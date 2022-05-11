Since the 1950s, the U.S. military has been at the center of the nation’s public spending and economy, accounting for 40% of global military expenditures in 2022, with a long tradition of militarism as a main tool for foreign policy, be it with power projection, invasions, large scale wars, no less than 23 proxy wars, or covert actions. The U.S. today, as such, is in a state of perpetual conflict in some shape or form in the world to the detriment of itself and others. Real, imaginary, or manufactured threats partly fulfills this self-destructive militarism’s self-perpetuation.

The cultural, economic, and political intersections of U.S. Domestic and Foreign Policy are undeniable. And the widespread usage of the internet by the late 1990s has made it so that there now exists an understanding of sorts, or at least the readily available access to such notions, by the domestic and greater global citizenry in a variety of ways on much of this. In fact, “the United States has been "militarily involved" with every country on the globe but three: Andorra, Bhutan, and Liechtenstein,” that the truths of this are no longer hidden.

The United State’s conflict-approach to foreign policy; its bloated military-industrial-congressional-complex; and the corporate-state’s hegemonic global activities requires an accepting domestic populace; significant domestic trade-offs in the areas of health care, education, environment, infrastructure, etc.; and ongoing public perception manipulation—all of this re-allocates focus, resources, and energies to accommodate said enterprise. Along the way U.S. democracy has been and is being further eroded. If it is said that one hand washes the other, here this particular overextended foreign policy hand dirties the domestic one and vice versa in perpetual motion in a downward spiral. As I said, it is self-destructive.

For the average American citizen, whether they know it or not, the proof is not in the pudding but in the eating of it—or not. For many world citizens, it is life-threatening if not life-taking, as time and again the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness is not allowed to all on the domestic side and much less the global side. And how true do Chalmers Johnson’s words ring today?

Unfortunately, Americans still remain confused by the idea that the foundations of power no longer lie in military but in economic and industrial strength. They tolerate, even applaud, irrationally bloated defense budgets while doing little to rebuild and defend the industrial foundations of their own nation. When the world economic crisis began in Asia in 1997, the United States responded with the stale formulas of the International Monetary Fund, only worsening the situation. Inadequate political leadership, inappropriate staffing of the government, and an inability to redirect the foreign affairs, defense, technological, and intelligence agencies to pay more reasonable attention to Asia in general and China in particular seem endemic problems for the foreseeable future.” Chalmers Johnson Blowback, Second Edition: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire (2004)

The attempt with Citizen’s Trumpet is an in-depth study and presentation on the matter that aims to both inform and enlighten in a successive chapter-by-chapter format in the “Twilights…” uploads and in the contemporaneous “Podcasts of the Day” deliveries, with possible 1-2 releases per month on the former and 3-4 releases per month on the latter—without replacing quality for quantity and depending on the needs warranted by the circumstances of our times. My aim is for full-time commitment to this work if enough support is garnered.

IF you’re unable to provide monetary support after discovering that the material here is worthy of such consideration, then I appreciate the shares, likes, etc. just as much. We do what we can.

Finally, to give the reader some of the “lenses” being used here while I work on this project: I have road-tripped extensively across the U.S. in 34 states where I’ve interacted with a variety of people from all walks of life; have worked in 5 U.S. states in a variety of capacities (from organic farmer to bridge painting inspector); hold an M.A.T. with a focus on language teaching; hold a B.A. in Latin American Studies under the field of the Social Sciences from the University of Chicago; have significant international travel exposure, spending considerable time in my motherland of Mexico; am a Hatha Yoga teacher trained in India; etc. I say this all to provide some background and prisms which contributes to the work.

Life has gifted me a variety of perspectives from across various socioeconomic spheres on top of what views I possess that continue to grow and morph. I am grateful and humbled for that. So I go forward here with these micro and macro lenses, some borrowed, knowing that the U.S. has so much goodwill potential to be unleashed if its majority is allowed higher quality of life standards, advanced notions of liberty, and authentic pursuit of happiness rather than the tunneled journey that has dominated for so long and has been exacerbated by design since 1973 making the democratic process here a lopsided, stagnant affair that tilts it towards its own demise. In this way, I write of the two twilights I now see ahead—one that gives way to dark times and one that gives way to the rising sun.

Thank you.

Luis Gabriel Aguilera

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.