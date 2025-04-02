“I don't think that President Trump is moving closer to the European view. Here's the European view: The European view is formed principally by France and by Great Britain. Now Germany is sort of joining in, but the two leaders are from Great Britain and France. They have this plan B—that if President Trump negotiates a peace they want to put some troops on the ground in Ukraine. And the purpose is to continue to work to build up the Ukrainian army and to wait for the next American election. And once it, once the election occurs they hope that either a Democrat wins or maybe, maybe a more militant Republican. And so they want to just wait it out. They want to have these troops in place, even though they won't be large in number. But they'll be there as a tripwire. And then when the new administration comes in, Great Britain is really, really quite good at staging false flag operations. This is one of their great specialties, with MI6, they're very good at it—did it many times in Syria. And so what they would do is when this more friendly US administration comes into power then they would stage a false flag attack and that would kick off World War III. And because the goal has never stopped. The globalists who really operate the European Union—their goal is to break apart Russia and to exploit its natural resources, which are of fantastic, just so enormous that they're almost incomprehensible. And they feel like, look, if we can do that then lots of us will become trillionaires by privatizing all of this or not private, yeah, privatizing, taking it into our own hands….So the long-term view is driven by powerful banking interests in London, powerful banking interests in New York City. And, you know, these various hedge fund operations that have—they've bet enormous amounts on the outcome of this war and their long-term goal is to break apart Russia and to exploit it.” former Virginia State Senator (ret. Colonel, USMC) Richard Black (@ 25:32)

Author’s note: Almost 2 years ago to date (May 28, 2023 to be precise) we took a look at the boomeranging effects (devastating really) that Western sanctions against Russia were having on average Western Europeans as the US-NATO alliance kept shooting itself in the face in Ukraine with their money-laundering and war-profiteering schemes while their legacy media apparatus kept with the rosy pics—horse manure really.

Not content with digging just one economic hole, er, abyss for their citizens, now it seems the power and moneyed elites of those Western countries are cooking up another recipe for disaster to enrich themselves even further. And again, “the joke,” of course, will be “on the average citizen” as they face what FT columnist Janan Ganesh writes s a state in which: “Europe must trim its welfare state to build a warfare state.' Thankfully, we’re voraciously sharing and seeing more folks aware of what time of day it is. Right?

This and other important matters are raised by Alastair Crooke on Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom. 3 Choice quotes below. Pertinent links and such added to shed more light on the subjects. And again, I highly recommend watching the entire episode:

Alastair Crooke: former British diplomat, founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum, an organisation that advocates for engagement between political Islam and the West. Former British intelligence (MI6) member and European Union diplomat. 1 / “It's a—it's a crazy scheme.”/ @ 02:18 Judge Napolitano: Is Europe, is the EU, is NATO—without the United States—planning or preparing for a war with Russia? Alastair Crooke: Yes. Yes, they are. I think there's a great sense that the system—the European system, the European financial system is in danger of fracture, of breaking up, of collapsing, and they are now desperately looking for a way to take it forward. And they're sort of turning in fact, paradoxically, to what people have called the sort of military—militarized Keynesian model—that you can regenerate growth in a flagging economies by, if you, like producing a military-industrial-complex. And producing instead of cars—you switch the production from Volkswagens to tanks. And that this is going to produce a substantial increase—in the short term only of income for these states, albeit one that has to be financed entirely by massive amount of debt—that's another question. But it'll have to be produced by debt. But of course you have the same problem that that prompted America to start its forever wars. You know, you don't actually go out and buy a tank. Most consumers don't buy a tank, or like a washing machine or something like that. So once you've produced your tanks, where's the next orders coming from? Right. Well, from war. That's all. From the destruction of these things that you're producing. It's a—it's a crazy scheme. There's no support at the ordinary popular level for a war with Russia. This is entirely the elites thinking that this is a good idea. As the Ukraine thing might be settled, they need something to rally around to bring together Europe and to create liquidity. The whole exercise of this is to find a new way of, if you like, issuing bonds so they can flood themselves and liquify their model, their economies—because countries like the UK are already close to bankruptcy. And they're very desperately short of money. At the same time, they're sending three billion a year to Ukraine that they never say that very publicly, as they take away welfare payments and payments from the disabled to fund this. They don't say it, make the link very publicly, but that's what's happening in Britain and these things are not going to, I mean, they're not just—it's a recipe for disaster. The European attempt to try and rescue their economy by creating, if you like, a war machine.

“Warmongering has reached fever pitch in Europe. It all started with the US under Trump deciding that paying for the military ‘protection’ of European capitals from potential enemies was not worth it. Trump wants to stop the US paying for the bulk of the financing of NATO and providing its military might and he wants to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict so he can concentrate US imperialist strategy on the ‘Western hemisphere’ and the Pacific, with the aim of ‘containing’ and weakening China’s economic rise. Trump’s strategy has panicked the European ruling elites. They are suddenly concerned that Ukraine will lose to the Russian forces and before long Putin will be at the borders of Germany or as UK premier Keir Starmer and a former head of MI5 both claim, ‘in British streets’. Whatever the validity of this supposed danger, the opportunity has been created for Europe’s military and secret services to ‘up the ante’ and call for an end to the so-called ‘peace dividend’ that began after the fall of the dreaded Soviet Union and now begin the process of rearmament. The EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas spelt out the EU’s foreign policy as she saw it: ‘If together we are not able to put enough pressure on Moscow, then how can we claim that we can defeat China?’ …Above all, military Keynesianism is against the interests of working people and humanity. Are we in favour of making arms to kill people in order to create jobs? This argument, often promoted by some trade union leaders, puts money before lives. Keynes once said: ‘The government should pay people to dig holes in the ground and then fill them up.’ People would reply ‘That’s stupid, why not pay people to build roads and schools.’ Keynes would respond saying ‘Fine, pay them to build schools. The point is it doesn’t matter what they do as long as the government is creating jobs’. Keynes was wrong. It does matter. Keynesianism advocates digging holes and filling them up to create jobs. Military Keynesianism advocates digging graves and filling them with bodies to create jobs. If it does not matter how jobs are created then why not dramatically increase tobacco production and promote the addiction to create jobs? Currently, most people would oppose this as being directly harmful to people’s health. Making weapons (conventional and unconventional) is also directly harmful. And there are plenty of other socially useful products and services that could deliver jobs and wages for workers (like schools and homes). The UK government’s defence minister John Healey recently insisted that boosting the arms budget would ‘make our defence industry the driver of economic growth in this country’. Great news. Unfortunately for Healey, the UK’s arms industry’s trade association (ADS) estimates the UK has around 55,000 arms export jobs and another 115,00 employed in the Ministry of Defence. Even if you include the latter, that is only 0.5% of the UK workforce (see CAAT’s Arms to Renewables briefing for details). Even in the US, the ratio is much the same.” From welfare to warfare: military Keynesianism “They're talking about the idea that the Europeans are going to protect themselves from a Russian invasion—which is not going to happen. The Russians have no intention of moving into Western Europe. But the idea that that's going to happen is being used to reflate the economy, to have a militarization of hundreds of billions of Euros because the governments are incapable of addressing the serious economic crisis they have.” Harley Schlanger | The LaRouche Organization ( @ 4:41)

2 /“So yes, there is a very strong Russophobic element and they're [i.e, the moneyed and power elites] using that Russophobic —creating it, if you, like inflating it in order to justify a new round of issuing debt in order to try and get the money into their system and to liquefy their economies.”/ @ 05:59 Alistair Crooke (continued): I mean their [i.e., moneyed and power elites] answer to their economic woes is, if you like, militarized industrial production. But it goes back…I mean, the propaganda about Putin has been so successful. You pick up a European newspaper and every opinion piece is sort of either—I mean demonizing him in one way, or laughing at him, or criticizing him. And Russia has become, you know, a subject you can't talk about, not people, just you can't have a conversation. And people get very angry if you just raise the question of Ukraine or Russia or Putin. Putin is a hate figure now. I mean, again, I emphasize if you go out in the streets and talk to people you don't get that. You get something very different. Certainly you do in where I live here. But the elites, the liberal elites, this is what they see as the way to sort of for the future. So yes, there is a very strong Russophobic element and they're [i.e, the moneyed and power elites] using that Russophobic—creating it, if you, like inflating it in order to justify a new round of issuing debt in order to try and get the money into their system and to liquefy their economies… …It's top down. I mean, we've seen the elections in Germany and it's particularly noticeable that all—I mean, all the demographics of the young people in Germany all were in favor of better relations with Russia and they were very much opposed to the war in Ukraine. If you take them both together, you know, you're talking just over a third of the electorate, the predominantly, in one case, the under 45s and the other case the under 25s. both of them have shared common interests in no war in Ukraine and no war against Russia. We want actually good relations with Russia—same in most European countries.

“This book defines Russophobia as the irrational fear of Russia, a key theme in the study of propaganda in the West as Russia has throughout history been assigned a diametrically opposite identity as the “Other.” Propaganda is the science of convincing an audience without appealing to reason. The West and Russia have been juxtaposed as Western versus Eastern, European versus Asiatic, civilized versus barbaric, modern versus backward, liberal versus autocratic, and even good versus evil. During the Cold War, ideological dividing lines fell naturally by casting the debate as capitalism versus communism, democracy versus totalitarianism, and Christianity versus atheism. After the Cold War, anti-Russian propaganda aims to filter all political questions through the simplistic binary stereotype of democracy versus authoritarianism, which provides little if any heuristic value to understand the complexities of relations. A key feature of propaganda against the inferior “Other” is both contemptuous derision and panic-stricken fear of the threat to civilization. Russia has therefore throughout history been allowed to play one of two roles―either an apprentice of Western civilization by accepting the subordinate role as the student and political object, or a threat that must be contained or defeated. While propaganda has the positive effect of promoting unity and mobilizing resources toward rational and strategic objectives, it can also have the negative effect of creating irrational decision-making and obstructing a workable peace.” Russophobia: Propaganda in International Politics | Glenn Diesen

“Recent polls show the center right Christian Democrats (CDU-CSU) headed by prospective chancellor Friedrich Merz losing ground against the populist right Alternative for Germany (AfD), even before the new government has been formed. The obvious explanation is widespread popular dissatisfaction with last month’s vote pressed through the outgoing parliament by the CDU-CSU and presumptive coalition partner the SPD (with the Greens) to allow unlimited increases in defense spending. This entailed disabling the constitutional “debt brake” introduced in 2009 to curb deficits and public debt. The new parliament, with the AfD as the main opposition party, took its seats last week. The AfD opposes financing rearmament by a massive upsurge in public debt, and supports negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Die Linke (the Left) which substantially improved its position in the February elections, opposes rearmament and favors peaceful conflict resolution. Polls show support for Die Linke has also risen since the elections… …The European public is seemingly not fully convinced of the necessity to embrace a radically changed security stance for Germany and the European members of NATO. In order to ensure stability and win long-lasting public support, the burden-shifting of conventional defense in Europe should be paired with renewal of diplomatic contacts with Russia, and with an agenda of arms control and mutual confidence building measures.” Molly O'Nea German leaders miscalculated popular will for war spending: Polls show a backlash and a surge behind AfD platform for ending the Ukraine war sooner | Molly O'Neal | Responsible Statecraft

“European defense firms appear set to profit from a massive EU investment in armaments, as the bloc reacts to a U.S. pivot away from Europe’s security under President Donald Trump. The $860 billion “ReArm Europe Plan” faces opposition, however, from Hungary, which argues the effort to continue arming Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders could bankrupt the EU.” $860 billion rearmament plan fuels European defense stocks | Henry Ridgwell

3 /“This is their sort of vision, their tunnel vision that they have—that their only way out of their crisis because the the crisis they see the system breaking up. I mean, fundamentally then what happens to them? They're out. They're finished. The elites fear that they are finished. And you can see why, because, you know, the middle classes of Europe are becoming impoverished.”/ @ 21:13 Alistair Crooke (continued): They [Western European Power & Moneyed Elites) do not want to see normalization between America and Russia because they've just embarked on this program—this crazy program for war with Russia. Europeans rearming, Germany rearming—all of them. France, Germany, Britain—all of them are saying, you know, we're preparing for war with Russia. I mean, it's silly. It's quite impossible to happen. But they're serious about, you know, thinking this way. This is their sort of vision, their tunnel vision that they have—that their only way out of their crisis because the crisis they see the system breaking up. I mean, fundamentally then what happens to them? They're out. They're finished. The elites fear that they are finished. And you can see why, because, you know, the middle classes of Europe are becoming impoverished. I mean, it's not just a small proportion of Europeans that are in, you know, that are below the poverty line. It's the middle classes now are below the poverty lines. The the newspapers are full of the stories, a few, well, full of them stories about how they can't afford holidays; they can't afford to go out and eat; it's too expensive; and yet, you know, our governments are spending all this money on other projects and now want to have a military increase the size of their militaries. There's a real, I mean, growing, if you, like clash take—coming within Europe between, you know, now it's the 60, the 70%, that are feeling that they've moved into poverty and are depressed and are angry and resentful for what's happening. And so they don't know what to do. They have no way out. And they see the only way out from this is to, you know, the only remedy, the old remedy—start a war, get a war going. Get people, you know, to go behind the flag and come together and fight a war. And so, you know, we are in deep trouble there with that.

