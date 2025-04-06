Podcast of the Day #053: “So let us hope that the American political leadership comes to understand that they can coexist peacefully with the Chinese people and the Russian people”
Interview w/Dimitri Lascaris on Gaza, Ukraine, and Global Power Shifts on PointS News
Author’s Note: Activist, journalist, lawyer Dimitri Lascaris recently had an interview on PointS News and provided a few glimmering insights I thought I’d share with relevant links and all. I recommend watching the full interview.
As an aside, I was recently asked by a longtime friend who’s growing ever more concerned by the state of the U.S. and the world today overall what they could do. Besides taking care of themselves in a holistic way which takes into account the body, mind, intellect, emotions, spiritual, and social, I responded with getting informed of what’s actually taking place first as a jumping point for action. Yes, the information space is deeply saturated, but plenty of high-quality truth-tellers out there to get a mental grasp on things. And we have the ability to do our own digging. We live in arguably the most information-rich environment this planet has ever seen, go discover what we’re made of and new ways to go about it.
@ 2:02
Daria Pick:
Has the prolonged conflict in Ukraine affected your personal life or your living standards in any way?
Dimitri Lascaris:
Well, it's definitely affected my personal life because very quickly after Russia intervened militarily in February 2022 I began to criticize this war as a proxy war. And I took the position, which I've—actually it was a position that I was adopting back in 2014. That the West was provoking conflict in Ukraine. So I took that position as soon as the military intervention began.
In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia | John Pilger
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
I reiterated my position and I came under attack—quite vicious attack on the part of supporters of Ukraine and NATO. You know, I went on a speaking tour. Numerous of my speaking events were cancelled because supporters of Ukraine pressured the people who were hosting my speeches to cancel the events. I was people—I ran for politics in Canada. Many of the people who supported me when I ran for political office turned against me. I lost some friends. So on a personal level the Ukraine war has had a significant impact on me.
It also caused me to go to Russia for the first time in 2023. And that was a very eye-opening experience for me—changed my views about the world significantly. I went to Moscow and to Crimea.
The Gaza conflict has also had a personal impact. But this is an impact that went back, you know, I've been coming under attack by supporters of Israel for many years. So this was not new to me. And if anything what was the big surprise for me, Daria, that was that I never expected that I would experience something worse than what I experienced when I defended Palestinians. I thought that that was as bad as it was going to get. But actually defending Russia and its position was much worse.
I came under even more vehement attacks than I did when I was defending Palestinians. That was a big surprise for me. I didn't understand the degree to which in Canada there is, there's just outright Russophobia, tremendous hostility amongst Canadians towards Russia. And I think that this is terrible.
Glenn Diesn on Russophobia from Cobden’s Time to Today | EJW
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
And, you know, it's not just wrong from an ethical perspective but it's not in the interest of Canada for us to be hostile to Russia. We should be friends with the Russian people, just like we should be friends with the people of China. But instead we seem to want to make ourselves their enemies.
Incoherence in U.S. Policy
President Biden’s Ukraine policy has often appeared inconsistent and incoherent. Influenced by figures like Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland, the administration pursued a confrontational stance against Russia and China simultaneously. This approach reflects the Blob’s dissatisfaction with how the Ukraine crisis was managed under Obama and Trump, as well as concerns over Europe’s greater economic and energy integration with Russia, exemplified by the bipartisan opposition to Nord Stream II. Even before Russia’s 2022 intervention, the U.S. sought to punish and isolate Moscow through sanctions for its annexation of Crimea. These actions, while non-military, fall within the “gray zone” of conflict, characterized by propaganda, sanctions, and cyber tactics. However, weaponizing the gray zone often risks unintended military escalation.
Nationalism and Ethnic Divisions in Gray Zones
Ethnic dynamics have also played a significant role in the Russia-Ukraine war as exploiting sectarian divides and identity politics is a hallmark of gray-zone conflicts. Moscow justifies its actions as necessary for protecting ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking populations in Crimea and the Donbas from alleged threats posed by Ukrainian nationalists. While this narrative serves broader strategic aims such as maintaining Russia’s interests and civilizational expanse in its near-abroad, it underscores how ethnic and nationalist tensions coupled with a state’s aggressive geopolitical reorientation can produce and escalate security dilemmas. Russia’s intervention reflects its perception that acting now outweighs the risks of long-term inaction.
The Lure of Escalation
One reason for the breakdown of deterrence between Russia and the U.S. lies in the logic of escalation. While the threat of higher costs is meant to deter hostile actions and encourage diplomacy, both sides seem locked in a game of brinkmanship, repeatedly testing each other’s tolerance for risk. This uncoordinated escalation increases the likelihood of catastrophic outcomes. Failures of deterrence often stem from failures in coordination and communication, underscoring the importance of clear red lines. The U.S.-led Global West’s repeated disregard for Russian red lines about NATO expansion and its supply of advanced military equipment and training to Ukraine only made Russia’s intervention in 2022 more likely.
Strategic Empathy and Miscalculation
A critical factor in deterrence breakdown is the absence of strategic empathy—the ability to understand an adversary’s distinctive geopolitical situation and historical perspective. Since 1989, cognitive biases, a Manichaean belief in the triumph of liberal ideology, and universalist thinking have shaped a primacist U.S. policy, leading to misinterpretations of Russian behavior. Instead of attributing Russia’s actions to intrinsic hostility, permanent imperial ambition, or Putin’s state of mind, Western policymakers must consider situational and geopolitical factors and take ownership of their own role in provoking the conflict. This shift is essential for reducing tensions and avoiding strategic missteps.
U.S.-Russia Proxy War in Ukraine: A Case of Deterrence Failure | David Carment & Dani Belo | The Institute for Peace and Diplomacy
@ 7:04
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
Also, I did an analysis about the voting patterns in the United Nations General Assembly in 2023. Actually gave a speech about this at Migimo—in Moscow.
I was invited to give a speech there and what I found was Hungary, consistently under Orbán, votes with the United States at the UN General Assembly. Like the only the only two countries that vote more with the United States at the UN General Assembly are Israel and Canada. So he's very, very aligned with Washington on most issues. And he's also has sent, you know, troops to Afghanistan, which was an unjust criminal war, Iraq.
So Viktor Orbán is not as independent as many people believe.
Hungary’s Support for Israel Exposes Its Fake Pacifism | Anita Zsurzsán "| Jacobin
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
When it comes to the Ukraine war, he did adopt a position that was quite independent of Europe. But he's just one, you know, of many leaders, Daria. The bigger question, of course, by far is what is happening to Europe today. And I am, you know, I used to be proud of being European citizen. You know, I'm a citizen of Greece and this was the place I always wanted to come and spend, you know, the rest of my life. And I must say I'm ashamed—I'm ashamed at what's happening to Europe.
We, our leaders, seem utterly hellbent on provoking a nuclear war. They are increasing dramatically military spending when there's no need to do that. And even though we have tremendous amounts of debt in Europe and they're talking about cutting back on the programs that protect vulnerable people and ordinary citizens and workers, like health care and pensions and so forth. To do what? There's no threat from—Russia doesn't want to attack Europe. This is insanity. I mean it's obvious to anybody with an ounce of reason.
And they're also engaging in extremely aggressive tactics to suppress free speech. We saw this with respect to criticism of the Ukraine war. We see this with respect to criticism of Israel. They were barring candidates from running for political office. They just—I don't like Marine Le Pen. I never did. But I don't think she should be barred from running for political office. Whatever my disagreements may be with her. But now they barred her and this could actually provoke serious conflict in France.
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
And then of course they barred Georgescu. I think Georgesco seems like a pretty good candidate based on what I know about him. And they barred him from running to be the president of [Romania]…even though he has more support than any other candidate. So Europe is becoming poorer. It's becoming militaristic. It's becoming hostile to free speech. And it's becoming anti-democratic. It's very—it's a sad time to be a European.
@ 10:38
Dimitri Lascaris (continued):
We should be fostering mutually beneficial relations with Russia. Russia has resources—vast resources that Europe needs. We share a continent together, you know. We share borders. It makes no sense for us not to be involved in economic relations with Russia. But I see no indication that the major powers in Europe—I mean Viktor Orbán doesn't have a lot of power, obviously, you know.
But when it comes to the German government, the French government, the British government, these people seem to have absolutely no interest at this stage in returning to healthy economic relations with Russia. And that is going to result in, you know, the deepening of the economic crisis in Europe.
The only way we can fix this, Daria, is to change the governments of Europe. They have to be thrown out of office. And they have to be replaced by people who actually want to make life better for ordinary Europeans.
@ 14:23
Daria Pick:
Do you believe China is the USA's biggest competitor and could it pose a real threat to the American economy?
Dimitri Lascaris:
Well, it's not a threat in the sense that the Chinese government wants to attack the United States. That's preposterous. I don't think it wants to go to the war with the United States. It's not a threat in the sense that it wants to destroy the American economy. But it's a threat in the sense that it can't be dominated.
The Chinese economy on a purchasing power parity basis is now substantially larger than that of the United States. You know, recent survey showed that in the vast majority of categories of technological sophistication China is well ahead of the United States. Whereas the opposite was true 20 years ago.
China's military is growing in size and sophistication even though they don't spend nearly as much on their military as the United States does. So the way things are going Russia will—I'm sorry, China will never be—I think this is also true of Russia—they will never be dominated again by the United States in our lifetimes. That's not going to happen.
The Americans if they're, you know, if they're hellbent on being the masters of the universe then, yes, China and Russia are threats. But if they are willing to coexist peacefully and treat, you know, China and Russia as equals then they're not threats. Again, there's absolutely no reason why they cannot have mutually beneficial relations.
But this is not the way the Americans think. The entire political elite right up until the current time seems—and I think this is true of Donald Trump as well—that they seem committed to maintaining US global hegemony even though that's no longer possible. And that's a very dangerous thing because all of these countries have nuclear weapons.
So let us hope that the American political leadership comes to understand that they can coexist peacefully with the Chinese people and the Russian people.
