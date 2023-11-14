Soyonara, Zelensky / Hello, Benjamin Netanyahoo

Alastair Crooke & As`ad AbuKhalil recently provided some interesting facts and thoughts to chew on, with Alastair commenting on Neocon/Neoliberal Project Ukraine and the current local situation in Gaza while As`ad provided insights on much larger geopolitical tectonic shifts occurring in the Middle East due to what the crisis there has furthered along.

Here are some excerpts from a must-watch interview Judge Napolitano had with Alastair and a must-read article As`ad wrote. As usual, I’ve sprinkled in some gem links.

We’ll start with Alastair’s interview on Judge’s YouTube channel.

Part 1: Soyonara, Zelensky

Alastair Crooke: Director and Founder of Conflicts Forum based in Beirut. He was formerly advisor on Middle East issues to Javier Solana, the EU Foreign Policy Chief. He also was a staff member of Senator George Mitchell’s Fact Finding Committee that inquired into the causes of the Intifada (2000-2001) and was adviser to the International Quartet. He facilitated various ceasefires in the Occupied Territories and the withdrawal of occupying forces on 2 occasions. Alastair has had 20 years’ experience working with Islamist movements, and has extensive experience working with movements such as Hamas, Hezbollah and other Islamist movements in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Middle East. He is a member of the UN’s Alliance of Civilization’s Global Experts. His book, Resistance: The Essence of the Islamist Revolution was published in February 2009 and he is a frequent contributor in the international press, both writing articles and TV and radio commentary.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Last weekend, the commander-in-chief of the [Ukrainian] military, General Zaluzhny, gave an interview to The Economist magazine, which you and I read regularly [laughter from Alastair], in which he said that the military is at a stalemate—the military conflict is at a stalemate.

He was denounced by the Zelensky administration. Within two days the following happened: his chief of staff [Major Hennadiy Chastiakov] was murdered when a booby-trapped birthday present exploded in his face. And President Zelensky announced that there will be no elections in 2024. Can you connect the dots?

Alastair Crooke: [General] Zaluzhny very clearly positioned himself away from Zelensky. And then we had—yes, as you say—this assassination. And I think what we're going to see is the slow defections away out of Kiev. And Russia is waiting to welcome people who can talk—they can talk with seriously.

So the end game’s happened. The military side of it is over. And now we've moved into a sort of new phase of moving gently towards some sort of political outcome. I don't think there's about to be negotiations. That's still a long way off, I think. But we're now in the sort of between times.

Judge Napolitano: Whether it's because of the steadfast resistance on the part of the Republicans in the House of Representatives; or the focus of the United States government on Israel; or a realization that what you just said is more likely than not, has the West led by the United States lost interest in Ukraine?

Alastair Crooke: Oh, yeah. I mean, of course. What happened in Israel and in Gaza is completely absorbing the attention. And whether it is in Brussels or in Washington - I mean they can't escape that. So that the tension is completely gone away from the Ukraine and the money is gone too. Even the EU can't give it any money at the moment. It's just promising some small sums. But they can't give them any large sums. So money is gone. The weapons aren't coming. There are not enough men to fight. And really the whole system—I mean it is just slowly breaking down essentially.

Alastair Crooke: So yes, it's over. It's—I mean, that's part of it—the kinetic part of it is largely over. Except that Russia is moving quite quickly on this town called Adveedka which is quite a fulcral city, just next to Donetsk from where much—I mean it's the most defended city in the north that the Ukrainians still hold. And that is going to—that is on the point—I mean the Russians are really putting men into that, 40,000 or more. I mean, you know, this is serious. They're intending to finish that. And I think that's going to be another point at which we'll see probably, you know, more defections, more military commanders deciding to call it quits and ring up friends in Moscow.

“A stalemate means you basically have equal strength on either side. They [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] don't have that. The Russians have massive human strength in terms of recruits. They have plenty of fresh reserves that they can pour into the line, number one. Number two: the Russians have a decisive firepower advantage in terms of artillery, air strikes, mortars. And so they are continuing to press that forward and Ukraine doesn't have an answer for it. It'd be one thing if Ukraine was shooting down Russian aircraft. They're not. It'd be another thing if Ukraine was downing Russian missiles that were in bound to hit strategic locations in Ukraine. They're not doing that either. It'd be one thing if Ukraine had massive numbers of Ukrainian men lining up to join and fight for freedom. They're not doing that either. In fact, they're recruiting pregnant women. They're sending pregnant women to the front. There's already a video of one pregnant woman getting captured by the Russians saying, ‘Please don't hit me. I'm pregnant.’…The—that age range of 20 to 40 is so decimated that the ability of the Ukrainian population to grow, just to reproduce to have babies, that's disappearing.” Larry Johnson – former CIA intelligence analyst

Judge Napolitano: So what happens to President Zelensky? He can't engage in negotiations because the Nazis on his right wing will kill him. He doesn't want to leave. He doesn't want to run for re-election. What does he do?

Alastair Crooke: I think when Zaluzhny or some other military commander has got a critical mass of support then he'll be told to go to Italy to his Tuscan estate and be off with you and take your money and go. And I think the United States is ready for that. It's very clear that they want him gone. There's been so much negative journalism about Zelensky of late, which shows that they are also bored with Zelensky and want him to go….

Part 2: Hello, Benjamin Netanyahoo

Judge Napolitano: Israel is destroying Gaza. Can it destroy Hamas?

Alastair Crooke: Well, it is certainly succeeding in destroying Gaza. I mean, it is leveling—particularly Gaza City—it is leveling the city. But it is also destroying the civilian infrastructure. It is destroying schools and hospital entrances and also the solar panels, which power the hospitals; also the water supply for the hospitals; also the bakeries. And this is clearly an effort to remove the population from the north and to force them because, you know, there's just no food. There hasn't been bread in Gaza for some days. There's hardly any water to drink or wash. They’re under continual threat from the air. This is not Hamas. These are just civilians.

But they—Israel is threatening to level the whole of Gaza and wanting to remove, displace the entire population of the north down to the south. Now, at the same time in Gaza, Hamas is not affected by this. It's deep underground, in these tunnels. They're not sitting in the hospital. They have their own hospital. About 60 meters underground. They have their own stores. They have their own mechanical equipment. And they don't—and they're at a level that is too deep for the Israelis to be able to reach them. So their main fighting forces is not present.

It's noticeable. We don't see dead Hamas forces. I mean, maybe one or two. But I mean, not like Ukraine. You don't see it. I mean, I know Israel claims successes but so far Israel has not got out of its tank and his tanks and its armored personnel carriers. They like to stay well-protected and not get out onto the ground.

And Hamas is waiting for the right moment to engage militarily, when the Israelis are forced. If they want to finish off Gaza, as they say they do—that means they've got to get out house to house. And that's when we'll find them popping out of these, what I call throwaway tunnels. These are tunnels that, you know, they expect—it's not they're not deeply hidden. They're not deeply dug. They're there. And then they're just a quick exit for one or two men to get out, place an explosive device on a tank, quickly go back, shoot a rocket at it down the tunnel, and then collapse the tunnel so that the Israelis can't use it. Finish—they'll never use it again. They'll use another tunnel. That's how, that's how it's operating….

…We have to be very cautious of all these numbers that are being banded around. But there's no doubt that the Israelis are suffering much more casualties. If you read Haaretz you'll only see officers named or described as having been killed—no ordinary ranks. And that suggests that, you know, the numbers that they're giving and some people are presenting are on the low side. We haven't seen any sign from the rubble or anywhere else of someone pulling out a Hamas soldier or even a weapon. I've yet to see a weapon come out of the rubble. I've watched the Jabalia [refugee] camp—the other sites—you don't see that very much. No. Because they're all sitting deep underground, you know, in their dormitories and all of their equipment and their excavation machinery in this huge, I mean, unparalleled really facilities that they've created deep underneath the ground. And so far is has been unable to reach them. So the main fighting force is not engaged yet.

Judge Napolitano: Two sides to this question: What is achieved by the slaughter of children and women and utter innocence? And what are the international consequences of such a slaughter?

Alastair Crooke: [sighs] This is the key. And this is the thing that is, I think, really that's what I described [with] the elephant in the room is that this is nothing to do with destroying Hamas. Hamas is underneath the earth, far down. What it is is actually making parts of the north of Gaza, first of all the north of Gaza, unlivable. No bread; no water; no equipment; no facilities; forcing if you like a displacement, a cleansing of the whole of the north of Gaza.

And it's quite clear from what they are saying is that this is intended, this is intended really to persuade the population, to put more pressure, so that they will…they hope in due cause, although there's no sign of it at the moment they can get rid of them altogether from Gaza and into Egypt, into the Sinai desert. Although Egypt reaffirms, time and time again, “No, we won't take a hundred. We won't take a thousand. We are not going to take anymore.” But at the same time the Egyptians are getting very fed up—and they've said so now—at the way Israeli is stopping and restricting the humanitarian assistance. It's rationing it, trying to put more pressure on people to leave and first of all to move to the south. And then it will be more pressure on the south.

There have been a displacement. But there were, my estimates, about 900,000 still in Gaza City in the north. I guess maybe 50,000 are now on their way to the south. The displacee are literally, as refugees, trying to get out of the bombing in the north. But the civilian loss, I mean this is really mobilizing, and you know, radicalizing the world, watching these videos and the children, I mean dying, and their parents dead. And I think you've seen some of the people even playing on CNN who've come back from Gaza saying how terrible the slaughter is. It really is something very very…I mean, this is ethnic cleansing that is taking place this.

This is the elephant in the room for Biden and for the United States and for Europe. They are tied to a process of ethnic cleansing which is driving the Middle East nuts.

The passions are getting higher and higher. And at the same time what we see in Israel, increasingly, people are talking in apocalyptic terms about the future. They talk about the Palestinian civilians there as not being innocent—in the word of one cabinet member. And they're talking about what the settlers are doing in the West Bank, these are our Biblical lands. Increasingly, we are seeing it turning into an eschatological debate about the biblical Israel and these people who are attacking us and killing us, like the [inaudible] did some thousands of years ago.

So I mean it's becoming much harder for anyone to intervene with when the mood turns like that. And just to be clear, over 80% of Israelis, left and right, share those sentiments about wanting to, if you like, erase all Palestinians from Gaza. I mean, eradicate all Palestinians from Gaza. Because they feel there's no innocence. They're all complicit. Because they have had and they have nurtured a Hamas within themselves that therefore they are party of it and they cannot claim to be non-combatants at all. So it's getting very, very much more fraught—this exercise.

You’ll want to definitely read in its entirety As`ad AbuKhalil’s article that appeared in Consortiumnews for greater context of the geopolitical Big Pic regarding the Middle East. Like Ukraine, things are moving pretty fast there too, though the major players have yet to formally coalesce—something I’ll suspect will happen in the next two weeks. In any case, right below As`ad’s bio are some highlights from his recent piece.

As`ad AbuKhalil is a Lebanese-American professor of political science at California State University, Stanislaus. He is the author of the Historical Dictionary of Lebanon (1998), Bin Laden, Islam and America’s New War on Terrorism (2002), The Battle for Saudi Arabia (2004) and ran the popular The Angry Arab blog. He tweets as @asadabukhalil

It’s too early to know exactly what the future of Arab politics and Arab-Western relations will be after Gaza. But it’s not difficult to assume, based on the contemporary history of the Arab-Israeli conflict, that there’ll be epoch-making repercussions to Israeli war crimes…. …The organization that the U.S. and Israel count on to take over Gaza, i.e., Fatah and the PLO, just had their official death certificates written in stone; marked by the carnage. Both are now rightly seen as mere tools of the occupation. They have no chance of survival after Gaza, notwithstanding the best, corrupt wishes of the US and Israel…. …The reverberations of Gaza will be felt in various Arab countries, and governments will be judged on their reactions. The Saudi and U.A.E. governments are probably the least displeased with Israeli atrocities: they are close security allies of Israel, and both share enmity toward the Hamas movement. …Saudi media carry long articles regarding the carnage, but blame them on Iran, not Israel; and Hamas is being faulted for dragging the region into war…. Saudi media mocked Hizbullah for not entering the war, knowing that it would also blame its leader, Hasan Nasrallah, for the war if he were to expand it. This crisis has proved that the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are reliable allies of Israel, their statements of condemnations of Israel notwithstanding. Saudi Arabia runs the Arab order, and it coordinates its moves with the U.S. and Israel….. We may have already entered a new Arab era. The gulf between rulers and the public has never been wider. The Arab people, under strict conditions of repression and control, took to social media and to the streets to make their rage known to the world. The Saudi and U.A.E. governments felt the mass anger and for that they convened the Arab summit. Israel thinks it can end Hamas but that is besides the point. Palestinian violence will chase those who killed Gaza children for years to come….

