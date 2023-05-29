Boomeranging Sanctions: For whom? Not for the power elite.

Der Rückbau der deutschen Wirtschaft im Dienst des US-Imperiums ist in vollem Gange, wir sind in der Rezession. Selbst die aufgehübschten Staatsstatistiken können nicht mehr verschleiern, dass das hiesige Bruttoinlandsprodukt nun in zwei aufeinanderfolgenden Quartalen geschrumpft ist. Auch davor gab es lediglich ein Quartal mit minimalem Wachstum, Anfang 2022 ging es bereits bergab. Und anders als in früheren Schrumpfungsphasen eilen diesmal keine Politiker oder ihnen untergebene Ökonomen herbei, um zu erklären, dass das alles bloß ein kleiner Ausrutscher ist, während der große Aufschwung kurz bevorsteht. Statt dessen herrscht gelassene Einigkeit darüber vor, dass es weiter bergab geht. Von Sebastian Edinger - 26.05.23 The dismantling of the German economy in the service of the U.S. empire is in full swing, we are in recession. Even the beautified state statistics can no longer hide the fact that the local gross domestic product has now shrunk for two consecutive quarters. Even before that there was only a quarter with minimal growth, at the beginning of 2022 things were already going downhill. And unlike previous contractions, no politicians or their subordinate economists rush in this time to declare that this is all just a minor blip while the big bounce is about to begin. Instead, there is a relaxed consensus that things are going downhill. Von Sebastian Edinger - 26.05.23

It might be too late to say that the unimaginative U.S.-Anglo-European alliance power and wealthy elite (let’s be clear about that) is supposedly doubling down on Russia, yet again, with its sus 11th package of E.U. sanctions purportedly meant to tackle the circumventing that has gone on with the sanctions implemented since the start of Russia’s Special Military Operation (SMO)—namely in the energy arena.

Too late because even Reuters is now reporting reality—that Germany is in a recession. Too late because other ships, er, oil tankers have floated on to better and more welcoming waters. Sort of. Laughable because who would have guessed that weaponizing oil and gas, the engine of the world economy, in a U.S.-NATO proxy war of choice would trigger Germany’s further deindustrialization and small businesses there going kaput? I am, of course, being sarcastic.

Chalk this up as further neoliberal consolidation of power and wealth though. And the beatdown goes on.

Still, the 11th package does give an air of a “unified front” against Russia whilst covering the U.S.-Anglo-European elite’s own impotence and half-baked shenanigans—their asses really. But I do have to wonder if it was too early for European Commission President Ursula von der Liar to go on about the de-growth “strategy” these folks have cooked up and unveiled now at the Beyond Growth conference on May 15, 2023 and whether she’s the next Al Gore, now worth $330 million big ones by the way, carpetbagging off of the neo-colonial/neoliberal downtrodden and environment (which I do think is ready to toss us all off) as she banks off of it. And is that a Delvaux carpet bag she owns? (Hit me up, girl. This brown male Latino, er, Latinx needs paying subscribers. See, I can speak your language. Can you spare a few Euros from your net worth of 3 million Euros to Citizen’s Trumpet or is anti-militarism, anti-U.S. elite hegemony, and informed participatory democracy not your thing?)

Forgive my ignorance, dear reader, but I can only speak of one group of elites—those I know. A few words come to mind to describe this motley bunch of U.S.-U.K.-European mixture of neocons, neoliberal interventionists, and overall war profiteers—faux leadership really, the 3 Stooges of the Apocalypse—that are steering their respective countries to retrograde status: traitorous, dimwitted, imbalanced, unlearned, sociopathic, etc.

But it now goes to 11! So these sanctions will be louder! More real! Can’t you see that? It goes to 11.

Rest assured that the Western big energy price-gougers, neoliberal globalist elite, and other war profiteers will weather the economic storms they’ve created (and are creating) as their “yes people,” opportunists themselves, put on a good stiff upper lip for the Western press to play up.

The joke is, of course, on the average citizen as they face inflation, throttled and strategic price-gouging, etc. And who stands to handsomely profit?

For one, we know that U.S. gas exporters grabbed a wartime windfall from Russia’s attack on Ukraine and dictated Biden’s response to the conflict in 2022. And just how are those prices going for you, Germany? Europe? I know they’re now falling, but that’s because

Weak demand from the industry and from power generators coupled with the highest gas inventories for this time of the year in years to send the benchmark prices falling since the milder-than-usual winter ended. Currently, gas inventories in Europe are comfortably high for this time of the year. As of May 24, natural gas storage sites in the EU were 66.71% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. The level of gas in storage is the highest for this time of the year in at least a decade. Gas demand, on the other hand, is currently weak amid mild spring weather in most parts of Europe, and high renewable power generation. In industry, consumption of gas hasn’t picked up yet, despite the falling prices, partly due to signs of industrial slowdown. Industry customers have not started to switch to natural gas from coal en masse yet.

Yes, coal…We also know that Crisis year 2022 brought $134 billion in excess profit to the West’s five largest oil and gas companies: Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and TotalEnergies. And how’s the pump, America? Are we blue in the face or yellow from the prices?

When Palki Sharma aired Russia Ukraine War: Japan Buys Russian Oil | BRICS Challenges US Dollar on April 4, 2023 on Firstpost, I wasn’t so much wondering how the West was going to manage the disproportionate growing stir (all over the Western press really) caused by Japan “buying Russian oil above the Western price cap” but more so Sharma’s correct assertion that the “Western sanctions regime is hollow,” given that “nations that sanctioned Russian oil have dramatically increased imports of refined oil products from countries that have become the largest importers of Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.” Ah, these kooky capitalists. But they sure know how to make the mula, don’t they? And didn’t the G7 recently meet in Japan—Hiroshima of all places? (And wasn’t Palki on WION before?)

The U.S.-Anglo-European alliance members must not read Money if they didn’t think their *cough* sanctions were going to boomerang. Or maybe they do and thought no one else did. There’s a thought. From February 24, 2022:

Russia is a major oil supplier, meaning sanctions on the country could have ripple effects around the world. Although the conflict is oceans away—and at this point, nobody knows exactly what's going to happen—Americans will likely feel the pinch in their wallets thanks to rising energy prices and an uncertain global economy, says Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Or perhaps they weren’t aware that some of us were going over the numbers and micro and macro processes by which the sanctions against Russia had boomeranged in 2022 with George Galloway on January 30, 2023, watching a squirming and red-faced U.K. defense and security “expert” Robert Shaw (who later would go on about Russia running out of missiles AND gulped several times during the episode as one guest after another told the astonishing: the truth). From George, telling it as it is:

And here's some statistics from the horse's mouth, from Guy Verhofstadt of the European Parliament no less. While E.U. exports to Russia declined by 33 percent during the first seven months of 2022, amounting to 34.1 billion Euros, E.U. imports from Russia surged by 69.9 percent, up to 137.3 billion. According to the Central Bank of Russia, the most recent data shows Russia's external debt reached 434.1 billion compared with 469 billion in the previous quarter. So Russian external debt has gone down. Germany recorded the highest amount in its trade turnover with 20.7 billion euros worth of imports from Russia. But of all the countries listed Slovenia was the country that topped all others in its imports of goods from Russia, with a staggering increase of 346 percent, amounting to a total of 1.1 billion Euros. I wonder if they sold any of them anywhere else. And while EU exports to Russia declined 33 percent during the first seven months, E.U. imports from Russia surged by almost 70 percent. So less than zero. They [the sanctions] have backfired—spectacular—in one of the most gigantic economic boomerangs ever seen. The war is going badly for the NATO countries on the battlefield and stretching out now across the general winter months to come. But on the economic front it's going for the Europeans even worse. Europe is slumped economically and cold, shivering, freezing. Whole factories are being unscrewed from the floor in Germany and shipped to the United States because of the cost of energy. Green cards are being issued to German-skilled workers to come and work and live in the United States. Germany is being de-industrialized. And Germany is, of course, the economic powerhouse of the E.U. When Germany catches cold, the rest of the European Union catches influenza. And that's affecting huge economies like the French. The British economy is most powerless of all. Although we're not in the E.U., we can compare the likely slump in the British economy to others. And the Bank of England itself says that our recession will be worse than any other recession in the economically developed world…the Prime Minister—I can't remember his name almost. It's Rishi Sunak. We've had three in the course of the last 12 months. And we've had more finance ministers, foreign ministers, and interior ministers than—we used to joke about countries like Italy. How could anyone remember the names of their top officials? I'm afraid that’s where Britain is now. Britain is the new Italy. So we'll leave aside the military reverses for the NATO armies over the last few months and concentrate on the economic.

That episode is a true must watch, if not just for watching Robert Shaw tell it as it is not. But here are a few choice quotes from Galloway’s guests.

The geopolitical and the geo-economic situation is moving so fast and rapidly towards the East. You've got the BRICS countries now. You've got the SEO; the Shanghai cooperation organization; you've got the Eurasian complex; and then also the trade links that have started. I mean, you know the railway line started from Saint Petersburg all the way to Chabahar and from their shipment to India. That in itself is going to be a colossal, uh, sort of movement of goods and services through that railroad. So I think it's not just boomerang. I think Mr Oban, the Hungarian prime minister or president quite rightly said that Europe has not only shot itself in the foot but it shot itself in the lungs. So that is more profound…Our [Western] leaders particularly have not only been stupid but they haven't, you know, they lack wisdom. This is the biggest problem…Remind yourself—and our audience—and I'm sure you remember recently when the foreign minister of Germany said that I don't care at all about my voters. I'm going to do whatever I want to. So the reality is that the elite in Europe are not really worried about their people in the street. They are hubristic. They are arrogant. They are condescending on anyone other than, you know, European way of thinking. Shabbir Razvi — Economist and Political Analyst Sanctions have ultimately a political goal. And some countries in Europe have started to understand that the sanctions imposed to Russia, at the initiative of the United States, would very well be a strategical move from the part of the United States to undermine the economies of those countries in Europe. And with that, at the end, making the American economy to prevail stronger than those of their European competitors. I have already elaborated on that as early as March, April 2022 when I predicted that the economic sanctions would result in a boomerang for the European economies…the West, in other words, I think they are an exacerbated narcissism harbored in their power elites. Their belief that their support to certain countries or vice versa, antagonism towards other nations, would be essential for the survival respectively destruction of those nations. They are wrong nevertheless. Those elites, and I know them well, I must say, fail to understand the limitations of the hegemonic rule of the so-called West. Prof. Marcello DeNoli — Professor Emeritus of Public Health & Epidemiology We all know energy prices are going through the roof in Europe. Whereas in Russia, of course, as an energy provider that is is not the problem. And there has been no shortage of alternate customers for that energy. Because the rest of the world outside of the West has refused to participate in this existential economic war on Russia. So all of the energy—the reliable relatively cheap and stable supply of energy that had been going to Europe—is now going in ever greater terms to China, to India, even to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and India are both buying Russian energy in large quantities and then reselling it to Europe at a markup. [laughing] So at the end result there Europeans are actually using Russian energy…And it's a war of commodities versus capital. And in that battle commodities are winning. Russia's commodities: oil, gas, grain, sunflower oil, metals—all of these vital things were drastically underappreciated how important they had become over the last 30 years to global market. Mark Sleboda — Russia IR & Security Analyst, Senior Lecturer in IR & Security Studies

And in a recent episode of The Duran—Episode 1593 to be exact:

Alexander Mercouris: There's been a whole slew of reports now. We discussed this recently. British media—sanctions have been a joke that completely failed. Russia's economy has reoriented to the East. China has stepped in. India has stepped in. Most of the world isn't supporting the sanctions. And yet, nonetheless, we just press on. And we press on and on and on. And of course we cause more problems for ourselves because, of course, we're now going to try and stop all exports of Russian oil entirely? Apparently? Imports, rather, of Russian oil entirely into the E.U.? Who is that causing the major problems to? Now, I was reading an article—again in the British media—by a man called Liam Halligan. He’s one of the first people last year, by the way, to say that the West was heading for double-digit inflation. I say one of the first people in the mainstream media—we were saying that long before—and he was saying that, you know, it's impossible to impose these kind of sanctions on Russia without having double-digit inflation. He was giving warnings that we're heading in exactly the same direction again. We seem to be imposing more sanctions that are going to disrupt supply line, supply even further. But that's what we're going to do. Alex Christoforou: I don't know what to say. Honestly. How badly is this going to hurt Europe? Alexander Mercouris: Well, it's going to hurt Europe a lot. Again, going back to what Liam Halligan was saying. He he makes the point that already—I mean we talk I guess—we're simply going over territory that you and I discussed, well, over a year ago when the sanctions were first imposed. That he makes the point that German industry—and you know Germany has this big manufacturing sector—German industry is now becoming increasingly uncompetitive because it’s paying higher energy costs than other countries—competitive countries, industrial countries. And that this is starting to have a effect on the German manufacturing base. He's also made the point that it's causing pressure on Germany's finances because they're trying, despite the fact that this is inconsistent with E.U. rules, to support their manufacturing base through subsidies, which is a disastrous route to follow, by the way. I mean it's ultimately a self-defeating exercise. You're distorting your own economy by providing subsidies and weakening your underlying financial base. But again that's what they're going to do. And so Germany's sagging. He made the point that the U.S is in a better position because their energy system is more resilient. They produce much more natural gas. They produce oil. By the way, on that, I saw a report in Zero Hedge this morning that natural gas output in the United States is now also starting to fall because it's all based on shales. And as we know, shales only have a limited life. But anyway that's a problem with no doubt for the medium to long term. In the meantime, we go on imposing still more sanctions. We have to impose sanctions. We have to go on imposing sanctions. Because if we don't go in on imposing sanctions then as leaders in the West we have to admit that sanctions have failed. The media is starting to admit that. The politicians can't. So they are trapped in this narrative that they've created for themselves… Alex Christoforou: And so I guess, you know, the politicians they're not going to get harmed by these sanctions. And so for them, they understand that if they stop with with these sanctions then it's an admission of defeat. While at the same time, as long as the people of, you know—let's just say the UK or Germany—as long as the people don't really create much of a fuss or stir with the fact that their living conditions have been degraded from all of these stupid sanctions, for them I guess it's a no lose. You know, they'll see next election cycle what happens but right now they, I guess, they're rationalizing it as, you know, we're not affected by these sanctions. The people who are affected by these sanctions are citizens. They're not really causing much of a stir about what's going on, so you know we're all good to go with an 11th and a 12th [inaudible] whatever.

But G7 leadership in Hiroshima taking on the Teflon talk, the unity stance, and finger-pointing at Russia—or anyone else for that matter—in political terms may placate the ignorant but in real terms it means that this bunch is up to no good. And there is a wising up in play. From Judging Freedom on May 25, 2023:

Judge Napolitano: How badly has the U.S. and Western sanctions on Russia failed to damage the Russian economy? UK Ambassador (fmr) Alastair Crooke: Completely. I mean there’s just one simple answer to that. It’s completely failed. Russia is one of the few economies that is going to show some growth. Not moderate growth. But it’s going to show some growth. It has very little debt. It’s economy is doing okay. It’s inflation is almost zero, down to very little. Whereas we have food inflation at twenty percent in Europe. It’s [i.e., the Russian economy] growing. It’s expanding. It’s selling it’s energy, it’s gas, and it’s oil comfortably to new customers in the East. And I have to say this. And I speak—I mean, with a little authority on this. I think the Europeans might have a nasty shock if they think at some point they’ll go back to Russia and say, oh well now that Ukraine is over can we have our energy back? Because the answer will be, I’m very sorry, it’s now sold elsewhere. You won’t have any. And I’m pretty sure that’s what’s going to happen…It’s a major disaster… …When the newspapers talk about inflation, it’s Putin’s inflation. It’s not the fact that Europe chose to sanction Russia; chose to forego Russian energy. It wasn’t required to. It did that because it thought it would hurt Russia more badly by avoiding the sales of its energy to Italy and to Europe. So it imposed its ban on itself…They’re replacing it with liquified natural gas (LNG) when they can get it at about seven or eight times the cost of the pipeline gas that they were getting from Russia. So a huge increase in the cost. And many many small—there was an article just recently in the German press about how many small companies are finally deciding that they’re no longer competitive and they’re going out of business. But the bigger companies are doing something different. They’re either moving their industrial production to the United States or to China in the hope of getting a more competitive base from which to operate.

The plus of it is that most of the world hasn’t gone along with the West’s self-inflicting economic suicide plan that is set to topple the largest economy in Europe—Germany—and more, as Suzanne Lotfus points out on February 24, 2023 in Responsible Statecraft.

While Germany faces a likely recession and a decline in living standards, the United States has been selling expensive liquefied natural gas to Germany to replace Russian natural gas and has substantially profited from this. Europe’s LNG needs are projected to increase by 150% from 2021 to 2040. While U.S. LNG is already flowing in at record levels, much more will be needed in order to rebalance European gas markets. The costs associated with this increased reliance on liquefied gas will have a profound effect on European industries’ competitiveness. Germany and France have accused the U.S. of profiting from the war at the expense of the Europeans. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned against the conflict in Ukraine resulting in U.S. economic domination and a weakened Europe, stating that it was unacceptable to let the U.S. export LNG at four times the price than is sold inside the country. In addition, U.S. President Joe Biden has rolled out the Inflation Reduction Act, intended to combat climate change while regenerating U.S. industry and infrastructure. While the measures supporting U.S. industry are understandable for domestic reasons, its protectionist policies risk rendering key sections of European industry uncompetitive. Germany’s auto industry is particularly vulnerable to this act. The IRA imposes requirements that green technologies such as electric vehicles should have U.S.-made parts. It also promises large subsidies for green hydrogen, incentivizing European producers to transfer their businesses to the United States. This especially applies to energy-intensive industries, which are already beginning to relocate production overseas due to lower gas and electricity costs. German concerns about a loss of competitiveness of the entire economy and deindustrialization will surely intensify.

One can surely wonder which will be higher: the number of failed and boomeranging sanctions the E.U. introduces at the end of 2023 OR the number of U.K. prime ministers that come and go in the course of this U.S.-NATO proxy war. One can also wonder if the failing proxy war for the U.S-Anglo-European states that recently saw a major defeat in the Russian victory over Bakhmut might just compete in major screw-ups with ancient Athens heading off to war with Sparta when a mysterious epidemic ravaged their land, contributing to its downfall. Place your bets!

Meanwhile, Clayton Norris over at Redacted is wondering if this next stage of consolidation of power and wealth was calculated. Bruh, don’t trust the man, er, Ursala. And people, don’t blame those of us who have a different vision in mind.