Dedicated to the elder Indigenous peacemakers and to Thucydides for giving us a heads-up

(Part 1)

Your Ignorance is Their Power

Author’s note: I discovered these nifty thoughts and words on state leaders lying from a lecture by John J. Mearsheimer, professor of political science at the University of Chicago, that took place on April 7, 2011—thoughts and words that encapsulated the rationales behind state leaders lying in a general way. I’ll be sharing an excerpt later on, serving as part background to recent U.S. presidential happenings that are telling and that we’re going to get into in the third part of this CT release. Just hold your horses, as my 7th grade teacher would sometimes say, we need a bit of context here.

One thing though—if readers are looking for persona/celebrity politics that are good for reducing complex issues to cartoonish levels; promoting binary belief systems filled with false dichotomies; good for distracting the public with political circus shows; etc., they won’t find it here. There’s nothing sexy in getting to the nitty-gritty of things, but hopefully I’ll make a decent enough (and interesting enough) case on what I think are two of the key controlling and fundamental factors (Neoliberalism & Neoconservatism in American Empire) that have placed the West, primarily the U.S., where it is today. If bogeymen is what readers seek, that they wrap these minds around these two.

There’s a lot of ground to cover and I make no apologies for what amounts of information, knowledge, and informed actions are needed for a healthy democracy. Unfortunately, the Western status quo and their legacy/mainstream media/PR firms have royally mucked it up over the decades (see the excerpt from Judith Brown’s Substack right below), with fake Palestine stories for example in recent times (reminiscent of the false testimony given before the U.S. Congress and the U.S. propaganda machine that bolstered support for the Iraq War); well-documented Iraq War lies of a little over 20 years ago; today’s amped up version of what went on for the Iraq War: an “army of foreign political strategists, Washington DC lobbyists, and a network of intelligence-linked media outlets” that make up “Ukraine’s propaganda strategy” on the one hand alongside information suppression via the Western censorship-industrial-complex that investigators like Michael Shellenberger (undeterred by what happens to journalists with integrity) have been exposing and highlighting on the other. So it’s going to take an honest, well-curated, and cohesive data dump to make sense of what I and others think the U.S. is currently undergoing: American Empire on the ropes or at the very least recomposing itself in an attempt to become streamlined and optimized OR perhaps (fingers crossed) things are fundamentally changing for the better. Time will most certainly tell.

All of this above and more as most of Western world continues to be sent barreling through on 50+ years of Neoliberalism and Neoconservatism, the two heads of the neocolonial Hydra of American Empire that I would argue (and have been thinking about for some years now) are fundamentally running the show, to the ground apparently, whatever versions of these two are at play at any given time abroad and at home partly via the duopoly con job of the Republicans and Democrats, er, the Uniparty for war.

Here’s that Judith Brown Substack excerpt and ways that the status quo today mucks it up when American Empire’s interests and narratives need to be greased through, defended, etc., as if we don’t have enough in our daily lives to contend with:

Kudos to those who have done the good work in the muck and/or put their necks on the line by speaking truth to power in spite of severe consequences, something not new but still admirable and inspiring. The list is long, but here’s a blast-from-the-past example:

The experiences of Phil Donahue and Ashleigh Banfield demonstrate what can happen to journalists who step out of line. Donahue, the host of MSNBC’s most highly rated prime-time program and one of the few prominent media voices opposing an invasion of Iraq, was fired three weeks before the bombing began. A leaked internal memorandum explained that his program represented “a difficult public face for NBC in a time of war”. In a speech at Kansas State University a month after the invasion of Iraq, Banfield, an acclaimed correspondent and rising star at MSNBC, criticized the media’s “glorious, wonderful picture” of the war because “there are horrors that were completely left out”. Network executives publicly rebuked Banfield and her career at MSNBC soon came to an end.

So lots to cover here. But again, no apologies. None. And my understanding is this: ignore matters at your own risk OR as I like to put it on a meme: Your ignorance is their power.

Who or What is in Charge? Well, Big Money is, of course. But more so, hypercapitalism in the form of Neoliberalism on autopilot, for one.

As I wrote above, your ignorance is their power. If we don’t know or can’t recall who that “their” refers to, here’s something to consider or jog the mind:

From 2014, based on researchers at Princeton and Northwestern, though a quick search on Google today and you would think that immense study never occurred OR that it was not long ago (2011 to be precise) that Occupy Wall Street was railing against the 1% by stating “We are the 99%,” referring “to the income disparity in the US and economic inequality” OR that more data would not be presented after to back up what had been obvious to many Americans for awhile by then: that the United States is a “plutocratic oligarchy, or a system of government that is ruled by a small, economically wealthy group of people.”

Apparently though, from another quick search online today, the legacy media would want us to think otherwise and not mention that there has simply been a consistent, well-designed, well-coordinated, and large-scale assault on most Americans—the very demos in fact—since the 1970s in which, among other things, “the country has suffered from rising income inequality and chronically slow growth in the living standards of low- and moderate-income Americans” with a specific purpose in mind: full market control over our lives.

“According to official figures, more than 2.4 billion dollars were spent on the last presidential race, and it is estimated that an additional 600 million dollars was invested, the origin of which is unknown. This reality sparked former president Jimmy Carter to lament that any candidate to the Presidency of the United States needs at least 200 million dollars to set foot on the path to the White House. ‘There’s no way now for you to get a Democratic or Republican nomination without being able to raise $200 or $300 million or more,’ Carter told Oprah Winfrey on her talk show in September 2015. The book Dark Money by journalist Jane Mayer, which has become a bestseller, also clearly describes how the U.S. political system is dominated by dollars, which implies that even the most modest attempts to tackle climate change, gun control, etc., fail before the real power of the oligarchy. Mayer destroys another thesis that sustains supposed U.S. democracy, claiming that the political thought of the elites and the middle class is very similar. In her investigation, the journalist describes how huge fortunes, mainly of the conservative classes, are invested in intellectuals, think tanks and universities to elaborate and socialize their reactionary ideas, and that these are assumed naturally. They even go so far as to hire “scientists” to counteract proven hypotheses such as the role of human beings in climate change or the damage to health caused by certain products.” Sergio Alejandro Gómez | The United States is an oligarchy, not a democracy: The country that presents itself as a universal model of democracy does not meet the basic standards of a system in which the majority makes decisions

Staring, er, Starring in the Neo-serfdom Abyss is...

Hopefully, this doesn’t come as a shock to some of you: we are in neo-serfdom/neo-feudalism times, ruled in part by overly self-interested moneyed elites, though I would add that their interests are not just excessively selfish but aligned with national interests that aren’t necessarily the Peoples’ interests but primarily feeds back into an ongoing imperial program that trumps even their own interests.

These moneyed elites may be worldly but have limited (and limiting) understandings of life, with the majority of federal government “leadership” being their political lackeys that successively perpetuate an abysmal situation while enriching themselves in several ways. But I and others would argue that these moneyed elites which act in continuum as power elites for American Empire have been around for centuries. Or as a friend of mine from Yale who graduated from that school in 1956 magna cum laude put it: When has money not been in control? And I would say, When has the neocolonial mindset/imperial system not been in place and dominant in the United States? Just because the average American doesn’t know the intricacies and sordid details of the United Fruit Company in Latin America, for example, doesn’t mean the tree didn’t fall in the Guatemalan jungle.

I welcome folks to look at the historical record and look at what this neocolonial mindset/imperial system fused with plutocratic oligarchy looks like and amounts to.

Matthew Ehret, with a formidable blurb:

In the first three volumes of the Clash of the Two Americas, readers were introduced to two opposing currents which have shaped all American (and world) history from 1776 to the present. Where one tradition represented the best renaissance concepts of God, Law, Freedom, and Value which were enshrined in America’s founding documents, the other tradition represented the worst traditions of oligarchism that oversaw the plunge of humanity into empire, wars, Crusades and depopulation over the eons. While one tradition was defended by literally every American president who died while in office as we discovered in those books, the other London-centered tradition was at the heart of a traitorous fifth column that was built up over the course of two centuries and it is upon this column that today’s deep state rests. In this fourth volume of the series (which features a special contribution by Cynthia Chung), you will be introduced to the origins and structure of those oligarchical operations at a level of depth and resolution you have never imagined possible, with a focus on the role of Anglo-Venetian intelligence operations that were built up long before the sacrifices made in 1776. How this multifaceted parasite purged England of its humanist impulses converting a once-viable national character into an empire and how a young colony broke from that Empire is discussed at length followed by several acts documenting the epistemological battleground that has served as the frontline war to re-conquer both the United States and the western world over the course of the 20th and early 21st centuries.

Regardless of the timetable you decide is the beginning of this fifth column/Deep State, be it in more recent times or for centuries now, the across-the-pond adopted approach, er, cancer in the U.S. exists. I mean, we’re having a U.S.-sponsored genocide in Gaza to exemplify that. Also, as Katherine V.W. Stone and Robert Kuttner argue in The Rise of Neo-Feudalism: The private capture of entire legal systems by corporate America goes far beyond neoliberalism. It evokes the private fiefdoms of the Middle Ages, “For part of the 20th century, the democratic state served as a counterweight to the concentrated power that owed to concentrated wealth in a capitalist economy. That role has been reversed as private potentates have captured the state.” Or a tad more granular:

Laws helped workers offset the power of employers, protected small investors from the schemes of bankers and brokers, gave some countervailing power to tenants against landlords, and added consumer safeguards to constrain abuses of manufacturers and retailers. All of this has been thrown into reverse—not just by the more visible forms of deregulation, but by the creation of entirely private realms of property and law. It is easy to miss what has been occurring, because the age-old elements of private law, such as contracts and torts, have long coexisted with public law and regulation. Contention between public law and private power is a very old story. What is new and alarming is the displacement of entire areas of public law by private commercial interests and the resurrection of abusive forms of private law.

So today’s moneyed elite control is a more jazzed up version of what has existed over the ages, as it is now the greater corporate-state in the hands of a few—in plain view.

But where we are today in the U.S. and in many other parts of the Western world was by design; in other words, fully intentional. This was not some accidental unravelling. Neoliberal architects and promoters in the U.S. like laissez-faire economist Milton Friedman from the University of Chicago—laissez-faire when it suited the corporations and the wealthy—coopted the warnings and mechanisms found in the writings of Friedrich von Hayek’s work The Road To Serfdom at worse or cherry-picked those views that would turn the materialistically wealthy even wealthier (in drip fashion) and the rest economically poorer at best, producing the economic abyss of today, as we shall see, in what Nancy Fraser terms reactionary neoliberalism.

Paul Kingsnorth on Milton Friedman’s death in 2006 and Friedman’s contributions to America:

Death is rarely something to be celebrated, but I can’t say I shed a tear last week when I heard that Milton Friedman, the father of neoliberal economics, had gone to the great free market in the sky. Some of the obituaries were glowing, some less so. Some mentioned his less savoury moments – his keenness to advise General Pinochet in Chile, at the height of his oppressive regime, for example – some didn’t. But few of them took much of a step back to examine his real global legacy. Not that Milton can be blamed for all of this, of course. He just developed the ideas – others, from Reagan to Thatcher, via a clutch of unsavoury US-supported dictators (not including Tony Blair, though he’s one of Milton’s cronies too) actually put them into practice. But the model he helped to create – that of unfettered markets, corporate power and a one-size-fits-all economic model in which price trumps value every time – is now so dominant that it can seem unstoppable. It is Milton’s model which is responsible for the immoral machine that is the modern corporation – a world-bestriding colossus, bigger in some cases than the nation state – which helps write the rules of the global economy and yet claims no aim or responsibility beyond the reaping of financial dividends. It is Milton’s model which is responsible for a worldview in which pretty much anything can be justified in the name of growth, development or international competitiveness. And it is Milton’s model which is, consequently, responsible for the accelerating destruction of the natural world, and the accelerating spread of values – greed, selfishness and atomisation – which are inimical to any kind of harmonious existence. Thanks, Milton. Nice work.

And a contemporary example of what the hypocritical and double-standards progressive Neoliberalism looks like today. Richard M. Reinsch II on Joel Kotkin’s book The Coming of Neo-Feudalism:

The contemporary oligarchs benefited, indeed made their fortunes on entrepreneurialism and venture capital, but the policies they support and the politicians and activists they bankroll, would pull the growth ladder up from those who aspire merely to a single-family home, steady private sector employment, modest income and asset growth, and children. Here, Kotkin looks heavily in the direction of Silicon Valley mandarins who support green energy, densification policies, higher taxation rates (which they evade, personally and professionally), hiring foreign skilled labor through temporary programs, and vaguely defined “social justice”. Kotkin also opposes free trade to the extent that it offshores industrial jobs which he sees as key to middle class incomes. The book’s most powerful chapter focuses on California as an incarnation of the feudalist dystopia that Kotkin is trying to prevent. That state’s nexus of policies has steadily turned the former growth engine of the American economy into a stratified society of wealthy landowners on the coast, tech billionaires and millionaires in Silicon Valley, and entertainment and media moguls in southern California. Progressives see California “and especially Silicon Valley, as the harbinger of a better, greener, more egalitarian future.” Kotkin points to California’s Gini ratio—the measure of inequality of wealth distribution between the richest and poorest—which is one of the highest in the country, while “the gap between middle and upper wages has become the widest in the nation.” Still, we should not be surprised at this in a state led by tech entrepreneurs who have been handsomely rewarded by consumers for their skills. Their gains, and those of the people who manage and develop their companies, will far outpace most wage-earners, and given the concentration of techies in Silicon Valley, such measures of inequality shouldn’t be earth shattering. What is pathetic is the lack of attention to the conditions for overall job creation in the state.

Today, members of the billionaire class (as of September 17, 2024 there were “801 billionaires based in the United States with a combined wealth totaling $6.22 trillion”) are certainly not omniscient nor omnipresent and as such are tunneled to some extent or another and neither they (nor their “teams”) can genuinely take into account the consequences of their myopic ways on the rest of us (in a global or domestic sense), the environment, etc. But has that improvable state of insularity been dealt with by the rest of us? Have WE THE PEOPLE studied, researched, and organized ourselves as a well-informed demos to counter the ways of “the man,” er, the really Big Man now? Isn’t there a concomitant obligation needed for Democracy in order to preserve it—sustain and nurture it?

I recall in the summer of 1999 on the campus of the University of Chicago sitting spellbound in what was the medieval-looking Bartlett Gymnasium at the time, looking into the “anti-democratic” and “elite [globalist] networking operation” known as the Trilateral Commission which, along with the Council on Foreign relations, “played crucial roles in pushing neoliberal policies at the government level.” (Again, another historical record I’d welcome folks to look into.) One of its founders, globalist David Rockefeller, had recently been spotted by two friends and I on campus on our main quads and I couldn’t resist to yell the appropos “Carpetbaggers!” at David and our university president at the time, Hugo Sonnenschein, for the Neoliberalism con they kept peddling and integrating via public policy and private machinations to/in the Western world and our own school, respectively. And yes, I knew damn well at the time why I said what I said.

Earlier that spring, Marshall Sahlins had argued in March against the intense transnational corporate-like change-ups at our school in a 16-page pamphlet, which I still preserve in a plastic sleeve. Other academics had already written about this corporate hijacking that would leave The University in Ruins (1996). Marshall would later be quoted about Sonnenschein and his “education” reforms that he, Sonneschein, “gave us no intellectual plan for the University. He only spoke about money.” Fired up from what I could see taking place with my own eyes, I recall asking a friend who came into the gym that summer day in 1999, then a subcontractor for the military intelligence, if “these people [meaning at the Trilateral Commission] were serious” about controlling the world through and through themselves. To me, it seemed asinine: so much power in the hands of a few, limited in scope. My friend’s response—a man born in 1937, a man who had turned down a job offer from Leo Burnett himself—went like this: Oh, sure. They’re nuts. They don’t know a damn thing about you, do they? How can they adequately manage what they don’t even know?

How can they adequately manage what they don’t even know? Then it hit me. Did they have to know anything about me, or anyone else for that matter, to control our lives if they control the environment we live in? I thought, reflecting on not only the cosmetic changes to the campus taking place but the way things were being set up, er, commercialized. Like the deforestation of large swathes of land and an elimination of biodiversity by default to make way for large scale farming, a leveling of sorts would be needed, to usher in a “free market” “anew”. It would take nearly a decade of research to put it all together and I’m just getting a full grasp on things, including the details. So that insularity gap…

Here’s an abstract (from 2009) from an open access thesis for you on the Trilateral Commission’s doings to munch on; doings that have assisted in shredding the social contract and level the environment so to speak—at the technical level mind you:

This work examines the role of trade agreements and the Carter administration in promoting neoliberal policy in the United States. Policy-planning groups, with extensive connections to the U.S. government and transnational corporations, such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, played crucial roles in pushing neoliberal policies at the government level. The development of unrestricted trade and the open flow of financial capital across borders have allowed transnational corporations to divorce themselves from the social contract, enabling them to disinvest in public life and to push for further disinvestment on the part of the larger society. Results show that both Democratic and Republican parties have been servants to the neoliberal corporate agenda for decades. The implication of this finding is that challenging neoliberalism means challenging the whole of U.S. government leadership, rather than, as many have argued, merely taking on the Right of American politics.

And here, going back further, from their 1975 publication The Crisis of Democracy is the Trilateral Commission’s own words/rationale that reflect their rationale to stymie democracy:

The 1960s also saw, of course, a marked upswing in other forms of citizen participation, in the form of marches, demonstrations, protest movements, and "cause" organizations (such as Common Cause, Nader groups, and environmental groups.) The expansion of participation throughout society was reflected in the markedly higher levels of self-consciousness on the part of blacks, Indians, Chicanos, white ethnic groups, students, and women — all of whom became mobilized and organized in new ways to achieve what they considered to be their appropriate share of the action and of the rewards. The results of their efforts were testimony to the ability of the American political system to respond to the pressures of newly active groups, to assimilate those groups into the political system, and to incorporate members of those groups into the political leadership structure. Blacks and women made impressive gains in their representation in state legislatures and Congress, and in 1974 the voters elected one woman and two Chicano governors. In a similar vein, there was a marked expansion of white-collar unionism and of the readiness and willingness for clerical, technical, and professional employees in public and private bureaucracies to assert themselves and to secure protection for their rights and privileges. Previously passive or unorganized groups in the population now embarked on concerted efforts to establish their claims to opportunities, positions, rewards, and privileges, which they had not considered themselves entitled to before. In a related and similar fashion, the 1960s also saw a reassertion of the primacy of equality as a goal in social, economic, and political life. The meaning of equality and the means, of achieving it became central subjects of debate in intellectual and policy-oriented circles. What was widely hailed as the major philosophical treatise of the decade (Rawls, A Theory of Justice) defined justice largely in terms of equality. Differences in wealth and power were viewed with increased skepticism. The classic issue of equality of opportunity versus equality of results was reopened for debate. The prevailing preoccupation with equality was well revealed in the titles of books produced by social theorists and sociologists over the course of three or four years. This intellectual concern over equality did not, of course, easily transmit itself into widespread reduction of inequality in society. But the dominant thrust in political and social action was all clearly in that direction…. …the effective operation of a democratic political system usually requires some measure of apathy and noninvolvement on the part of some individuals and groups. In the past, every democratic society has had a marginal population, of greater or lesser size, which has not actively participated in politics. In itself, this marginality on the part of some groups is inherently undemocratic, but it has also been one of the factors which has enabled democracy to function effectively. Marginal social groups, as in the case of the blacks, are now becoming full participants in the political system. Yet the danger of overloading the political system with demands which extend its functions and undermine its authority still remains. Less marginality on the part of some groups thus needs to be replaced by more self-restraint on the part of all groups.

Bear in mind that the call for “restraint” from the heavies at the Trilateral Commission was more a directive to not only to put the kabash on growing democratic voices turned political as “Too much autonomy led to what the Trilateral Commission would come to call the ‘Crisis of Democracy” but to turn things around. (See Naomi Klein’s The Shock Doctrine to understand that neoliberal/neoconservative play of capitalizing on “crisis” that continues even today.)

Of course, the supposed “crisis,” which smacked more of legit democracy, was that these political movements by “blacks, Indians, Chicanos, white ethnic groups, students, and women,” along with a “marked expansion of white-collar unionism and of the readiness and willingness for clerical, technical, and professional employees in public and private bureaucracies to assert themselves and to secure protection for their rights and privileges,” well, scared the shit out of the status quo at the time and threatened the imperial pyramid scheme overall of rigged American capitalism that so many had been crushed by—even before 1776. The immediate push back: reactionary Neoliberalism in wholesale fashion.

And here’s the crux of it: It isn’t so much that the chickens had come to roost in the 1970s with the advent of the Trilateral Commission and like-minded American establishment policy-planning groups that would take Made-in-America Neoliberalism to both the domestic and global stage—these neurotic reactions to an advancing “Other;” the wish to remain in complete control; the neocolonial mindset; etc. were already present in the homeland—it’s that fearful of losing control via the widening of perspective and raising of class and social consciousness, the status quo made the conscientious decision to convert the demos rather than come up with a way to harmonize matters with variegated stakeholders included in the decision-making process. And that’s one of the places where these “elites” really fucked up in the long-run. By reducing/eliminating/replacing political and cultural synergy with a narrower artifice "guided” by market forces; by making “Others” into their own image over the decades in, again, drip fashion—at least a carbon copy image—they effectively weakened the American experiment by effectively strangulating the “ one tradition” which “represented the best renaissance concepts of God, Law, Freedom, and Value which were enshrined in America’s founding documents” and propping up the other tradition which “represented the worst traditions of oligarchism that oversaw the plunge of humanity into empire, wars, Crusades and depopulation over the eons” to excessive levels, as if plutocratic oligarchy doesn’t have enough deficiencies to begin with. This trajectory and state of things has, of course, led to all sorts of dysfunction for America.

Neoliberalism’s real crushing path is/was not just technical but cultural. And so too that path will be the answer. But for that we don’t need just resistors but those willing to do something, well, very new. But I’m getting ahead of myself here with this “Amen” moment.

The prescription for so-called “self-restraint on the part of all groups” would come via (reactionary) Neoliberalism and the strategy was as such: 1) a consolidation of power and wealth from the adaptation of Neoliberal privatization policies and austerity measures via the state and in other ways that would quash the commoners and 2) the far less conspicuous indoctrination/programming/educating of its constrictive (and constricting) homogenizing ideology that sought to marketize/flatten every aspect of human life—this programming happening via an “intense co-mingling of government, industry, and education that has shown no sign of abatement,” though it is so normalized and ingrained now that it is accepted without much contest in most of the West today, be it reactionary or progressive neoliberalism, because “that’s just the way it is.” The verdict is still out what sort of neoliberal Donald Trump is—if he is at all one (for himself) or whether he is for the restoration of the demos (But to what degree and extent?) and in effect genuine Democracy. It is “revolutionary” what he is doing, Scott. I agree. But to what end? Time will tell.

For the second part of the strategy, life viewpoint would be reduced in the minds of the citizen to utility, transactional exchanges, etc. Blacks, Indians, Chicanos, Whites, students, women, etc.—no one would be spared—because this was an equal opportunity con job with the purpose of consolidating power and wealth. And how many would actually know the better? Remember, this was done in drip fashion. Liberty would mean being a “free” actor, er, consumer/entrepreneur in a world of market choices. And happiness would equate to having consumerist “choices” at every phase and point of experience. And of course, such a hypercapitalist/neoliberal state of being (with a little “b”) would make quite a bit of cash for the elite who rigged the system in this way while giving the illusion of choice (among the unknowing materialistically poor AND unknowing materialistically wealthy who operate at lower, base-value levels. Like I said, how many would actually know the better?), democracy, individualism—all of these things taking place as a trick box/labyrinth of sorts that would undoubtedly lead towards unseen levels of monopolizing; though rest assured, the billionaires would come in this con job of consolidating power and wealth.

And yes, so “While the intellectual historians of Europe saw a nascent neoliberal project to protect markets and wealth from society in the tumultuous interwar,” I like “historians of US politics date the beginning of neoliberal statecraft to a more familiar point of origin in the 1970s and ’80s”, more precisely for me the global public kickoff taking place in Chile in 1973. And I would write about what some of this long-term Neoliberal project—of the progressive neoliberalism variety—looked like in the homeland, with a teachers strike in Chicago in the background, in a 9-page essay on corruption in education in 2012:

…Today it’s dancing elephants and asses I’m staring at. Laugh if you will. It’s therapeutic. But soon some of you are going to get very angry. I’ve learned in life (the good-old-fashioned hard way) that once you’ve calmed down from whatever emotional trip you’ve been on and have done some meticulous assessing of a complex situation; once you’ve done some real reflecting on possible solutions and such, that you have a struggling chance to be pragmatic and strategic enough to take care of things correctly without resorting to tossing a brick or emotionally short-circuiting yourself, in both cases losing it altogether. But first the painful truth. CHICAGO – Evidently the big picture on what brought about the teachers strike in Chicago isn’t exactly clear to some. So I decided to do a follow-up to a piece I wrote almost two years ago and broaden things a bit, for others and myself. The hope is to clarify matters that should make all who care about quality public education very uneasy and provide at least some workable solutions. Unless we really wish to plunge into full-scale mediocrity or worse, we should treat the nurturing of quality of education and equal access to it with great care and utmost importance… …As someone who taught in CPS and came to the field via an alternative certification program, I—and many of my fellow alternative cohorts—have seen things bizarrely out of place at the administrative level. For those of us who have done or are doing the good work, it isn’t the children who drain us—it’s the adults. And, as we shall see here, if you want to track down who’s principally running these schools to the ground, take a close look at the top administrators and mid-level bureaucrats. It’s said, the devil is in the details; but equally, the devil is in the bureaucracy…. …No, what this Chicago teachers strike was about was no less than putting the proverbial foot down. These waves of wrongful education reform and the various types and levels of corruption born of unsound policies coupled with pre-existing corrupt conditions is doing (and has done) severe damage to public education in this city. There’s the heart of the matter. And the teachers jumped off the rickety bus in Chicago to try to stop the current political and privateer drivers from running the kids over once and for all… …With a masters degree in teaching, some experience in the field teaching successfully on the South Side of Chicago with the Chicago Public Schools before I was wrongfully terminated, and having spoken over the years with various educators across the country, it is my estimation, and that of many other educators I know, that neither the Republican nor Democrat administrations have done a good job of elevating the quality of public education for the last ten years. It appears the reverse and intentionally so. I learned a little bit about circus acts at The University of Chicago where I completed my undergraduate studies. Beyond the thin veil of their public antagonistic bickering that riles their constituents at their pleasure for voting points as well as for maintaining distractions, it is apparent that the leadership of these two sides of the same coin are simply trying to tell educators what to do from many miles away without having a clue as to what is really needed at the local levels. Even worse, I do think they do know what is terribly needed to truly upgrade our public schools, but as my students used to say to me, “They just don’t care, Mr. Aguilera.”… …Still, our politicians and policymakers are not solely to blame. I haven’t been this provoked by these waves of wrongheaded education reform since I read Bill Reading’s “The University in Ruins” in the late nineties regarding reforms happening at the university level. The publisher’s blurb for the book is candid on what such reforms were about: “Increasingly, universities are turning into transnational corporations, and the idea of culture is being replaced by the discourse of ‘excellence.’ On the surface, this does not seem particularly pernicious. The author cautions, however, that we should not embrace this techno-bureaucratic appeal too quickly. The new University of Excellence is a corporation driven by market forces, and, as such, is more interested in profit margins than thought.” I had already gotten a whiff of this great transition from nation-state governance of the university to corporate-state governance Readings spoke about in his work at The University of Chicago while I was an undergraduate student there between 1991-1995. 1993 was the telling year of the uninspiring changes to come as corporate money began gaining ground on the campus… …At the time, I was as disgusted as I am with today’s “education reform” at the public schools level. But it was more than just about expanding undergraduate enrollment. It was more than just about increasing endowments to compete with what the Ivy Leagues were raking in. It was more than just raising the level of hype and making money off of it. It was also about dumbing the place down. In the end, the school’s famed Common Core curriculum suffered as “The Core” was whittled down from 21 to 15 classes in 1999. Hugo Sonnenschein would go on to resign in 2000. (I still remember hollering in the student quads while I watched him pass by one day in his last days as president, “Hugo!” And after he waved back, my yelling, “You go, Hugo!”) The truth is that such corporate educational reforms are movements in the very wrong direction. The ever-streamlining corporate culture that is more concerned with net earnings than anything else is not well-suited in that the corporate culture is not well versed on genuine education matters. It is too narrowly focused on accruing wealth, and it is hopelessly attempting to make a uniform product out of very different types of people in a technological society that continues to create mash-up societies on the spot. Corporate education reformers dramatically reduce the variables that make a quality education…. …So current “education reform” is about money. As a friend of mine from the private sector commented on the current assault of public education, “they want it all, Lou.” And without mincing words, Big Business, Big Corporate, Big Money is about making money. Meetings are held to do this. Agendas are set. And bankers and venture capitalists would love to get a hold of public pension money, among other sizable portions of the public education trough, going to great lengths to make a case against current public pension programs by spreading myths about them. Thankfully, there is serious pushback to such nonsense. Now the natives are getting restless, as they now see that there is no room for educating with such reforms…. …What this teachers strike was in Chicago is a global conversation really, as it has to do with the future of quality education for many folks in this country and beyond. Because make no mistake, the formula of what makes quality education happen is under major assault as carpetbaggers from the Democrat Party, à la The Chicago Way variety, ram through another stage of education “reform” from state to state, with this one being, as education expert Diane Ravitch (someone whose work you should know if you care at all about education in a serious way) calls, “education apartheid,” continuing in many ways the practices of their supposed arch-enemies, the Republican Party… …I really think it’s more insidious than a continuance of blocking quality public school education for the vast majority of Chicago’s 400,000 public school students, mostly impoverished Blacks and Latinos and the not exactly affluent White, Asian, etc. students that do exist here in the Windy City and don’t make it into the top schools either as some suggest. Let’s not get so easily divided and conquered here, people, the current waves of education reform and their rippling effects aren’t just going to negatively affect the poor alone. I’m afraid this is all going to lead to a two-tier public education system in America where the majority of its citizens are going to be deprived of a quality education while a small percentage of the wealthy and/or connected will fare well in the short-term but not for the long-term. Business as usual? Yes and no. I think there is a bit of a difference here. Eventually, given the major involvement of Big Money today in education matters, an education bubble will be created that can mean only one thing when it pops: epic fail. Why do I say this? Because, as some of us already know, this current “reform” that has in part various financial entities salivating to get at the public education trough is made up of no less than what notable American economist Dean Baker writes are a set of “policies (that) have been tried and failed,” and yet keep expanding!… …So either we have a narrow-minded and thus incompetent group of people pushing forth education reform; or we have, well, savvy individuals who wish to milk the public education trough and drain the vitality of quality public school education to maintain monopolized power over others, disregarding long-term consequences. I think it’s a combo package. But certainly underlying and protecting this train is, gasp, hold on to your seats, corruption….

Has the U.S. plunged “into full mediocrity” or worse yet? Have we seen things bizarrely out of place at the administrative level” in your neck of the woods? Is there still “serious pushback to such nonsense” in the land of the “free”?

Here’s a more recent perspective on the Chicago Way’s version of progressive Neoliberalism:

By the time President Bill Clinton came into office in the early 1990s, the political consensus of both major parties had swung towards the principles of neoliberalism. On a national scale, Clinton implemented policies like welfare reform (which cut public benefits) and paired the deregulation of big banks with plans for ​“urban renewal” and corporate education reform. These latter programs set the course for many metropolitan areas where big city mayors took them up, including Chicago’s longtime Democratic Mayor Richard M. Daley. Under Daley (who was first elected in 1989 and served until 2011), Chicago became a poster child for the neoliberal agenda. Public housing was demolished in place of market-rate units, taxpayer-funded subsidies flowed to major corporations, unionized jobs were cut in the public sector and swapped out with contractors, regulations on businesses were eased — or lifted — and everything from city parking meters to janitorial services were privatized. But the area where this agenda was perhaps most visible was the public schools. As scholar Pauline Lipman asserts, Chicago became ​“the incubator, test case and model for the neoliberal urban education agenda.” The experiments taken up included opening charter schools that were largely for-profit and non-union, enshrining standardized testing as the primary indicator of student achievement, and placing the entire school system under mayoral control, with an unelected school board and a chief executive officer who determined education policy for the city. As Lipman said, “[the] mayoral takeover is a case of the use of the coercive power of the state to enforce a neoliberal program.”

From a Participatory Demos to Tabloid Mentality America

I told you they royally messed it up in 1975. SO NOW WE’RE COMING TO THE CORE OF THINGS. And what has this mass programming of Neoliberalism, the second part of a mainly two-pronged strategy, fundamentally brought into effect? What “uniform product out of very different types of people” as I wrote in 2012 has Neoliberalism produced? What has it done to the demos, Democracy, etc. that continues even now in a well-entrenched way?

American political theorist at Princeton University Wendy Brown astutely explains in American Nightmare: Neoliberalism, Neoconservatism and De-democratization (which is some of the best fare on the topic):

I have argued elsewhere that in order to comprehend neoliberalism's political and cultural effects, it must be conceived of as more than a set of free market economic policies that dismantle welfare states and privatize public services in the North, make wreckage of efforts at democratic sovereignty or economic self-direction in the South, and intensify income disparities everywhere. Certainly neoliberalism comprises these effects, but as a political rationality, it also involves a specific and consequential organization of the social, the subject, and the state. A political rationality is not equivalent to an ideology stemming from or masking an economic reality, nor is it merely a spillover effect of the economic on the political or the social. Rather, as Foucault inflected the term, a political rationality is a specific form of normative political reason organizing the political sphere, governance practices, and citizenship. A political rationality governs the sayable, the intelligible, and the truth criteria of these domains. Thus, while neoliberal political rationality is based on a certain conception of the market, its organization of governance and the social is not merely the result of leakage from the economic to other spheres but rather of the explicit imposition of a particular form of market rationality on these spheres. Neoliberalism as a form of political reasoning that articulates the nature and meaning of the political, the social, and the subject must be underscored because it is through this form and articulation that its usurpation of other more democratic rationalities occurs. What are the salient features of neoliberal political rationality? First, in contrast with classical economic liberalism (and, it is important to remind American readers, the "liberalism" of neoliberalism refers to economic rather than political liberalism), neoliberalism is not confined to an expressly economic sphere, nor does it cast the market as natural and self-regulating even in the economic sphere. Part of what makes neoliberalism "neo" is that it depicts free markets, free trade, and entrepreneurial rationality as achieved and normative, as promulgated through law and through social and economic policy-not simply as occurring by dint of nature. Second, neoliberalism casts the political and social spheres both as appropriately dominated by market concerns and as themselves organized by market rationality. That is, more than simply facilitating the economy, the state itself must construct and construe itself in market terms, as well as develop policies and promulgate a political culture that figures citizens exhaustively as rational economic actors in every sphere of life. Familiar here are the many privatization and outsourcing schemes for welfare, education, prisons, the police, and the military, but this aspect of neoliberalism also entails a host of policies that figure and produce citizens as individual entrepreneurs and consumers whose moral autonomy is measured by their capacity for "self-care"-their ability to provide for their own needs and service their own ambitions, whether as welfare recipients, medical patients, consumers of pharmaceuticals, university students, or workers in ephemeral occupations. Third, neoliberal political rationality produces governance criteria along the same lines, that is, criteria of productivity and profitability, with the consequence that governance talk increasingly becomes market speak, businesspersons replace lawyers as the governing class in liberal democracies, and business norms replace juridical principles. There are myriad examples of this transformation but perhaps none so poignant as G. W. Bush's remark on the heels of his 2004 reelection: "I earned political capital in [this] campaign and now I intend to spend it." Spend it he has, of course, to the point of exhausting the coffers, but significant for our purposes is the enormous difference between enacting a public mandate and accumulating individual political capital. The shift to a market rationality in governance is also apparent in the current American administration's blithe reference to "legalisms" as something like bothersome mosquitoes flying around the execution of foreign and domestic policy, a reference that runs from responsiveness to the Geneva Conventions for war to the question of how best to secure marriage from invasion by homosexuals ("[T]he lawyers are working on the best approach," Bush said at one point). It is apparent as well in Bush's routine reference to his job as one of "making difficult decisions" rather than executing the will of the people-a strikingly Schmittian resignification of executive power in democracy. And it appeared in Bush's likening of massive worldwide protests against the launching of the Iraq war in 2003 to product-testing "focus groups."' All of these represent a business approach to governing, one in which democratic principles and the rule of law are neither guides nor serious constraints but rather tools or obstacles, a phenomenon Foucault formulated concisely as the "tacticalization" of law." The saturation of the state, political culture, and the social with market rationality effectively strips commitments to political democracy from governance concerns and political culture…

And that is in effect how the demos were essentially converted to complete consumerist/“free agent” cogs in the neocolonial wheel. Of course, loads of nepotism, cronyism, and corruption and “yes people” would be needed to advance the scheme, weakening the state even further over the span of decades. David N. Gibbs, professor of history at the University of Arizona and author of Revolt of the Rich: How the Politics of the 1970s Widened America’s Class Divide, handsomely explains why it was Jimmy Carter, not Ronald Reagan, who “inaugurated the neoliberal revolution in political economy.” Carter, by the way, during his time as POTUS had “appointed Paul Volcker, a former vice president of Chase Manhattan and a Rockefeller protégé” to chairman of the Federal Reserve’s Board of governors. If you’re old enough, you may have known personally the anti-inflation “Volcker Shock” that led to “the jobless rate rising to 7.7 percent in August 1980, along with even higher levels of underemployment. Black unemployment reached 14.6 percent. The extended downturn promoted deindustrialization, which permanently eliminated whole classes of high-paying industrial jobs. Record high interest rates led to waves of business failures and foreclosures, especially in small towns and rural areas of the Midwest.” Yes, it was all by design. Go ahead and google the Powell memo to find out, but essentially:

By the early 1970s, the global revolutionary tide of socialist and national liberation struggles was at its apex, and the tide was washing over the U.S., with expanding and increasingly militant social movements and political organizations. The beginning of “neoliberalism” was a domestic aspect of the coming global counterrevolution, which devastated the world for decades. This article tells the story of how the right wing of the capitalist class came to drive a new set of reactionary Supreme Court rulings, government policies, and ideological battles against democracy and the basic democratic rights our class won and that the right wing soon started rolling back. A key figure in this anti-democratic turn was Lewis F. Powell Jr., a tobacco company executive turned Supreme Court Justice. In the transition between the two roles, he wrote his infamous “Powell Memo.” In hindsight, the private memorandum Lewis F. Powell Jr. sent to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on August 23, 1971—known as the “Powell Memo”—in many ways represents the inaugural moment in this counteroffensive. Titled, “Attack on American Free Enterprise System,” the Memo clearly expressed the sharpness of the class struggle at that time and encapsulated the capitalist class’ fear that they were losing the battles of ideas and the world. It undoubtedly laid the groundwork for some key components of U.S. imperialism’s new offensive against the global revolutionary upsurge that characterized the immediate post-World War II environment, an offensive that is still with us today.

More thoughts from David:

In my work as a historian, I have long sought to understand America’s shift rightward, which began during the late 1970s, and have spent the last 15 years exploring numerous records that have opened up, including the documents at the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Based on this research, I have concluded that Carter was indeed America’s first neoliberal president. In many respects, Ronald Reagan gets too much credit for the transformation in policy that deregulated, de-unionized, and financialized the US economy. Carter’s instincts on economic policy were deeply conservative, a point emphasized by Carter himself, in his memoirs, as well as by his former aides. To the public, he presented himself as a competent technocrat, managing the economy toward higher efficiency in close cooperation with the private sector, which he actively cultivated. During his single term as governor of Georgia, Carter’s business connections extended from Coca Cola, one of the largest enterprises in the state, to David Rockefeller, the then-president of the Chase Manhattan Bank and dean of American capitalism. With Rockefeller’s help, Carter became a member of the Trilateral Commission, an elite networking and discussion group, where the Georgia governor was able to interact with some of the most powerful business figures in the world. Then, as president, he expanded his business ties even further, and his intimacy with enterprise seemed more characteristic of a Republican than a Democrat. During his first year in office, The New York Times wrote: “Big business has the ear of Jimmy Carter, Democrat, to a greater degree than was true of Richard M. Nixon or Gerald R. Ford.”.. …The 1970s were a time of great tumult in the US business community, which began moving radically rightward, toward the free-market doctrines of the economist Milton Friedman, and away from the more moderate views that had dominated American corporations since World War II….During the 1970s, however, broad swaths of corporate America came to reject this perspective, and favored an upward redistribution of resources, from the poor to the rich….The main factor behind this upheaval was rising inflation, which disrupted the economy throughout the 1970s and became worse over time. While inflation affected all income groups, research by the Brookings Institution demonstrated that it had the greatest impact on the very wealthy, whose assets were losing value… …In response, business interests and wealthy individuals mounted a political influence campaign, one of the most far reaching in US history, which led to the creation of new lobby groups, think tanks, and publicity agencies—all lavishly funded—that promoted a conservative economic agenda aimed at enriching the already well-to-do. This business mobilization influenced Carter throughout his presidency and intensified his existing free-market instincts. The emerging ideology favored controlling inflation through the use of what were euphemistically termed “austerity measures.” In plain English, the business elite sought to suppress the wages and consumption of the middle and working class, as means of controlling prices…. …Carter’s liberal period didn’t last long. By the end of his first year in office, he abandoned stimulus spending and opted instead for budgetary restraint. With consumer prices rising 6.5 percent in his first year in office, Carter in his 1978 State of the Union address outlined “a lean and tight” federal budget, with little or no expansion in most domestic programs. An analysis in The Wall Street Journal observed that “the budget destroys some old Carter campaign promises” of enhanced social spending and urban revitalization. The budget was bound to anger “blacks and big-city mayors.” The following year, in 1979, Carter went further with direct cuts in most domestic programs. It seemed that he was now running the economy just as an anti-New Deal Republican president would. In using budgetary austerity as a means of controlling inflation, Carter faced a serious constraint: There was a campaign to boost military spending, led by the Committee on the Present Danger, a pressure group supported by retired generals, intelligence officers, and conservative academics, funded by corporate interests and the military-industrial complex. The committee had considerable clout among both Democrats and Republicans, as well as in the mass media. It seemed that business interests wanted to reduce government spending in virtually all areas—except the military. In response, Carter announced substantial increases in military spending in 1979, the first such expansion in a decade. Meanwhile, the president continued to hold down domestic spending in such areas as education and anti-poverty programs. The promised program of universal health care was abandoned, as excessively inflationary. Carter chose guns over butter, with the main advantage accruing to weapons manufacturers. The Washington Post quoted James W. Beggs, executive vice president of the defense contractor General Dynamics: “Business hasn’t been as good as this since the late 1950s and early 1960s.” Carter’s military boom runs counter to popular mythology, according to which it was Reagan who showered the military with largesse after a period of post-Vietnam gloom for the Pentagon. Carter’s heightened military spending placed additional pressure on the president to limit spending on social programs, thus intensifying austerity at the domestic level.

And behold, a favorite meme of mine that I put together in a pinch circa the start of 2023:

More than just about the money, it’s about the soul.

I had graduated with a social science degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Chicago in 1995 (home of neoliberal avatar Milton Friedman); had spent many teen summer days in Mexico City with a wealthy aunt and uncle (both of them civil engineers) from 1987 to 2000 and there witnessed firsthand the not-so-invisible hands of neoliberalism in that city go unabated on autopilot; had observed the Chicago Way rainbow coalition of the corrupt assembled in the 1990s by the city’s mayor, Richard M. Daley (I lived less than a mile away from the mayor’s stronghold at the time—the neighborhood of Bridgeport—and would run errands for my Catholic parish priest to his right hand, Patrick Huels), a rainbow coalition of the corrupt that operated more like teen-clique fiefdoms in the city than egalitarian, meritocratic, and democratic zones (So much for pure capitalism and a free market, Milton, in a city where you must “pay to play.”); etc. etc. etc., so I had more than an inkling of the shit show that was coming our way when mediocre pigs are at the trough. Too harsh? Are we living in a dream world to not call a spade for a spade?

Accretion is natural in humanity, but how it is oriented and to what it is oriented towards is the question. For myself, as much as they—the neoliberals—wanted me to conform to their dogmatic way of thinking, er, believing the new religion, or as Neoliberal policies pusher former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher framed it in 1981: “If you change the approach you really are after the heart and soul of the nation. Economics are the method; the object is to change the heart and soul,” I knew at an early age that such an excessively materialistic, marketized, individualistic, atomized, and highly competitive homogenous state of Neoliberal being (or even the attempts of such a homogenous state) would lead to: systemic weakness and eventual disintegration just on the vanquishing of an egalitarian social contract alone that dissolves, ummm, community spirit and cultural synergy that is not based on a “free markets” value system. I may not have had the academic lexicon at 14 to describe this. But I understood these matters intuitively and experientially at such an early age and the days ahead would validate my early convictions.

IN Mexico, I watched a spirit of warm conviviality diminish to a large extent in those 13 years, flattened by needy market forces, a warmth that tourists from abroad only get a sampling of as they flock to that country’s favorite beach destinations. Very unpleasant crap and dim-wittedly so, especially when according to Thatcher and the rest of these go-along “nuts” like former chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, “there is no alternative” (TINA) and to Neoliberal church the masses must go! Dreadful, eh? Yes. But as I explained to my uncle in 1987 on a private jet plane at 14 when he asked what I thought about all this development and what to me felt like an imbalanced hyperfocus on materialism, I knew where it was going because I came from the future: Chicago, where the streets were entering a new phase of organized illicit drug operations that as a "street kid” I had observed the devastating effects of unbridled greed firsthand; where kids were killing each other over a pair of sneakers and a sense of community became fleeting; where factions flared for materialistic opportunities’ sake—things I would write about (though I think I failed in getting some points across with that). I was so horrified by what future I saw across multiple socioeconomic spheres I had the opportunity to observe firsthand that I became an avowed minimalist at 19 in my first year at The University of Chicago.

But this isn’t a melancholic take. We’ll save teasing out the above for another day. This is business.

And here’s a bit more on the American avatar for Neoliberalism and the persistence of its promoters by Jeremy Adelman. (Oh, and by the way, Milton’s residence at the University of Chicago, Shoreland, later became my dorm space for two years.)

Jeremy:

But Friedman was not just observing and theorizing the changing spirit of the age; he was an active partisan. The day Friedman received his Nobel Prize in 1976, he was not in his Chicago office or at the lectern; he was phoning delegates to a Tennessee constitutional convention, urging them to resist those pushing for big spending, while stumping in Detroit for an amendment to Michigan’s constitution to cap public disbursements. Friedman’s zeal for public campaigning revealed a willingness to look past complexity, and to align with sponsors who were promoting strident crusades. Burns tells the story of Friedman’s dalliance with the Volker Fund and the Foundation for Economic Education, which distorted the message of a pamphlet he had co-authored with George Stigler, a close friend and colleague at Chicago. The authors had denounced the effects of rent controls on the housing market, but they still argued for justice considerations. By contrast, the final pamphlet – with a print run of half a million copies, funded by the National Association of Real Estate Boards – had removed the passage about equality. Stigler and Friedman were outraged. But over time, Friedman learned to accept such compromises as he went from being a star in print media, sharing an alternating column in Newsweek with the Keynesian economist Paul Samuelson, to becoming a TV regular. He became the world’s first celebrity economist, partly because he had figured out how to meld his message to the media, condensing it to sharp, angular declarations stripped of nuance or qualifiers. By then, the question of whether freedom was the key condition of prosperity had come to the fore. Some of his former students and colleagues from the University of Chicago had returned to Chile and led the charge to roll back the developmental and socialist state. After the military toppled the elected government of Salvador Allende in 1973, the “Chicago Boys” seized the levers of economic policy. General Augusto Pinochet may have been an international pariah, but he made Chile a lab for radical free-marketeers and anti-inflationary shock treatment. Rolf Lüders, a magnate-cum-minister of state who had previously written a dissertation supervised by Friedman, organized a six-day tour for his mentor in 1975. While in Chile, Friedman shuffled between the Sheraton, various ministries, the central bank, a personal audience with Pinochet, and staged PR sessions with the media. But the visit had scant effect on policy, because the Chicago Boys had already embarked on their plan to reshape Chilean capitalism. At most, Friedman allayed Pinochet’s reservations about austerity, going out of his way to defend and explain its virtues publicly. Meanwhile, Friedman shrugged at rampant violations of human rights, this being one of the few occasions on which he admitted to knowing nothing. His vigorous support for shock treatment, together with his eagerness to blame the country’s economic problems on peasant and worker demands under Allende, contrasted with his bland statements about Chilean politics. On the topic of the military regime’s cruelty, he had nothing to say. He was all too happy to pose in front of microphones to promote his ideas, apparently oblivious to his role as a “stooge” for Pinochet’s counter-revolution. The romp through Chile illustrates the equivocations behind Friedman’s convictions. Though he had long fashioned himself as a libertarian who believed in the braided nature of freedom and prosperity, Chile was a moment of truth. Forced to choose, he made clear that the market mattered more than democracy. As Friedman argued before an aghast Chilean audience, “the economic marketplace” is more democracy-enhancing than “the political marketplace.” In politics, where the choice is yes or no, many are left disenfranchised; but in economics, there is such a wide range of choices that few will be left out. Friedman seems not to have heard Hayek’s warning, in 1947, about the illusion of choice for those without jobs. In the real world, Chilean unemployment topped 20%, thanks to the shock treatment Friedman was defending. By the mid-1970s, Friedman had long since abandoned scholarly pursuits and was fully embarked on a worldwide campaign against the welfare and developmentalist policies of the post-1945 order. He dined with Margaret Thatcher a year before her ascent to the British premiership, and cabled her a congratulatory message as the votes came in on election night. She replied with a telegram whose pugnacity would have made Hayek squirm: “The battle has now begun. We must win.”

And here’s something noteworthy on the effects of Neoliberalism even today: another abstract (this one from 2021) to munch on:

Neoliberalism has become the dominant ideology in many parts of the world. Yet there is little empirical research on its psychological impact. On the basis of a social identity approach to health, we hypothesize that, by increasing competition and by reducing people’s sense of connection to others, neoliberalism can increase loneliness and compromise our well-being. Study 1 (N = 246) shows that the more neoliberal people perceive society to be, the worse their well-being, and that this relationship is mediated via loneliness. In two experiments, we showed that exposure to neoliberal ideology increases loneliness (Study 2, N = 204) and, through this, decreases well-being (Study 3, N = 173). In Study 4 (N = 303), we found that exposure to neoliberal ideology increased loneliness and decreased well-being by reducing people’s sense of connection to others and by increasing perceptions of being in competition with others. In Study 4, the effect of neoliberalism on well-being was evident for liberals only. We discuss the potential impact of neoliberalism on different social groups in society.

So is it a bunch of current tycoons in charge or a system that is deeply entrenched in the West today or both? And how exactly do we as “individuals” fit in such a paradigm today?

Play it Again and Again and Again, Uncle Sam.

But this might be old news. I and others would argue that the United States has always been a country run by the moneyed elites with an excessive materialistic and authoritarian mindset—adopted largely from the Brits; that today’s current imbalanced, corrosive, and deteriorating domestic setup and ultimately self-defeating arrangement of state governance and what purportedly passes for self-governance and “individualism” derived from a lopsided and homogenous venture from the outset was predictable, as it was a natural progression from the time of the country’s founding (before even).

Recall, it was the Founding Fathers (i.e., Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay) who, via the Federalist Papers of 1787-1788 promoted and argued for a centralized republican government and ratification of its corresponding U.S. Constitution were “authors who assumed that people’s primary political motive is self-interest and that people—whether acting individually or collectively—are selfish and only imperfectly rational.” That limited understanding of human nature (Or perhaps they were very good at assessing their own and ilk.) would be part of their rationale to conveniently keep power in the control of the moneyed elites in perpetuum via Madisonian factionilization and dampen or effectively terminate the ascendancy of wider paradigms to work off of, much less build on, that looks past faith, religion, and limited (and limiting) ideologies to produce workable states of harmony. Basically, Plato was even dismissed. Plato 2.0 never came to be for the United States. And it seems an authoritarian shortcut for government that catered to (and played up) excessive self-interest and militarism was brought to bear instead.

David A. Eisenberg:

Historically, factions have proven fatal for popular governments, and if that danger is but dimly felt today, it is due not to the common sense of the American people, but to the uncommon sense of those who framed their republic. For Madison, factions were not slight headaches that could be ignored until they passed, but "mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished." Plato, who lacked Madison's historical record to survey, understood the malignancy of factions not just for popular governments, but for all political orders. As he argued, the best regime was the one that was "freest from faction," for it is faction that lies at the root of all political decay. Plato's — or Socrates' — solution to this perennial problem was to construct a regime that relied on noble lies, a rigorous education of body and soul (with more rigor for the latter), a rigid stratification of society based on merit, and the marriage of wisdom and power (i.e., the rule of philosopher kings). The infeasibility of this ideal has been lost on many readers of the Republic and has done little to thwart the ambitions of modern revolutionaries, from the French to the Russian and beyond, who have embraced the spirit of the Socratic city, if not its letter. As that revolutionary work and those historical revolutions attest, it is an oppressive spirit, one that is categorically antipathetic to freedom. (Even the Republic's philosopher kings are unfree inasmuch as they are obliged to leave behind the supernal world of eternal Forms for the subterranean world of ephemeral shadows.) This solution to the problem of faction was not lost on Madison, who understood that "[l]iberty is to faction what air is to fire, an aliment without which it instantly expires." But he rejected it. In his mind, such a remedy was worse than the disease. For, in the absence of liberty, man ceases to be man; something vital in him is extinguished. If factions could not be eliminated, they would have to be accommodated, but in such a manner that the pestiferous effects of that incurable mortal disease would be palliated. Madison's ingenious and paradoxical solution to this problem was, in part, to foster the proliferation of factions. Whereas Plato and his epigones sought (in vain) to prevent the outgrowth of faction (and by implication, transform human nature), Madison and his fellow founders encouraged that outgrowth by extending the territory, so as to multiply and diversify factions and prevent the pernicious preponderance of any one.

AND Robert Ovetz:

The rules of the Constitution work to diffuse, delay, and dampen change by rendering the system for making change, one of the “inconveniences of democracy” that Madison wanted to avoid, inefficient. Our system of government is mined with countless roadblocks and obstructions that make significant change impossible. The rule of property is protected against economic democracy. This book examines how the Constitution was intentionally designed — and continues to effectively function — just as the Framers intended: to impede political democracy and prevent economic democracy. The documentary evidence lays bare the purposefully inefficient design of the U.S. Constitution to protect both government and the capitalist economy from democratic control, and how change can only be made by tearing up the rule book and starting over again from the bottom up… …Admirers of the Constitution rarely grasp that the Constitution we have is an eighteenth-century rule book written in secret by 55 white men, of whom only 39 signed, 13 left, and 3 refused to consent to. These 55 achieved what previous plans to control their states and the previous confederation had failed to achieve through elections. These Framers needed a new system that would let those like them write the rules for how we are governed. Divided among themselves along varying competing interests, the Framers unified around the need to leave government to those like them with property and wealth. . . The Constitution is a rule book written in 1787 that still dictates how we govern ourselves in the twenty-first century. Our world has changed dramatically since 1787, but the Constitution is virtually the same. It is a rule book written by those who distrusted democracy and the people who would wield it, if they were allowed to rule…. …If the Framers could be said to have a “vision,” a claim repeated ad nauseam, it is the vision of the need to protect the shared economic interests as the property-owning elites from democracy. Recognition of their shared class interests compelled them to restrain the demands from below with a new federalist system that could check organized movements from democratically controlling the states while blocking the democratization of the economy. They were correcting an oversight — protection for all forms of property — lost during the Revolution…. …The Framers designed the Constitution to create a perpetual power of the elite minority to check the will of the majority, a minority check invulnerable to every legal, judicial, and constitutional reform short of a complete constitutional overhaul. There are not “defects” or “failings” as much as the consequences of an intentional design logic. This was celebrated by Hamilton and Madison, who wished to divide the population so sufficiently that they couldn’t effectively join forces with one another across differing secondary interests. Robert Ovetz | We the Elites: Why the U.S. Constitution Serves the Few

I have read the Federalist Papers—Nos. 1-20—and other original sources and have come to the same conclusions above. Of the 85 of them that shaped the fundamental ways of the nation, 51 of them were written by Alexander Hamilton who focused on a strong executive branch, the economy, and military buildup—particularly a strong navy to protect both national interests AND imperial expansion in the Western Hemisphere—a prelude to the Monroe Doctrine, a foreign policy that “has led to military interventions throughout the region, subversion of national governments, support for the richest and most despotic classes, the oppression of millions of Indigenous peoples as well as those of African descent, and the propping up of numerous dictatorial regimes” guised in national interests and sold as American progress and prosperity in the name of liberty (to some, but not all).

What’s more, the country was also birthed from one major orientation (and as a prescription to the environment) adopted from European colonialism that “the land and resources available for acquisition and economic development in North America starting in the 1600s truly made the continent a land of opportunity for early European settlers. The origins of the upper class in America can be traced to the wealth accumulated by Southern plantation owners and eastern economic elites from the 1700s through the mid-1800s, and then from the emergence of industrial magnates during the late 1800s and early 1900s.” As such, the United States was therefore birthed, guided, and mapped out with a colonizing/neocolonial mindset manifested as “continental colonialism” via “westward expansion, or even worse, Manifest Destiny.”

This major orientation and prescription was set in stone by those few Founding Fathers who had a narrow-minded appreciation of the interests of man, no pun intended, limiting their capacities and abilities to appreciate, experiment with, much less develop, other life viewpoint systems for the nation, some being more holistic than others (some being less humancentric than others) OR at the very least as a minority group that ultimately treated the actual dynamic nature of man in a static way beholden to a narrow paradigm of what constituted the “social contract” as defined by Locke, Hobbes and less (unfortunately) Rousseau, negating that holistic development of a person can indeed occur from the base level of an individual producing a wider worldview paradigm that could fairly take into account all Peoples, difficult as it may be it can be. But these were not crème de la crème teachers with all the knowledge we have on hand today on healthy human development and the times were, to be fair, rough.

The Founding Fathers certainly knew of alternative and more holistic models, some having studied Native systems of government themselves:

The governments of eastern North America that the Founders were most familiar with were confederacies of tribal nations, including the powerful Iroquois Confederacy in upstate New York. The Iroquois, Shawnee, Cherokee, and other political formations generally separated military and civil leadership, guarded certain personal freedoms including freedom of religion, and included somewhat democratic policies for referendums, vetoes and recalls. (Most also gave women a large role in government, something that wouldn’t make its way into the US Constitution for more than a century.)

AND (excerpts from this fantastic write-up by Dina Gilio-Whitaker):

…there is substantial scholarship on the influence the founding fathers derived from Native American governing systems and philosophies. A survey of the documentation demonstrating those influences based on the work of Robert W. Venables and others is telling for what the founders absorbed from Indians and what they intentionally rejected in their crafting of the Articles of Confederation and later the Constitution. Pre-Constitutional Era In the late 1400's when Christian Europeans began to encounter the indigenous inhabitants of the New World, they were forced to come to terms with a new race of people entirely unfamiliar to them. While by the 1600s the natives had captured the Europeans' imaginations and knowledge of the Indians was widespread in Europe, their attitudes toward them would be based on comparisons to themselves. These ethnocentric understandings would result in narratives about Indians which would embody the concept of either the "noble savage" or the "brutal savage," but savage regardless of connotation…. …the Founding Father who was by far the most influenced by Native Americans and had bridged the gap between European conceptions (and misconceptions) and real life in the colonies was Benjamin Franklin. Born in 1706 and a newspaper journalist by trade, Franklin wrote on his many years of observations and interactions with natives (most often the Iroquois but also the Delawares and Susquehannas) in a classic essay of literature and history called "Remarks Concerning the Savages of North America." In part, the essay is a less than flattering account of Iroquois impressions of the colonist's way of life and education system, but more than that the essay is a commentary on the conventions of Iroquois life. Franklin seemed impressed by the Iroquois political system and noted: "for all their government is by the Council or advice of the sages; there is no force, there are no prisons, no officers to compel obedience, or inflict punishment. Influences on the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution In conceiving the ideal form of government, the colonist's drew upon European thinkers like Jean Jacques Rousseau, Montesquieu, and John Locke. Locke, in particular, wrote about Indians' "state of perfect freedom" and argued theoretically that power should not derive from a monarch but from the people. But it was the colonist's direct observations of the political practices of the Iroquois Confederacy which convinced them how power vested in the people actually produced a functional democracy. According to Venables, the concept of the pursuit of life and liberty are directly attributable to Native influences. However, where Europeans diverged from Indian political theory was in their conceptions of property; the Indian philosophy of communal landholding was diametrically opposed to the European idea of individual private property, and it was the protection of private property that would be the thrust of the Constitution (until the creation of the Bill of Rights, which would return the focus to the protection of liberty). Overall, however, as Venables argues, the Articles of Confederation would more closely reflect American Indian political theory than the Constitution, ultimately to the detriment of the Indian nations. The Constitution would create a central government in which power would be concentrated, versus the loose confederation of the cooperative but independent Iroquois nations, which much more closely resembled the union created by the Articles. Such concentration of power would enable imperialist expansion of the United States along the lines of the Roman Empire, which the Founding Fathers embraced more than the liberties of the "savages," who they saw as inevitably meeting the same fate as their own tribal ancestors in Europe. Ironically, the Constitution would follow the very pattern of British centralization that the colonists rebelled against, despite the lessons they learned from the Iroquois.

But these Indigenous Peoples were at best “savages” to an ethnocentric bunch that would need homogenzing environmental changes to bring them up to par with Western European standards of being “civilized”. As a tangent, imagine if the Founding Fathers had cemented in their framework for republican government what today is termed “Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS)” or “holistic worldviews developed by Indigenous Peoples over generations…deeply rooted in local environments, emphasizing interconnectedness and oral transmission of knowledge through storytelling and ceremonies” differing “from Western epistemologies in their approach to nature, time, and knowledge validation. While Western systems often view nature as separate, IKS see humans as part of nature…crucial [today] for environmental stewardship, cultural identity, and addressing global challenges.”

IKS, for instance, could be seen in the “diverse farming systems” and “regenerative agriculture” that the Indigenous Peoples practiced before the arrival of the European settlers: intercropping, polyculture farming, agroforestry, and permaculture. But such a holistic worldview from a “savage” and “other” would be contrary (and opposed) to an expansionist colonizing and/or neocolonial mindset—as much as in 1787 as today—going against the grain of exploitative and excessively materialistic practices and certainly not welcomed by a dominant and domineering status quo who zealously guards their primacy over others as a “way of life.” The horror from the status quo in the early 1970s demonstrates how the neocolonial beehive mind reacts and responds. More recently, we have just witnessed a neocolonial genocide in Gaza primarily supported by the United States and a tragic overreach and abuse of hankering power by a U.S.-NATO alliance in Ukraine to illustrate the point.

BUT to be FAIR, amidst “economic stagnation, political fragmentation, and military crisis;” amidst “existential threats to the fledgling country in the form of mutinies, rebellions, and economic turmoil”; amidst the chaos of state formation, national survival in light of foreign and domestic enemies, and moneyed elitist interests against democracy; and amidst “not just a Southern set of interests there were also ruling cliques in Northern states, merchants and landlords, who were concerned with maintaining states’ rights and business as usual,” the guiding route taken was the Hamiltonian one. The Founding Fathers chose to go with what they had rather than cultivate what could be. And should we not ask ourselves today if we too not just “go along” rather build something new in drip fashion?

More Cowbells, Less of Everything Else

Again, of the 85 Federalist Papers, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton wrote 51 of them. Taking the bull by the horns even further, Hamilton would go on to found the Bank of New York, considered the oldest continuously operating bank in the United States, designing the nation’s financial system and helping establish Wall Street.

Pragmatic as this all sounds, there were also imperial ambitions at play. Recall above: “Whereas Plato and his epigones sought (in vain) to prevent the outgrowth of faction (and by implication, transform human nature), Madison and his fellow founders encouraged that outgrowth by extending the territory, so as to multiply and diversify factions and prevent the pernicious preponderance of any one.” And Hamilton writing in Federalist No. 22: “The fabric of American empire ought to rest on the solid basis of THE CONSENT OF THE PEOPLE.” All of this, relieving itself of a Plato 2.0 or other form of holistic programming for this other programming:

The idea of an American “empire” is not new to the twenty-first century. In fact, it is as old as the Republic itself. What some today call the “American Empire” emerged gradually and in two separate phases. The first phase began immediately after the War of Independence and lasted until the late nineteenth century. The second phase began around the time of the Spanish-American War in 1898 and continues to this day…. …One proponent was [Hamilton] an illegitimate child born on an island in the Caribbean Sea who came to the American colonies, fought in the War of Independence, wrote insightful and influential articles about the structure of the new United States government, financial institutions, and commercial industries, advised the president of the United States, and rose to the high office of Treasury Secretary… …As author of most of the Federalist Papers, he persuaded his countrymen of the need for a strong central government and a powerful chief executive. As Washington’s Treasury Secretary he launched the new nation on the road to financial and commercial growth and expansion. As the president’s chief foreign policy advisor, he helped Washington steer a careful course of neutrality between our old adversary Great Britain and our old ally France, so that the new nation could survive, grow, and prosper instead of intervening in European conflicts. Hamilton’s approach to economic and foreign policy was based on his belief and hope that the United States could emerge as a great empire, rivaling, and someday surpassing, the empire of Great Britain. Indeed, Great Britain was his model for shaping U.S. economic policies and institutions. Hamilton greatly admired the British Empire for its unparalleled financial and commercial power and its preeminent global position. As Treasury Secretary he generously borrowed British financial practices and encouraged trade with our former colonial masters and wartime antagonist. As chief foreign policy advisor to President Washington, he counseled cooperation with Britain, focused on the common security interests of Britain and the United States, and advocated the development of strong U.S. naval power. In 1795, Hamilton described his country as the “embryo of a great empire.”3.. …Hamilton’s vision of empire extended to the entire Western Hemisphere. In Federalist 11, he wrote that the nation’s “situation” and “interests” prompt it to “aim at an ascendant in the system of American affairs,” and he advocated “erecting one great American system, superior to the control of all transatlantic force or influence, and able to dictate the terms of the connection between the old and the new world.”… …Hamilton was an early proponent of what was later called America’s “Manifest Destiny,” the idea that the United States would expand from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific Ocean. As early as 1798, Hamilton called for the annexation of all the territories east of the Mississippi, including Florida… …The United States during most of the nineteenth century pursued and achieved Hamilton’s vision of a continental empire and a dominant position in the Western Hemisphere. That remarkable achievement resulted not just from Hamilton’s idea of an American Empire, but also from the financial and commercial dynamism and energy he set in motion as our nation’s first Treasury Secretary. As Ron Chernow concluded, “No other founder articulated such a clear and prescient vision of America’s future political, military, and economic strength or crafted such ingenious mechanisms to bind the nation together.”7 “Today,” wrote Chernow, “we are indisputably the heirs to Hamilton’s America…”8 By the late nineteenth century, the United States had achieved hegemony over the center of North America from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. The American Empire stretched from “sea to shining sea.”

And so we see the puzzle boxes/trick boxes put in play by the Founders Fathers that in the last 50 years has given rise to Neoconservativism (more on that later)—a trifecta of amped up militarism, expansionism, and neocolonialism—and the marketization of every aspect of our lives via Neoliberalism of whatever stripe it is. So the killing began and continues today. The national spirit and trajectory was set, not just for material accretion, but in an attempt to terminate wider perspectives on human nature that are at odds with selfish interests. For imperial aspirations is about primacy, first and foremost, without little to no regards to the vanquished, conquered, or ruled over. Or is there such a thing as a warm and fuzzy happy empire that I am unaware of? Certainly life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is not extended to the whole of humanity in empire-building. History has demonstrated this.

A State of Herculean Power is Needed OR Machiavelli Knew Why Real Revolutions Couldn’t Happen

Let’s get granular here: It isn’t just trivial that Locke came up with “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Property” and Jefferson (influenced by Rousseau and his understandings of the “social contract” and the “noble savage”) changed it to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence, with the hopes perhaps to dampen the Hobbesian-Locke outlook on life or to perhaps free things up a bit and give folks and society at large some wiggle room, though it’s apparent that the Framers instilled in the nation a more so grim Hobbesian-Lockean ethos that has remained in the United States as an integral self-defining and self-perpetuating orientation and prescription to life in a binding way.

David A. Eisenberg from “Human Nature and the Constitution”:

The anti-democratic leanings that littered antiquity withered away with the advent of modernity. The degree to which democracy is venerated in the present day — even North Korea thinks it profitable to present itself as one — indicates how sharply modern man's perspective diverges from that of his classical predecessors. To some extent, that divergence can be traced back to the abandonment of the teleological mindset, which coincides with the dawn of modernity — and not incidentally, but instrumentally. From the modern method, questions of purpose were excluded. Instead of conceiving man in the light of his natural end, modern thinkers began to ponder him in the light of his natural beginning. This approach was emblematized by the state-of-nature theorists who "returned" to a pre-societal world to divine what human beings would be like in the absence of government. Whether such a state ever existed is in some ways beside the point. The question that spurred their speculative endeavors was: What would humans, shorn of all societal accoutrements, look like? If society were to break down, would man reveal himself to be more angel or beast? What they beheld — at least the early modern theorists among them — was not uplifting: At heart, man is a rapacious knave who will maltreat his fellow man to profit himself, and will cease only when his own fears and physical limitations compel him to do so. This leads to Thomas Hobbes's famous characterization of man's natural state as a bellum omnium contra omnes [war of all against all], wherein "the life of man [is] solitary, poore, nasty, brutish, and short." From such foundational insights certain political lessons could be drawn, not least of which is that without authority there can be no peace; and not just any authority, but — in Hobbes's view, at least — an absolute one. On the face of it, this is not exactly an antidote to the anti-democratic teachings of the ancients, but Hobbes's notion of human nature had liberalizing consequences all the same. For what the Monster of Malmesbury concluded was that man's inhumanity is ineradicable. The proof was that neither the classical commitment to virtue nor the Christian exaltation of charity had done much, if anything, to ameliorate his nefarious ways — a lesson mercilessly hammered home in Hobbes's day during the Thirty Years' War, when Christian fell upon Christian with staggering savagery. Since humans evidently could not be corrected, it would be best to constrain them. And for this, in Hobbes's telling, an indivisible and absolute sovereign would be most effective. It was John Locke who grasped the rather glaring problem with this solution — namely that giving absolute power to a sovereign possessed of the same vices that convulse those he lords over is a recipe for man's ruin, not his happiness. But Locke's teaching is not so much a repudiation of Hobbes as it is a reformation: Limited government, not absolute government, is the key to peace and prosperity. While Locke rejects Hobbes's remedy, he accepts his premise that at bottom, man is an incurable miscreant whose avarice cannot be stamped out, but can be restrained or channeled. To mitigate the interminable discord that has pervaded history, Locke argued it would be more effective to establish institutions designed to check, rather than mend, the wicked ways of man. What follows from this — for Hobbes no less than Locke — is that human beings should largely be left alone. That is, the state — be it absolute or limited — should posit clear bounds regarding lawful behavior, but within those bounds should leave people free to pursue their own interests as they see fit, without paying any heed to the loftiness (or lack thereof) of those pursuits. Here lies the groundwork for classical liberalism, whose qualifier should not conceal its very modern bent. The state exists for the people, not the people for the state, and the object of the state is not to elevate or ennoble the people, but to protect the people and their elemental rights from the malign forces that perennially threaten to destroy them. Locke is typically credited with siring liberalism, but as Leo Strauss noted: If we may call liberalism that political doctrine which regards as the fundamental political fact the rights, as distinguished from the duties, of man and which identifies the function of the state with the protection or the safeguarding of those rights, we must say that the founder of liberalism was Hobbes. AND Whatever liberalism's lineage may be, a radically different vision of human nature emerged in the century that succeeded Hobbes and Locke — a vision that lent itself to a commensurately radical conception of the state. It was Jean-Jacques Rousseau who most forcefully undercut the accounts of his predecessors — both ancient and (early) modern. Rousseau accepted the reductive approach of the state-of-nature theorists, but he rejected their findings. In his view, those theorists had not gone back far enough. "The philosophers who have examined the foundations of society," he proclaimed, "have all felt the necessity of going back to the state of nature, but none of them has reached it." The being those philosophers purported to espy in the state of nature had too many of the trappings of civilization — as Rousseau put it, "they spoke of savage man but described civil man." Thinking through this experiment to its logical conclusion (or beginning), Rousseau found that man is by nature subhuman; a being with neither reason, nor speech, nor pride, nor property — features that, in various permutations, inhered in man naturally according to Hobbes and Locke, and defined who or what he is. In Rousseau's telling, man's natural state is not one of war and privation, but one of peace and plenty. Ironically, it was only when humans quit this Arcadian world that their existence was beset by that host of ills that has been a consistent source of lamentation throughout the ages: strife, scarcity, oppression, and the like. Perhaps the most momentous takeaway from all this was that, far from being naturally bad, man was naturally good. He was not warped by nature, but by society. Yet if man was naturally good and had become bad, he could be made — or remade — to be good again. And not just good: Man could be perfected. From this conception of human nature, a very different state — or maybe more to the point, a state with a very different raison d'être — is born. For the classical liberal, there is something stubborn in man that refuses to bend. Because it is folly to attempt to straighten what must remain crooked, the state should not concern itself with man's wayward desires, but only with those actions aroused by them that threaten the social order. A law-abiding reprobate is to be tolerated, not edified. Though himself no classical liberal, something of this spirit is reflected in Immanuel Kant's remark that the "problem of organizing a state, however hard it may seem, can be solved even for a race of devils, if only they are intelligent." But for the modern (or post-modern) liberal — and under this title should be subsumed not just the welfare-state liberal, but the socialist and communist as well — there is, in effect, nothing in man that cannot be bent. Humans are prodigiously pliant; almost limitlessly so. To permit man to remain crooked when it is possible to straighten him out would be irresponsible, even unconscionable. The problems that plague people are not so much their own fault, but society's. They stem not from some irrevocable defect that lurks in the human breast, but rather from the defective social order in which people find themselves immured. To rid the world of those problems, it is enough to simply rearrange that order. Correct society, and man will follow suit. Of course, for that Augean endeavor, a state of Herculean power is needed. AND It is no less true that the system of federalism, wherein power is partitioned between a national government on the one hand and state and local governments on the other, allows for the sort of moral commitments at the local level that are neglected at the national one. But such caveats cannot conceal the passivity that is implicit in them. The constitutional design allows for greatness without promoting it, and in those laboratories of democracy that are scattered across the federal republic, people are no more obliged to tinker with virtue than they are with vice — a verity made evident in the current day when, in many of those laboratories, all manners of vice are not only indulged, but invited. AND Since humans could not be purged of their depravity, prudence compelled the framers to devise a political order in such a manner that man's misdeeds could be abided without sacrificing the lofty ends of that order. The system would absorb vice without being undone by it. This approach is evident in the Madisonian republic as expounded in Federalist No. 10. What comes to light in that celebrated essay is a sober, if not somber, assessment of a human nature into which the "latent causes of faction are...sown." Historically, factions have proven fatal for popular governments, and if that danger is but dimly felt today, it is due not to the common sense of the American people, but to the uncommon sense of those who framed their republic. For Madison, factions were not slight headaches that could be ignored until they passed, but "mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished." Plato, who lacked Madison's historical record to survey, understood the malignancy of factions not just for popular governments, but for all political orders. As he argued, the best regime was the one that was "freest from faction," for it is faction that lies at the root of all political decay. Plato's — or Socrates' — solution to this perennial problem was to construct a regime that relied on noble lies, a rigorous education of body and soul (with more rigor for the latter), a rigid stratification of society based on merit, and the marriage of wisdom and power (i.e., the rule of philosopher kings). The infeasibility of this ideal has been lost on many readers of the Republic and has done little to thwart the ambitions of modern revolutionaries, from the French to the Russian and beyond, who have embraced the spirit of the Socratic city, if not its letter.

This narrower orientation AND prescription to life via Neoliberalism at the individual and societal level is self-defeating ultimately for the greater whole and in the long-run limiting and self-defeating for individual self-actualization and ultimate self-determination as it also retards innovation. Also, “trusting the virtue of the American People” alone too was a faux pas and contradictory by the Founding Fathers, given their outlook about the “nature of man”. Protecting “individual rights, freedoms, and property” simply did not suffice to create a self-refining social order. John Dewey, whose critique of traditional liberalism that favored a more active role for government, a liberalism based on genuine scientific inquiry and social coooperation rather than on a laissez-faire economic system, understood this. What the early programming did was take care of the “powers that be” at the time. And WE THE PEOPLE simply ended up with more cowbells enchanting/entrapping populations at the bottom level of Maslow’s pyramidical Hierarchy of Needs when a holistic and balanced approach can be constructed that turns a pyramid scheme into a circle, then into a spiral for a greater good. As such, WE THE PEOPLE today are in a locked groove of sorts, going round and round, playing a (and being played on a) Hobbesian-Lockean ethos rather than on a spiraling staircase that has greater possibility for ascendancy. Neoliberalism, be it reactionary, progressive, or otherwise, guarantees such rotations in place. Remember Thatcher’s words of 1981: “If you change the approach you really are after the heart and soul of the nation. Economics are the method; the object is to change the heart and soul.” And how many hearts and souls are now firmly cemented in marketizing Neoliberalism? What can be drawn from such a well over hundreds of years? Is there any surprise that we see an American Empire operating in a continuum of expansionism, militarism, excessive consumption, etc.?

Two Distinct Micro Encapsulations: Two “Others”

Years ago, I upset a former friend of mine of about 45 years of age at the time. In a conversation on race that he brought up, he was wanting to make me see how much privilege he had over me as a “white male.” This “friend” presented me with a copy of Act Like You Know, recently published in 1998 by the University of Chicago Press. Wokism was still not a thing. But it was making its way to pop culture levels, although I had gotten to understand it as Identity Politics 2.0—a vehicle for progressive Neoliberalism.

Very quickly, in my social science classes in a SOCSC sequence called “Power”, over the course of three quarters (1992-1993), I would gather that the takeover for Identity Politics → Identity Politics 2.0 so as to convert those political movements into working arms for Neoliberalism (for the homeland) and imperial pursuits (abroad) came about from the 4Cs:

Codification (defining the lingo of the aspiring marginalized group(s) and adopting said language)

Compartmentalization (factionalizing marginalized groups to employ them for the Neoliberal agenda and imperial pursuits, both at home and abroad)

Cooptation in full (of X marginalized and factionalized groups); and

Commercialization of factionalized and marginalized groups

This was the formula by which the current elites would gain control—and make money in the process. This is what was much later to be termed progressive Neoliberalism.

The current USAID scandal comes as no surprise to me. Just as it was no surprise to me while working at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in 2012—one of our company’s VVIP clients at the time—while overhearing an agenda meeting there, that after discussing the plans for mass movement of migrants into the U.S., the director at the time would utter, “And let’s put a face of color on it,” and afterwards, “And we know where the money is to be made—the cities.” And just as there’s no surprise to me that laying out the formula above (and below) here—from the horse’s mouth—won’t get the due attention it deserves.

Anyway, I responded with ease and related to this “friend” that from my own personal observations, I agreed that a certain degree of privilege was had by him on the material end (when I was wasn’t creating some form of art, I added), primarily the financial end, but that my life was intentionally holistic-oriented (I had decided on becoming a minimalist at 19.) and that the development of the emotional, intellectual, and spiritual was often more important to me than the financial. But this was a choice of mine, given I had graduated with a “door-opening” degree and was “doing my thing.” I also added that I wouldn’t trade the times I spent in Mexico as a teen and young adult feeling a warmth, closeness, and conviviality from the people there that I could not find in hypercapitalist United States. (By then I had already traveled to at least 15 different states in the U.S.) And to be honest, I found his lacking development in emotional and spiritual matters more a hindrance to him than anything else, confining and restricting him—frustrating him. So who has the privilege? I asked. Do you have “privilege” in such a scenario when at 45 you are not able to speak to your own mother on your sexual orientation or to friends and family about those deeper meanings, inquiries, etc. in life that you guard with a psychological moat and proceed in your hollow relationships with insularity? What “freedom” do you have under such conditions when you’ve been oriented to reduce life to a dogmatic materialistic and transactional enterprise? Not everyone sees the world through a Hobbesian prism, er, prison perspective (ie., "the life of man [is] solitary, poore, nasty, brutish, and short") where hollow relationships and cheap thrills, both based on immediate utility, replaces genuine relationship-building that consists of selfless active care of oneself, others, transparent communication, etc. And what social chains I broke didn’t come from luck; a natural disposition; or simply random enlightening events, but sustained work at developing a balanced life that appreciates and takes into account what I have concluded to be at the core level: the spiritual, physical, intellectual, communal/social, emotional, and spontaneous. The only privilege I see here is the potential to Be, thankful to get a chance at it, knowing that my relations in this world can improve from that good work. Do you push yourself in such a way? I asked. Are you happy with the lot you’ve built, given how you’ve been led by a certain cheese all these years?

The Missourian turned red and that was the last time he raised that topic.

It’s then no surprise to me that this is where the United States is today, since I know fairly well the Herculean task to break from my own insular ways.

Now on to Part 2, because, as I said, this is business.