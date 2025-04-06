Author’s note: It’s refreshing to get a flowing stream of highly intelligent questions that not only inspire and get the mental juices flowing in the moment but leave a person digging deeper later on to discover other hidden mental treasures. Daria Pick @ PointS News did just that in a recent interview with me. Rather than sit here and transcribe a good amount of the interview, I’ll provide a brief overview of it and let you, the watcher, decide for yourselves just how challenging this journalist’s questions were and whether there were rewards in the answers supplied.
0:00-8:00
thoughts on authentic multiculturalism and genuine socioeconomic diversity
taking into account contemporary environmental factors, genetic dispositions, and the rich outcomes of these intertwining factors juxtaposed with extreme experiences and mundane life as an immigrant youth
7:54—14:43
What does culture do to us?
thoughts on superficial, familial and environmental roots and the contrasting done by the receiver that shapes creative and professional journeys
thoughts on “sculpting” life itself
the idea of arriving to intentionality via questioning extreme suffering
16:40
Exposure to culturally rich environmental factors and their real and potential outcomes
20:15—22:50
the role(s) of music in politics
revolution with care included
22:50—24:54
integrating artistry and a yoga practice with activism
the need of an internal revolution for a better world
25:00—32:27
the political climates in Mexico and the U.S.
the rise of independent media
the need for participatory democracy
32:28—42:36
pressing social issues today: superficial ones vs fundamental ones
changing from an unsustainable paradigm to a more holistic and humane paradigm
politicized hot topics
truth-telling as a way to counter politicized and weaponized propaganda
42:36—45:33
brief overview of neoliberalism and neoconservatism
45:34—48:00
individual responsibility in a democracy/participatory democracy/concomitant obligation to democracy
48:01—56:06
Drawing from a multicultural background and various electronic music streams to create personally-styled music
what keeps one resilient in the face of adversity
