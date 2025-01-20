There has been some wrangling on the webs on whether Israel controls the U.S. or whether it’s the other way around. I didn’t even know that who was in charge when it came to those two—or the West in general—was in question.

In any case, I have understood the U.S. to be the top Western dog for some time now, rabid at this point—since the early 1990s really when I took my social science general education sequence at the University of Chicago and studied the “philosophical foundations of [Western] modern social and political thought.” That’s one avenue where, among other things, I learned how the Western powers-that-be get ahead (and have gotten ahead over the centuries) so to speak—skullduggery and all.

And don’t let the humble words “general education” fool you. Those “soc” (pronounced sosh) classes were typical University of Chicago: academically rigorous, thorough, comprehensive, complex, exhaustive (and exhausting), etc. They were also revealing of American power’s fundamentals, intricacies, and most prominent sweeping machinations and super narratives like Manifest Destiny that channeled people, for better or for worse, like mice in a maze seeking cheese over the course of hundreds of years, including the beginnings and lead up to the U.S. taking charge and upholding the colonial exploitative and expansionist model(s) and activities that would make it a neo-colonial American Empire enterprise at scale, garnering it tremendous wealth and power such that by 1950 the U.S. with 5% of the world population controlled 50% of the world resources—all for the benefit and in the service of Western elites and those “privileged” enough to be recipients in what is no more than a vicious (ecologically unsustainable) pyramid scheme in the long run and at the end of the day.

I say “privileged” because if in losing spiritual, social, emotional, and honest optimal intellectual development—vibrant aspects of one’s humanity—for excess individualism and materialism is a “privilege,” I’ll take a pass. I understand the holistic route more rewarding. But to each their own, I suppose.

A snapshot look at the descriptors of SOSC 11400-11500-11600 (Power, Identity, Resistance I-II-III)—we just called it “Power” in my day—should give you an idea of what we students in our small (under 20) class sizes were looking at. Most of the names (and works) haven’t changed: Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Burke, Constant, Paine, Wollstonecraft, D. Walker, C.L.R. James, Smith, Marx, Durkheim, Mauss, Hayek, Kropotkin, Arendt, Friedman, S. Mintz, E. Williams, Hegel, Tocqueville, Nietzsche, Freud, Fanon, DuBois, Arendt, M.L. King, Foucault, Beauvoir, and C. Korsgaard.

Add to the list the first ten Federalist Papers; writings by Madison and so forth and so on; a book on Manifest Destiny; a work by Machiavelli; some thoughts by Rawls, thoughts by Malcolm X, etc. and one can see the intellectual playground a 19-year-old Mexican immigrant from the South Side of Chicago, having lived less than a mile or so from “da mayor’s” stomping grounds, had arrived to and was deliberating upon.

All of the above was also juxtaposed with previous and concurrent experiences that included teenage summer trips to Mexico City to visit an aunt and uncle—both successful civil engineers—who were frequently in contact with their good friend Vicente Fox, working at the local Catholic Church parish and listening in on how local politics goes about its daily business, and living the street life in Chicago. Imagine my telling Jamie Dimon years later, while bartending one of his shindigs where I’d also get to chat with Bob Woodward for more than a minute, listen to Henry Kissinger give his spiel, etc., that I knew the guy in the picture that sat in his study from my relatives in Mexico. And just to be clear, these aren’t “name drops” but revelations for the sake of succinct context of what the order of the day was and has been since I was a kid—all of this now processed and made sense of.

I’ll be blunt: Folks are being fucked with in ways they can’t even comprehend.

Oh, the Western decor changes, but it’s still the same shit game all these years: the rich take, take, and take like the Borg they are. There’s really not much more to it. The rest is detail and style. Who would have guessed that the U.S., a country founded and expanded with 300 years of institutionalized slavery and a genocide and displacement of its indigenous peoples that went from a population of around 10 million to 300,000, would creep along to imperial status and produce a creature like, say, Jeff Bezos? Right. And who would have guessed that the snake would begin to eat its own tail eventually? Right again. It’s an equation baked in the American pie. It was bound to happen. That’s the fundamental thing of it. It’s in its systemic nature.

I find nothing of where we are today, umm, surprising. In fact, I was wondering when the U.S. would come full circle again to support yet another genocide.

Here’s something on the slavery bit:

Of the many myths told about American slavery, one of the biggest is that it was an archaic practice that only enriched a small number of men. The argument has often been used to diminish the scale of slavery, reducing it to a crime committed by a few Southern planters, one that did not touch the rest of the United States. Slavery, the argument goes, was an inefficient system, and the labor of the enslaved was considered less productive than that of a free worker being paid a wage. The use of enslaved labor has been presented as premodern, a practice that had no ties to the capitalism that allowed America to become — and remain — a leading global economy. But as with so many stories about slavery, this is untrue. Slavery, particularly the cotton slavery that existed from the end of the 18th century to the beginning of the Civil War, was a thoroughly modern business, one that was continuously changing to maximize profits… …In recent years, a growing field of scholarship has outlined how America — through the country’s geographic growth after the American Revolution and enslavers’ desire for increased cotton production — created a complex system aimed at monetizing and maximizing the labor of the enslaved. In the cotton fields of the Deep South, this system rested on the continuous threat of violence and a meticulous use of record-keeping. The labor of each person was tracked daily, and those who did not meet their assigned picking goals were beaten. The best workers were beaten as well, the whip and other assaults coercing them into doing even more work in even less time. As overseers and plantation owners managed a forced-labor system aimed at maximizing efficiency, they interacted with a network of bankers and accountants, and took out lines of credit and mortgages, all to manage America’s empire of cotton. An entire industry, America’s first big business, revolved around slavery. “The slavery economy of the US South is deeply tied financially to the North, to Britain, to the point that we can say that people who were buying financial products in these other places were in effect owning slaves, and were extracting money from the labor of enslaved people,” says Edward E. Baptist, a historian at Cornell University and the author of The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism.

Make no mistake, the colonial/neo-colonial exploitative and expansionist approach (refined over the years) remains intact today. It’s been on continuum status for several centuries now, contracting and expanding like a boa constrictor on its prey. The *ho-hum* cookie-cutter shit show in Ukraine (Yes, that was a a swipe at Victoria Nuland.) by the U.S.-NATO alliance, fudged up and fucked up by the not-so-brilliant inbred “yes” managerial crowd brats that indicates that an empire is on its way out, being one imbecilic example of it.

For the last 50 years or so it’s been dressed up in globalist neoliberalism and neoconservatism garbs—both carpetbagging con jobs whose purpose amounts to no more than the consolidation of power and wealth by the American elites and their European-Atlanticist tag-alongs and recently added Eurotrash bottom feeders for the sake of “democracy” “marketization” “wokism” blah, blah, blah spiel—all of this deeply associated with my alma mater unfortunately. So I know a thing or two (or three or more) about the Borg, as do others apparently who have ensured that resistance is not futile. (How about them Houthis? Wowzers.)

If you honestly believe that a neoliberal (American or European) wishes to bring prosperity to every individual on this planet and that a neocon (American or European) wishes genuine democracy for the world, I have some sand to sell you in the Sahara, at the very least a meme coin with a pup on it without utility. Anyhow, I provided some brief but indispensable insights as to why Israel is but an “Attack Dog for U.S. Empire” in POD#040. (The State of Israel, by the way, was established as an independent sovereign state on May 14, 1948. Where was the U.S. by 1950 again? Right.)

This isn’t to say that the Israeli lobby doesn’t have major sway. The recent short-lived ban of Tik Tok in the U.S. demonstrates just how much power the pro-Israel lobby has. But as I explained briefly to someone on Facecrack, “Israel is an attack dog/bulwark for U.S. empire, as such it’s part of the national security architecture. The Zionist lobbyists simply made/make their case be known and Congress approved/approves.” The case was that a Free Palestine Movement on Tik Tok had gone off the chain to publicly denounce the savageries committed by the state of Israel that were happening in Gaza and the state just wasn’t having it and went to mommy and daddy to shut it down—and Congress acted because they can’t have their bulldog get shut down in such a way. But why? Why does the United States support Israel so much?

Noam Chomsky had this to say about the matter in a two-pronged response in 2016:

Why does the United States support Israel? Well, there's a history. And a very interesting one that actually goes back to... goes back a long time. One thing to remember is that Christian Zionism is a very powerful force which goes back long before Jewish Zionism. In England, particularly, Christian Zionism was a powerful force among British elites. It's part of the motivation for the Balfour Declaration and for Britain's support for Jewish colonization of Israel. Remember, the Bible said... you know... And that's a big part of British elite culture… …Same in the United States. Woodrow Wilson was a devout Christian who read the Bible every day. So did Harry Truman. In the Roosevelt administration, one of the leading officials, Harold Ickes, once described the return of the Jews to Palestine as the greatest event in history. It's realizing the lesson of the Bible. These are deeply religious countries in which the biblical command, so-called, are taken quite literally. Also [And here’s where Noam got down to it], this is just part of colonization. This is the last phase of European colonization. And notice that the countries that are most strongly in support of Israel are not just the United States. It's the United States, Australia, and Canada—the offshoots of England…Anglosphere sometimes called. Unusual forms of imperialism. These are settler-colonial societies. Societies in which the... not like India... not like the British in India, say...societies, South Africa, was a little like this, or Algeria under the French. Settler-colonial societies in which the settlers came in, essentially eliminated the native population, also driven by religious principles... Very religious groups driven by Christian Zionism. Those are major cultural factors.

So support for colonial-settler Israel is just par for the Western imperial course. Gold for the crown! Gold, er, gas or whatever and control, for the crown because God said this or that! And that’s the heap of it, retooled today for the West’s rules-based-order. Manifest destiny to the moon, er, stars, Mars—whatever—is what the latest “get-in-line” POTUS said.

So honestly, nothing new here for why we have witnessed a barbaric genocide in Gaza in our “modern” age fully supported by the U.S., the EU, Britain, Canada, and Australia—the Anglosphere and “unusual forms of imperialism”. No surprise at all. In fact, I was wondering when the powers-that-be would get around to it, so as to fire up that spirit of exploitation and expansionism once more; push and test how much they could get away with today-refresh, reset, and remix it once again for the masses. One more time for the Washington’s most hawkish “keepers of the flame.” Call me cynical or call me a cautious realist, but there’s nothing really new here.

Adam Hanieh (TNI Research Fellow and a Professor of Political Economy and Global Development in the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, University of Exeter) puts it brilliantly:

Too often, the politics of Palestine are viewed simply through the lens of Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, ignoring the wider regional dynamics of the Middle East, and the global context in which Israeli settler colonialism operates. Relatedly, solidarity with Palestine is frequently reduced to the question of Israel’s massive human rights abuses and ongoing violations of international law – the killings, arrests, and dispossession that Palestinians have experienced for nearly eight decades. The problem with this human rights framing is that it depoliticises the Palestinian struggle, failing to explain why Western states continue to support Israel so unequivocally. And when this crucial question of Western support is raised, many point to a ‘pro-Israel lobby’ operating in North America and Western Europe as the cause – a false and politically dangerous viewpoint that gets the relationship between Western states and Israel fundamentally wrong. My goal in this piece is to present an alternative approach to understanding Palestine – one that is framed by the wider region and the Middle East’s central place in our fossil fuel-centred world. My key argument is that the unstinting support of the US and leading European states for Israel cannot be comprehended outside of this framework. As a settler colony, Israel has been crucial to the maintenance of Western imperial interests – notably those of the US – in the Middle East. It has performed this role alongside the other major pillar of US control in the region: the oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies, principally Saudi Arabia. The fast-evolving relationships between the Gulf, Israel, and the US are essential to understanding the current moment, especially given the relative weakening of American global power… …The 1967 war demonstrated that Israel was a powerful force that could be used against any threats to American interests in the region. But there is a crucial dimension to this that often goes unremarked: Israel’s special place in supporting American power is directly connected to its internal character as a settler colony, founded on the ongoing dispossession of the Palestinian population. Settler colonies must continually work to fortify structures of racial oppression, class exploitation, and dispossession. As a result, they are typically highly militarised and violent societies, which tend to be reliant upon external support, which allows them to maintain their material privileges in a hostile regional environment. In such societies, a substantial proportion of the population benefits from the oppression of indigenous peoples and understands their privileges in racialised and militaristic terms. For this reason, settler colonies are much more dependable partners of Western imperial interests than ‘normal’ client states.2 This is why British colonialism supported Zionism as a political movement in the early twentieth century – and why the US embraced Israel in the post-1967 moment. Of course, this does not mean that the US ‘controls’ Israel, or that there are never differences of opinion between the US and Israeli governments over how this relationship should be sustained. But Israel’s ability to maintain a permanent state of war, occupation, and oppression would be deeply imperilled without continuous American backing (both materially and politically). In return, Israel serves as a loyal partner and a bulwark against threats to American interests in the region. Israel has also acted globally (external link) in supporting repressive US-backed regimes across the world – from Apartheid South Africa through to military dictatorships in Latin America. Alexander Haig, US secretary of state under Richard Nixon, once put it bluntly (external link): ‘Israel is the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not carry even one American soldier, and is located in a critical region for American national security.’3

To be frank, the idea that Israel controls America’s foreign policy is absurd beyond the pale, delusional, and either smacks of some crafty deflection of a well-documented historical record (and ultimate approach) that can be traced from Columbus to the Islamic State OR minor whitewashing to save face for a fully Western-supported genocide or some combination of those two. It can also be an “exit out” tactic. But it ain’t gonna work. It would be akin to my saying that the local drug dealer is in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel or that a favored slave held a higher rank than a master on the plantation. Let’s get at the heart of matters if we truly wish to work through them. Here’s one for the shelves (descriptor below it):

The United States has been fighting wars constantly since invading Afghanistan in 2001. This nonstop warfare is far less exceptional than it might seem: the United States has been at war or has invaded other countries almost every year since independence. In The United States of War, David Vine traces this pattern of bloody conflict from Columbus's 1494 arrival in Guantanamo Bay through the 250-year expansion of a global U.S. empire. Drawing on historical and firsthand anthropological research in fourteen countries and territories, The United States of War demonstrates how U.S. leaders across generations have locked the United States in a self-perpetuating system of permanent war by constructing the world’s largest-ever collection of foreign military bases—a global matrix that has made offensive interventionist wars more likely. Beyond exposing the profit-making desires, political interests, racism, and toxic masculinity underlying the country’s relationship to war and empire, The United States of War shows how the long history of U.S. military expansion shapes our daily lives, from today’s multi-trillion–dollar wars to the pervasiveness of violence and militarism in everyday U.S. life. The book concludes by confronting the catastrophic toll of American wars—which have left millions dead, wounded, and displaced—while offering proposals for how we can end the fighting.

I’m not even going to entertain the one-man-show argument here, much less the duopoly con job when there is in fact (per the historical record) a genuine Uniparty when it comes to these matters, and I see both of these maneuvers as diversionary and, to be honest, a waste of time as the steady and more predictable geopolitical undercurrents at play, derived from the continued Western consolidation of power and wealth, are what draws my attention.

I suppose the state of Israel looks like a good scapegoat for the big mess—the morass the Western neoliberals and Western neocons have over the course of 50+ years or so put their respective countries in on behalf of the real elites that run those countries—the Western crusties find themselves in. And I suppose the “intelligence failure” bit played after the Iraq War wouldn’t suffice here as an exit out “strategy” of that morass and the debacle of Project Ukraine. The West has truly painted itself into a corner.

But why is this understanding important—that the U.S. is the one in control of Israel and not the other way around? Because it is in the proper understanding of things that a big picture emerges and one can gaze at a crystal ball of sorts and be steps ahead of calculable trajectories.

Yeah, I don’t buy the idea that Israel is the tail moving the head of the American Empire. The American Empire is in charge of its pups, vassals, bitches, bulwarks, etc.—Israel included. And if one reads the first few paragraphs of the “About” section of Citizen’s Trumpet, the reader will see what I mean by American Empire.

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson had some things to say on these matters recently-prescient as always: