more than flag-waving excuses used by neocon war hawks to disguise the buildup of private fortunes in "America's Outrageous War Economy." America may be a ticking time bomb, but we are threatened more by enemies within than external terrorists, by ideological fanatics on the left and the right. Most of all, we are under attack by our elected leaders who are motivated more by pure greed than ideology. They terrorize us, brainwashing us into passively letting them steal our money to finance "America's Outrageous War Economy," the ultimate "black hole" of corruption and trickle-up economics.” 'America's Outrageous War Economy!' | Paul B. Farrell | MarketWatch

@ 8:11 Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And it was very interesting. I've had a couple of interactions in the last 20-30 years with various groups who inside the machinery decide, okay, we're going to reduce the trans—you know, we're going to reduce the secrecy. And they work through the different liabilities, financial liabilities, because you've transferred so much powerful techn—technology, ownership of technology, to private companies without reimbursing the taxpayers. Or you've stolen so much money they can't figure out how to let the secrecy down.

The Control Grid: The Stripping Away of the Civil Service So the Bankers Control Via Corporate Contractors in Continuum

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And it's one of the things I think that's driving the administration and all the US administrations and around the world to just go to a total control model, where they say, you know, because their belief is democracy doesn't work. And so what, you know, and it's similar in most of the G7 Nations, but I use the United States. We have the bankers who traditionally controlled monetary policy and then the people's representatives, the legislature, that controlled fiscal policy, you know, taxation with representation not without. And part of what happened after the deal in 1995 and why they started, I think, to have what I call a financial coup is they said, look, this doesn't work, we the bankers are to take control of fiscal policy and what we've been watching and part of what DOGE is doing is the continual process of stripping away the civil service so the bankers control through corporate contractors. And that's part of building the control grid. @ 10:49 You know, the federal government has been operated as a criminal enterprise on a financial basis—period—way outside the law. So there was a big sort of hullabaloo in Washington while whereby everybody: the Treasury, DoD, and HUD were dancing around about how they were going to, you know, explain why they couldn't produce audits for 20 years. And how they were going to, you know, they keep saying, well, next year we'll do it. Okay. Distracting the Masses With Personality Politics: Enter FISBY: Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board/Statement 56

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): So the resolution of that big debate, Paul, was in October 2018. Do you remember when we had Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Kavanaugh and America spent a week exploring the teenage sex life of Judge Kavanaugh? Right. You remember that? Okay. During that time interestingly enough the Trump Administration, the White House, and Congress—Senate and House—Republican and Democrat, all got together and agreed to a little known policy called Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board—statement 56. How's that for a delicious electric entertaining headline? Okay. I call it for short FASB 56. What FASB 56 said as a matter of administrative policy agreed to everybody during the sex scandal that the US government didn't have to obey the Constitution, provisions for financial management; didn't have to obey the laws and regulations; and that a secret group of people by a secret process that would remain secret could take portions of the federal government finances and move them outside the financial statements in the budget process on a secret basis—not just for the 24 agencies but for 150 plus governmental entities. And when you combine it with the National Security classification laws it also applies to the Big Banks and defense contractors and other contractors dealing with the federal government. Now let me explain to you what that means as matter of financial disclosure. It means when I look at the US bond market, whether it's the treasury bond market, the corporate bond market, or most of the large cap stocks, their financial disclosure is entirely meaningless. I have no idea what it means.

Everybody's saying why aren't you doing anything about FASB 56? Mum’s the word.

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): Okay. Now, the first thing if you're serious and you're DOGE and you want to, you know—I think their number one goal is to cut current expenditures and try and help get the model back in economic balance and we need to talk about the real issues that need to be faced and dealt with and I think that's part of what they're doing. The first thing you would have said is, you know something, we're going to rescind FASB 56. Not a word. Go over to X. Everybody's saying why aren't you doing anything about FASB 56? Why aren't you saying anything about the 21 trillion? Mum’s the word. Okay. But remember FASB 56 was done by the first Trump Administration. Right Okay. So here's what is DOGE is doing. So one of the most important interviews at the beginning of the administration is Secretary of State Rubio gave an interview and he said we're no longer a unipolar model. It's now a multi-polar world and we have to adjust to a multi-polar world. Okay. You're talking about an enormous change because we're taking the old Bretton Woods system that was adapted for the petro dollar and is now adapted to the debt dollar and you're saying, okay, the revenues minus expenses don't work; we're running at an unacceptable trade and budget deficit. Our plan had been to win the proxy war by hybrid war in the Ukraine; get a hold of the Russian resources; and maintain our hegemony against China in a unipolar model. Guess what? We failed.

US gov’t body plots to break up Russia in name of ‘decolonization’ | The US government’s Helsinki Commission held a Congressional briefing plotting ways to break up Russia as a country, in the name of supposed “decolonization.”

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): So Trump's trying to put a happy face on, guess what, we lost right. There's no happy face. But he's trying. And that's what Rubio is trying to do. Okay. So now that you can't strip out and get cheap oil and gas and resources and commodities going east-west, what are you talking about? You're talking about Greenland, Canada, Mexico, the Panama Canal. You're talking about going north-south. Right. But while you're trying to get the revenues back in balance and you're trying to get the trade of the commodities you want and need to run the Global Empire back in balance so you're asking Europe to pay more. So whether you're trying to get the revenues up or the expenses down they're trying to do both. they're trying to re-calibrate the model and any administration would have to do this. And one of their biggest problems is that one of the reasons the expenses have ballooned, you've been paying people to go along with what you're doing. So the American population is basically, here’s your check, sit down, shut up, don't ask questions, and whether it's hiring a lot more people on defense contractors or giving everybody a check not to work, you know, the lack of productivity has gone up, up, up, up, up and healthcare expenses have ballooned because everybody's sick. So your health care's gone down. Okay. So you have a whole layer of unproductive spending. But then you have a layer of corruption. And the corruption is absolutely in the old model and the new model is all off the charts. And the problem is people who have been getting that money, you know, they have the ability to kill people. They have the ability to destroy you. They have the ability to, you know, I mean their covert operations capacity is enormous. Okay. But when you look at a group of mafia who are getting their cash flows cut and their security clearances cancelled, you know, they get very angry and mad. And so you've got a war going on, you know. But—and it's really funny because the one of the latest Gallop pole charts…well, there's the latest one says the question is is the country going in the right direction and they're asking the Americans. And the Republicans go from saying 10%--saying it's going in the right direction. Trump wins and immediately rises to 68%. If you look at the Democrats they're at 40%. And then they dive to 5%. So it's a huge spread. But I've been trying very hard to listen to each group. And each group is embroiled in lots of different issues on some issues they have good intelligence. On other issues they're as stupid as a rock. It's frightening. But neither of them see the control grid being engineered and snapping into place. It's like they're both asleep to their real dangers and it's frightening because the, you know, the inability to compute and get a good map of what's going on let alone what to do about it is, you know, I've never seen it lower in the United States than it is now.

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed and marketing it. And I would say both the Democratic and Republican sides do not see the digital concentration camp snapping into place around them. And it’s shocking….It’s not technocracy. It’s slavery. I mean it's, you know, I think it'll have a different face and feeling in Europe than in the United States but in the United States we're talking about slavery… I have said that if you look at the, you know, one of the reasons we can get rid of USAID is we don't need soft power anymore because with drones and robots and invisible weaponry and surveillance systems, you know, we can use hard power very cheaply and economically. And if you look at some of the things that have been happening in the United States with using hard power to basically kill people and take their lands, you know, this is very dangerous.

It's the difference between, do you want to do neurosurgery with a scalpel or with a hacksaw? And if you're doing it with a hacksaw, I don't think you're planning on the patient to live.

@ 21:24 Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): And it looks to me—it's too early to tell—but it looks to me like they're planning on leaving the control pieces of the US government in place to control. Paul Buitink: Right. So they're symbolically slashing certain costs. But at the same time our freedom is being heavily reduced on other fronts. Catherine Austin Fitts: …If you said to me, okay, go into Washington and dramatically reduce current expenditures in a way that's good for the country and healthy for the country I would be reducing many of the same things, although I would be doing it a way where it would stick and not attract court opposition. So, you know, you're—the administration went in and said we want shock and awe and they're purposefully cutting in ways that are illegal and causing great backlash in the courts. And the question is why? Why are they doing it that way? They clearly intend to do it that way. They want to do it that way. Doesn't have to be done that way. It can be done totally legally, quickly, you know. It's the difference between, do you want to do neurosurgery with a scalpel or with a hacksaw? And if you're doing it with a hacksaw, I don't think you're planning on the patient to live.

The Biggest Land Grab in History

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): You know, it—this is what makes it complicated. If you look at what needs to be done in terms of reengineering the model it's hard work. It's not easy. So if you look at what Trump is trying to do it's not easy. And he is trying to do it. He is trying to change the model. Now, my concern is the big racketeering. So they stole—somebody stole the 21 trillion. Now we're stealing all the data, okay, and the courts are pushing back. But the big steal is what Howard Lutny the Secretary of Commerce described as $500 trillion of land and mineral resources owned by the federal government. So if you think the federal government has 36 trillion of debt, you know, that's pretty tiny compared to $500 trillion of land and mineral assets. And unfortunately my concern is that this group of people is really looking to privatize and steal that and we're looking at a group of people building up to the biggest land grab in history.

Health of the Nation

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): Everybody's just walking around poisoned. So if you're going to turn the budget around you need a plan. And if you look at what just happened with the number two—the person going into CDC—the Kennedy's nomination got thrown out and Killed. And the White House had to withdraw it. And if you look at who they're putting in, it says full-on control grid. You know, mRNA technology is going to poison another round of people. It's bad.

The Greatest Misallocation of Capital in the History of Western Civilization.

Catherine Austin Fitts (continued): You know something it's not a mess. In other words, what we need to do is distill the complexity down and see the basic simple phenomena of what's happening because it all comes down to revenues expenses and assets. You need your revenues to go up and you need your expenses to go down. And part of it is we the United States, the dollar system, have been running the greatest mis-allocation of capital in the history of Western civilization. @ 35:22 If you look at where we're allocating our capital we're not allocating our capital to maintain our leadership in science and technology, you know. So if you look at the expenses you have in the United States and the dollar system you have way too much going to corruption; you have way too much to, you know, to go to subsidizing the centralization of the economy; you have way too much money spending on control; you have way too much money poisoning people and then paying for them to be sick, you know.

“If you look at the people who designed the strategy that failed—the neocons—they're the ones who are ransacking the government right now.”

@ 40:16 I wouldn't have said it to you this way in 1998 but I'll say it to you this way now. They didn't have the culture that was necessary to succeed at doing that. They couldn't—it's what Lavrov said, the Americans are not agreement-capable. It's because they don't have a culture. Now, if you look at the people who designed the strategy that failed—the neocons—they're the ones who are ransacking the government right now. S the country lost. But you know, they still think they're going to win because they're going to get the plunder.

And as promised, we’ll end here with a group that has been reclaiming democracy and the pursuit of a just, equitable, and fair system that serves the needs of people for some time now. And following up on the good work being done at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs Costs of War project is worthwhile.