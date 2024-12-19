Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #054: The Sorry Ass State of the War Nation OR The Elephant in the Room That Many Are Clueless About
“I've been trying very hard to listen to each [major political] group and each group is embroiled in lots of different issues.
7 hrs ago
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
3
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #054: The Sorry Ass State of the War Nation OR The Elephant in the Room That Many Are Clueless About
Podcast of the Day #053: “So let us hope that the American political leadership comes to understand that they can coexist peacefully with…
Interview w/Dimitri Lascaris on Gaza, Ukraine, and Global Power Shifts on PointS News
Apr 6
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
5
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #053: “So let us hope that the American political leadership comes to understand that they can coexist peacefully with the Chinese people and the Russian people”
Podcast of the Day #052: Ask away...
Author’s note: It’s refreshing to get a flowing stream of highly intelligent questions that not only inspire and get the mental juices flowing in the…
Apr 6
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
1
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #052: Ask away...
Podcast of the Day #051 (UPDATED): Western Europe on Suicide Watch BUT European Defense Stocks & the Moneyed and Power Elites There Will Do…
“I don't think that President Trump is moving closer to the European view.
Apr 2
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
4
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #051 (UPDATED): Western Europe on Suicide Watch BUT European Defense Stocks & the Moneyed and Power Elites There Will Do Great!
March 2025
Podcast of the Day #050: The Empire isn't just naked, all its dirty laundry is out in the open and in plain sight
Author’s note: I was in the middle of working on part 2 of “Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies” when by chance a phenomenal interview popped up to…
Mar 29
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
4
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #050: The Empire isn't just naked, all its dirty laundry is out in the open and in plain sight
February 2025
Podcast of the Day #049: Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies (part 1)
The resilient and regenerative modern heads of the neocolonial Hydra: Neoliberalism & Neoconservatism in American Empire
Feb 27
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
4
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #049: Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies (part 1)
Podcast of the Day #048 (UPDATED!): Reports on USAID Over the Years VS Today's Reports
Limited Hangout: Calling a Spade a Spade
Feb 8
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
7
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #048 (UPDATED!): Reports on USAID Over the Years VS Today's Reports
January 2025
Podcast of the Day #047: Paradise Lost?
Author’s Note:
Jan 28
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
1
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #047: Paradise Lost?
Podcast of the Day #046: Business as Usual or Brave New World? (Part 2)
The U.S. (i.e., crusty political “leadership”) Looks to Leave Money on the Table, Preferring War-Profiteering for Themselves and the Elites and Zilch…
Jan 25
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
3
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #046: Business as Usual or Brave New World? (Part 2)
Podcast of the Day #045: Business as Usual or Brave New World? (Part 1)
The recent two-part interview with host Danny Haiphong and guests Scott Ritter and Pepe Escobar is, well, illuminating.
Jan 23
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
2
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #045: Business as Usual or Brave New World? (Part 1)
Podcast of the Day #044: Manifest Destiny to the Moon, Alice?
There has been some wrangling on the webs on whether Israel controls the U.S.
Jan 20
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
5
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #044: Manifest Destiny to the Moon, Alice?
December 2024
Podcast of the Day #043: Western “Leadership” Slams the Door on Peace & the Average Person—Again
“The principal aim of U.S.
Dec 19, 2024
Luis Gabriel Aguilera
6
Citizen's Trumpet
Podcast of the Day #043: Western “Leadership” Slams the Door on Peace & the Average Person—Again
