Author’s Note: As we watch Israel commit suicide, some context is in order, highlighting why the Global South (70-80% of the actual world) has had enough. And here are some of the best excerpts from the webs:

Noam Chomsky - Why Does the U.S. Support Israel? | JULY 2, 2016

@ 00:00 Noam Chomsky: Why does the United States support Israel? Well, there's a history. And a very interesting one that actually goes back to... goes back a long time. One thing to remember is that Christian Zionism is a very powerful force which goes back long before Jewish Zionism. In England, particularly, Christian Zionism was a powerful force among British elites. It's part of the motivation for the Balfour Declaration and for Britain's support for Jewish colonization of Israel. Remember, the Bible said... you know... And that's a big part of British elite culture.

Noam Chomsky (continued): @ 00:43 Same in the United States. Woodrow Wilson was a devout Christian who read the Bible every day. So did Harry Truman. In the Roosevelt administration, one of the leading officials, Harold Ickes, once described the return of the Jews to Palestine as the greatest event in history. It's realizing the lesson of the Bible. These are deeply religious countries in which the biblical command, so-called, are taken quite literally. Also, this is just part of colonization. This is the last phase of European colonization. And notice that the countries that are most strongly in support of Israel are not just the United States. It's the United States, Australia, and Canada—the offshoots of England…Anglosphere sometimes called. Unusual forms of imperialism. These are settler-colonial societies. Societies in which the... not like India... not like the British in India, say...societies, South Africa, was a little like this, or Algeria under the French. Settler-colonial societies in which the settlers came in, essentially eliminated the native population, also driven by religious principles... Very religious groups driven by Christian Zionism. Those are major cultural factors. There are also significant geo-strategic factors. In...You go back to 1948. There was actually a split between the State Department and the Pentagon in the United States over how to react to the new state of Israel. The State Department was…was…questioned... It was not committed strongly to Israeli conquests, the establishment of the state, and was concerned about the refugees. It wanted an implementation of the refugee problem. The Pentagon, on the other hand, [inaudible] was very impressed with Israel's military potential—the Israeli military successes. If you look back at the internal record, in declassified, the Joint Chiefs of Staff described Israel as the second largest military force in the region after Turkey and a potential base for U.S. power in the region. That continued. Can't run through the whole record. But in 1958 when there was a serious crisis in the region, Israel was the only state that strongly cooperated with Britain and the United States and it won plenty of support from the governments and the military for that reason. 1967 is when the current relations with Israel were pretty much established. Israel performed a major service to the United States by destroying secular Arab nationalism, a major enemy of the United States, and supporting radical Islam, which the U.S. supported and it continues right until the present. Right now, we saw an example of that just during the... uh... Gaza, latest Gaza attack. You recall that at one point Israel began to run out of munitions during the assault despite the fact that it's armed to the teeth. The United States provided Israel with additional munitions through the Pentagon. And notice where they were taken from. These were U.S. munitions pre-positioned in Israel for eventual use by U.S. Forces—one of many signs of how Israel is regarded as essentially a military officer of the United States, very close intelligence relations that go way back, many other connections. And the media tend to take up, to support the policy of the government with very few—kind of little questioning around the edges, but basically accept the policy. @ 06:52 The tendency of the intellectual community to go along like a herd in support of state power, private power is just overwhelming. Intellectuals like to think of themselves as dissident, critical, courageous, standing up against power. Absolutely untrue. You look at the historical record that's a small fringe, and they're usually punished. The mainstream tends to be what was once called a herd of independent minds marching in support of state power. Nothing new here. Unfortunate. You have to fight against it. Not new.

John Pilger | Breaking the Last Taboo: Gaza and the Threat of World War September 11, 2014

“…For many people, the truth is out now. At last, they know. Those once intimidated into silence can’t look away now. Staring at them from their TV, laptop, phone, is proof of the barbarism of the Israeli state and the great destructive force of its mentor and provider, the United States, the cowardice of European governments, and the collusion of others, such as Canada and Australian, in this epic crime.

The attack on Gaza was an attack on all of us. The siege of Gaza is a siege of all of us. The denial of justice to Palestinians is a symptom of much of humanity under siege and a warning that the threat of a new world war is growing by the day.

When Nelson Mandela called the struggle of Palestine “the greatest moral issue of our time,” he spoke on behalf of true civilization, not that which empires invent. In Latin America, the governments of Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, El Salvador, Peru and Ecuador have made their stand on Gaza. Each of these countries has known its own dark silence when immunity for mass murder was sponsored by the same godfather in Washington that answered the cries of children in Gaza with more ammunition to kill them.

Unlike Netanyahu and his killers, Washington’s pet fascists in Latin America didn’t concern themselves with moral window dressing . They simply murdered, and left the bodies on rubbish dumps. For Zionism, the goal is the same: to dispossess and ultimately destroy an entire human society, a truth that 225 Holocaust survivors and their descendants have compared with the genesis of genocide.

Nothing has changed since the Zionists’ infamous “Plan D” in 1948 that ethnically cleansed an entire people. Recently, on the website of the Times of Israel were the words: “Genocide is Permissible.” A deputy speaker of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Moshe Feiglin, demands a policy of mass expulsion into concentration camps. An MP, Ayelet Shaked, whose party is a member of the governing coalition, calls for the extermination of Palestinian mothers to prevent them giving birth to what she calls “little snakes.”

For years, reporters have watched Israeli soldiers bait Palestinian children by abusing them through loud-speakers. Then they shoot them dead. For years, reporters have known about Palestinian women about to give birth and refused passage through a roadblock to a hospital; and the baby has died, and sometimes the mother.

For years, reporters have known about Palestinian doctors and ambulance crews given permission by Israeli commanders to attend the wounded or remove the dead, only to be shot through the head.

For years, reporters have known about stricken people prevented from getting life-saving treatment, or shot dead when they’ve tried to reach a clinic for chemotherapy treatment. One elderly lady with a walking stick was murdered in this way – a bullet in her back.

When I put the facts of this crime to Dori Gold, a senior adviser to the Israeli prime minister, he said, “Unfortunately in every kind of warfare there are cases of civilians who are accidentally killed. But the case you cite was not terrorism. Terrorism means putting the crosshairs of the sniper’s rifle on a civilian deliberately.”

I replied, “That’s exactly what happened.”

“No,” he said, “it did not happen.”

Such a lie or delusion is repeated unerringly by Israel’s apologists. As the former New York Times reporter Chris Hedges points out, the reporting of such an atrocity invariably ends up as “caught in the crossfire.” For as long as I have covered the Middle East, much, if not most, of the western media has colluded in this way.”

“Understanding the sophistry and power of liberal propaganda is key to understanding why Israel’s outrages endure; why the world looks on; why sanctions are never applied to Israel; and why nothing less than a total boycott of everything Israeli is now a measure of basic human decency.

The most incessant propaganda says Hamas is committed to the destruction of Israel. Khaled Hroub, the Cambridge University scholar considered a world leading authority on Hamas, says this phrase is “never used or adopted by Hamas, even in its most radical statements.” The oft-quoted “anti-Jewish” 1988 Charter was the work of “one individual and made public without appropriate Hamas consensus . . . The author was one of the ‘old guard’ “; the document is regarded as an embarrassment and never cited.

Hamas has repeatedly offered a 10-year truce with Israel and has long settled for a two-state solution. When Medea Benjamin, the fearless Jewish-American activist, was in Gaza, she carried a letter from Hamas leaders to President Obama that made clear the government of Gaza wanted peace with Israel. It was ignored. I personally know of many such letters carried in good faith, ignored or dismissed.

The unforgivable crime of Hamas is a distinction almost never reported: It is the only Arab government to have been freely and democratically elected by its people. Worse, it has now formed a government of unity with the Palestinian Authority. A single, resolute Palestinian voice – in the General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court – is the most feared threat.

Since 2002, a pioneering media unit at Glasgow University has produced remarkable studies of reporting and propaganda in Israel/Palestine. Professor Greg Philo and his colleagues were shocked to find a public ignorance compounded by TV news reporting. The more people watched, the less they knew.

Greg Philo says the problem is not “bias” as such. Reporters and producers are as moved as anyone by the suffering of Palestinians; but so imposing is the power structure of the media – as an extension of the state and its vested interests – that critical facts and historical context are routinely suppressed.

Incredibly, less than 9 percent of young viewers interviewed by Professor Philo’s team were aware that Israel was the occupying power, and that the illegal settlers were Jewish; many believed them to be Palestinian. The term “Occupied Territories” was seldom explained. Words such as “murder,””atrocity,” and “cold-blooded killing” were used only to describe the deaths of Israelis.”

“As for the myth that “vulnerable” and “isolated” Israel is surrounded by enemies, Israel is actually surrounded by strategic allies. The Palestinian Authority, bankrolled, armed and directed by the United States, has long colluded with Tel Aviv. Standing shoulder to shoulder with Netanyahu are the tyrannies in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar – if the World Cup ever gets to Qatar, count on Mossad to run the security.

Resistance is humanity at its bravest and most noble. The resistance in Gaza is rightly compared with the 1943 Jewish uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto – which also dug tunnels and deployed tactics of subterfuge and surprise against an overpowering military machine. The last surviving leader of the Warsaw uprising, Marek Edelman, wrote a letter of solidarity to the Palestinian resistance, comparing it with the ZOB, his ghetto fighters. The letter began: “Commanders of the Palestine military, paramilitary and partisan operations – and to all soldiers [of Palestine].”

“There are dangers in telling this truth, in breaching what Edward Said called “the last taboo.” My documentary, Palestine Is Still the Issue, was nominated for a BAFTA, a British academy award, and praised by the Independent Television Commission for its “journalistic integrity” and the “care and thoroughness with which it was researched.” Yet, within minutes of the film’s broadcast on Britain’s ITV Network, a shock wave struck – a deluge of emails described me as a “demonic psychopath,” “a purveyor of hate and evil” and “an anti-Semite of the most dangerous kind.” Much of this was orchestrated by Zionists in the United States who could not possibly have seen the film. Death threats arrived at a rate of one a day.”

“Since 2001, the United States and its allies have been on a rampage. In Iraq, at least 700,000 men, woman and children are dead as a result. The rise of jihadists – in a country where there was none – is the result. Known as al-Qaeda and now the Islamic State, modern jihadism was invented by the United States and Britain, assisted by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The original aim was to use and develop an Islamic fundamentalism that had barely existed in much of the Arab world to undermine pan-Arab movements and secular governments. By the 1980s, this had become a weapon to destroy the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. The CIA called it Operation Cyclone; and a cyclone it turned out to be, with its unleashed fury blowing back in the faces of its creators. The attacks of 9/11 and in London in July 2005 were the result of this blowback, as were the recent, gruesome murders of the American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff. For more than a year, the Obama administration armed the killers of these two young men – then known as ISIS in Syria – to destroy the secular government in Damascus.

The West’s principal “ally” in this imperial mayhem is the medieval state where beheadings are routinely and judicially carried out – Saudi Arabia. Whenever a member of the British Royal Family is sent to this barbaric place, you can bet your bottom petrodollar that the British government wants to sell the sheiks more fighter planes, missiles, manacles. Most of the 9/11 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, which bankrolls jihadists from Syria to Iraq.

Why must we live in this state of perpetual war?

The immediate answer lies in the United States, where a secret and unreported coup has taken place. A group known as the Project for a New American Century, the inspiration of Dick Cheney and others, came to power with the administration of George W Bush. Once known in Washington as the “crazies,” this extreme sect believes in what the US Space Command calls “ full spectrum dominance” .”

“Under both Bush and Obama, a19th century imperial mentality has infused all departments of state. Raw militarism is ascendant; diplomacy is redundant. Nations and governments are judged as useful or expendable: to be bribed or threatened or “sanctioned.”

On July 31 [2014], the National Defense Panel in Washington published a remarkable document that called for the United States to prepare to fight six major wars simultaneously. At the top of the list were Russia and China – nuclear powers.

In one sense, a war against Russia has already begun. While the world watched horrified as Israel assaulted Gaza, similar atrocities in eastern Ukraine were barely news. At the time of writing, two Ukrainian cities of Russian-speaking people – Donetsk and Luhansk – are under siege: their people and hospitals and schools blitzed by a regime in Kiev that came to power in a putsch led by neo-Nazis backed and paid for by the United States. The coup was the climax of what the Russian political observer Sergei Glaziev describes as a 20-year “grooming of Ukrainian Nazis aimed at Russia.” Actual fascism has risen again in Europe and not one European leader has spoken against it, perhaps because the rise of fascism across Europe is now a truth that dares not speak its name.

With its fascist past and present, Ukraine is now a CIA theme park, a colony of NATO and the International Monetary Fund. The fascist coup in Kiev in February was the boast of US assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland , whose “coup budget” ran to $5 billion. But there was a setback. Moscow prevented the seizure of its legitimate Black Sea naval base in Russian-speaking Crimea. A referendum and annexation quickly followed. Represented in the West as the Kremlin’s “aggression,” this serves to turn truth on its head and cover Washington’s goals: to drive a wedge between a “pariah” Russia and its principal trading partners in Europe and eventually to break up the Russian Federation. American missiles already surround Russia; NATO’s military build-up in the former Soviet republics and eastern Europe is the biggest since the second world war.”

“Neo-Nazis become mere “nationalists.” “News” sourced to the Kiev junta ensures the suppression of a U-run coup and the junta’s systematic ethnic cleaning of the Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine. That this should happen in the borderland through which the original Nazis invaded Russia, extinguishing some 22 million Russian lives, is of no interest. What matters is a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine that seems difficult to prove beyond familiar satellite images that evoke Colin Powell’s fictional presentation to the United Nations “proving” that Saddam Hussein had WMD. “You need to know that accusations of a major Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine appear not to be supported by reliable intelligence,” wrote a group of former senior US intelligence officials and analysts, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Rather, the ‘intelligence’ seems to be of the same dubious, politically ‘fixed’ kind used 12 years ago to ‘justify’ the U.S.-led attack on Iraq.”

The jargon is “controlling the narrative.” In his seminal Culture and Imperialism, Edward Said was more explicit: the western media machine was now capable of penetrating deep into the consciousness of much of humanity with a “wiring” as influential as that of the imperial navies of the 19th century. Gunboat journalism, in other words. Or war by media.”

Judging Freedom | Alastair Crooke: The Middle East One year after October 7th 2023

@ 02:00 Judge Napolitano: This may sound like an encyclopedic question, but how has the Middle East changed in just one year—this past year. Alastair Crooke: It's dramatically changed. But I would say also it's now no longer about just the Middle East. It is expanded further than that. Essentially what happened on the 7th of October was the old paradigm exploded, was completely broken and destroyed—something that no one can go back to any longer. But apart from that, it evoked the old memories of what happened. It's about the Second World War. The First World War. These two wars were supposed to end colonialism. It was supposed to lead to independence and a certain degree of, if you like, sovereignty for people. And of course that never happened. And what happened instead was a new form of colonialism—a geo-financialized, if you like, colonialism which didn't entail having boots on the ground across the world but was, uh, made people very much feudal properties as much as ever. And as a consequence what we're seeing really is the Palestinians were iconic in this, the struggle for, if you like, the end of colonialism the end of, if you like, hegemony, and the ability to secure justice. And so this is one of the main things that has happened. And I why said it’s become worldwide, in a sense, and global is really because on the one hand it's very clear that the U.S., at least the U.S. administration together with Israel is planning an attack on Iran. And that is very clear. And they've said that and it's a question of what gets attacked. Now, the point really about this is behind Iran now is Russia. Russia is providing air defenses, providing support. There are Russians on the ground managing this and the electronic warfare systems that are there and has close direct integrated intelligence with Iran and behind Israel stands United States. Let's be absolutely clear, there is no way Israel is going to be able to sustain an attack on Iran without manifest and substantial support from the United States. Judge Napolitano: And will it get manifest support from the United States and if so in what form will that come? And if that happens will Iran get manifest support from Russia? Alastair Crooke: Well, again, I mean what's happened, Israeli, something it's not clear quite how much support for the following reason. When Israel decided to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah and the leadership and then to start bombing almost randomly in Beirut, this was the starting gun for suggesting that this was the beginning of Israel's bombing war, not only on Lebanon, not only on the Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank, but increasingly, and now what is happening, on Syria. And it will extend to Iraq, as it has to, if you like, the Houthis and to Yemen. These are what Netanyahu calls the, if you like, the tentacles of the octopus. And the head of the octopus is essentially, of course Iran. And that's where, if you like, there's a meshing of interest between the United States and Israel. Because a faction in the United States has long wanted to knock out Iran, which it sees as then weakening Russia and making Russia's ability to control the heartland, the whole of Central Asia, much less plausible and likely. So we are moving in that direction. But we've seen a lot of, if you like, this period of hubris, that the pendulum is swinging towards Israel's way, that we've seen them talking about this, the New World Order, can be seized. We see this in the United States, in Europe, but overall in Israel. And it's accompanied with a great deal of, if you like, gaslighting—gaslighting about how successful they're being in their project, how successful it will be that they will take out the strengths of Hezbollah as they have Hamas, and so on. And so there's a sort of sense that is quite strongly held in parts of the United States and in Europe that, you know, somehow Israel is on a winning streak. But you know these are the pendulums of war. And a lot of this is just gaslighting. So I wanted to sort of bring you a report from the battlefield in the sense of to start with with Hezbollah. Hezbollah has managed to, if you like, correct after the devastating loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has managed to reconstruct its leadership, its command and control, its functioning and yet the evidence of that is quite obvious. It is firing rockets. It fired today big, for the first time, major rockets into Haifa, large missiles in Haifa. And it is fighting very successfully in the south of Lebanon. And just to explain and put it into context, where does Hezbollah stand now after the loss of, well its forces, I think, it is no exaggeration to say that its military forces are intact—90% intact—that in fact Israel is losing more men in South Lebanon than Hezbollah is losing. Hezbollah is continuing its rocket fire on, if you like, the logistics of Israel, on the elements. Yes, they still have to sort out what happened to the senior leadership that has been displaced. But they're on the way to do that. It'll take a little time to sort out how this technical attack was mounted. But in the meantime if, as I say, another leadership has taken control. All that you hear about how many people have been killed, most of these just Lebanese citizens, has been a huge displacement of the Lebanese from the South, but still about 30% remain in Lebanon. Israel has no bridge head in the south at all. They do very short quick raids.

Danny Haiphong | Iran Warns Israel BIGGER Strike Coming, Hezbollah OVERWHELMS IDF Invasion w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Prof. Mohammad Marandi: @ 03:40 First, I think we should go back a bit and remind your viewers how the conflict started. The United States and the Israeli regime, they carried out a cyber attack on Iran's nuclear program many years ago, causing damage and putting the lives of people working in the program at risk. Later on there were a series of assassinations where they all murdered a number of scientists. One was a colleague of mine at the University of Tehran who was murdered in front of his wife and family. And all of this was carried out as a joint—as joint operations.

In other words, Israeli intelligence is not sufficient enough in order to carry out these operations. These were joint operations with the United States and with the full support of Western governments across Europe and elsewhere, wherever they were needed. Whether their embassies in Iran or their embassies in neighboring countries or NGOs—Western NGOs—whenever they were needed they were used to help the Israeli regime carry out acts of terror. For example, the United States holds the leash for the MeK terror organization, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq as they call themselves. They have bases across Europe and North America and they have a major camp in Albania where thousands of people are stationed. These people during the 1980s fought against Iran. They carried out many terror attacks in the cities in Tehran and they later went and joined Saddam Hussein and fought against the country as they were being supported by the West. So they were working both with Saddam Hussein and the West because in the 1980s Saddam Hussein was an ally of the West. The West gave him chemical weapons and all sorts of other conventional weapons to fight Iran. So this group, the MEK, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq as they call themselves, they—this cult was used by the Israelis with American consent to carry out espionage, to gather intelligence for operations, and also to carry out terror attacks in the country. So we also then saw assassinations of other people like the deputy minister of defense and also the Israelis constantly in support of Isis and Al-Qaeda during the dirty war in Syria. And I think nowadays everyone better understands what was happening in the previous decade in Syria. The dirty war in Syria was carried out by NATO and regional allies to break the link between Iran and the Resistance, to break the bridge. And regional countries did a deal with the devil, Mr. Erdogan would get a piece of the cake but Syria would be basically a broken country controlled by the West. In Syria when Isis and Al-Qaeda were advancing in 2013, the Iranians got involved. They were not involved for the first couple of years at all. Nor was Hezbollah. Only when Isis and Al-Qaeda had brought in tens of thousands of foreign fighters, many of them from Europe, only then did they get involved to prevent these terror groups from gaining the upper hand and planting their black flags over Damascus and later back thought. When Iranian troops were here in Syria the Israelis would regularly bomb them in support of these terror organizations. And so Iran throughout these years showed strategic patience. And then of course we had the terror attack on the on the Iranian Embassy, where a number of Iranians were murdered in Damascus. And the United States, France, Britain, and Germany—they all at the UN Security Council supported Israel. In other words they supported the air strike on the Iranian Embassy. So Iran had no option but to carry out a retaliation. Now back then, if you recall, when Iran carried out the retaliation, many in the west ridiculed Iran, but as I said back then the Iranians carried out this attack to force the Israelis and mostly the Americans. Because the heavy duty work is done by the Americans, the heavy lifting is done by the Americans when it comes to surface-to-air capabilities. In general, the Israelis don't really—on their own they're nothing. It's in any area. It's the Americans really that fund it; support it; and that stand behind them. All these bunker busters; all these bombs that they're bombing; everyday planes are coming in to help them slaughter women and children. So in Syria when this happened the Iranians retaliated and Iran fired 300 or so drones and missiles. Most of the drones were old drones. Most of the missiles were old missiles. And the reason was not only did Iran want to force them to fire everything they had and spend billions of dollars, but more importantly, the Iranians wanted to gather intelligence to see what capabilities they had so that next time around, if necessary, Iranian missiles and drones could be fired in a way in which would have, they would have maximum effect. So again when the Israeli regime murdered martyr Haniyeh in Tehran who was a guest…When they murdered the martyr Haniyeh is who was the political head of Hamas, when they murdered him in Tehran at that time he came to Tehran as a guest of the president—the president-elect—and he was in his inauguration and they hugged and later on he was murdered in Tehran in an official guest house. So when the Iranians took that to the UN Security Council, again the United States, France, Britain, and Germany supported Israel. So terrorism in Iran is allowed; bombing Iranian embassies is allowed; the Iranians decided that obviously they have to retaliate. That retaliation took some time. Some people were critical of it. I have no real comment to make on that at this stage because I really don't know what goes on behind those very those closed doors. Some pretend, some say they do, but I'm skeptical about some claims made by people because I think some of them probably have even less access than me. But in any case, part of the delay was because of the negotiations over the ceasefire even though the Iranians knew that the United States was lying and that there were there were no plans for a ceasefire. But the calculation was—and this is something that the martyr Sayeed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech that he made when they carried out their retaliation he said, we waited because of the negotiations and what is the problem of not waiting because if, for example, the Americans, you know, think while they were supposedly negotiating even if the Iranians carried out the attack, the Americans, the Europeans, the Israelis, and regional countries would all suddenly say that we're on the verge of an agreement, we're about to end the bloodshed, we're going to save Palestinian lives, but these Iranians did not want peace and they prove that they, you know, they want to sacrifice Palestinian women and children for their own interest, so which of course was a lie, would have been a lie. But that's exactly what they would have done. And it would have had a huge impact, I think. So part of the delay was because of that. There are other calculations which I could get into but it's speculation: Iran preparing itself for defense when Iran ultimately attacks. But I'll leave it at that from now on. What I can say is that Iranians believe that an Israeli response is almost inevitable. They, when they carried out the attack that was the expectation. But regardless of the nature of the Israeli strike and how large it is, and have no doubt that it will be carried out with full American support and full coordination. If the Americans say don't do this and then the Israeli say, well, we're going to do—we may do it—that's all for show. They are cooperating at every level in their attacks on Iran. In their attacks on Lebanon it is American intelligence and the Five Eyes that are used to find underground bunkers or bases in Damascus. It is Western embassies, Western NGOs, many Western journalists, who over the last couple of decades have been gathering intelligence along with the many refugees who passed through the country, many of them could be used to gather intelligence. They've been working and collaborating together throughout these years and over the last year in particular. And in the case of Lebanon, over the last month we know American planes and drones fly alongside Gaza… …The point is that this everything that is being done in Lebanon, in Gaza, is being done with the help of U.S. and European and British intelligence and the strike that will be carried out against Iran will be in full coordination with the United States and it's complete nonsense that the Americans go out and say we didn't want this and they did and they did something else. The Americans and the Israelis are cooperating together at all levels and on all operations, with regard to all operations.

Geopolitical Economy Report | US & Israel expand war across Middle East, attacking Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Yemen

@ 19:11 Ben Norton: So it's the US that doesn't want peace. But Biden says, oh, you know, it's Netanyahu and I can't do anything and my hands are tied, which makes people think absurdly that Israel is the tail wagging the dog. But actually what that does is it is an excuse for the U.S. Empire's crimes. It distracts from the culpability of the U.S. Empire, which didn't need Israel to invade Vietnam and kill millions of people in Vietnam or wage war on Korea or wage war against former Yugoslavia or wage war all around the world. Israel is the convenient excuse that the U.S. uses to try to expand its hegemony across West Asia because we know that warhawks in Washington have dreamed about a war on Iran for decades, ever since the Iranian Revolution in 1979 when the Iranian people rose up and overthrew the U.S.-backed dictator, the Shah, who had governed Iran with an iron fist on behalf largely of the United States when the U.S. State Department considered Iran under the Shah to be one of what it called the twin pillars. That was the U.S. strategy for West Asia, the Western pillar was Saudi Arabia and the Eastern pillar was Iran. And the U.S. used those regimes to try to maintain control over the region. But with the ‘79 Revolution the Iranian pillar collapsed and the U.S. lost one of its most important imperial protectorates in the region, which also was another reason why Israel became so important for the U.S. Empire. Israel is the unsinkable aircraft carrier that the U.S. uses to try to wage war against all of the anti-colonialist forces in the region, whether it's the Palestinians, the Iranians, the Syrians, the Iraqis, the Yemenis—the U.S. has used Israel as its attack dog to go after them. And this was spelled out very clearly in a report published in 2009 by the powerful Washington-based think-tank, The Brookings Institution. And the researcher Brian Berletic first reported on this. He did great research looking at this report, which discusses a new American strategy toward Iran. And this report was written by numerous veterans of the CIA, including Kenneth Pollack and Bruce Riedel, who were officials involved in the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency making plans to try to destabilize Iran.

Ben Norton (continued): In this document, the CIA veterans wrote that the United States could encourage and even assist Israel in conducting strikes on Iran. And they said that this would be, quote, “in the expectation that both international criticism and Iranian retaliation would be deflected away from the United States and onto Israel,” end quote. This is a bombshell quote, revealing that powerful policy makers in Washington, CIA veterans, wanted to try to use Israel to carry out attacks on Iran that would benefit the U.S. Empire. But the U.S. would not appear to be behind the attacks. Instead, it would be Israel on the surface. This is exactly why Joe Biden has said for decades that if Israel did not exist the United States would have to create it because it serves this key strategic role. The U.S. can use Israel to wage war against any independent country in West Asia that tries to resist the U.S. Empire. And in fact it's not just in West Asia, the US has also used the strategy in Latin America. In the 1970s there were revolutions going on against U.S.-backed right-wing dictatorships in Nicaragua and in Guatemala and El Salvador and Honduras. But these dictatorships were carrying out horrific atrocities, especially against indigenous peoples. So under international pressure, the Jimmy Carter Administration, the Democrat in 1977, formally claimed that it cut off military aid to the Guatemalan military dictatorship. So what happened instead the CIA used Israel to send weapons to the military dictatorship in Guatemala and then they did the exact same thing in Nicaragua. In 1978, The Carter Administration claimed that it cut off armed shipments to the Samosa dictatorship in Nicaragua. So Israel stepped in on behalf of the U.S. Empire and Israel began to supply weapons to the Samosa regime. This military dictator, as he carried out horrific atrocities and killed large numbers of civilians in Nicaragua to try to crush the Sandinista Revolution, although ultimately he failed and in 1979 the Socialist Sandinista front took power and overthrew the U.S.-backed puppet dictatorship. This shows how the U.S. Empire has used Israel as its attack dog in many regions of the world to go after any leftist, revolutionary, anti-imperialist forces that challenge U.S. hegemony and U.S. corporations, whether they're communists or Arab nationalists or even nationalist Islamic oriented groups like in Lebanon. Hezbollah is a Shia liberation theology group that combines a revolutionary form of Islam with nationalism, fighting to defend their national sovereignty. And, by the way, this is exactly what we've been seeing with this latest Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Israel is not only killing members of Hezbollah, and of course many civilians in Lebanon are being killed, but it's not only targeting members of Hezbollah, Israel has also been assassinating other leaders of anti-imperialist movements, including Israel assassinated numerous leaders of the popular front for the liberation of Palestine, PFLP, which is a Marxist revolutionary Palestinian group that was founded to try to liberate Palestine against Israeli colonialism and after the Israeli ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. This group, the PFLP is not an Islamist group but Israel is still killing them because they're revolutionaries who are anti-imperialists, who are against both Israeli colonialism and U.S. imperialism. So the U.S. Empire uses Israel, this crazy attack dog run by these fascist maniacs to try to eliminate all of the revolutionary forces in the region, to try to install obedient puppet regimes like the monarchy of Jordan, which just obediently does whatever the U.S. tells it to do.

