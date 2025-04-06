Author’s Note: Activist, journalist, lawyer Dimitri Lascaris recently had an interview on PointS News and provided a few glimmering insights I thought I’d share with relevant links and all. I recommend watching the full interview.

As an aside, I was recently asked by a longtime friend who’s growing ever more concerned by the state of the U.S. and the world today overall what they could do. Besides taking care of themselves in a holistic way which takes into account the body, mind, intellect, emotions, spiritual, and social, I responded with getting informed of what’s actually taking place first as a jumping point for action. Yes, the information space is deeply saturated, but plenty of high-quality truth-tellers out there to get a mental grasp on things. And we have the ability to do our own digging. We live in arguably the most information-rich environment this planet has ever seen, go discover what we’re made of and new ways to go about it.

@ 2:02 Daria Pick: Has the prolonged conflict in Ukraine affected your personal life or your living standards in any way? Dimitri Lascaris: Well, it's definitely affected my personal life because very quickly after Russia intervened militarily in February 2022 I began to criticize this war as a proxy war. And I took the position, which I've—actually it was a position that I was adopting back in 2014. That the West was provoking conflict in Ukraine. So I took that position as soon as the military intervention began. In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia | John Pilger Dimitri Lascaris (continued): I reiterated my position and I came under attack—quite vicious attack on the part of supporters of Ukraine and NATO. You know, I went on a speaking tour. Numerous of my speaking events were cancelled because supporters of Ukraine pressured the people who were hosting my speeches to cancel the events. I was people—I ran for politics in Canada. Many of the people who supported me when I ran for political office turned against me. I lost some friends. So on a personal level the Ukraine war has had a significant impact on me. It also caused me to go to Russia for the first time in 2023. And that was a very eye-opening experience for me—changed my views about the world significantly. I went to Moscow and to Crimea. The Gaza conflict has also had a personal impact. But this is an impact that went back, you know, I've been coming under attack by supporters of Israel for many years. So this was not new to me. And if anything what was the big surprise for me, Daria, that was that I never expected that I would experience something worse than what I experienced when I defended Palestinians. I thought that that was as bad as it was going to get. But actually defending Russia and its position was much worse. I came under even more vehement attacks than I did when I was defending Palestinians. That was a big surprise for me. I didn't understand the degree to which in Canada there is, there's just outright Russophobia, tremendous hostility amongst Canadians towards Russia. And I think that this is terrible. Glenn Diesn on Russophobia from Cobden’s Time to Today | EJW Dimitri Lascaris (continued): And, you know, it's not just wrong from an ethical perspective but it's not in the interest of Canada for us to be hostile to Russia. We should be friends with the Russian people, just like we should be friends with the people of China. But instead we seem to want to make ourselves their enemies.