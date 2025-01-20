There has been some wrangling on the webs on whether Israel controls the U.S. or whether it’s the other way around. I didn’t even know that who was in charge when it came to those two—or the West in general—was in question.
In any case, I have understood the U.S. to be the top Western dog for some time now, rabid at this point—since the early 1990s really when I took my social science general education sequence at the University of Chicago and studied the “philosophical foundations of [Western] modern social and political thought.” That’s one avenue where, among other things, I learned how the Western powers-that-be get ahead (and have gotten ahead over the centuries) so to speak—skullduggery and all.
And don’t let the humble words “general education” fool you. Those “soc” (pronounced sosh) classes were typical University of Chicago: academically rigorous, thorough, comprehensive, complex, exhaustive (and exhausting), etc. They were also revealing of American power’s fundamentals, intricacies, and most prominent sweeping machinations and super narratives like Manifest Destiny that channeled people, for better or for worse, like mice in a maze seeking cheese over the course of hundreds of years, including the beginnings and lead up to the U.S. taking charge and upholding the colonial exploitative and expansionist model(s) and activities that would make it a neo-colonial American Empire enterprise at scale, garnering it tremendous wealth and power such that by 1950 the U.S. with 5% of the world population controlled 50% of the world resources—all for the benefit and in the service of Western elites and those “privileged” enough to be recipients in what is no more than a vicious (ecologically unsustainable) pyramid scheme in the long run and at the end of the day.
I say “privileged” because if in losing spiritual, social, emotional, and honest optimal intellectual development—vibrant aspects of one’s humanity—for excess individualism and materialism is a “privilege,” I’ll take a pass. I understand the holistic route more rewarding. But to each their own, I suppose.
A snapshot look at the descriptors of SOSC 11400-11500-11600 (Power, Identity, Resistance I-II-III)—we just called it “Power” in my day—should give you an idea of what we students in our small (under 20) class sizes were looking at. Most of the names (and works) haven’t changed: Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Burke, Constant, Paine, Wollstonecraft, D. Walker, C.L.R. James, Smith, Marx, Durkheim, Mauss, Hayek, Kropotkin, Arendt, Friedman, S. Mintz, E. Williams, Hegel, Tocqueville, Nietzsche, Freud, Fanon, DuBois, Arendt, M.L. King, Foucault, Beauvoir, and C. Korsgaard.
Add to the list the first ten Federalist Papers; writings by Madison and so forth and so on; a book on Manifest Destiny; a work by Machiavelli; some thoughts by Rawls, thoughts by Malcolm X, etc. and one can see the intellectual playground a 19-year-old Mexican immigrant from the South Side of Chicago, having lived less than a mile or so from “da mayor’s” stomping grounds, had arrived to and was deliberating upon.
All of the above was also juxtaposed with previous and concurrent experiences that included teenage summer trips to Mexico City to visit an aunt and uncle—both successful civil engineers—who were frequently in contact with their good friend Vicente Fox, working at the local Catholic Church parish and listening in on how local politics goes about its daily business, and living the street life in Chicago. Imagine my telling Jamie Dimon years later, while bartending one of his shindigs where I’d also get to chat with Bob Woodward for more than a minute, listen to Henry Kissinger give his spiel, etc., that I knew the guy in the picture that sat in his study from my relatives in Mexico. And just to be clear, these aren’t “name drops” but revelations for the sake of succinct context of what the order of the day was and has been since I was a kid—all of this now processed and made sense of.
I’ll be blunt: Folks are being fucked with in ways they can’t even comprehend.
Oh, the Western decor changes, but it’s still the same shit game all these years: the rich take, take, and take like the Borg they are. There’s really not much more to it. The rest is detail and style. Who would have guessed that the U.S., a country founded and expanded with 300 years of institutionalized slavery and a genocide and displacement of its indigenous peoples that went from a population of around 10 million to 300,000, would creep along to imperial status and produce a creature like, say, Jeff Bezos? Right. And who would have guessed that the snake would begin to eat its own tail eventually? Right again. It’s an equation baked in the American pie. It was bound to happen. That’s the fundamental thing of it. It’s in its systemic nature.
I find nothing of where we are today, umm, surprising. In fact, I was wondering when the U.S. would come full circle again to support yet another genocide.
Here’s something on the slavery bit:
Of the many myths told about American slavery, one of the biggest is that it was an archaic practice that only enriched a small number of men.
The argument has often been used to diminish the scale of slavery, reducing it to a crime committed by a few Southern planters, one that did not touch the rest of the United States. Slavery, the argument goes, was an inefficient system, and the labor of the enslaved was considered less productive than that of a free worker being paid a wage. The use of enslaved labor has been presented as premodern, a practice that had no ties to the capitalism that allowed America to become — and remain — a leading global economy.
But as with so many stories about slavery, this is untrue. Slavery, particularly the cotton slavery that existed from the end of the 18th century to the beginning of the Civil War, was a thoroughly modern business, one that was continuously changing to maximize profits…
…In recent years, a growing field of scholarship has outlined how America — through the country’s geographic growth after the American Revolution and enslavers’ desire for increased cotton production — created a complex system aimed at monetizing and maximizing the labor of the enslaved. In the cotton fields of the Deep South, this system rested on the continuous threat of violence and a meticulous use of record-keeping. The labor of each person was tracked daily, and those who did not meet their assigned picking goals were beaten. The best workers were beaten as well, the whip and other assaults coercing them into doing even more work in even less time.
As overseers and plantation owners managed a forced-labor system aimed at maximizing efficiency, they interacted with a network of bankers and accountants, and took out lines of credit and mortgages, all to manage America’s empire of cotton. An entire industry, America’s first big business, revolved around slavery.
“The slavery economy of the US South is deeply tied financially to the North, to Britain, to the point that we can say that people who were buying financial products in these other places were in effect owning slaves, and were extracting money from the labor of enslaved people,” says Edward E. Baptist, a historian at Cornell University and the author of The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism.
Make no mistake, the colonial/neo-colonial exploitative and expansionist approach (refined over the years) remains intact today. It’s been on continuum status for several centuries now, contracting and expanding like a boa constrictor on its prey. The *ho-hum* cookie-cutter shit show in Ukraine (Yes, that was a a swipe at Victoria Nuland.) by the U.S.-NATO alliance, fudged up and fucked up by the not-so-brilliant inbred “yes” managerial crowd brats that indicates that an empire is on its way out, being one imbecilic example of it.
For the last 50 years or so it’s been dressed up in globalist neoliberalism and neoconservatism garbs—both carpetbagging con jobs whose purpose amounts to no more than the consolidation of power and wealth by the American elites and their European-Atlanticist tag-alongs and recently added Eurotrash bottom feeders for the sake of “democracy” “marketization” “wokism” blah, blah, blah spiel—all of this deeply associated with my alma mater unfortunately. So I know a thing or two (or three or more) about the Borg, as do others apparently who have ensured that resistance is not futile. (How about them Houthis? Wowzers.)
If you honestly believe that a neoliberal (American or European) wishes to bring prosperity to every individual on this planet and that a neocon (American or European) wishes genuine democracy for the world, I have some sand to sell you in the Sahara, at the very least a meme coin with a pup on it without utility. Anyhow, I provided some brief but indispensable insights as to why Israel is but an “Attack Dog for U.S. Empire” in POD#040. (The State of Israel, by the way, was established as an independent sovereign state on May 14, 1948. Where was the U.S. by 1950 again? Right.)
This isn’t to say that the Israeli lobby doesn’t have major sway. The recent short-lived ban of Tik Tok in the U.S. demonstrates just how much power the pro-Israel lobby has. But as I explained briefly to someone on Facecrack, “Israel is an attack dog/bulwark for U.S. empire, as such it’s part of the national security architecture. The Zionist lobbyists simply made/make their case be known and Congress approved/approves.” The case was that a Free Palestine Movement on Tik Tok had gone off the chain to publicly denounce the savageries committed by the state of Israel that were happening in Gaza and the state just wasn’t having it and went to mommy and daddy to shut it down—and Congress acted because they can’t have their bulldog get shut down in such a way. But why? Why does the United States support Israel so much?
Noam Chomsky had this to say about the matter in a two-pronged response in 2016:
Why does the United States support Israel? Well, there's a history. And a very interesting one that actually goes back to... goes back a long time. One thing to remember is that Christian Zionism is a very powerful force which goes back long before Jewish Zionism.
In England, particularly, Christian Zionism was a powerful force among British elites. It's part of the motivation for the Balfour Declaration and for Britain's support for Jewish colonization of Israel. Remember, the Bible said... you know... And that's a big part of British elite culture…
…Same in the United States. Woodrow Wilson was a devout Christian who read the Bible every day. So did Harry Truman. In the Roosevelt administration, one of the leading officials, Harold Ickes, once described the return of the Jews to Palestine as the greatest event in history. It's realizing the lesson of the Bible.
These are deeply religious countries in which the biblical command, so-called, are taken quite literally.
Also [And here’s where Noam got down to it], this is just part of colonization. This is the last phase of European colonization. And notice that the countries that are most strongly in support of Israel are not just the United States. It's the United States, Australia, and Canada—the offshoots of England…Anglosphere sometimes called. Unusual forms of imperialism.
These are settler-colonial societies. Societies in which the... not like India... not like the British in India, say...societies, South Africa, was a little like this, or Algeria under the French. Settler-colonial societies in which the settlers came in, essentially eliminated the native population, also driven by religious principles... Very religious groups driven by Christian Zionism. Those are major cultural factors.
So support for colonial-settler Israel is just par for the Western imperial course. Gold for the crown! Gold, er, gas or whatever and control, for the crown because God said this or that! And that’s the heap of it, retooled today for the West’s rules-based-order. Manifest destiny to the moon, er, stars, Mars—whatever—is what the latest “get-in-line” POTUS said.
So honestly, nothing new here for why we have witnessed a barbaric genocide in Gaza in our “modern” age fully supported by the U.S., the EU, Britain, Canada, and Australia—the Anglosphere and “unusual forms of imperialism”. No surprise at all. In fact, I was wondering when the powers-that-be would get around to it, so as to fire up that spirit of exploitation and expansionism once more; push and test how much they could get away with today-refresh, reset, and remix it once again for the masses. One more time for the Washington’s most hawkish “keepers of the flame.” Call me cynical or call me a cautious realist, but there’s nothing really new here.
Adam Hanieh (TNI Research Fellow and a Professor of Political Economy and Global Development in the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter) puts it brilliantly:
Too often, the politics of Palestine are viewed simply through the lens of Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, ignoring the wider regional dynamics of the Middle East, and the global context in which Israeli settler colonialism operates. Relatedly, solidarity with Palestine is frequently reduced to the question of Israel’s massive human rights abuses and ongoing violations of international law – the killings, arrests, and dispossession that Palestinians have experienced for nearly eight decades. The problem with this human rights framing is that it depoliticises the Palestinian struggle, failing to explain why Western states continue to support Israel so unequivocally. And when this crucial question of Western support is raised, many point to a ‘pro-Israel lobby’ operating in North America and Western Europe as the cause – a false and politically dangerous viewpoint that gets the relationship between Western states and Israel fundamentally wrong.
My goal in this piece is to present an alternative approach to understanding Palestine – one that is framed by the wider region and the Middle East’s central place in our fossil fuel-centred world. My key argument is that the unstinting support of the US and leading European states for Israel cannot be comprehended outside of this framework. As a settler colony, Israel has been crucial to the maintenance of Western imperial interests – notably those of the US – in the Middle East. It has performed this role alongside the other major pillar of US control in the region: the oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies, principally Saudi Arabia. The fast-evolving relationships between the Gulf, Israel, and the US are essential to understanding the current moment, especially given the relative weakening of American global power…
…The 1967 war demonstrated that Israel was a powerful force that could be used against any threats to American interests in the region. But there is a crucial dimension to this that often goes unremarked: Israel’s special place in supporting American power is directly connected to its internal character as a settler colony, founded on the ongoing dispossession of the Palestinian population. Settler colonies must continually work to fortify structures of racial oppression, class exploitation, and dispossession. As a result, they are typically highly militarised and violent societies, which tend to be reliant upon external support, which allows them to maintain their material privileges in a hostile regional environment. In such societies, a substantial proportion of the population benefits from the oppression of indigenous peoples and understands their privileges in racialised and militaristic terms. For this reason, settler colonies are much more dependable partners of Western imperial interests than ‘normal’ client states.2 This is why British colonialism supported Zionism as a political movement in the early twentieth century – and why the US embraced Israel in the post-1967 moment.
Of course, this does not mean that the US ‘controls’ Israel, or that there are never differences of opinion between the US and Israeli governments over how this relationship should be sustained. But Israel’s ability to maintain a permanent state of war, occupation, and oppression would be deeply imperilled without continuous American backing (both materially and politically). In return, Israel serves as a loyal partner and a bulwark against threats to American interests in the region. Israel has also acted globally (external link) in supporting repressive US-backed regimes across the world – from Apartheid South Africa through to military dictatorships in Latin America. Alexander Haig, US secretary of state under Richard Nixon, once put it bluntly (external link): ‘Israel is the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not carry even one American soldier, and is located in a critical region for American national security.’3
To be frank, the idea that Israel controls America’s foreign policy is absurd beyond the pale, delusional, and either smacks of some crafty deflection of a well-documented historical record (and ultimate approach) that can be traced from Columbus to the Islamic State OR minor whitewashing to save face for a fully Western-supported genocide or some combination of those two. It can also be an “exit out” tactic. But it ain’t gonna work. It would be akin to my saying that the local drug dealer is in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel or that a favored slave held a higher rank than a master on the plantation. Let’s get at the heart of matters if we truly wish to work through them. Here’s one for the shelves (descriptor below it):
The United States has been fighting wars constantly since invading Afghanistan in 2001. This nonstop warfare is far less exceptional than it might seem: the United States has been at war or has invaded other countries almost every year since independence. In The United States of War, David Vine traces this pattern of bloody conflict from Columbus's 1494 arrival in Guantanamo Bay through the 250-year expansion of a global U.S. empire. Drawing on historical and firsthand anthropological research in fourteen countries and territories, The United States of War demonstrates how U.S. leaders across generations have locked the United States in a self-perpetuating system of permanent war by constructing the world’s largest-ever collection of foreign military bases—a global matrix that has made offensive interventionist wars more likely. Beyond exposing the profit-making desires, political interests, racism, and toxic masculinity underlying the country’s relationship to war and empire, The United States of War shows how the long history of U.S. military expansion shapes our daily lives, from today’s multi-trillion–dollar wars to the pervasiveness of violence and militarism in everyday U.S. life. The book concludes by confronting the catastrophic toll of American wars—which have left millions dead, wounded, and displaced—while offering proposals for how we can end the fighting.
I’m not even going to entertain the one-man-show argument here, much less the duopoly con job when there is in fact (per the historical record) a genuine Uniparty when it comes to these matters, and I see both of these maneuvers as diversionary and, to be honest, a waste of time as the steady and more predictable geopolitical undercurrents at play, derived from the continued Western consolidation of power and wealth, are what draws my attention.
I suppose the state of Israel looks like a good scapegoat for the big mess—the morass the Western neoliberals and Western neocons have over the course of 50+ years or so put their respective countries in on behalf of the real elites that run those countries—the Western crusties find themselves in. And I suppose the “intelligence failure” bit played after the Iraq War wouldn’t suffice here as an exit out “strategy” of that morass and the debacle of Project Ukraine. The West has truly painted itself into a corner.
But why is this understanding important—that the U.S. is the one in control of Israel and not the other way around? Because it is in the proper understanding of things that a big picture emerges and one can gaze at a crystal ball of sorts and be steps ahead of calculable trajectories.
Yeah, I don’t buy the idea that Israel is the tail moving the head of the American Empire. The American Empire is in charge of its pups, vassals, bitches, bulwarks, etc.—Israel included. And if one reads the first few paragraphs of the “About” section of Citizen’s Trumpet, the reader will see what I mean by American Empire.
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson had some things to say on these matters recently-prescient as always:
On an “agreement” between Israel & Hamas
@ 00:28
Nima R. Alkhorshid:
Larry, how do you see the situation right now between Israel and Hamas? Are they going to reach a promising agreement—an agreement that lasts?
Col. Lawrence (Larry) Wilkerson:
That's anyone's guess. My guess would be—and I think it's an educated guess, even though I admit it's a guess—no.
But we've reached a point where—and the point is sort of predicated upon Donald Trump and his assumption of the presidency in this country and what he will do with regard to Netanyahu. He's been very, as usual, mercurial about that too of late. Some of these past statements of Trump have resurfaced. And he's reinforced one or two of them—as in Netanyahu is a stupid idiot. And I, you know, Trump has said that about a lot of people, even his own appointees from time to time, so you don't know what that means.
But I think we're at a point—and this is serious for Israel, very serious. I think we're at a point where the state is teetering—the Israeli State—certainly it's not a democracy anymore. At best it's an apartheid state with Jews running it. That's what it really is. And everyone else is a third or fourth-class citizen, or even worse has a 500lb bomb dropped on their head. And this is on the West Bank. It's in East Jerusalem. It's certainly in Gaza where probably 150,000 people now are dead. Sorry about that Lancet, you missed it by about 70,000. And it's true almost anywhere Israel treads, with the exception of—and they don't even treat some of the Jewish Israeli citizens well, especially those who still cling to the original concept of Israel, you know, a kibitz-laden territory. They don't like those people either because they don't fit in with the Zionist stream.
So it's at best a state without a reason for existing. It's an apartheid state without a reason for existing. Because it certainly doesn't exist for Jews, because for them it has to be a safe haven—it is anything but. And it certainly doesn't exist for the Arabs or Palestinian Arabs because for them, as I said, they're fourth, fifth-class citizens, much the way blacks were in the United States in the 50s and before—and some are still today they will tell you.
So what is Israel? It's a state, if anything, teetering on the brink of extinction right now. Partly because its own people are giving up on it to a certain extent. And partly because it has driven itself to this point. And partly because it is an international pariah. It will never shed that even if it were to do what South Africa eventually did. I think it would still carry the stigma of what it's done for the past 14-15 months on its back. That's going to be very difficult to rid itself of.
But let me hasten that—and, you know, this is my new theory and it's stupid me it took me a long time to figure it out—they're [Israel] the United States’ vassal, they do what we want them to do when we want them to do it and how we want them to do it. They kill for us. They murder for us. They slaughter for us. They keep the southern tier of the arc of instability instable—for us, the empire. So as long as we're behind them, causing them to do these sorts of nefarious deeds that they do and applauding them for it behind the curtains they'll exist as something. I just don't know what they'll be.
And this is just another outcome that is a part of that warp and woof. You don't know what Israel is from moment to moment. Will it be an honor of any kind of ceasefire agreement comes about? Very, very doubtful. They haven't honored the one with Hezbollah. Not a day have they honored the one with Hezbollah. They kill somebody every day in Lebanon. They drop some bomb or shoot some artillery around or apprehend some person in Lebanon every day along the line of conflict—the line of ceasefire supposedly. And the only reason they haven't been challenged majorly by Hezbollah is because Hezbollah has taken a real blow, with the loss of Syria and the loss of Iran in some respects.
So I don't know how to parse this other than to tell you there's more to come and it's not going to be good. And Biden is going to go out the door and [Antony] Blinken are going to go out the door saying, oh, look at what we gave you, we gave you, a ceasefire. Oh, by the way, we kept you in Ukraine too. Both utter disasters.
Gazans under Donald J. Trump & the Chaos of the U.S. Empire
Nima R. Alkhorshid:
Larry, do you see the situation for Gazans under Donald Trump, as we know he's trying to do, he's trying to force Netanyahu to make some sort of agreement with Hamas, but can we imagine this situation of Palestinians under Donald Trump? What would be the future—the near future for these four years of Donald Trump?
Col. Lawrence (Larry) Wilkerson:
My worst fear—other than allowing Netanyahu to go to the last Palestinian and shoot him in the head with a pistol himself—my worst fear is that we go back to the status quo ante. Netanyahu disappears from the scene. Some other person comes in and takes over the prime ministership. And Israel recedes to being just a little attack dog they are for the [American] empire, not really doing too much in the way of attack for a long time to come because, let's face it, their state is in total disarray and Hamas and Hezbollah, but Hamas principally, Hezbollah secondarily, and Iran slightly, have put Israel in a trick bag as a state.
I'm not, as I've said before, they won't be a democratic state. They haven't been for 15 years. But they certainly won't be that. And I'm not even sure they'll survive as an apartheid state because things are looking bad.
The only ingredient in that that I have no way of ascertaining other than to predict is the United States will not abandon them. Because as I said, it isn't the Jewish lobby; it isn't AIPAC—we use Israel. Israel doesn't use us. That's the tragedy of this. That's the pain of this. My country is responsible for every single Palestinian child, woman, and other individual who's dead now or who's homeless or who's landless or who's got to look at the future through eyes that say there is no future.
My country, the United States of America, is wholly responsible for that. The IDF and Bibi Netanyahu are our tools.
So I don't know what that means for the future except that the empire is going away too. But it's going away very slowly as empires tend to do. I don't think there's going to be a catastrophic end. There could be. But I don't think so. I think we're just going to recede slowly over time. And maybe Trump is the first architect of that recession. The first president to actually recognize it and begin to help it along its way. For example, withdrawing from NATO.
So that remains to be seen. And I'm not too confident that Trump really knows what he wants to do in any given time. So it's hard to say what he is actually going to do until he's done it. And even then you don't know. Look at the deal with North Korea in his first term.
So that's a very fragmented answer and a very complex situation. But I don't think things are going to get better. I think what we're going to see is an attempt at least to return to the status quo, that is to say the Palestinians will be severely really hurt. The Palestinians will have to rebuild with lots and lots of money from a lot of people. They've got to survive in a land that Israel doesn't want them to survive in and that we don't want them to survive in. We don't like the Palestinians anymore than Netanyahu. They're subhuman to us. They're subhuman to Netanyahu. When I say we, the leadership, certainly Biden, Blinken, Sullivan, and Austin. And apparently Pete Hegseth too today. In one of the hearings told he said, I hope they kill every Palestinian that they can—every member of Hamas or something like that. I mean he hardly hedged it even that way. That's the worst outcome of it all, as far as I'm concerned.
I would rather see Israel go completely down in flames or I'd rather see a real war break out that settled it one way or the other. And when I say a real war, I mean everybody gets involved: Iran, Turkey, the United States trying to hold its own—that's the only way you settle some things in the world. If you're going to constantly bleed people through war or warlike techniques, through proxies, sanctions, and other methodologies—that just prolongs the agony.
Edward Luttwak wrote a article one time: some wars must end. And in that article he suggested that some wars were necessary. You're not going to settle issues unless you have a war. Well this was no war. This was a slaughter. This was a genocide. This was a murder. Israel should be before the ICC. They should be drummed out of court and put in jail, the leadership anyway. And so should the United States of America. We should be standing before the bar with Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and all the rest of those thugs and we should be sentenced. I'm serious. But it won't happen because, you know, we're the big dog on the street on this side of the hemisphere, on this side of the globe.
But there's another big dog out there, another big dog that is slowly, slowly creeping up on us. And that's what a lot of this is about—a lot of this chaos we're trying to create from the Baltic—oh don't go, don't stop there, don't start there. Go to the Arctic. I just watched a webinar where we're trying to do everything we can in the Arctic to get ahead of the Russians of course. Oh yes, and we brought the Chinese now even though they don't have a single statute mile on the Arctic. We brought the Chinese in because the Chinese have expressed an interest in the Arctic. Well, wouldn't you be interested in the Arctic if you were the biggest economic power on the earth? Well, of course you would. But we've brought them in as an enemy. And we've always had Russia as an enemy there. So don't start at the Baltic, Larry. The Arctic to the Antarctic.
We have designed an arc of chaos to stop this creep of power, away from the American Empire and towards the new aborning empire in the East led by China.
“Ceasefire”: One for the Empire
@ 16:43
Col. Lawrence (Larry) Wilkerson:
But I don't like the looks of this so-called ceasefire group. It smacks of—it smacks of the usual things that Israel smacks of: I sign my paper and then I cheat. I sign the treaty and then I cheat. I sign the ceasefire agreement and then I cheat. I do whatever I please to do.
And I come back to the ultimate question why is Israel that way? Because it has the United States of America agreeing to everything it does. Indeed they are doing it for us.
Chaos: The U.S. Hegemonic Order of the Day
@ 22:06
Nima R. Alkhorshid:
Just look at the chaos. Look at the size of destruction. The chaos. The policy of having no strategy in Europe; in the Middle East; and all over.
Col. Lawrence (Larry) Wilkerson:
But there is a strategy, Nima. I'm not sure Biden's even aware of it and I'm damn sure not Trump's—not sure Trump's aware of it. I think the true Deep State—the part of it that is pushing this strategy; the part of it that looks at Vanguard and looks at State Group and looks at BlackRock and it says, hey there in Davos—that part of it is pushing their agenda. And their agenda is to stop China at any cost, whether it's using Ukraine as a proxy in the heart of Europe or using Israel as a proxy in the Levant.
Or in some respects using the situations around those situations, like, for example, right now we have a major effort, Nima, going on to undermine the sitting government in Georgia which sits very tentatively. We have another effort going on to stop Georgescu from being elected in Romania. We have another effort in Maldova. We will soon have an effort in Germany and one in France because we know that if things go the way they're headed right now—Austria, Germany, France—they're going to leave NATO. And if Germany leaves NATO, finito, it's over, roll up the curtain, close the door. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is finished. And there's every prospect that when AfD gets in and when they form a coalition—and people are saying, well they can't, they can't, they can't do, they…Wait and see. They're going to leave NATO.
Were I Germany, I'd leave NATO in a heartbeat because what has NATO done to me? What has my membership in NATO done to me? It's ruined one of the best economies in the world. It's taken my cheap energy and substituted expensive dirty energy. I wouldn't want to stay. And yet look what we're doing. We're trying to undermine other countries in that arc of instability we've created at the same time that major partners, because of what we've done in Ukraine and elsewhere, are probably going to be leaving. This is disaster. And Biden presided over it. Biden presided over it.
@ 25:03
Nima R. Alkhorshid:
I don't know if you heard; if you watched or you listen to the talk between Elon Musk and the leader of [Germany’s] AfD. I didn't see any sort of difference between the Green Party and AfD in terms of the foreign policy in Europe and in the Middle East. What would that—what would be the major difference between the Green Party and AfD in terms of the foreign policy of Germany?
Col. Lawrence (Larry) Wilkerson:
I think it's better to look at the glue, Nima. And I think the glue is becoming quite clear. There’s enough of Germany's cognoscenti, nomenklatura—whatever you want to call them, whatever term you want to use for the—I won't call them Deep State, I'll call them the people who really care about Germany and have some wherewithal, intellectually, physically, and otherwise to do something about it, know that they were turning to China; that they were turning to Russia for power and energy; and they were turning to China for Commerce. China knew that too. That's the reason that 16-hour railroad is in there ready to debouch as it were into Ukraine and into Europe—into the Heart of Europe.
They know that. They know what stopped them from doing that. And what undermined their turn in that direction. And it wasn't a turn designed to be inimical to NATO or to the West further to the empire. It was a turn designed to make them even more successful in the future—an understandable objective. And this is across the political spectrum in Germany. People understood this. Business people.
We stopped that. We stopped that first by blowing up Nordstream. And we stopped that by sucking them into Ukraine. And we had a compliant individual in the government because we put him there. Just like we put J Stoltenberg in NATO. And we put a lot of leaders in the Scandinavian countries through our machinations over the years. I was there when we started them. I was there in the government when we started them.
Germany's looking at a situation now where this didn't work. This really didn't work. Bad decisions all around. So how do we get out of this? How do we get out of this and establish some form of neutrality in the heart of Europe so that we can do what we need to do given this power ship that's washing over us and going to continue to wash over us, this magnet China pulling all of the cultural, informational, intelligence, military—every element of power you want to describe—is pulling towards the East, inexorably toward the East. And we're stopping it. And there are people in the middle who want to—they want to comport with it. They want to work with it. They want comedy, collaboration, and cooperation, not antagonism, not wars, not sanctions, which is what China wants. Wow! What a message to be sending out now that this is all happened in the West and NATO is collapsing.
Who's going to win? I'll give you three guesses and the first two don't count. The East is going to rise again. It is rising again. One in five people on the Earth is Chinese. Two in five are Indian or Chinese. Three in five are Asian. There's 70 plus trillion dollars in the GDPs of just 14 countries. You can't resist that forever….
Citizen's Trumpet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.