Author’s note: I was in the middle of working on part 2 of “Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies” when by chance a phenomenal interview popped up to bridge the two parts. Nima R. Alkhorshid of Dialogue Works and market analyst and researcher Alex Krainer really go to town on this one with the geopolitical Q&As.

I highly recommend checking out the entire episode. Below are some choice excerpts and related links.

@ 0:17

Nima R. Alkhorshid: Alex, let's get started with this basic question about who’s the West fighting with. Is it a fight between the West and Russia, China, Iran? Or is a fight that the West is doing by itself? When we look at the aftermath—in the aftermath of World War II—and most importantly in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, they have a new sort of order which made some sort of ideological structure in the mindset of the establishment in the West. It seems that that structure is not working anymore, is not responding to the needs of the West, to the needs—to the main objectives of the West. How do you find this? How do you find the way that they're behaving?

Alex Krainer (cont.): And then you also—at certain point—you send the fighting age males to war, to be slaughtered enmasse. Because this is exactly the segment of society that is the biggest threat to you; the fighting age males that might otherwise become part of a revolution to overthrow your system of government. So instead you say, the Russians are coming. We have to go fight them otherwise they're going to invade here. They're going to enslave us, you know; kill your children; rape your women; and so forth. So you get rid of a lot of patriotic males. And then you are left in society with a lot of fatherless children and vulnerable single mothers. So, you knowm it's so useful to them in so many ways. And then, you know, as they trigger a war they can tell you, well, you know, your pension is gone but blame the Russians. And, you know, maybe you can't get health care. But hey, you know, shared sacrifices. We have to send—there's no food in the stores—well, we have to send our supplies to the front lines, to our brave boys, and so forth. So, you know, yes there's an internal struggle and it's always the same one. It's a class war essentially. And then that manifests into these external hostilities that are now causing Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Baltic states—this, you know, loose and, let's say, timid coalition of the willing, to slowly start the buildup towards war. And then we had Radek Sikorski a couple of days ago tell us that, yeah, we should be prepared for war around 2030. Because that's five years—five years gives them just exactly the time to mount all this; to build up the armies; to build up their arsenals; to to recruit the troops or create, you know, forced mobilizations, conscriptions, and to train them up. The same process that they have—they have already run in Ukraine.

Alex Krainer (cont.): And this is extremely dangerous because, you know, today people are saying, well, you know, who's going to, is interested in fighting a war? Nobody. There's no appetite for war against Russia in any European country. Well, there was no appetite for war against Russia and Ukraine either before 2022. They implement a very gradual process of social engineering that nudges, that moves the society slowly in the direction of war and preparations. And then they trigger some event or they provoke a war in some way—they'll find a way, you know, they have this—it's the same process that played out in the runup to World War II. The same process in the runup to World War I. The same process in the runup to the Ukraine war. And they're now doing it again. Only, you know, not limited to Ukraine but for the whole European continent.

@ 14:42 Nima R. Alkhorshid: Do you think that Russia—doesn't matter what would happen in Ukraine, and with it any sort of Ukrainian settlement—Russia has decided its way to go to Eurasia to the East—that would be their plan for the future? Alex Krainer: Yes, that is clear, Nima. And I think that the consciousness, the awareness of the source of, let's say the treacherousness of the West, is becoming more and more clear to all these other countries—particularly to the leadership of countries like Russia and Iran and China, which are apparently very, very studious and very sophisticated. Because we see that the same processes that have turned the Western civilization into this predatory colonizing imperialistic system are still there. So they're now, you know, they launched this project Ukraine, the purpose of which was to break up Russia and to overthrow Vladimir Putin's government and then to partition Russia.

Alex Krainer (cont.): And they understand that this process doesn't stop. There is no reason for them to want war against Russia. Russia didn't threaten anybody. Russia is—Russia isn't invading other countries and colonizing them. But nevertheless the aggression—the aggression origins in the West. And it's not a question of this government, of that, or that government.

Alex Krainer (cont.): You know, we see now Keir Starmer's government being extremely aggressive and antagonistic towards Russia. And so people say, oh, Keir Starmer, he's insane. But you know before Keir Starmer there was Rishi Sunak. And before Rishi Sunak there was Liz Truss. And before her there was Boris Johnson. And before him there was Theresa May and so on and so forth. These governments change, you know. People supposedly vote. But the policies never change. They're always the same. They're constant.

The British government is now in an incredibly difficult position; it has two pillars of its foreign policy which have now become contradictory. The first pillar is its commitment to supporting the United States, one which isn’t really voluntary as the UK military is so integrated into NATO that it can barely fight a war without US support. A recent example is the report that the Shadow Storm missiles in Ukraine have now been rendered useless due to the US banning the UK from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine. This is due to the UK being dependent on US satellites for signals intelligence, without which such missiles cannot be aimed accurately. The second pillar is the UK’s staunch opposition to any diplomatic settlement with Russia over Ukraine, advocating instead for war until military victory. Whilst these two pillars were complementary under Joe Biden’s Presidency, with Donald Trump signalling a realignment of US foreign policy, the UK will have to proceed carefully. Keir Starmer is a bumbling fraud — as Ukraine and the UK will soon find out | Daniel Lindley 19 March 2025 | The New Arab

Alex Krainer (cont.): In the United States we had the same until Donald Trump. And now it seems that Donald Trump's policies really are different. But who is to say that maybe in some way they will be able to eliminate Donald Trump. Or that four years from now we're going to have another Obama-Biden type person who will then continue these same policies. So it's not about the political process in the West so much as it is in some underlying system of incentives that then percolate through the whole system and which then move the Western economies and that move Western politicians in a certain way. And we see the perfect example now happening in Britain, France, and Germany—where all of a sudden all three nations together with the EU and, you know, Poland and the Baltic states suddenly are onboard, at the same time, with this gargantuan process of remilitarization of Europe and preparations for war against Russia.

Alex Krainer (cont.): They're all in agreement—mysteriously. All pretty much at the same time. So it's as though the marching orders are coming from somewhere that's above. And then you can understand how the system falls into line because, you know, in Germany if Merz's initiatives go through and they, they've already approved 500 billion euros fund for rearmament. But it could go up to $1.7 trillion. Now suddenly you see CEOs of companies like Volkswagen say, oh, that would be wonderful if we could repurpose—if we repurpose part of our production to military uses because from the company's point of view, the management, and the shareholders this is big money. This is government procurement contracts that are going to be able to reverse the company's slow decline for employees.

Alex Krainer (cont.): It's wonderful because instead of losing their jobs they get to keep their jobs. So there's go that—you know, like for one business cycle this is going to actually create some prosperity; it's going to increase employment; it's going to double Germany's projected economic growth from 1% to 2%. And then you can see that all the politicians are going to try to jump on board and claim credit for, you know, economic growth. Merz is going, saying Germany's back and all this. But, you know, all of these people are basically falling into line with the incentives that are given to them. But we have to focus on who is originating these incentives. And then we can see that, you know, the Western nations are increasingly being ruled by bankers.

Bankers and Empire |How Wall Street Colonized the Caribbean | Peter James Hudson

Alex Krainer (cont.): Who is Friedrich Merz? He's the former chairman of BlackRock for Germany— chairman of the board. And then the Germany’s acting finance minister, Jorg Kukies—that's really his name, I'm not joking. Joerg Kukies spent the bulk of his career as a Goldman Sachs banker. That name should ring a bell because, you know, Italy had a stealth coup removing Berlusconi and bringing a Goldman Sachs banker in power in 2011 which was Mario Monti. And then after Mario Monti we had another Goldman Sachs banker which was Mario Draghi.

Merz, let’s not forget, has long represented the interests of some of the world’s most powerful corporate and financial elites, most notably as a key representative of BlackRock in Germany between 2016 and 2020. Indeed, if Merz is elected, Germany will become the first country to be ruled by a former BlackRock official. But his ties to elite institutions go back much further: for over two decades, even before joining BlackRock, he embodied the revolving door between politics, business and finance. After the 2002 federal election, Angela Merkel, the then-leader of the CDU, secured the chairmanship of the parliamentary group, while Merz was appointed as her deputy. Their relationship, however, was far from breezy, and Merz resigned just two years later, gradually withdrawing from politics until he left parliament in 2009. Yet he struck gold even before his departure. In 2004, he was hired as senior counsel by the international law and lobbying firm Mayer Brown, a heavyweight in the industry with an annual turnover of billions. Here, Merz discovered a far more fruitful relationship. As Werner Rügemer, author of BlackRock Germany, explains, at Mayer Brown Merz helped facilitate deals that promoted the interests of US capital in Germany, encouraging American investors to buy companies in the Federal Republic. The result was the sale and restructuring of thousands of German firms, which involved slashing jobs and freezing wages — an approach openly praised by Merz in his book Dare to Be More Capitalist. No doubt keen to embody his book’s thesis, during this period Merz also sat on the supervisory and administrative boards of several major corporations. And then BlackRock, arguably one of the most powerful companies to ever exist, came knocking. How could Merz say no? Pharmaceuticals, entertainment, media and, of course, war — there is virtually no sector that BlackRock won’t try and profit from. The attraction of hiring Merz isn’t hard to glean. He facilitated meetings between BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and German politicians, helping to shape the policies that would benefit the company and its vast portfolio of investments. Under Merz’s influence, for instance, BlackRock became one of the largest non-German shareholders in many of the country’s most important companies — from Deutsche Bank to Volkswagen, BMW to Siemens. Yet his work wasn’t just about increasing profits for shareholders; it was also about shaping a political environment where corporate interests were aligned with government policy. By happy coincidence, it also created a climate in which someone like Merz could easily flit between big business and the Bundestag. And so it came to pass in 2021, when Merz, armed with a bulging bank balance and two private jets, returned to politics as the leader of the CDU. Unsurprisingly, his political philosophy is firmly rooted in neoliberalism. He is a vocal proponent of privatisation and deregulation. This is often couched in promises to reduce bureaucracy and attract foreign investors. But, in reality, this corporate doublespeak is designed to mask his emphasis on private-sector solutions to public problems. Merz is a strong supporter of the privatisation of social welfare systems — to the benefit of companies such as BlackRock, a leader in private pension schemes. He has also traditionally been a staunch opponent of the minimum wage and of laws against unfair dismissal. Under his watch, German workers are very likely to see their wages continue to stagnate, or worse. Can Germany trust Friedrich Merz? The frontrunner is a faux populist | Thomas Fazi | UnHerd

Alex Krainer (cont.): And the list of these various bankers who are in key positions where they manage the levers of power you see more and more and more bankers. And then in Canada we just got a new prime minister who not only spent his career at Goldman Sachs, he was also the governor of the Bank of Canada. And then in 2013 smoothly he transitioned from being the governor of the Bank of Canada to being the governor of the Bank of England. And now he's the prime minister of Canada. And Carney is actually helpful because Carney let us understand how all this works. Because he got named as the UN special representative for climate change. And in 2019, I think, or maybe 2016—I don't know, a few years ago, he gave an interview to Bloomberg TV, where he also happens to be on the board of directors. And they asked him, well, you know how are you going to save the planet from climate change? And he flat out said, well, you know, we're going to look at all the companies and their initiatives and how they intend to transition there, you know, from, you know, hydrocarbon burning business to green energy business and all this. And he said, we're going to solve it by taking credit away from those who are part of the problem and giving credit to those who are part of the solution. This is an extremely important statement and a revelation because it admits that these highlevel bankers can and do direct the development of our society by allocating large amounts of capital to certain kinds of businesses for certain kinds of purposes, you know, whether it's pandemics, or climate change, or wars. So now we see hundreds of billions of dollars being allocated to wars. And I think that Carney gave us a good indication about where those decisions originate. They originate at the very tip of the pyramid of the global financial establishment.