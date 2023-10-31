An interview on The Chris Hedges Report with Norman Finkelstein not only got me thinking but got me to read up.

Here are some excerpts of some of the best pieces I found. And I highly recommend going to each article/podcast and reading/viewing them in full when done here:

“Wartime is always a time of silencing, uniformity of opinion, racism, incitement and hatred; absolute enlistment in service of propaganda, the end of tolerance and the persecution of anyone who dares step out of line. The atrocities perpetrated by Hamas in the south brought all of these manifestations to extreme levels, as if the atrocities justify the loss of all restraint.

The emotional turmoil is of course understandable, but not the totalitarianism that has followed in its wake. If it is not stopped, the danger posed to democracy will be a thousand times that posed by the government coup, which made the whole system here go haywire.

The first to lose their minds were, as usual, the leftists. They “wised up.” Those who before the war set out with determination to fight for democracy are now sabotaging it with their own hands. Those who before the war considered themselves liberals, people of peace and human rights, are now adopting an updated worldview: They are indifferent to the atrocities taking place in the Gaza Strip; a majority even want to see them intensified.

Why? Because they perpetrated atrocities against us. For how long? Until the end. At what cost? At any cost. This left now thinks about Gaza exactly as the right does: Strike and strike, it’s the only option.

Those who before the war underestimated the importance of addressing apartheid and the fate of the Palestinian people now think, to hell with everyone. They can go hang. Let them suffocate. Let them die. Let them be expelled. Those who before the war considered themselves enlightened now support consensus.

Hamas also turned the Israeli left upside down. From now on, Israel is permitted to do anything to Gaza; the left will even give its blessing. From now on, it is forbidden to even empathize with the residents of Gaza.”

Gideon Levy

(excerpt from) It is Forbidden to Even Empathize With Innocent Gazans

“Ofir, a pro-Palestinian campaigner who was born in Israel but lives in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, is among many Europe-based Jews who are critical of Israel’s policies and have joined protests that have exploded across the continent against the ongoing attacks on Gaza. From Glasgow to London, Paris to Barcelona, many have joined pro-Palestinian rallies to express solidarity with the people of the blockaded enclave. They represent a vocal minority of Jews that continue to make the case for the rights of a people who have lived under Israeli occupation for generations – the Palestinians – just as they have for decades. ‘Israel claims Jews as its national asset, and it weaponises us, as Jews – both as bodies in the demographic battle vis-a-vis non-Jews and particularly Palestinians, and ideologically as born representatives of the Jewish state – [and] seeks to do that to Jews worldwide,’ Ofir told Al Jazeera. ‘That claim, in turn, makes [us] the human shields of the state, as it assaults Palestinians under its settler-colonialist agenda, be it through ongoing ethnic cleansing, through siege or through seasonal massacres.’ Naama Farjoun largely grew up in Jerusalem, but has long described herself as an anti-Zionist Jew. In January 2001, she left Israel, just months after the outbreak of the second Intifada. Today, the 54-year-old lives on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain. Farjoun told Al Jazeera that the Hamas attack on Israel brought her ‘great sorrow … causing suffering no one should endure’. But she added: ‘I believe the current tragic events are a direct result of years of abuse, repression, violence and deprivation implemented by the State of Israel.’ ‘I left [Israel] because I could not bear the burden of being a privileged [Israeli] citizen in a racist state,’ said the mother of two, who said that she was daily angered by the ‘Israeli occupation and discrimination of my Palestinian co-citizens’.” Alasdair Soussi (excerpt from) ‘Not in my name’: The European Jews condemning Israel’s war on Gaza

“Gaza is about the length of a marathon and its width, speaking on a personal basis, it’s the distance I jog every morning at Coney Island: 5 miles. It’s among the most densely populated areas in the world.

Beginning in 2006, after there were elections held in the West Bank in Gaza—elections that were urged upon the Palestinians by the US administration—the results of the elections unexpectedly brought Hamas, or its civilian party, into power. At that moment, the Israelis—followed by the EU and the US—imposed a brutal blockade on Gaza…Jimmy Carter was in the occupied Palestinian Territories at the time, and he pronounced the elections completely honest and fair.

Now..let’s speak first to the blockade. With the rarest of exceptions, nobody can go into Gaza. Nobody can leave Gaza. The population of Gaza consists overwhelmingly of about 70% of refugees from the 1948 war and the descendants of those refugees. About half the population comprises children.

So, when you think about Gaza, you should fix, in your mind, we’re talking about a population that’s overwhelmingly refugees and at least half children.

Since the blockade was imposed on Gaza, nobody can go in—with the rarest exceptions—and nobody can leave—with the rarest exceptions. Gaza has endured roughly, it fluctuates with time. So let’s bring it up to the present. About 50% of the population of Gaza is unemployed. 60% of the youth are unemployed. My memory is it has the highest unemployment rate of any area in the world.

The other facts I would want to bring to bear on Gaza are the humanitarian crisis: The international humanitarian organizations have over time repeatedly described Gaza as suffering from “severe food insecurity.”

Now, if you take all of these discreet facts and you try to come up with a comprehensive picture, I think it fluctuates or vacillates between two images, or hovers between two images: One was the one pronounced by the UK’s conservative Prime Minister David Cameron. He described Gaza as an open-air prison. That would be one pole of the spectrum. The other pole of the spectrum would be Baruch Kimmerling, the eminent Hebrew University sociologist who described Gaza as “the largest concentration camp ever.” So it’s fair to say that situation has been endured for approximately 20 years, with variations. There was a period when Gaza wouldn’t let in virtually any civilian products. Chocolate was prohibited. Potato chips were prohibited. Baby chickens were prohibited.

There was a period when Israel calibrated—literally calibrated—the number of calories each Gazan needed above the starvation level, what you might call starvation plus, and didn’t allow in any food beyond that starvation plus calibration. As I said, with minor fluctuations over time, that’s been the situation that the people of Gaza have had to endure these past 20 years. But that’s only half the picture. That’s what you might call the flora and fauna of Gaza, as it used to be called in encyclopedia entries when they wanted to describe an area of the world. But then you have to add in another element. And the other element is the periodic massacres Israel launches on Gaza. Now, it’s been a lot more than five, but I’ll tell you the truth, Chris, I can’t even remember them because there are so many. There are tries I’ve made to commit them to memory. I’m unable to.

So I’ll limit myself to two of the massacres. The ones which are best known. First is Operation Cast Lead which ran from December 26, 2008…to January 17, 2009. When Amnesty International, in the course of the operation, called in a voluminous report it issued, “The 22 days of death and destruction.” In the course of those 22 days, Israel killed about 1,400 Palestinians, of whom 350 were children. It flattened about 6,000 homes and destroyed all of the vital infrastructure in Gaza: the cement factories, the chicken factories. Targeted and flattened the vital infrastructure.

Then, fast-forwarding past several massacres, one was the massacre in the Mavi Marmara, the humanitarian ship that was heading towards Gaza. Then there was the massacre and Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012, and then there was in..July-August, 2014 there was Operation Protective Edge. And in the course of Operation Protective Edge, Israel killed about 2,200 Palestinians, 550 children, and committed such dramatic destruction in the infrastructure of Gaza. It destroyed about 18,000 homes.

But beyond the 18,000 homes, Peter Maurer — who at the time was the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross —he went to Gaza after the Israeli assault, and he then said that in his entire professional career… Now, bear in mind, this is the president of the ICRC, so his job is to tour combat zones. He said in his entire professional career, he had never seen such destruction as was visited on Gaza during Operation Protective Edge. And then we’ll get to one more massacre, not because it stands out in terms of numbers killed, but because it speaks to one claim that’s constantly made against the people of Gaza and the Hamas leadership.

So in 2018…March 31 it began, but it could be wrong. I think it was March 31st. In 2018, the Palestinians in Gaza, despairing but also responsive to the exhortations of the international community, attempted a nonviolent Gandhi-like civil rights movement-like resistance in Gaza—what came to be called the Great March of Return.

And Palestinians overwhelmingly, nonviolently—Now, I’m referring to the first six weeks because a major massacre occurred. Israel committed a major massacre on May 14 and that changed the character of that nonviolent resistance. So what did the Palestinians who attempted to follow the exhortations of the international community to try nonviolence, what was the result of it?

Well, there was several human rights reports. The most exhaustive was carried out by a distinguished committee commissioned by the United Nations. I think it was the Human Rights Council. And it found that—And now I’m calling it pretty much verbatim. I have not looked at it in quite a while—Remember, we’re talking about nonviolent demonstrators. Israel targeted children; it targeted medical personnel; it targeted journalists; and it targeted disabled people; Palestinians who were in wheelchairs and suffering from other physical disabilities. And not surprisingly, after the massacre on May 14t 2018, the nonviolence quickly, though not entirely, petered out.

So if we fast-forward till today or till October 7, I think the fair thing to say—Not engaging in hyperbole or exaggeration, and I try not to because the truth speaks for itself—The Palestinians in Gaza were left there to languish and die. I had a lot of respect for Bernie Sanders. And I still retain that respect because you have to judge a person as a whole. Otherwise, everybody fails the test of pristine morality. But in his last statement, he described this international community as assiduously committed to bring justice to the Palestinians and Gaza, and then along came Hamas and messed up everything. Well, with all due regards to Bernie Sanders, that’s a complete fantasy and fabrication. Nobody was doing anything the last few years for the people of Gaza. And I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again. Including myself, by 2020, I had given up. I wasn’t happy about that fact. And I was privately criticized for that fact….

…So the Palestinians in Gaza, it was as if the people housed at Gaza were confined to a game preserve and they were just left there to die. They were just left there to languish and to die.

So when the event of October 7 occurred, first of all, on the first days, it was very unclear what had happened. We knew there was a breakthrough. And the numbers originally were about 50 on that morning of Israelis who were killed. Exactly how they were killed in those circumstances, it was not known. And then the dilemma became, as the events unfolded. It was not the question of the factual side. The factual side, slowly but surely, it did become known. The biggest dilemma was the moral dimension. How do you judge what happened?”

Norman Finkelstein

excerpt from Israel's long war on Gaza w/Norman Finkelstein | The Chris Hedges Report

“…The illusion that is being shattered before our eyes is that it is possible to keep two million people under siege indefinitely (more than 18 years have passed since the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza), without this causing an explosion. The illusion is that we can oppress endlessly, because we have military power… ..How did we delude ourselves that Hamas can be bought with money and work permits for several thousand workers, when there are hundreds of thousands unemployed, and that all Hamas wants is to control and oppress the population in Gaza?… …It is this illusion that helped suppress the meaning of the previous traumatic event, the uprising of the Palestinians against their expulsion from their homes in May 2021, which began in Sheikh Jarrah and spread to the mixed cities within Israel, scarred by the post-trauma of the Nakba… …The misunderstanding and the inability to see the most obvious facts are not the result of a conception, but of an illusion, the "Illusion of Gaza Prison" we call it, an illusion that two million residents can be kept imprisoned for life and that they will not organize to be released… …But if illusions stem from weakness, where does Israeli weakness stem from? After all, Israel has tremendous military power, and the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza gave it legitimacy to use it almost without limitation. The answer is that the weakness is political, not military. The weakness is in the chants of "let the IDF win", while it is clear that a picture of victory is not possible in front of a people who oppose its enslavement… …The unilateralism, which was intended to prevent the Palestinian Authority from entering Gaza in an orderly manner, plus the economic strangulation and the blockade, led to the victory of Hamas in the 2006 elections, and to the strengthening of the discourse of "there is no one to talk to". The one-sidedness of the withdrawal helped Israel to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip and to establish a classic colonial control of "divide and rule" - Abu Mazen controls the West Bank for us and Hamas in Gaza… …The core of the political weakness, which feeds the illusion of a Gaza prison, lies in the fact that there is no democracy in Israel. Democracy is the one that should grow leadership, offer alternatives, replace failed leaders and allow citizens to demand that they take responsibility. There is no democracy in Israel as long as Israel controls the Palestinians through forced military rule. This is the elephant in the room, which even the demonstrators who chanted "democracy-democracy" at the Kaplan protest were unable to deal with.” Lev Grinberg (excerpt from) Israel's weakness is not military, but the lack of democracy* *translated with Google

This is a petition for Israeli citizens living in Palestine/ Israel or abroad.

The petition is hosted by Jewish Voice for Peace, and authored by Israelis against Apartheid.

אנא הצטרפו לקריאה הדחופה שלהלן לקהילה הבינלאומית לעצור את המתקפה על עזה, לפתוח מסדרון הומניטרי לאזרחים ולמצרכים חיוניים, ולפתוח במשא ומתן על שחרור כל החטופים והשבויים.

We, Israeli citizens, are watching with grave concern the ongoing massive Israeli military assault on the people of Gaza. The Gaza strip has been bombed day and night by land, air and sea since October 7. Thousands have lost their lives, including hundreds of children, many more are injured. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have been displaced at the time of writing. The Israeli siege of the enclave is preventing the entry of essential supplies of medicine, water, electricity and fuel.

We watch with horror as Gaza's hospitals turn into graveyards. With fuel reserves for electricity generators all used up, there will be no more power for operation rooms, vital monitors, ventilators, ICU drips, newborn incubators, or even lights. Communication networks are failing and people can no longer call for ambulances. Medical teams, ambulances, and facilities, were bombarded. Medical care can never be a subject for negotiation.

We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop the indiscriminate bombing of 2.3 million people living in the Gaza strip, and to prevent the imminent and disastrous ground military invasion into Gaza. In the face of an unprecedented huge-scale humanitarian disaster, the Israeli government should be pressured to desist immediately, before more lives are wasted on top of the thousands already lost. We call on the Israeli government to agree to a prisoner and hostage exchange immediately, and for a safe humanitarian corridor to be created for civilians and supplies, electricity and fuel to the medical facilities.

The horrors and atrocities starting October 7th are indescribable. Thousands of civilians, Israelis and Palestinians, are paying the price of apartheid. We are calling you to intervene immediately to stop the war crimes that are still happening.

Israelis call for an immediate end to the attack on Gaza